Stifel Declares Quarterly Common Stock Cash Dividend and Declares Preferred Stock Cash Dividend

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on shares of its common stock of $0.15 per share, payable September 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2021.



The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend on the outstanding shares of its 6.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B (the “Series B Preferred Stock”), 6.125% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C (the “Series C Preferred Stock”), and 4.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D (the “Series D Preferred Stock”). The declared cash dividend on the Series B Preferred Stock and Series C Preferred Stock is for the period from June 15, 2021, up to, but excluding, September 15, 2021. The declared cash dividend on the Series D Preferred Stock is for the period from the date of issuance on July 22, 2021, up to, but excluding, September 15, 2021. The declared cash dividend equated to approximately $0.390625 per depositary share, or $390.625 per share of the Series B Preferred Stock outstanding. The declared cash dividend equated to approximately $0.3828125 per depositary share, or $382.8125 per share of the Series C Preferred Stock Outstanding. The declared cash dividend equated to approximately $0.168750 per depositary share, or $168.750 per share of the Series D Preferred Stock outstanding. The cash dividends are payable on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 1, 2021.

As previously announced, the Board of Directors approved the redemption of the outstanding shares of its 6.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A (the “Series A Preferred Stock”), on August 20, 2021. The declared cash dividend on the Series A Preferred Stock is for the period from June 15, 2021, up to, but excluding, August 20, 2021. The declared cash dividend equated to approximately $0.2864583 per depositary share, or $286.4583 per share of the Series A Preferred Stock. The Series A Preferred Stock holders on August 20, 2021 will be entitled to receive the redemption payment and the accrued dividends.