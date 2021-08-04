checkAd

Ellington Financial Declares Monthly Common Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 22:10  |  12   |   |   

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.15 per common share, payable on September 27, 2021 to stockholders of record as of August 31, 2021.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ from its beliefs, expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "plan," "continue," "intend," "should," "would," "could," "goal," "objective," "will," "may," "seek" or similar expressions or their negative forms, or by references to strategy, plans, or intentions. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the Company's payment of dividends. The Company's results can fluctuate from month to month and from quarter to quarter depending on a variety of factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control and/or are difficult to predict, including, without limitation, changes in interest rates and the market value of the Company's investments, changes in mortgage default rates and prepayment rates, the Company's ability to borrow to finance its assets, changes in government regulations affecting the Company's business, the Company's ability to maintain its exclusion from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the Company's ability to maintain its qualification as a real estate investment trust, or "REIT," and other changes in market conditions and economic trends, including changes resulting from the economic effects related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and associated responses to the pandemic. Furthermore, forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, those described under Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 16, 2021, as amended, which can be accessed through the Company's website at www.ellingtonfinancial.com or at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). Other risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected may be described from time to time in reports the Company files with the SEC, including reports on Forms 10-Q, 10-K and 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

This release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer of any securities or solicitation of an offer to purchase securities.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial invests in a diverse array of financial assets, including residential and commercial mortgage loans, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer loans, collateralized loan obligations, non-mortgage and mortgage-related derivatives, equity investments in loan origination companies, and other strategic investments. Ellington Financial is externally managed and advised by Ellington Financial Management LLC, an affiliate of Ellington Management Group, L.L.C.

Ellington Financial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ellington Financial Declares Monthly Common Dividend Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.15 per common share, payable on September 27, 2021 to stockholders of record as of August 31, 2021. Cautionary …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
BioNTech Completes Acquisition of Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and ...
The GEO Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Mattel Once Again Says #ThankYouHeroes by Supporting First Responders Children’s Foundation and ...
Accenture to Acquire Blue Horseshoe, Deepening Customer-Centric Supply Chain Transformation ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.07.21Ellington Financial Announces Release Date of Second Quarter 2021 Earnings, Conference Call, and Investor Presentation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
16.07.21Ellington Financial Announces Estimated Book Value Per Common Share as of June 30, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Ellington Financial Declares Common and Preferred Dividends
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Ellington Financial Inc. Announces Pricing of Common Stock Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Ellington Financial Inc. Announces Common Stock Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten