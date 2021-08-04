Summit Materials, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

For the three months ended July 3, 2021, the Company reported net income attributable to Summit Inc. of $56.7 million, or $0.48 per basic share, compared to net income attributable to Summit Inc. of $57.1 million, or $0.50 per basic share in the comparable prior year period. Summit reported adjusted diluted net income of $58.0 million, or $0.49 per adjusted diluted share as compared to adjusted diluted net income of $58.9 million, or $0.50 per adjusted diluted share in the prior year period.

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE: SUM, “Summit,” “Summit Materials,” "Summit Inc." or the “Company”), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, today announced results for the second quarter 2021.

Summit's net revenue increased $43.3 million, or 7.5% in the second quarter of 2021 to $618.5 million, compared to $575.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, on higher aggregates, ready-mix concrete and cement revenue relative to a year ago on continued favorable market demand conditions and price growth in all lines of business.

The Company reported operating income of $95.9 million in the second quarter 2021, a decrease of 4.1%, compared to $100.1 million in the prior year period. Higher aggregates, cement and ready-mix volume and prices across the business were offset by increases in cost of revenue and general and administrative expenses associated with implementation of our Elevate Summit strategy, combined with fewer working days in Texas due to unusually wet conditions in May. Summit's operating margin percentage for the three months ended July 3, 2021 decreased to 15.5% from 17.4%, from the comparable period a year ago, due to the factors noted above.

Adjusted EBITDA increased in the second quarter 2021 to $163.8 million as compared to $159.9 million in the second quarter 2020.

For the three months ended July 3, 2021, sales volumes increased 14.7% in aggregates, 8.3% in cement and 6.3% in ready-mix concrete relative to the same period last year on strong demand in most of our markets. Average selling prices in the second quarter of 2021 increased 2.4% in aggregates, 2.9% in cement, 3.0% in ready-mix concrete and 0.7% in asphalt. Adjusted cash gross profit for aggregates expanded to $85.8 million in the second quarter 2021, an increase of 14.3% relative to $75.0 million in the year ago quarter.

Anne Noonan, CEO of Summit Materials, commented, "Today we are reporting Summit's third consecutive quarter of record Adjusted EBITDA. These results reflect our team's commitment to operational and commercial excellence, which delivered volume growth in most lines of business and pricing growth in all lines of business. Demand fundamentals remain strong in our rural and exurban markets, while most of the state Departments of Transportation that we serve have returned to typical letting and operating conditions.

As part of our Elevate Summit strategy, we have now completed a total of five strategic divestitures, as we exit non-core or non-leading market positions, unlock proceeds for more strategic use, and convert some of those businesses to an asset light model to drive higher aggregates pull through. We believe Summit's organic growth profile and asset light conversion model position the company to absorb the impact of the foregone contribution from those five divested businesses, so we are leaving our full year Adjusted EBITDA guidance unchanged at this time."

As of July 3, 2021, the Company had $469.1 million in cash and $1.9 billion in debt outstanding. The Company's $345 million revolving credit facility has $329.1 million available after outstanding letters of credit. For the quarter ended July 3, 2021, cash flow provided by operations was $74.7 million and cash paid for capital expenditures was $132.7 million.

Brian Harris, CFO of Summit Materials, added, "We are making meaningful progress on the leverage reduction element of our Elevate Summit strategy. Our Elevate Summit goal is less than 3.0x leverage, and we continue to believe that is within our sights in 2021."

For the full year 2021, Summit has not made any changes to its outlook for Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $490 million to $520 million, but may revisit this forecast as the year progresses. The Company continues to expect 2021 capital expenditure guidance of approximately $200 million to $220 million including approximately $25 million to $35 million for greenfield projects.

