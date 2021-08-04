checkAd

Affirm Completes $500 Million Asset-Backed Securitization to Support Continued Growth

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 22:15  |  17   |   |   

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that it has closed a $500 million securitization of its point-of-sale installment loans. The issuance follows an active and successful period for Affirm, having recently been recognized as "Esoteric ABS Issuer of the Year" in the 2021 U.S. Securitization Awards announced by GlobalCapital. The transaction marks Affirm’s third securitization of 2021, the sixth since it launched its program in July 2020 and represents the company’s most successful issuance to date.

“Our capital strategy continues to be an important point of competitive differentiation for Affirm as our ABS program builds upon its already strong execution,” said Michael Linford, Chief Financial Officer at Affirm. “Our 2021-B securitization was our most efficient execution to date, and provides us with even greater flexibility to support our growth in 2021 and beyond. We appreciate the exceptionally strong investor demand for this offering, and the confidence in our platform from our large, diversified group of institutional capital partners.”

The offering included five classes of fixed-rate notes: Class A, Class B, Class C, Class D, and Class E, all of which were rated by DBRS-Morningstar, with assigned ratings of AA (sf), A (sf), BBB (sf), BB (sf), and B (sf), respectively. The notes were placed with a diversified mix of institutional investors in a private offering pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Barclays acted as lead bookrunner and structuring agent with J.P. Morgan and Truist Securities as joint bookrunners and Morgan Stanley, Regions Securities, and R. Seelaus & Co. as co-managers.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network — one based on trust, transparency and putting people first — we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we show consumers exactly what they will pay up front, never increase that amount, and never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter.

AFRM-F

Affirm Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Affirm Holdings Registered (A) ( WKN: A2QL1G ) - Der neue Stern im Bereich "Buy Now Pay Later"?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Affirm Completes $500 Million Asset-Backed Securitization to Support Continued Growth Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that it has closed a $500 million securitization of its point-of-sale installment loans. The issuance follows an …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
BioNTech Completes Acquisition of Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and ...
The GEO Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Mattel Once Again Says #ThankYouHeroes by Supporting First Responders Children’s Foundation and ...
Accenture to Acquire Blue Horseshoe, Deepening Customer-Centric Supply Chain Transformation ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:22 UhrAffirm Aktie – Square Deal und Apple-Partnerschaft sorgen für Fantasie
Konstantin Oldenburger | Kommentare
29.07.21Affirm to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results on September 9, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten