FCPT Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (“FCPT” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FCPT) today announced financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Management Comments

“Our portfolio continued to perform well in the second quarter with strong collections and many of our tenants experiencing sales in excess of 2019 pre-pandemic levels,” said CEO Bill Lenehan. “Our acquisition volume has increased as the year has progressed, and we expect that momentum to continue in the second half of the year. We maintained our discipline of acquiring strong net-lease properties with creditworthy tenants and great brands, and have enhanced the diversity of the FCPT portfolio with the acquisition of a number of non-restaurant properties in the quarter.” Mr. Lenehan added, “FCPT further strengthened its balance sheet in June by extending our $650 million credit facility for four additional years at a lower cost with a high-quality bank group.”

Rent Collection Update

As of June 30, 2021, the Company has received rent payments representing 99.8% of its portfolio contractual base rent for the quarter ending June 30, 2021.

Financial Results

Rental Revenue and Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

  • Rental revenue for the second quarter increased 11% over the prior year to $42.2 million. Rental revenue consisted of $40.9 million in cash rents and $1.2 million of straight-line and other non-cash rent adjustments.
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders was $20.1 million for the second quarter, or $0.26 per diluted share. These results compare to net income attributable to common shareholders of $18.5 million for the same quarter in the prior year, or $0.26 per diluted share.
  • Net income attributable to common shareholders was $40.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, or $0.53 per diluted share. These results compare to net income attributed to common shareholders of $37.7 million for the same six-month period in 2020, or $0.54 per diluted share.

Funds from Operations (FFO)

  • NAREIT-defined FFO per diluted share for the second quarter was $0.37, representing a $0.01 per share increase compared to the same quarter in 2020.
  • NAREIT-defined FFO per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $0.75, representing a $0.01 per share increase compared to the same six-month period in 2020.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

  • AFFO per diluted share for the second quarter was $0.38, representing a $0.04 per share increase compared to the same quarter in 2020.
  • AFFO per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $0.76, representing $0.06 per share increase compared to the same six-month period in 2020.

General and Administrative (G&A) Expense

  • G&A expense for the second quarter was $4.5 million, which included $0.9 million of stock-based compensation. These results compare to G&A expense in the second quarter of 2020 of $3.7 million, including $0.8 million of stock-based compensation.
  • Cash G&A expense (after excluding stock-based compensation) for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $7.0 million, representing 8.6% of cash rental income for the quarter, compared to 8.4% in the same six-month period in 2020.

Dividends

  • FCPT declared a dividend of $0.3175 per common share for the second quarter of 2021.

Portfolio Activities

Acquisitions

  • During the second quarter of 2021, FCPT acquired 23 properties for a combined purchase price of $45.6 million at an initial weighted average cash yield of 6.9% and a weighted average remaining lease term of 6.6 years.

Liquidity and Capital Markets

Capital Raising

  • During the second quarter, FCPT did not utilize its At-The-Market (ATM) stock program.

Liquidity

  • At June 30, 2021, FCPT had approximately $277.1 million of available liquidity including $27.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and $250 million of undrawn credit line capacity.

Credit Facility and Unsecured Notes

  • As announced on June 4, 2021, FCPT recently entered into a Second Amended and Restated Credit and Term Loan Agreement to amend and extend FCPT’s existing $650 million revolving credit facility. The agreement provides a $250 million revolving credit facility, maturing in November 2025, and a term loan facility of $400 million with laddered maturities from 2023 through 2026. Borrowings under the amended revolving facility are priced 20 basis points lower than under the prior agreement, at LIBOR plus 125 basis points, and the term loans bear interest at LIBOR plus 125 basis points.
  • As previously announced, FCPT issued $100 million of senior unsecured notes in the second quarter, consisting of $50 million of notes with a ten-year maturity and priced at a fixed interest rate of 2.99%, and $50 million of notes with a nine-year maturity and priced at a fixed interest rate of 2.74%.
  • At June 30, 2021, FCPT had $850 million of outstanding debt, consisting of $400 million of term loans and $450 million of unsecured fixed rate notes and no outstanding revolver balance. FCPT’s leverage, as measured by the ratio of net debt to adjusted EBITDAre, is 5.6x at quarter-end.

