Tiptree Reports Second Quarter and Six-Month 2021 Results

“Our second-quarter performance was a continuation of positive trends we have experienced over the past year,” said Tiptree Executive Chairman, Michael Barnes. “Fortegra had an extremely strong first half with premium and equivalents growth of 51% while maintaining best-in-class profitability. We continue to believe in the strength of the platform and its ability to produce growth and returns in excess of its peers over the long-term.”

Barnes added, “Our mortgage business had another excellent quarter as the rate environment and home price appreciation continue to be tailwinds. Our shipping business also showed positive results for the quarter based on persistent favorable market conditions, particularly in the dry-bulk sector. Overall, we believe Tiptree is well positioned for the second half of 2021 and going forward.”

($ in thousands, except per share information) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, GAAP: 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total revenues $ 299,687 $ 199,194 $ 594,375 $ 328,865 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 7,969 $ 3,816 $ 36,550 $ (56,191) Diluted earnings per share $ 0.22 $ 0.10 $ 1.05 $ (1.64) Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.08 $ 0.08 Return on average equity 9.0 % 5.1 % 20.4 % (29.6) % Non-GAAP: (1) Adjusted net income $ 13,125 $ 10,526 $ 26,280 $ 17,433 Adjusted return on average equity 13.1 % 12.2 % 13.5 % 9.2 % Book value per share $ 11.59 $ 9.97 $ 11.59 $ 9.97

(1) For information relating to Adjusted net income, Adjusted return on average equity and book value per share, including a reconciliation to GAAP financials, see “—Non-GAAP Reconciliations” below.

Segment Financial Highlights - Second Quarter and Year-to-date 2021

Insurance (Fortegra Group):

The Fortegra Group crossed a significant milestone with over $2.0 billion in trailing twelve month gross written premiums and premium equivalents (GWPPE), delivering a 23.8% CAGR since 2017.

GWPPE of $571.5 million in the second quarter, an increase of 79.2% from the prior year period. Year-to-date GWPPE of $1,076.5 million, up 51.3%, driven by robust 49.6% organic growth across all lines of business.

Total revenues of $252.3 million, up 52.9% compared to second quarter 2020. Year-to-date revenues of $474.8 million, up 54.0%, driven by growth in domestic admitted and surplus insurance lines, as well as continued growth in fee-based warranty programs. Excluding the impact of realized and unrealized gains and losses, revenues increased by 37.5% over the prior year-to-date period.

The combined ratio for the quarter was 92.1%, consistent with the prior year. The year-to-date 2021 combined ratio was 91.8%, compared to 92.9% in the prior year period. Technology efficiencies contributed to an improved expense ratio, while the underwriting ratio remained stable.

Income before taxes of $14.7 million, up 4.4% as compared to second quarter 2020. Year-to-date 2021 income before taxes of $36.2 million compared to a loss before taxes of $13.0 million for the prior year period. Annualized return on average equity was 19.4% for year-to-date 2021, as compared to (5.9)% in 2020.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $14.1 million, up 56.8% from the prior year period. Adjusted net income year-to-date was $26.9 million, up 51.6%, driven by revenue growth and an improved combined ratio. The adjusted return on average equity was 18.3% for year-to-date 2021, as compared to 12.8% in 2020.

The combination of unearned premiums and deferred revenues on the balance sheet of $1,441.1 million grew by $408.5 million, or 39.6%, from June 30, 2020 to June 30, 2021 as a result of Fortegra’s growth in GWPPE.

Mortgage:

Income before taxes of $5.8 million compared to $7.4 million second quarter 2020. Year-to-date income before taxes of $18.9 million, as compared to $6.3 million in the prior year.

Adjusted net income of $11.5 million, an increase of $3.9 million from second quarter 2020. The increase was driven by growth in volumes and margins resulting from reduced interest rates and home price appreciation. Adjusted return on average equity was 34.3%.

Results by Segment

We classify our business into two reportable segments, Insurance and Mortgage, with the remainder of our operations aggregated into Tiptree Capital - Other. Corporate activities include holding company interest expense, corporate employee compensation and benefits, and other expenses, including, but not limited to, public company expenses. The following table present summary financial data for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

($ in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Insurance $ 252,255 $ 164,954 $ 474,818 $ 308,294 Mortgage 25,272 28,812 59,766 45,032 Tiptree Capital - other 22,160 5,428 59,791 (24,461) Corporate — — — — Total revenues $ 299,687 $ 199,194 $ 594,375 $ 328,865 Income (loss) before taxes: Insurance $ 14,704 $ 14,088 $ 36,232 $ (13,029) Mortgage 5,775 7,405 18,852 6,315 Tiptree Capital - other 2,620 (9,188) 17,614 (54,429) Corporate (11,624) (7,871) (21,831) (16,174) Total income (loss) before taxes $ 11,475 $ 4,434 $ 50,867 $ (77,317) Non-GAAP - Adjusted net income: Insurance $ 14,091 $ 8,988 $ 26,867 $ 17,724 Mortgage 4,059 7,427 11,524 7,623 Tiptree Capital - other 2,064 (221) 2,631 3,070 Corporate (7,089) (5,668) (14,742) (10,984) Total adjusted net income (1) $ 13,125 $ 10,526 $ 26,280 $ 17,433

(1) For further information relating to the Company’s Adjusted net income, including a reconciliation to GAAP income (loss) before taxes, see “—Non-GAAP Reconciliations.”

