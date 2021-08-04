Hanger Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR), a leading provider of orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) patient care services and solutions, today announced its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021.
Financial Highlights
- Net revenue was $280.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $233.4 million for the same period in 2020, reflecting growth of 20.3 percent.
- Net income was $10.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $31.1 million for the same period in 2020. Income from operations was $20.1 million for the quarter compared to $38.9 million for the same period in 2020. Second quarter 2020 GAAP income from operations and net income benefited from $20.5 million related to the Company's receipt of provider grants under the CARES Act, as well as $35.0 million in temporary cost reductions taken during that period in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $31.0 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $36.5 million for the same period in 2020, a decline of $5.6 million or 15.2 percent. Results for the second quarter of 2020 benefited from the temporary cost reductions discussed above.
- GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.26 per share for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $0.81 per share for the same period in 2020. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.27 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $0.35 for the same period in 2020.
- The Company reaffirmed its full year guidance for 2021.
Vinit Asar, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hanger, Inc., stated, "Our second quarter results reflected an encouraging recovery in Hanger's business. Within the Patient Care segment, on a same-clinic basis, second quarter net revenue was approximately 96 percent of 2019 levels. While we remain concerned, as others do, with the lingering effects of the pandemic on the nation's business and labor environment, we are nevertheless pleased with our progress for the year to date and believe we are well positioned to further restore growth as the pandemic comes to an end."
Complete reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables located at the end of this earnings release.
Segment Results for Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Patient Care Segment
For the three months ended June 30, 2021, Patient Care net revenue was $236.8 million, an increase of $40.9 million, or 20.9 percent, compared to the same period in 2020. For the three month period, acquisitions of O&P clinics that were consummated in 2020 and 2021 contributed $6.0 million of incremental revenue.
Net same clinic revenue on a day-adjusted basis grew 18.2 percent during the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same quarter in the prior year period. Patient Care results benefited from a rebound in patient volumes from the decreased levels of demand experienced at the height of the COVID pandemic during the second quarter of 2020. In the second quarter of 2021, Hanger's Patient Care net revenue on a same-clinic basis, totaled approximately 96 percent of the level experienced in the second quarter of 2019.
Excluding the effect of acquisitions, net revenue from prosthetics grew 4.3 percent and net revenue from orthotics grew 40.4 percent, compared to the second quarter of 2020, Prosthetics comprised 54 percent of Patient Care segment net revenue compared to 61 percent in the same period of 2020. The changes in sales mix and growth in device categories for the second quarter of 2021 reflect the relative resiliency of prosthetic services during the pandemic compared to orthotics, the latter being more significantly impacted at the height of the pandemic.
Income from operations in the Patient Care segment was $39.6 million during the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of $19.0 million compared to the $58.6 million reported in the prior year. Patient Care's GAAP results for second quarter of 2021 and 2020 includes the benefit of $0.7 million and $20.5 million, respectively, to other operating costs related to the Company's receipt of CARES Act healthcare provider grants. These grants were received under the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund, also referred to as The Provider Relief Fund, established by the CARES Act and are excluded from Adjusted EBITDA.
Adjusted EBITDA for the segment was $44.8 million, a $0.7 million improvement compared to the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the segment totaled 18.9 percent compared to 22.6 percent during the second quarter of 2020. Segment income from operations, Adjusted EBITDA and margins were impacted in the quarter compared to the prior year by the restoration of temporary labor and other cost reductions implemented during the second and third quarters of 2020.
Products & Services Segment
For the three months ended June 30, 2021, Products & Services net revenue totaled $44.0 million, reflecting growth of 17.2 percent compared with the same period in 2020. Revenue from the distribution of O&P componentry totaled $33.3 million, a growth of $6.7 million, or 25.4 percent. This growth was primarily the result of the adverse business conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter of 2020. Therapeutic solutions revenue in the second quarter totaled $10.8 million, a decline of $0.3 million, or 2.6 percent.