Real Estate Portfolio

  • As of June 30, 2021, the Company’s rental portfolio consisted of 833 properties located in 46 states. The properties are 99.7% occupied (measured by square feet) under long-term, net leases with a weighted average remaining lease term of approximately 9.7 years. 

Conference Call Information

Company management will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, August 5, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Interested parties can listen to the call via the following:

Phone: 1-888-346-5243 (domestic) / 1-412-317-5120 (international). Participants not pre-registered must ask to be joined into the Four Corners Property Trust call.
Live webcast: https://services.choruscall.com/links/fcpt210805.html
In order to pre-register for the call, investors can visit https://dpregister.com/sreg/10158901/eb75781257 and enter in their contact information.

Replay: Available through November 5, 2021 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) / 1-412-317-0088 (international), Replay Access Code 10158901.

About FCPT

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and those regarding the Company’s intent, belief or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: operating and financial performance, announced transactions, expectations regarding the making of distributions and the payment of dividends, and the effect of pandemics such as COVID-19 on the business operations of the Company and the Company’s tenants and their continued ability to pay rent in a timely manner or at all. Words such as “anticipate(s),” “expect(s),” “intend(s),” “plan(s),” “believe(s),” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “seek(s)” and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and, except in the normal course of the Company’s public disclosure obligations, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and the Company can give no assurance that its expectations or the events described will occur as described. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, the extent to which COVID-19 impacts the Company and its tenants will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, among others. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the company’s future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Notice Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

In addition to U.S. GAAP financial measures, this press release and the referenced supplemental financial and operating report contain and may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and statements of why management believes these measures are useful to investors are included in the supplemental financial and operating report, which can be found in the investor relations section of our website.

Supplemental Materials and Website:

Supplemental materials on the Second Quarter 2021 operating results and other information on the Company are available on the investors relations section of FCPT’s website at investors.fcpt.com.

Four Corners Property Trust

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

 
Revenues:
Rental revenue

$

42,162

 

$

38,034

 

$

83,677

 

$

75,759

 

Restaurant revenue

 

7,110

 

 

2,895

 

 

12,341

 

 

7,599

 

Total revenues

 

49,272

 

 

40,929

 

 

96,018

 

 

83,358

 

Operating expenses:
General and administrative

 

4,465

 

 

3,719

 

 

9,228

 

 

7,560

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

8,388

 

 

7,093

 

 

16,624

 

 

14,148

 

Property expenses

 

1,202

 

 

1,066

 

 

2,204

 

 

1,701

 

Restaurant expenses

 

6,589

 

 

3,310

 

 

11,448

 

 

7,812

 

Total operating expenses

 

20,644

 

 

15,188

 

 

39,504

 

 

31,221

 

 
Interest expense

 

(8,384

)

 

(7,319

)

 

(16,017

)

 

(14,322

)

Other income, net

 

7

 

 

162

 

 

8

 

 

166

 

Realized gain on sale, net

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

431

 

 

-

 

Income tax expense

 

(71

)

 

(64

)

 

(134

)

 

(125

)

Net income

 

20,180

 

 

18,520

 

 

40,802

 

 

37,856

 

 
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

(42

)

 

(54

)

 

(85

)

 

(125

)

Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders

$

20,138

 

$

18,466

 

$

40,717

 

$

37,731

 

 
Basic net income per share

$

0.26

 

$

0.26

 

$

0.54

 

$

0.54

 

Diluted net income per share

$

0.26

 

$

0.26

 

$

0.53

 

$

0.54

 

Regular dividends declared per share

$

0.3175

 

$

0.3050

 

$

0.6350

 

$

0.6100

 

 
Weighted-average shares outstanding:
Basic

 

76,058,812

 

 

70,261,189

 

 

76,014,595

 

 

70,137,490

 

Diluted

 

76,167,465

 

 

70,370,769

 

 

76,147,769

 

 

70,288,408

 