Second Quarter 2021 | Results by Line of Business

Aggregates Business: Aggregates net revenues increased by $23.5 million to $153.5 million in the second quarter 2021 when compared to the prior year period. Aggregates adjusted cash gross profit margin decreased to 55.9% in the second quarter 2021 as compared to 57.7% in the second quarter 2020. Aggregates sales volumes increased 14.7% in the second quarter 2021 when compared to the prior year period on organic growth in both the West and East segments. Volume increased in the Intermountain West, Virginia, Carolinas, Georgia, and British Columbia markets, partially offset by slight decreases in Kansas and Missouri as wind farm and flood repair volumes in the second quarter of 2020 did not repeat in 2021. Average selling prices for aggregates increased 2.4% in the second quarter 2021.

Cement Business: Cement segment net revenues increased 13.4% to $85.8 million in the second quarter 2021, when compared to the prior year period, on higher sales volume of cement. Cement adjusted cash gross profit margin decreased to 47.2% in the second quarter, compared to 50.8% in the prior year period. Our Green America Recycling facility continues to ramp up production following an explosion that occurred in April 2020. Sales volume of cement increased 8.3% in the second quarter and average selling prices increased 2.9% when compared to the prior year period.

Products Business: Products net revenues were $292.1 million in the second quarter 2021, compared to $285.0 million in the prior year period. Products adjusted cash gross profit margin decreased to 18.8% in the second quarter, versus 20.6% in the prior year period. Our organic average sales price for ready-mix concrete increased 3.0% and organic sales volumes of ready-mix concrete increased 6.3%, as volume increased in our Intermountain West, Texas, and British Columbia markets, and prices increased in most markets. Our organic average sales price for asphalt increased 0.7%, with pricing gains across our Texas geographies and British Columbia, while volume decreased 11.3%, due to a divestiture of a paving business.

Second Quarter 2021 | Results By Reporting Segment

Net revenue increased by 7.5% to $618.5 million in the second quarter 2021, versus $575.2 million in the prior year period on organic growth in our aggregates, cement, and ready-mix concrete operations. The Company reported operating income of $95.9 million in the second quarter 2021, compared to $100.1 million in the prior year period as favorable volume and price trends in most lines of business were partially offset by fewer working days in Texas due to unusually wet conditions in May.

Net income decreased to $57.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to income of $58.9 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA increased 2.4% to $163.8 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $159.9 million in the prior year period on higher revenue.

West Segment: The West Segment reported operating income of $53.2 million in the second quarter 2021, compared to $56.7 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA was $78.8 million in the second quarter 2021, compared to $78.9 million in the prior year period, as higher volume and price for aggregates and ready-mix concrete were offset by fewer working days in Texas, which negatively impacted asphalt and paving volumes in particular. Market conditions continue to reflect strong demand for aggregates and ready-mix concrete, particularly in the Houston and Salt Lake City areas. Aggregates revenue in the second quarter increased 32.7% over the prior year period, while organic volumes and average sales prices increased 4.8% and 5.0%, respectively. Ready-mix concrete revenue in the second quarter 2021 increased 15.5% over the prior year period, as organic volumes increased 13.2% and organic average sales prices increased 2.2%, reflecting favorable market conditions for residential construction. Asphalt revenue decreased by 26.8% in the second quarter 2021 over the prior year period as asphalt volumes decreased 25.8%, due to wet conditions in Texas cited above, and sales prices increased 1.7%.

East Segment: The East Segment reported operating income of $34.6 million in the second quarter 2021, compared to $31.5 million in the prior year period as net revenue increases in aggregates, asphalt and paving and related services exceeded a decrease in ready-mix concrete. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $57.3 million in the second quarter 2021, compared to $53.4 million in the prior year period. Aggregates revenue increased 7.4%, as volumes increased 3.4% and average selling prices increased 3.8%. Ready-mix concrete revenue decreased 6.7% as organic volumes decreased by 11.4%, partially offset by organic average selling prices which increased 5.3%, primarily due to lower volumes in Kansas as wind farm projects in 2020 were not fully replaced in 2021. Asphalt revenue increased 35.8% as organic volumes increased 27.3% on higher volumes in Kentucky, Kansas and Virginia, while organic average selling prices increased 0.6% on lower liquid asphalt index prices in most of our markets.