Income from operations for the Products & Services segment was $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to $5.8 million in the same period of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment totaled $5.6 million for the second quarter of 2021, a $2.9 million decline compared with the same period of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the segment totaled 12.8 percent compared to 22.9 percent during the second quarter of 2020. Products & Services segment income from operations, Adjusted EBITDA and margin were impacted by the restoration of temporary labor and other cost reductions taken during the second and third quarters of 2020.
Corporate & Other
Expenses associated with corporate and other activities increased by $2.6 million to $22.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Excluding the effect of depreciation and amortization, and acquisition-related expense, the net cost of corporate and other activities increased by $3.3 million to $19.5 million in the second quarter of 2021.
Net Income; Interest Expense
Interest expense totaled $7.2 million for the three month period ended June 30, 2021, a decrease of $1.5 million from the prior year period.
For the three month period ended June 30, 2021, net income was $10.2 million compared with $31.1 million for the same period in 2020. GAAP diluted income per share was $0.26 compared to $0.81 per share in 2020. Adjusted diluted income per share was $0.27 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $0.35 per share for the same period in 2020.
Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
- For the six month period, net revenue was $518.3 million, compared to $467.2 million in 2020, reflecting a net revenue increase of 10.9 percent. Acquisitions of O&P clinics consummated in 2020 and 2021 contributed $15.0 million of incremental revenue for the six month period.
- Patient Care net revenue grew $46.4 million, or 12.0 percent, to $432.5 million, while same clinic day-adjusted net revenue per day grew 9.9 percent. For the six month period of 2021, Hanger's Patient Care segment net revenue on a day-adjusted, same-clinic basis, totaled approximately 97 percent of the level reported for the equivalent period in 2019.
- Net revenue from prosthetics, excluding acquisitions, grew 2.9 percent on a day-adjusted basis, while orthotics revenue grew by 19.2 percent, also on a net day-adjusted basis and excluding acquisitions. Year-to date in 2021, prosthetics constituted 53 percent of Patient Care segment net revenue.
- Products & Services segment net revenue increased $4.7 million, or 5.8 percent, to $85.8 million, driven by an increase of $5.7 million in distribution services and a $1.0 million decline in revenue from therapeutic solutions for the period.
- GAAP net income was $6.8 million compared to $15.3 million in 2020. Hanger's GAAP results for the first six months of 2020 included a benefit of $20.5 million to other operating costs related to the Company's receipt of CARES Act healthcare provider grants as compared to $0.7 million in the 2021 period.
- Adjusted EBITDA totaled $44.5 million, an increase of $2.7 million as compared to the $41.8 million reported in 2020. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA for the six month period resulted from the improvement in net revenue partially offset by the restoration of temporary cost reductions taken during the second and third quarters of 2020.
- GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.17, compared to $0.40 per share in 2020. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.19 for the first six months of 2021, compared to $0.07 for the same period in 2020.
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities; Liquidity
Cash flows provided by operating activities for the three months ending June 30, 2021 were $33.1 million compared to cash flows provided by operating activities of $102.0 million for the same period in 2020. The Company continued to achieve strong cash collections during the second quarter of 2021 as its days sales outstanding decreased by five days to 40 days as of June 30, 2021 from 45 days on June 30, 2020.
On June 30, 2021, the Company had liquidity of $171.1 million, comprised of $76.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $94.9 million in available borrowing capacity under its revolving credit facility. This compares to total liquidity of $165.1 million on March 31, 2021.
2021 Outlook
The Company re-affirmed its financial outlook for 2021 as originally provided on March 1, 2021. Hanger anticipates net revenue in a range between $1.145 billion and $1.175 billion, and Adjusted EBITDA in a range between $130 million and $135 million.
The Company's outlook for 2021 includes approximately $36 million in revenue relating to the full year contribution of acquisitions consummated in 2020 and through June 30, 2021. Hanger's outlook assumes a continued sequential improvement in the third and fourth quarters of the orthotic and prosthetics business environment related to the continued cessation of the effects of COVID-19 on patient volumes.