Four Corners Property Trust

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except share data)

June 30, 2021
(unaudited) December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Real estate investments:
Land

$

871,729

 

$

827,502

 

Buildings, equipment and improvements

 

1,361,765

 

 

1,327,641

 

Total real estate investments

 

2,233,494

 

 

2,155,143

 

Less: Accumulated depreciation

 

(669,644

)

 

(657,621

)

Total real estate investments, net

 

1,563,850

 

 

1,497,522

 

Intangible lease assets, net

 

96,909

 

 

96,291

 

Total real estate investments and intangible lease assets, net

 

1,660,759

 

 

1,593,813

 

Real estate held for sale

 

-

 

 

2,763

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

27,096

 

 

11,064

 

Straight-line rent adjustment

 

51,610

 

 

47,938

 

Derivative assets

 

1,465

 

 

762

 

Other assets

 

12,360

 

 

11,839

 

Total Assets

$

1,753,290

 

$

1,668,179

 

 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
 
Liabilities:
Long-term debt ($850,000 and $760,000 principal, respectively)

$

840,706

 

$

753,878

 

Dividends payable

 

24,157

 

 

24,058

 

Rent received in advance

 

10,456

 

 

11,926

 

Derivative liabilities

 

12,958

 

 

18,717

 

Other liabilities

 

15,690

 

 

15,099

 

Total liabilities

 

903,967

 

 

823,678

 

 
Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 25,000,000 shares
authorized, zero shares issued and outstanding

 

-

 

 

-

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 500,000,000 shares
authorized, 76,202,401 and 75,874,966 shares issued and
outstanding, respectively

 

8

 

 

8

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

844,334

 

 

840,455

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

(17,134

)

 

(25,695

)

Noncontrolling interest

 

3,063

 

 

3,061

 

Retained earnings

 

19,052

 

 

26,672

 

Total equity

 

849,323

 

 

844,501

 

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

1,753,290

 

$

1,668,179

 

 

Four Corners Property Trust

FFO and AFFO

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Funds from operations (FFO):
Net income

$

20,180

 

$

18,520

 

$

40,802

 

$

37,856

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

8,367

 

 

7,075

 

 

16,582

 

 

14,113

 

Realized gain on sales of real estate

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

(431

)

 

-

 

FFO (as defined by NAREIT)

$

28,547

 

$

25,595

 

$

56,953

 

$

51,969

 

Straight-line rental revenue

 

(1,785

)

 

(2,109

)

 

(3,796

)

 

(4,270

)

Recognized rental revenue abated (1)

 

-

 

 

(1,372

)

 

-

 

 

(1,372

)

Stock-based compensation

 

876

 

 

797

 

 

2,247

 

 

1,628

 

Non-cash amortization of deferred financing costs

 

890

 

 

534

 

 

1,433

 

 

1,046

 

Other non-cash interest income (expense)

 

-

 

 

(1

)

 

-

 

 

(2

)

Non-real estate investment depreciation

 

21

 

 

18

 

 

42

 

 

35

 

Other non-cash revenue adjustments

 

548

 

 

202

 

 

1,054

 

 

387

 

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

$

29,097

 

$

23,664

 

$

57,933

 

$

49,421

 

 
Fully diluted shares outstanding (2)

 

76,326,857

 

 

70,575,161

 

 

76,307,121

 

 

70,518,676

 

 
FFO per diluted share

$

0.37

 

$

0.36

 

$

0.75

 

$

0.74

 

 
AFFO per diluted share

$

0.38

 

$

0.34

 

$

0.76

 

$

0.70

 

(1)

Amount represents base rent that the Company believed it would abate as a result of lease amendments. GAAP requires revenue recognition for the abated rent in the current period. For the second quarter of 2020, this amount was recorded in rental revenue and accounts receivable. When the related amendments were signed, the accounts receivable balance equal to the abated rental payment was recognized as a lease incentive and amortized as a reduction to rental revenue over the future lease term.

(2)

Assumes the issuance of common shares for OP units held by non-controlling interest.

 

Four Corners Property Trust Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


