Angi Inc. Earnings Release Available on Company’s Website

DENVER, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) posted its second quarter financial results on the investor relations section of its website at ir.angi.com/quarterly-earnings . As announced previously, the company and IAC will live stream a joint video conference to discuss both companies’ respective second quarter results and to answer questions. The live stream will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Participating in the video conference will be Joey Levin, Chairman of Angi Inc. and CEO of IAC; Oisin Hanrahan, CEO of Angi Inc.; and Mark Schneider, SVP Finance and Investor Relations of IAC.

About Angi Inc.

Angi (NASDAQ: ANGI) is your home for everything home—a comprehensive solution for all your home needs. From repairs and renovations to products and financing, Angi is transforming every touch point in the customer journey. With over 25 years of experience and a network of over 250,000 pros, we have helped more than 150 million people with their home needs. Angi is your partner for every part of your home care journey.

About IAC

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 11 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially-disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC today has majority ownership of Angi Inc., which also includes HomeAdvisor Powered by Angi and Handy, and operates Dotdash and Care.com, among many others. The Company is headquartered in New York City and has business operations and satellite offices worldwide.

Contacts:

IAC/Angi Investor Relations

Mark Schneider

(212) 314-7400

Angi Inc. Corporate Communications

Mallory Micetich

(303) 963-8352

IAC Corporate Communications

Valerie Combs

(212) 314-7361