Adjusted EBITDA in this outlook is provided on a non-GAAP basis only because a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, is not available without unreasonable effort due to the unpredictable nature of reconciling items that render such a reconciliation not meaningful for investors.
Additional Notes
A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial results is included in the tables provided at the back of this press release. The Company has provided certain supplemental key statistics relating to its results for certain prior periods. These key statistics are non-GAAP measures used by the Company’s management to analyze the Company’s business results that are being provided for informational and analytical context.
Accompanying supplemental information will be posted to the Investor Relations section of Hanger’s web site at www.hanger.com/investors.
About Hanger, Inc. – Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hanger, Inc. (NYSE: HNGR) provides comprehensive, outcomes-based orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services through its Patient Care segment, with approximately 800 Hanger Clinic locations nationwide. Through its Products & Services segment, Hanger distributes branded and private label O&P devices, products and components, and provides rehabilitative solutions. Recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers for 2021, and rooted in 160 years of clinical excellence and innovation, Hanger is a purpose-driven company with a vision to lead the O&P markets by providing superior patient care, outcomes, services and value, aimed at empowering human potential. For more information on Hanger, visit investor.hanger.com.
|
Table 1
|
Hanger, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(Unaudited - in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Net revenues
|
|
$
|
280,819
|
|
|
$
|
233,434
|
|
|
$
|
518,289
|
|
|
$
|
467,173
|
|
Material costs
|
|
89,271
|
|
|
69,972
|
|
|
164,441
|
|
|
147,213
|
|
Personnel costs
|
|
97,549
|
|
|
73,822
|
|
|
187,429
|
|
|
163,007
|
|
Other operating costs
|
|
32,721
|
|
|
8,277
|
|
|
64,181
|
|
|
44,163
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
33,177
|
|
|
33,623
|
|
|
64,118
|
|
|
65,392
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
8,007
|
|
|
8,879
|
|
|
16,005
|
|
|
17,710
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
20,094
|
|
|
38,861
|
|
|
22,115
|
|
|
29,688
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
7,152
|
|
|
8,636
|
|
|
14,492
|
|
|
16,906
|
|
Non-service defined benefit plan expense
|
|
167
|
|
|
158
|
|
|
334
|
|
|
316
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
12,775
|
|
|
30,067
|
|
|
7,289
|
|
|
12,466
|
|
Provision (benefit) before income taxes
|
|
2,616
|
|
|
(987
|
)
|
|
460
|
|
|
(2,840
|
)
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
10,159
|
|
|
$
|
31,054
|
|
|
$
|
6,829
|
|
|
$
|
15,306
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and Diluted Per Common Share Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
|
$
|
0.82
|
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
$
|
0.41
|
|
Weighted average shares used to compute basic earnings per common share
|
|
38,647,042
|
|
|
37,958,408
|
|
|
38,458,733
|
|
|
37,749,930
|
|
Diluted income per share
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
|
$
|
0.81
|
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
Weighted average shares used to compute diluted earnings per common share
|
|
39,208,155
|
|
|
38,325,872
|
|
|
39,216,725
|
|
|
38,424,334
|
|
Table 2
|
Hanger, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(Unaudited - in thousands)
|
|
|
As of June 30,
|
|
As of December 31,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
76,178
|
|
|
$
|
144,602
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
124,956
|
|
|
128,596
|
|
Inventories
|
|
83,959
|
|
|
76,429
|
|
Income taxes receivable
|
|
12,831
|
|
|
12,888
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
16,702
|
|
|
12,357
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
314,626
|
|
|
374,872
|
|
Non-current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant, and equipment, net
|
|
85,241
|
|
|
84,873
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
318,383
|
|
|
277,223
|
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
|
20,751
|
|
|
18,431
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
53,049
|
|
|
54,877
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
122,030
|
|
|
124,741
|
|
Other assets
|
|
17,564
|
|
|
15,734
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
931,644
|
|
|
$
|
950,751
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
$
|
12,257
|
|
|
$
|
10,085