The table below provides a break down between net realized and unrealized gains and losses from Invesque and other securities which impacted our consolidated results on a pre-tax basis. Many of our investments are carried at fair value and marked to market through unrealized gains and losses. As a result, we expect our earnings relating to these investments to be relatively volatile between periods. Our fixed income securities are primarily marked to market through AOCI in stockholders’ equity and do not impact net realized and unrealized gains and losses until they are sold.

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)(1) $ 3,397 $ 6,211 $ 13,612 $ (18,580) Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) - Invesque $ 169 $ (11,891) $ 16,812 $ (70,604) (1) Excludes Invesque and Mortgage realized and unrealized gains and losses.

Management uses Adjusted net income and book value per share as measurements of operating performance. Management believes these measures provide supplemental information useful to investors as they are frequently used by the financial community to analyze financial performance and comparison among companies. Management uses Adjusted net income and adjusted return on average equity as part of its capital allocation process and to assess comparative returns on invested capital. Adjusted net income represents income before taxes, less provision (benefit) for income taxes, and excluding the after-tax impact of various expenses that we consider to be unique and non-recurring in nature, stock-based compensation, net realized and unrealized gains (losses), and intangibles amortization associated with purchase accounting. Adjusted net income and Adjusted return on average equity are not measurements of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative or substitute for GAAP net income. See “Non-GAAP Reconciliations” for a reconciliation of these measures to their GAAP equivalents.

Tiptree Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands, except share data) As of June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Assets: Investments: Available for sale securities, at fair value, net of allowance for credit losses $ 447,300 $ 377,133 Loans, at fair value 97,405 90,732 Equity securities 204,539 123,838 Other investments 206,188 219,701 Total investments 955,432 811,404 Cash and cash equivalents 141,661 136,920 Restricted cash 36,275 58,355 Notes and accounts receivable, net 394,348 370,452 Reinsurance receivables 762,751 728,009 Deferred acquisition costs 306,622 229,430 Goodwill 179,236 179,236 Intangible assets, net 130,429 138,215 Other assets 164,455 162,034 Assets held for sale 140,348 181,705 Total assets $ 3,211,557 $ 2,995,760 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Debt, net $ 381,871 $ 366,246 Unearned premiums 968,580 860,690 Policy liabilities and unpaid claims 285,640 233,438 Deferred revenue 472,610 399,211 Reinsurance payable 230,590 224,660 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 333,935 362,865 Liabilities held for sale 133,282 175,112 Total liabilities $ 2,806,508 $ 2,622,222 Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding $ — $ — Common stock: $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 33,395,395 and 32,682,462 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 33 33 Additional paid-in capital 314,983 315,014 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 2,689 5,674 Retained earnings 69,313 35,423 Total Tiptree Inc. stockholders’ equity 387,018 356,144 Non-controlling interests 18,031 17,394 Total stockholders’ equity 405,049 373,538 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,211,557 $ 2,995,760

Tiptree Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Earned premiums, net $ 176,958 $ 107,255 $ 323,877 $ 228,576 Service and administrative fees 63,700 42,865 121,750 86,589 Ceding commissions 3,080 4,535 6,105 11,060 Net investment income 3,234 2,292 6,001 5,780 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 36,092 30,110 105,463 (32,331) Other revenue 16,623 12,137 31,179 29,191 Total revenues 299,687 199,194 594,375 328,865 Expenses: Policy and contract benefits 89,193 49,147 156,367 110,023 Commission expense 99,543 67,903 188,188 138,304 Employee compensation and benefits 45,693 40,678 98,617 79,179 Interest expense 8,981 7,646 18,233 15,197 Depreciation and amortization 6,208 4,371 12,142 8,234 Other expenses 38,594 25,015 69,961 55,245 Total expenses 288,212 194,760 543,508 406,182 Income (loss) before taxes 11,475 4,434 50,867 (77,317) Less: provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,427 (5) 11,179 (21,186) Net income (loss) 9,048 4,439 39,688 (56,131) Less: net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 1,079 623 3,138 60 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 7,969 $ 3,816 $ 36,550 $ (56,191) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic earnings per share $ 0.24 $ 0.11 $ 1.10 $ (1.64) Diluted earnings per share $ 0.22 $ 0.10 $ 1.05 $ (1.64) Weighted average number of common shares: Basic 32,898,769 33,984,195 32,661,195 34,269,096 Diluted 33,567,897 33,984,195 34,842,812 34,269,096 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.04 $ 0.04 $ 0.08 $ 0.08

