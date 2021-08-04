GlycoMimetics Names Harout Semerjian as New Chief Executive Officer to Succeed Retiring CEO Rachel King

Tim Pearson, Chairman of the Board of Directors of GlycoMimetics, said, “On behalf of the entire Board, I offer sincere thanks to Rachel for her leadership of GlycoMimetics and for her commitment to the company’s employees and to patients who will hopefully benefit from GlycoMimetics’ technology. We look forward to her continued contributions as a board member.”

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GLYC) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Harout Semerjian as chief executive officer (CEO), effective August 6, 2021, to succeed retiring Founding CEO Rachel King. Mr. Semerjian, a seasoned executive with strong oncology commercialization experience, will lead the company as it advances its registrational trials on its lead clinical candidate, uproleselan, in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), accelerates planning for potential commercialization, and continues to build out the company’s pipeline.

Mr. Pearson continued, “Harout is ideally positioned to lead GlycoMimetics into the company’s next phase of growth as we anticipate the completion of our Phase 3 trial and potential commercialization of uproleselan. He possesses the right leadership and operational skills as well as tremendous know-how from his many years at Novartis overseeing several oncology and hematology product launches and from subsequent C-level positions he has held within the industry. I am confident Harout will be an effective leader for GlycoMimetics into the future.”

Mrs. King, who has served as CEO for 18 years, has decided to retire for personal reasons and will continue her involvement with the company through her role on the Board of Directors and serving as an advisor during this transition. Mrs. King led GlycoMimetics’ evolution from an early venture-backed company through its initial public offering, strategic partnerships and the advancement of two late-stage clinical candidates. She also shepherded the company’s unique and productive glycochemistry platform to build a multi-faceted pipeline of drug candidates targeting key unmet needs in oncology, sickle cell disease and other indications.

“It has been a privilege and a pleasure to lead GlycoMimetics and to work with such an extraordinary team of colleagues," said Mrs. King. “I am extremely proud of what we have collectively accomplished in the 18 years since the company was founded. When I approached the Board to let them know that I was considering retirement, I committed to do all I can to ensure a smooth transition. I look forward to working with Harout and the team as a board member to continue to advance our programs. My decision to focus on spending more time with my family seems appropriately timed as we near an opportunity to commercialize our first product candidate.”