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
58,400
|
|
|
65,091
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
63,333
|
|
|
62,861
|
|
Accrued compensation related costs
|
|
51,256
|
|
|
72,541
|
|
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|
|
35,586
|
|
|
35,002
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
220,832
|
|
|
245,580
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt, less current portion
|
|
495,245
|
|
|
493,012
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
100,515
|
|
|
104,589
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
51,160
|
|
|
56,593
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
867,752
|
|
|
899,774
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
389
|
|
|
383
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
367,726
|
|
|
365,503
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(16,358
|
)
|
|
(20,215
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(287,169
|
)
|
|
(293,998
|
)
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
|
(696
|
)
|
|
(696
|
)
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
|
63,892
|
|
|
50,977
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
|
$
|
931,644
|
|
|
$
|
950,751
|
|
Table 3
|
Hanger, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(Unaudited - in thousands)
|
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
$
|
6,829
|
|
|
$
|
15,306
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
16,005
|
|
|
17,710
|
|
(Benefit) provision for doubtful accounts
|
|
(292
|
)
|
|
1,084
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
6,418
|
|
|
12,485
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
232
|
|
|
(9
|
)
|
Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs
|
|
948
|
|
|
936
|
|
Gain on sale and disposal of fixed assets
|
|
(718
|
)
|
|
(531
|
)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
5,363
|
|
|
44,917
|
|
Inventories
|
|
(5,899
|
)
|
|
5,072
|
|
Other current assets and other assets
|
|
(6,202
|
)
|
|
(4,882
|
)
|
Income taxes
|
|
57
|
|
|
(5,278
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
(6,577
|
)
|
|
305
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
(2,765
|
)
|
|
2,393
|
|
Accrued compensation related costs
|
|
(21,412
|
)
|
|
(15,536
|
)
|
Other liabilities
|
|
(522
|
)
|
|
3,686
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, net of amortization of right-of-use assets
|
|
(780
|
)
|
|
2,403
|
|
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|
|
(9,315
|
)
|
|
80,061
|
|
Cash flows used in investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
(35,349
|
)
|
|
(16,788
|
)
|
Purchase of property, plant, and equipment
|
|
(13,339
|
)
|
|
(15,742
|
)
|
Purchase of therapeutic program equipment leased to third parties under operating leases
|
|
(870
|
)
|
|
(3,065
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment
|
|
1,332
|
|
|
1,134
|
|
Purchase of company-owned life insurance investment
|
|
—
|
|
|
(250
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(48,226
|
)
|
|
(34,711
|
)
|
Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings under revolving credit agreement
|
|
—
|
|
|
79,000
|
|
Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit agreement
|
|
—
|
|
|
(57,000
|
)
|
Payment of employee taxes on share-based compensation
|
|
(4,560
|
)
|
|
(6,828
|
)
|
Repayment of term loan
|
|
(2,525
|
)
|
|
(2,525
|
)
|
Payment on Seller Notes
|
|
(2,265
|
)
|
|
(1,799
|
)
|
Payments under vendor financing arrangements
|
|
(1,375
|
)
|
|
(275
|
)
|
Payments of financing lease obligations
|
|
(529
|
)
|
|
(314
|
)
|
Payment of debt issuance costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
(214
|
)
|
Proceeds from the exercise of options
|
|
371
|
|
|
39
|
|
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|
|
(10,883
|
)
|
|
10,084
|
|
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(68,424
|
)
|
|
55,434
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
144,602
|
|
|
74,419
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
$
|
76,178
|
|
|
$
|
129,853
|
|
Table 4
|
Hanger, Inc.
|
Segment Information: Revenue, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|
(Unaudited - in thousands)
EBITDA is defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income before certain charges, third-party professional fees in excess of normal amounts incurred in connection with our financial statement remediation, expenses associated with equity-based compensation, severance expenses, certain expenses incurred in connection with our acquisitions, proceeds received from grants under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economy Security Act ("CARES Act") and certain other charges.
