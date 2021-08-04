Arcus Biosciences to Participate at the 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Virtual Healthcare Conference
Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company working to create best-in-class cancer therapies, today announced that management will present at the 2021 Wedbush PacGrow Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time.
A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the “Investors” section of the Arcus website at www.arcusbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for at least two weeks following the live event.
About Arcus Biosciences
Arcus Biosciences is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company leveraging its deep cross-disciplinary expertise to discover highly differentiated therapies and to develop a broad portfolio of novel combinations addressing significant unmet needs. Arcus currently has five molecules in clinical development: Etrumadenant (AB928), the first dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist to enter the clinic, is being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 and 1b studies across different indications, including prostate, colorectal, non-small cell lung, and pancreatic cancers. AB680, the first small-molecule CD73 inhibitor to enter the clinic, is in Phase 1/1b development in combination with zimberelimab and gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel for first-line treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer. Domvanalimab (AB154) is an Fc-silent anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody and new potential immuno-oncology backbone therapy. In addition to ARC-7, domvanalimab is being investigated in a registrational, Phase 3 study, ARC-10, a “two in one trial” to support the potential approvals of both zimberelimab alone and domvanalimab plus zimberelimab compared to chemotherapy in first-line locally advanced or metastatic, PD-L1>50% NSCLC. An additional registrational Phase 3 study is being planned in collaboration with AstraZeneca in earlier disease with curative intent. AB308, an anti-TIGIT antibody that is Fc-enabled, is in clinical development, with a potential focus on hematological malignancies. Zimberelimab (AB122), Arcus’s anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody, is being evaluated in various combinations across the portfolio. For more information about Arcus Biosciences, please visit www.arcusbio.com.
Source: Arcus Biosciences
Source: Arcus Biosciences

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804006001/en/