Cement Segment: The Cement Segment reported operating income of $25.8 million in the second quarter 2021, compared to $26.1 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $39.4 million in the second quarter 2021, compared to $35.6 million in the prior year period on higher volumes. The segment reported increased organic sales volumes and organic average selling prices of 8.3% and 2.9%, respectively, during the second quarter 2021 as compared to the prior year period. Our Green America Recycling facility continues to ramp up production following an explosion that occurred in April 2020.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of July 3, 2021, the Company had cash on hand of $469.1 million and borrowing capacity under its $345 million revolving credit facility of $329.1 million. The borrowing capacity on the revolving credit facility is currently fully available to the Company within the terms and covenant requirements of its credit agreement. As of July 3, 2021, the Company had $1.9 billion in debt outstanding.

Financial Outlook

For the full year 2021, Summit has not made any changes to its outlook for Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $490 million to $520 million, but may revisit this forecast as the year progresses. The Company continues to expect 2021 capital expenditure guidance of approximately $200 million to $220 million including approximately $25 million to $35 million for greenfield projects.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-based business of scale that offers customers a single-source provider of construction materials and related downstream products in the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue growth opportunities in new and existing markets. For more information about Summit Materials, please visit www.summit-materials.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) regulates the use of “non-GAAP financial measures,” such as Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, Free Cash Flow, Net Leverage and Net Debt which are derived on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”). We have provided these measures because, among other things, we believe that they provide investors with additional information to measure our performance, evaluate our ability to service our debt and evaluate certain flexibility under our restrictive covenants. Our Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Further Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, Free Cash Flow, Net Leverage and Net Debt may vary from the use of such terms by others and should not be considered as alternatives to or more important than net income (loss), operating income (loss), revenue or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP as measures of operating performance or to cash flows as measures of liquidity.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, and other non-GAAP measures have important limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of the limitations of Adjusted EBITDA are that these measures do not reflect: (i) our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (ii) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (iii) interest expense or cash requirements necessary to service interest and principal payments on our debt; and (iv) income tax payments we are required to make. Because of these limitations, we rely primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and use Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and other non-GAAP measures on a supplemental basis.

Adjusted EBITDA, Further Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit, Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Net Income, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow, Net Leverage and Net Debt reflect additional ways of viewing aspects of our business that, when viewed with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to U.S. GAAP financial measures included in the tables attached to this press release, may provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not rely on any single financial measure. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the attached tables. Because GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis are not accessible, and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort, we have not provided reconciliations for forward-looking non-GAAP measures. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “outlook,” “seeks,” “intends,” “trends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects” or “anticipates” or similar expressions that concern our strategy, plans, expectations or intentions. All statements made relating to our estimated and projected earnings, margins, costs, expenditures, cash flows, growth rates and financial results are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We derive many of our forward-looking statements from our operating budgets and forecasts, which are based upon many detailed assumptions. While we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the effect of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the results or conditions described in such statements or our objectives and plans will be realized. Important factors could affect our results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Summit Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2021, as filed with the SEC, and any factors discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in any of our subsequently filed SEC filings.

the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, or any similar crisis, on our business;

our dependence on the construction industry and the strength of the local economies in which we operate;

the cyclical nature of our business;

risks related to weather and seasonality;

risks associated with our capital-intensive business;

competition within our local markets;

our ability to execute on our acquisition strategy, successfully integrate acquisitions with our existing operations and retain key employees of acquired businesses;





our ability to implement and successfully execute on our Elevate Summit Strategy;

our dependence on securing and permitting aggregate reserves in strategically located areas;

declines in public infrastructure construction and delays or reductions in governmental funding, including the funding by transportation authorities and other state agencies particularly if such are not augmented by federal funding or if the federal government fails to act on highway infrastructure bill;

our reliance on private investment in infrastructure, which may be adversely affected by periods of economic stagnation and recession;

environmental, health, safety and climate change laws or governmental requirements or policies concerning zoning and land use;

costs associated with pending and future litigation;

rising prices for commodities, labor and other production and delivery inputs as a result of inflation or otherwise;

conditions in the credit markets;

our ability to accurately estimate the overall risks, requirements or costs when we bid on or negotiate contracts that are ultimately awarded to us;

material costs and losses as a result of claims that our products do not meet regulatory requirements or contractual specifications;

cancellation of a significant number of contracts or our disqualification from bidding for new contracts;

special hazards related to our operations that may cause personal injury or property damage not covered by insurance;

unexpected factors affecting self-insurance claims and reserve estimates;

our substantial current level of indebtedness, including our exposure to variable interest rate risk;

our dependence on senior management and other key personnel, and our ability to retain and attract qualified personnel;

supply constraints or significant price fluctuations in the electricity and petroleum-based resources that we use, including diesel and liquid asphalt;

climate change and climate change legislation or other regulations;

unexpected operational difficulties;

interruptions in our information technology systems and infrastructure; including cybersecurity and data leakage risks; and

potential labor disputes, strikes, other forms of work stoppage or other union activities.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us, or persons acting on our behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. Any forward-looking statement that we make herein speaks only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended Six months ended July 3, June 27, July 3, June 27, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Product $ 527,800 $ 488,260 $ 882,034 $ 793,567 Service 90,730 86,980 134,977 124,079 Net revenue 618,530 575,240 1,017,011 917,646 Delivery and subcontract revenue 49,387 55,769 78,750 80,553 Total revenue 667,917 631,009 1,095,761 998,199 Cost of revenue (excluding items shown separately below): Product 346,697 315,079 623,831 569,134 Service 71,632 68,660 111,829 107,184 Net cost of revenue 418,329 383,739 735,660 676,318 Delivery and subcontract cost 49,387 55,769 78,750 80,553 Total cost of revenue 467,716 439,508 814,410 756,871 General and administrative expenses 47,448 39,727 99,090 81,413 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 58,233 53,928 114,569 105,706 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (1,403 ) (2,214 ) (3,172 ) (4,131 ) Operating income 95,923 100,060 70,864 58,340 Interest expense 24,216 25,608 48,402 53,426 Loss (gain) on sale of businesses 236 — (15,432 ) — Other income, net (4,695 ) (1,616 ) (9,584 ) (1,527 ) Income from operations before taxes 76,166 76,068 47,478 6,441 Income tax expense (benefit) 18,408 17,181 12,965 (5,720 ) Net income 57,758 58,887 34,513 12,161 Net income attributable to Summit Holdings (1) 1,099 1,823 371 76 Net income attributable to Summit Inc. $ 56,659 $ 57,064 $ 34,142 $ 12,085 Earnings per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ 0.48 $ 0.50 $ 0.29 $ 0.11 Diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.50 $ 0.29 $ 0.11 Weighted average shares of Class A common stock: Basic 117,637,036 114,111,204 116,650,881 113,856,657 Diluted 118,585,398 114,137,857 117,832,026 114,252,268

(1) Represents portion of business owned by pre-IPO investors rather than by Summit.