We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as measures to assess the relative level of our indebtedness and our compliance with certain debt covenants which are based on these measures. Additionally, we utilize these measures to assess our operating and financial performance. We believe that these measures enhance a user’s understanding of normal operating income excluding certain charges, depreciation and amortization.
Neither EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA are measures of financial performance computed in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) and should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for operating income, net income, cash flows from operations, or other statement of operations or cash flow data prepared in conformity with GAAP, or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. In addition, the calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is susceptible to varying interpretations and calculations, and the amounts presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be indicative of historical operating results, and we do not intend these measures to be predictive of future results of operations.
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Revenue (a)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Patient Care
|
|
$
|
236,787
|
|
|
$
|
195,859
|
|
|
$
|
432,469
|
|
|
$
|
386,042
|
|
Products & Services
|
|
44,032
|
|
|
37,575
|
|
|
85,820
|
|
|
81,131
|
|
Net revenue
|
|
$
|
280,819
|
|
|
$
|
233,434
|
|
|
$
|
518,289
|
|
|
$
|
467,173
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA (b)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Patient Care
|
|
$
|
44,427
|
|
|
$
|
63,446
|
|
|
$
|
68,292
|
|
|
$
|
79,459
|
|
Products & Services
|
|
5,364
|
|
|
8,256
|
|
|
11,975
|
|
|
13,088
|
|
Corporate & Other
|
|
(21,690
|
)
|
|
(23,962
|
)
|
|
(42,147
|
)
|
|
(45,149
|
)
|
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
|
$
|
28,101
|
|
|
$
|
47,740
|
|
|
$
|
38,120
|
|
|
$
|
47,398
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA (b)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Patient Care
|
|
$
|
44,845
|
|
|
$
|
44,193
|
|
|
$
|
69,793
|
|
|
$
|
61,519
|
|
Products & Services
|
|
5,647
|
|
|
8,590
|
|
|
12,517
|
|
|
13,627
|
|
Corporate & Other
|
|
(19,517
|
)
|
|
(16,258
|
)
|
|
(37,791
|
)
|
|
(33,355
|
)
|
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
|
$
|
30,975
|
|
|
$
|
36,525
|
|
|
$
|
44,519
|
|
|
$
|
41,791
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Excludes intersegment revenue.
|
(b) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are "Non-GAAP" measures. Please refer to both Table 6 and Table 7 for a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP net income.
|
Table 5
|
Hanger, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Net Income and Earnings Per Share to
|
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share
|
(Unaudited - in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Earnings Per Share (or “EPS”) is defined as net income divided by our basic or diluted common shares during the applicable period. Adjusted EPS is defined as EPS adjusted for certain equity-based compensation charges, third-party professional fees in excess of normal amounts incurred in connection with our financial statement remediation, severance expenses, certain expenses incurred in connection with our acquisitions, proceeds received from grants under the CARES Act, and certain other charges.
We utilize Adjusted EPS to assess our operating and financial performance. We believe that this measure enhances a user’s understanding of normal operating results excluding certain charges.
Adjusted EPS is not a measure of financial performance computed in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for operating income, net income, cash flows from operations, or other statement of operations or cash flow data prepared in conformity with GAAP, or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. In addition, the calculation of Adjusted EPS is susceptible to varying interpretations and calculations, and the amounts presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Adjusted EPS may not be indicative of historical operating results, and we do not intend these measures to be predictive of future results of operations.