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Tiptree Capital ($ in thousands) Insurance Mortgage Other Corporate Total Income (loss) before taxes $ 14,704 $ 5,775 $ 2,620 $ (11,624) $ 11,475 Less: Income tax (benefit) expense (3,334) (1,366) (34) 2,307 (2,427) Less: Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)(1) (2,808) (600) (142) — (3,550) Plus: Intangibles amortization (2) 3,835 — — — 3,835 Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 500 166 4 479 1,149 Plus: Non-recurring expenses 1,834 — 281 2,171 4,286 Plus: Non-cash fair value adjustments — — (695) — (695) Less: Tax on adjustments (640) 84 30 (422) (948) Adjusted net income $ 14,091 $ 4,059 $ 2,064 $ (7,089) $ 13,125 Adjusted net income $ 14,091 $ 4,059 $ 2,064 $ (7,089) $ 13,125 Average stockholders’ equity $ 281,041 $ 72,364 $ 121,129 $ (73,310) $ 401,223 Adjusted return on average equity 20.1 % 22.4 % 6.8 % NM% 13.1 %

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Tiptree Capital ($ in thousands) Insurance Mortgage Other Corporate Total Income (loss) before taxes $ 14,088 $ 7,405 $ (9,188) $ (7,871) $ 4,434 Less: Income tax (benefit) expense (2,785) (1,746) 2,059 2,477 5 Less: Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)(1) (5,635) 1,471 9,841 — 5,677 Plus: Intangibles amortization (2) 2,534 — — — 2,534 Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 492 896 7 657 2,052 Plus: Non-recurring expenses 44 — — 41 85 Plus: Non-cash fair value adjustments — — (871) — (871) Less: Tax on adjustments 250 (599) (2,069) (972) (3,390) Adjusted net income $ 8,988 $ 7,427 $ (221) $ (5,668) $ 10,526 Adjusted net income $ 8,988 $ 7,427 $ (221) $ (5,668) $ 10,526 Average stockholders’ equity $ 279,013 $ 36,646 $ 119,506 $ (89,402) $ 345,763 Adjusted return on average equity 12.9 % 81.1 % (0.7) % NM% 12.2 %

Notes (1) Results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 included $16 of incentive fees paid with respect to specific unrealized and realized gains that are added-back to Adjusted net income. (2) Specifically associated with acquisition purchase accounting. See Note (3) Acquisitions.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Tiptree Capital ($ in thousands) Insurance Mortgage Other Corporate Total Income (loss) before taxes $ 36,232 $ 18,852 $ 17,614 $ (21,831) $ 50,867 Less: Income tax (benefit) expense (7,763) (4,462) (2,941) 3,987 (11,179) Less: Net realized and unrealized gains (losses)(1) (12,432) (4,020) (13,908) — (30,360) Plus: Intangibles amortization (2) 7,669 — — — 7,669 Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 872 331 12 999 2,214 Plus: Non-recurring expenses 2,104 — 281 2,171 4,556 Plus: Non-cash fair value adjustments — — (1,352) — (1,352) Less: Tax on adjustments 185 823 2,925 (68) 3,865 Adjusted net income $ 26,867 $ 11,524 $ 2,631 $ (14,742) $ 26,280 Adjusted net income $ 26,867 $ 11,524 $ 2,631 $ (14,742) $ 26,280 Average stockholders’ equity $ 292,865 $ 67,292 $ 113,430 $ (84,295) $ 389,292 Adjusted return on average equity 18.3 % 34.3 % 4.6 % NM % 13.5 %

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Tiptree Capital ($ in thousands) Insurance Mortgage Other Corporate Total Income (loss) before taxes $ (13,029) $ 6,315 $ (54,429) $ (16,174) $ (77,317) Less: Income tax (benefit) expense 4,878 (1,231) 11,731 5,808 21,186 Less: Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 27,968 2,819 58,396 — 89,183 Plus: Intangibles amortization (2) 4,702 — — — 4,702 Plus: Stock-based compensation expense 843 896 158 1,826 3,723 Plus: Non-recurring expenses 2,239 — — 448 2,685 Plus: Non-cash fair value adjustments — — (520) — (520) Less: Tax on adjustments (9,877) (1,176) (12,266) (2,890) (26,209) Adjusted net income $ 17,724 $ 7,623 $ 3,070 $ (10,984) $ 17,433 Adjusted net income $ 17,724 $ 7,623 $ 3,070 $ (10,984) $ 17,433 Average stockholders’ equity 277,900 36,934 143,720 (79,252) 379,302 Adjusted return on average equity 12.8 % 41.3 % 4.3 % NM % 9.2 %

Notes (1) Results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 included $64 of incentive fees paid with respect to specific unrealized and realized gains that are added-back to Adjusted net income. (2) Specifically associated with acquisition purchase accounting. See Note (3) Acquisitions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures — Book value per share

Management believes the use of this financial measure provides supplemental information useful to investors as book value is frequently used by the financial community to analyze company growth on a relative per share basis. The following table provides a reconciliation between total stockholders’ equity and total shares outstanding, net of treasury shares.

($ in thousands, except per share information) As of June 30, 2021 2020 Total stockholders’ equity $ 405,049 $ 347,189 Less: Non-controlling interests 18,031 11,368 Total stockholders’ equity, net of non-controlling interests $ 387,018 $ 335,821 Total common shares outstanding 33,395 33,676 Book value per share $ 11.59 $ 9.97