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) July 3, January 2, 2021 2021 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 469,097 $ 418,181 Accounts receivable, net 316,615 254,696 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 28,717 8,666 Inventories 198,217 200,308 Other current assets 15,271 11,428 Total current assets 1,027,917 893,279 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (July 3, 2021 - $1,184,841 and January 2, 2021 - $1,132,925) 1,865,841 1,850,169 Goodwill 1,176,351 1,201,291 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization (July 3, 2021 - $13,366 and January 2, 2021 - $11,864) 71,409 47,852 Deferred tax assets, less valuation allowance (July 3, 2021 - $1,675 and January 2, 2021 - $1,675) 226,722 231,877 Operating lease right-of-use assets 28,164 28,543 Other assets 55,981 55,000 Total assets $ 4,452,385 $ 4,308,011 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of debt $ 6,354 $ 6,354 Current portion of acquisition-related liabilities 13,519 10,265 Accounts payable 152,285 120,813 Accrued expenses 150,154 160,570 Current operating lease liabilities 7,019 8,188 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings 12,524 16,499 Total current liabilities 341,855 322,689 Long-term debt 1,890,697 1,892,347 Acquisition-related liabilities 32,815 12,246 Tax receivable agreement liability 328,812 321,680 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 22,316 21,500 Other noncurrent liabilities 140,968 121,281 Total liabilities 2,757,463 2,691,743 Stockholders’ equity: Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 117,955,888 and 114,390,595 shares issued and outstanding as of July 3, 2021 and January 2, 2021, respectively 1,180 1,145 Class B common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 250,000,000 shares authorized, 99 shares issued and outstanding as of July 3, 2021 and January 2, 2021 — — Additional paid-in capital 1,313,414 1,264,681 Accumulated earnings 360,914 326,772 Accumulated other comprehensive income 8,866 5,203 Stockholders’ equity 1,684,374 1,597,801 Noncontrolling interest in Summit Holdings 10,548 18,467 Total stockholders’ equity 1,694,922 1,616,268 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,452,385 $ 4,308,011

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in thousands) Three months ended July 3, June 27, 2021 2020 Cash flow from operating activities: Net income $ 34,513 $ 12,161 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 118,430 111,278 Share-based compensation expense 10,190 9,797 Net gain on asset and business disposals (18,390 ) (4,131 ) Change in deferred tax asset, net 2,743 (8,175 ) Other 92 1,244 Decrease (increase) in operating assets, net of acquisitions and dispositions: Accounts receivable, net (60,829 ) (28,969 ) Inventories (14,606 ) (27,391 ) Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings (21,475 ) (30,557 ) Other current assets (3,925 ) 654 Other assets 4,927 6,420 (Decrease) increase in operating liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions: Accounts payable 26,858 15,410 Accrued expenses (4,496 ) 4,681 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings (2,031 ) (1,253 ) Tax receivable agreement liability 7,132 993 Other liabilities (4,482 ) (461 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 74,651 61,701 Cash flow from investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (7,271 ) — Purchases of property, plant and equipment (132,723 ) (105,724 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment 6,806 6,607 Proceeds from sale of businesses 103,649 — Other (27 ) 1,629 Net cash used in investing activities (29,566 ) (97,488 ) Cash flow from financing activities: Payments on debt (17,433 ) (11,388 ) Payments on acquisition-related liabilities (8,378 ) (9,703 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 31,766 310 Other (417 ) (907 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 5,538 (21,688 ) Impact of foreign currency on cash 293 (437 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash 50,916 (57,912 ) Cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 418,181 311,319 Cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 469,097 $ 253,407