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income - as reported (GAAP)
|
|
$
|
10,159
|
|
|
$
|
31,054
|
|
|
$
|
6,829
|
|
|
$
|
15,306
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Modification of equity awards (a)
|
|
—
|
|
|
5,869
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
5,869
|
|
Amortization expense
|
|
1,315
|
|
|
1,783
|
|
|
2,549
|
|
|
3,274
|
|
Third-party professional fees
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,639
|
|
Acquisition-related expenses
|
|
170
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
330
|
|
|
372
|
|
Hanger supply chain implementation costs
|
|
135
|
|
|
295
|
|
|
267
|
|
|
430
|
|
Severance expenses
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from grants under the CARES Act
|
|
(670
|
)
|
|
(20,533
|
)
|
|
(670
|
)
|
|
(20,533
|
)
|
Adjustments prior to tax effect
|
|
$
|
950
|
|
|
$
|
(12,547
|
)
|
|
$
|
2,530
|
|
|
$
|
(8,949
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax effect of specified adjustments (a)
|
|
(678
|
)
|
|
(5,192
|
)
|
|
(1,897
|
)
|
|
(3,684
|
)
|
Adjustments after taxes
|
|
272
|
|
|
(17,739
|
)
|
|
633
|
|
|
(12,633
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
|
|
$
|
10,431
|
|
|
$
|
13,315
|
|
|
$
|
7,462
|
|
|
$
|
2,673
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share - as reported (GAAP)
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
|
$
|
0.82
|
|
|
$
|
0.18
|
|
|
$
|
0.41
|
|
Effect of above listed specified adjustments
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
(0.47
|
)
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
(0.34
|
)
|
Adjusted basic earnings per share - as reported (Non-GAAP)
|
|
$
|
0.27
|
|
|
$
|
0.35
|
|
|
$
|
0.19
|
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted earnings per share - as reported (GAAP)
|
|
$
|
0.26
|
|
|
$
|
0.81
|
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
|
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
Effect of above listed specified adjustments
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
(0.46
|
)
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
(0.33
|
)
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share - as reported (Non-GAAP)
|
|
$
|
0.27
|
|
|
$
|
0.35
|
|
|
$
|
0.19
|
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used to compute basic earnings per share
|
|
38,647,042
|
|
|
37,958,408
|
|
|
38,458,733
|
|
|
37,749,930
|
|
Shares used to compute diluted earnings per share
|
|
39,208,155
|
|
|
38,325,872
|
|
|
39,216,725
|
|
|
38,424,334
|
|
(a) Modification of equity awards reflect a non-recurring charge in the second quarter of 2020 for incremental equity-based compensation expense under ASC 718, Stock Compensation, related to the modification of certain equity awards granted in 2017.
|
(b) “Tax effect of specified adjustments” reflects the difference between the Company's effective provision for taxes and the application of a combined federal and state statutory tax rate of 24% for the 2021 and 2020 periods to the Company's earnings from operations before taxes, after the incorporation of the identified adjustments above.
|
Table 6
|
Hanger, Inc.
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|
(Unaudited - in thousands)
EBITDA is defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income before certain charges, third-party professional fees in excess of normal amounts incurred in connection with our financial statement remediation, expenses associated with equity-based compensation, severance expenses, certain expenses incurred in connection with our acquisitions, proceeds received from grants under the CARES Act and certain other charges.
We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as measures to assess the relative level of our indebtedness and our compliance with certain debt covenants which are based on these measures. Additionally, we utilize these measures to assess our operating and financial performance. We believe that these measures enhance a user’s understanding of normal operating income excluding certain charges, depreciation and amortization.
Neither EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA are measures of financial performance computed in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) and should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for operating income, net income, cash flows from operations, or other statement of operations or cash flow data prepared in conformity with GAAP, or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. In addition, the calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is susceptible to varying interpretations and calculations, and the amounts presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be indicative of historical operating results, and we do not intend these measures to be predictive of future results of operations.
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income - as reported (GAAP)
|
|
$
|
10,159
|
|
|
$
|
31,054
|
|
|
$
|
6,829
|
|
|
$
|
15,306
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments to calculate EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
8,007
|
|
|
8,879
|
|
|
16,005
|
|
|
17,710
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
7,152
|
|
|
8,636
|
|
|
14,492
|
|
|
16,906
|
|
Non-service defined benefit plan expense
|
|
167
|
|
|
158
|
|
|
334
|
|
|
316
|
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
|
2,616
|
|
|
(987
|
)
|
|
460
|
|
|
(2,840
|
)
|
Adjustments - net income to EBITDA
|
|
17,942
|
|
|
16,686
|
|
|
31,291
|
|
|
32,092
|
|
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
|
28,101
|
|
|
47,740
|
|
|
38,120
|
|
|
47,398
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Further adjustments to calculate Adjusted EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Third-party professional fees
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,639
|
|
Equity-based compensation (a)
|
|
3,239
|
|
|
8,984
|
|
|
6,418
|
|
|
12,485
|
|
Acquisition-related expenses
|
|
170
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
330
|
|
|
372
|
|
Hanger supply chain implementation costs
|
|
135
|
|
|
295
|
|
|
267
|
|
|
430
|
|
Severance expenses
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from grants under the CARES Act
|
|
(670
|
)
|
|
(20,533
|
)
|
|
(670
|
)
|
|
(20,533
|
)
|
Further adjustments - EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
2,874
|
|
|
(11,215
|
)
|
|
6,399
|
|
|
(5,607
|
)
|
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
|
$
|
30,975
|
|
|
$
|
36,525
|
|
|
$
|
44,519
|
|
|
$
|
41,791
|
|
(a) Equity-based compensation expense includes an incremental charge in the second quarter of 2020 under ASC 718, Stock Compensation of approximately $5.9 million related to the modification of certain equity awards granted in 2017.
|
Table 7
|
Hanger, Inc.
|
Segment Reconciliation of Income (Loss) From Operations to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|
(Unaudited - in thousands)
EBITDA is defined as operating income before depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as operating income before certain charges, third-party professional fees in excess of normal amounts incurred in connection with our financial statement remediation, expenses associated with equity-based compensation, severance expenses, certain expenses incurred in connection with our acquisitions, proceeds received from grants under the CARES Act and certain other charges.
We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as measures to assess the relative level of our indebtedness and our compliance with certain debt covenants which are based on these measures. Additionally, we utilize these measures to assess our operating and financial performance. We believe that these measures enhance a user’s understanding of normal operating income excluding certain charges, depreciation and amortization.
Neither EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDA are measures of financial performance computed in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) and should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for operating income, net income, cash flows from operations, or other statement of operations or cash flow data prepared in conformity with GAAP, or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. In addition, the calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is susceptible to varying interpretations and calculations, and the amounts presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be indicative of historical operating results, and we do not intend these measures to be predictive of future results of operations.
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Patient Care
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from operations - as reported (GAAP)
|
|
$
|
39,640
|
|
|
$
|
58,619
|
|
|
$
|
58,690
|
|
|
$
|
70,156
|
|
Depreciation & amortization
|
|
4,787
|
|
|
4,827
|
|
|
9,602
|
|
|
9,303
|
|
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
|
44,427
|
|
|
63,446
|
|
|
68,292
|
|
|
79,459
|
|
Further adjustments to calculate Adjusted EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity-based compensation
|
|
953
|
|
|
1,078
|
|
|
1,850
|
|
|
2,256
|
|
Hanger supply chain implementation costs
|
|
135
|
|
|
202
|
|
|
267
|
|
|
337
|
|
Severance expenses
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
54
|
|
|
—
|
|
Proceeds from grants under the CARES Act
|
|
(670
|
)
|
|
(20,533
|
)
|
|
(670
|
)
|
|
(20,533
|
)
|