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Revenue Data by Segment and Line of Business ($ in thousands) Three months ended Six months ended July 3, June 27, July 3, June 27, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Segment Net Revenue: West $ 313,617 $ 299,024 $ 548,361 $ 483,516 East 219,091 200,554 342,159 320,543 Cement 85,822 75,662 126,491 113,587 Net Revenue $ 618,530 $ 575,240 $ 1,017,011 $ 917,646 Line of Business - Net Revenue: Materials Aggregates $ 153,496 $ 129,989 $ 270,884 $ 226,150 Cement (1) 82,169 73,293 120,308 106,156 Products 292,135 284,978 490,842 461,261 Total Materials and Products 527,800 488,260 882,034 793,567 Services 90,730 86,980 134,977 124,079 Net Revenue $ 618,530 $ 575,240 $ 1,017,011 $ 917,646 Line of Business - Net Cost of Revenue: Materials Aggregates $ 67,734 $ 54,942 $ 136,031 $ 114,465 Cement 41,672 34,894 79,032 71,549 Products 237,343 226,168 408,963 382,385 Total Materials and Products 346,749 316,004 624,026 568,399 Services 71,580 67,735 111,634 107,919 Net Cost of Revenue $ 418,329 $ 383,739 $ 735,660 $ 676,318 Line of Business - Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (2): Materials Aggregates $ 85,762 $ 75,047 $ 134,853 $ 111,685 Cement (3) 40,497 38,399 41,276 34,607 Products 54,792 58,810 81,879 78,876 Total Materials and Products 181,051 172,256 258,008 225,168 Services 19,150 19,245 23,343 16,160 Adjusted Cash Gross Profit $ 200,201 $ 191,501 $ 281,351 $ 241,328 Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (2) Materials Aggregates 55.9 % 57.7 % 49.8 % 49.4 % Cement (3) 47.2 % 50.8 % 32.6 % 30.5 % Products 18.8 % 20.6 % 16.7 % 17.1 % Services 21.1 % 22.1 % 17.3 % 13.0 % Total Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin 32.4 % 33.3 % 27.7 % 26.3 %

(1) Net revenue for the cement line of business excludes revenue associated with hazardous and non-hazardous waste, which is processed into fuel and used in the cement plants and is included in services net revenue. Additionally, net revenue from cement swaps and other cement-related products are included in products net revenue.

(2) Adjusted cash gross profit is calculated as net revenue by line of business less net cost of revenue by line of business. Adjusted cash gross profit margin is defined as adjusted cash gross profit divided by net revenue.

(3) The cement adjusted cash gross profit includes the earnings from the waste processing operations, cement swaps and other products. Cement line of business adjusted cash gross profit margin is defined as cement adjusted cash gross profit divided by cement segment net revenue.

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Volume and Price Statistics (Units in thousands) Three months ended Six months ended Total Volume July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 Aggregates (tons) 17,091 14,901 30,600 26,093 Cement (tons) 708 654 1,048 954 Ready-mix concrete (cubic yards) 1,534 1,443 2,872 2,686 Asphalt (tons) 1,557 1,755 2,031 2,163 Three months ended Six months ended Pricing July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 Aggregates (per ton) $ 11.39 $ 11.12 $ 11.06 $ 11.00 Cement (per ton) 119.64 116.29 118.68 116.26 Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards) 119.94 116.41 119.18 115.31 Asphalt (per ton) 59.87 59.48 59.91 58.99 Three months ended Six months ended Percentage Change in Percentage Change in Year over Year Comparison Volume Pricing Volume Pricing Aggregates (per ton) 14.7 % 2.4 % 17.3 % 0.5 % Cement (per ton) 8.3 % 2.9 % 9.9 % 2.1 % Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards) 6.3 % 3.0 % 6.9 % 3.4 % Asphalt (per ton) (11.3 )% 0.7 % (6.1 )% 1.6 % Three months ended Six months ended Percentage Change in Percentage Change in Year over Year Comparison (Excluding acquisitions) Volume Pricing Volume Pricing Aggregates (per ton) 2.7 % 4.7 % 4.6 % 2.7 % Cement (per ton) 8.3 % 2.9 % 9.9 % 2.1 % Ready-mix concrete (per cubic yards) 6.3 % 3.0 % 6.9 % 3.4 % Asphalt (per ton) (11.3 )% 0.7 % (6.1 )% 1.6 %

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Reconciliations of Gross Revenue to Net Revenue by Line of Business ($ and Units in thousands, except pricing information) Three months ended July 3, 2021 Gross Revenue Intercompany Net Volumes Pricing by Product Elimination/Delivery Revenue Aggregates 17,091 $ 11.39 $ 194,595 $ (41,099 ) $ 153,496 Cement 708 119.64 84,673 (2,504 ) 82,169 Materials $ 279,268 $ (43,603 ) $ 235,665 Ready-mix concrete 1,534 119.94 183,936 (75 ) 183,861 Asphalt 1,557 59.87 93,246 (82 ) 93,164 Other Products 103,259 (88,149 ) 15,110 Products $ 380,441 $ (88,306 ) $ 292,135

Six months ended July 3, 2021 Gross Revenue Intercompany Net Volumes Pricing by Product Elimination/Delivery Revenue Aggregates 30,600 $ 11.06 $ 338,389 $ (67,505 ) $ 270,884 Cement 1,048 118.68 124,376 (4,068 ) 120,308 Materials $ 462,765 $ (71,573 ) $ 391,192 Ready-mix concrete 2,872 119.18 342,272 (178 ) 342,094 Asphalt 2,031 59.91 121,667 (140 ) 121,527 Other Products 177,141 (149,920 ) 27,221 Products $ 641,080 $ (150,238 ) $ 490,842

SUMMIT MATERIALS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Unaudited Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) The tables below reconcile our net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA by segment for the three and six months ended July 3, 2021 and June 27, 2020. Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended July 3, 2021 by Segment West East Cement Corporate Consolidated ($ in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 55,447 $ 37,035 $ 33,230 $ (67,954 ) $ 57,758 Interest (income) expense (2,860 ) (2,176 ) (4,035 ) 33,287 24,216 Income tax expense 1,198 156 — 17,054 18,408 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 25,133 21,146 10,143 1,101 57,523 EBITDA $ 78,918 $ 56,161 $ 39,338 $ (16,512 ) $ 157,905 Accretion 218 408 84 — 710 (Gain) loss on sale of businesses (273 ) 509 — — 236 Non-cash compensation — — — 4,827 4,827 Other (92 ) 206 — — 114 Adjusted EBITDA $ 78,771 $ 57,284 $ 39,422 $ (11,685 ) $ 163,792 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 25.1 % 26.1 % 45.9 % 26.5 %

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended June 27, 2020 by Segment West East Cement Corporate Consolidated ($ in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 57,040 $ 32,206 $ 29,386 $ (59,745 ) $ 58,887 Interest (income) expense (709 ) (433 ) (3,116 ) 29,866 25,608 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,054 (36 ) — 16,163 17,181 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 22,050 21,014 9,291 992 53,347 EBITDA $ 79,435 $ 52,751 $ 35,561 $ (12,724 ) $ 155,023 Accretion 115 380 86 — 581 Non-cash compensation — — — 4,892 4,892 Other (607 ) 253 — (229 ) (583 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 78,943 $ 53,384 $ 35,647 $ (8,061 ) $ 159,913 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 26.4 % 26.6 % 47.1 % 27.8 %

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Six months ended July 3, 2021 by Segment West East Cement Corporate Consolidated ($ in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 72,883 $ 44,004 $ 31,625 $ (113,999 ) $ 34,513 Interest (income) expense (4,892 ) (3,896 ) (8,080 ) 65,270 48,402 Income tax expense 1,384 90 — 11,491 12,965 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 50,057 42,620 18,211 2,205 113,093 EBITDA $ 119,432 $ 82,818 $ 41,756 $ (35,033 ) $ 208,973 Accretion 434 877 165 — 1,476 Gain on sale of businesses (273 ) (15,159 ) — — (15,432 ) Non-cash compensation — — — 10,190 10,190 Other (174 ) 493 — — 319 Adjusted EBITDA $ 119,419 $ 69,029 $ 41,921 $ (24,843 ) $ 205,526 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 21.8 % 20.2 % 33.1 % 20.2 %

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA Six months ended June 27, 2020 by Segment West East Cement Corporate Consolidated ($ in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 57,538 $ 21,139 $ 17,108 $ (83,624 ) $ 12,161 Interest (income) expense (1,287 ) (1,002 ) (6,292 ) 62,007 53,426 Income tax expense (benefit) 587 (165 ) — (6,142 ) (5,720 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 43,734 41,734 17,099 1,981 104,548 EBITDA $ 100,572 $ 61,706 $ 27,915 $ (25,778 ) $ 164,415 Accretion 231 756 171 — 1,158 Non-cash compensation — — — 9,797 9,797 Other 608 495 — (899 ) 204 Adjusted EBITDA $ 101,411 $ 62,957 $ 28,086 $ (16,880 ) $ 175,574 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 21.0 % 19.6 % 24.7 % 19.1 %

(1) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenue.

The table below reconciles our net income attributable to Summit Materials, Inc. to adjusted diluted net income per share for the three and six months ended July 3, 2021 and June 27, 2020. The per share amount of the net income attributable to Summit Materials, Inc. presented in the table is calculated using the total equity interests for the purpose of reconciling to adjusted diluted net income per share.

Three months ended Six months ended July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 July 3, 2021 June 27, 2020 Reconciliation of Net Income Per Share to Adjusted Diluted EPS Net Income Per Equity Unit Net Income Per Equity Unit Net Income Per Equity Unit Net Income Per Equity Unit Net income attributable to Summit Materials, Inc. $ 56,659 $ 0.47 $ 57,064 $ 0.49 $ 34,142 $ 0.29 $ 12,085 $ 0.10 Adjustments: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,099 0.02 1,823 0.01 371 — 76 — Loss (gain) on sale of businesses 236 — — — (15,432 ) (0.13 ) — — Adjusted diluted net income before tax related adjustments 57,994 0.49 58,887 0.50 19,081 0.16 12,161 0.10 Changes in unrecognized tax expense (benefit) — — — — — — (9,537 ) (0.08 ) Adjusted diluted net income $ 57,994 $ 0.49 $ 58,887 $ 0.50 $ 19,081 $ 0.16 $ 2,624 $ 0.02 Weighted-average shares: Basic Class A common stock 117,436,461 114,111,204 116,423,833 113,856,657 LP Units outstanding 1,885,789 3,053,115 2,249,499 3,103,672 Total equity units 119,322,250 117,164,319 118,673,332 116,960,329

The following table reconciles operating income to Adjusted Cash Gross Profit and Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin for the three and six months ended July 3, 2021 and June 27, 2020.

Three months ended Six months ended July 3, June 27, July 3, June 27, Reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted Cash Gross Profit 2021 2020 2021 2020 ($ in thousands) Operating income $ 95,923 $ 100,060 $ 70,864 $ 58,340 General and administrative expenses 47,448 39,727 99,090 81,413 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 58,233 53,928 114,569 105,706 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (1,403 ) (2,214 ) (3,172 ) (4,131 ) Adjusted Cash Gross Profit (exclusive of items shown separately) $ 200,201 $ 191,501 $ 281,351 $ 241,328 Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin (exclusive of items shown separately) (1) 32.4 % 33.3 % 27.7 % 26.3 %

(1) Adjusted Cash Gross Profit Margin is defined as Adjusted Cash Gross Profit as a percentage of net revenue.

The following table reconciles net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow for the three and six months ended July 3, 2021 and June 27, 2020.

Three months ended Six months ended July 3, June 27, July 3, June 27, ($ in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 57,758 $ 58,887 $ 34,513 $ 12,161 Non-cash items 74,221 74,346 113,065 110,013 Net income adjusted for non-cash items 131,979 133,233 147,578 122,174 Change in working capital accounts (36,010 ) (32,601 ) (72,927 ) (60,473 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 95,969 100,632 74,651 61,701 Capital expenditures, net of asset sales (58,823 ) (40,448 ) (125,917 ) (99,117 ) Free cash flow $ 37,146 $ 60,184 $ (51,266 ) $ (37,416 )