Further adjustments - EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
418
|
|
|
(19,253
|
)
|
|
1,501
|
|
|
(17,940
|
)
|
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
|
44,845
|
|
|
44,193
|
|
|
69,793
|
|
|
61,519
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products & Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income from operations - as reported (GAAP)
|
|
3,401
|
|
|
5,758
|
|
|
8,077
|
|
|
7,838
|
|
Depreciation & amortization
|
|
1,963
|
|
|
2,498
|
|
|
3,898
|
|
|
5,250
|
|
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
|
5,364
|
|
|
8,256
|
|
|
11,975
|
|
|
13,088
|
|
Further adjustments to calculate Adjusted EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity-based compensation
|
|
283
|
|
|
241
|
|
|
542
|
|
|
446
|
|
Hanger supply chain implementation costs
|
|
—
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
93
|
|
Further adjustments - EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
283
|
|
|
334
|
|
|
542
|
|
|
539
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
|
5,647
|
|
|
8,590
|
|
|
12,517
|
|
|
13,627
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate & Other
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from operations - as reported (GAAP)
|
|
(22,947
|
)
|
|
(25,516
|
)
|
|
(44,652
|
)
|
|
(48,306
|
)
|
Depreciation & amortization
|
|
1,257
|
|
|
1,554
|
|
|
2,505
|
|
|
3,157
|
|
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
|
(21,690
|
)
|
|
(23,962
|
)
|
|
(42,147
|
)
|
|
(45,149
|
)
|
Further adjustments to calculate Adjusted EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Third-party professional fees
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,639
|
|
Equity-based compensation
|
|
2,003
|
|
|
7,665
|
|
|
4,026
|
|
|
9,783
|
|
Acquisition related expenses
|
|
170
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
330
|
|
|
372
|
|
Further adjustments - EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
2,173
|
|
|
7,704
|
|
|
4,356
|
|
|
11,794
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
|
(19,517
|
)
|
|
(16,258
|
)
|
|
(37,791
|
)
|
|
(33,355
|
)
|
Total Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|
|
$
|
30,975
|
|
|
$
|
36,525
|
|
|
$
|
44,519
|
|
|
$
|
41,791
|
|
(a) Equity-based compensation expense includes an incremental charge in the second quarter of 2020 under ASC 718, Stock Compensation of approximately $5.9 million related to the modification of certain equity awards granted in 2017.
|
Table 8
|
Hanger, Inc.
|
Indebtedness
|
(Unaudited - in thousands)
|
|
|
As of June 30,
|
|
As of December 31,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Debt:
|
|
|
|
|
Term Loan B
|
|
$
|
488,588
|
|
|
$
|
491,113
|
|
Seller Notes
|
|
18,105
|
|
|
11,510
|
|
Deferred payment obligation
|
|
4,000
|
|
|
4,000
|
|
Finance lease liabilities and other
|
|
3,437
|
|
|
3,869
|
|
Total debt before unamortized discount and debt issuance costs
|
|
514,130
|
|
|
510,492
|
|
Unamortized discount and debt issuance costs, net
|
|
(6,628
|
)
|
|
(7,395
|
)
|
Total debt
|
|
$
|
507,502
|
|
|
$
|
503,097
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term debt:
|
|
|
|
|
Term Loan B
|
|
$
|
5,050
|
|
|
$
|
5,050
|
|
Seller Notes
|
|
6,303
|
|
|
4,060
|
|
Finance lease liabilities and other
|
|
904
|
|
|
975
|
|
Total current portion of long-term debt
|
|
12,257
|
|
|
10,085
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
$
|
495,245
|
|
|
$
|
493,012
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net indebtedness:
|
|
|
|
|
Total debt before unamortized discount and debt issuance costs
|
|
$
|
514,130
|
|
|
$
|
510,492
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(76,178
|
)
|
|
(144,602
|
)
|
Net indebtedness
|
|
$
|
437,952
|
|
|
$
|
365,890
|
|
Table 9
|
Hanger, Inc.
|
Key Operating Metrics
|
|
|
As of and For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Same clinic revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Growth (decline) rate on net revenue
|
|
18.2%
|
|
(18.7)%
|
|
8.2%
|
|
(11.0)%
|
Growth (decline) rate day adjusted (a)
|
|
18.2%
|
|
(18.7)%
|
|
9.9%
|
|
(11.7)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Clinical locations:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Patient care clinics
|
|
723
|
|
707
|
|
|
|
|
Satellite clinics
|
|
112
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
|
Total clinical locations
|
|
835
|
|
815
|
|
|
|
|
(a) Same Clinic Revenue per Day - Same Clinic Revenue per Day normalizes revenue for the number of days a clinic was open in each comparable period. These measures are both non-GAAP and unaudited.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare