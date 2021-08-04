Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Announces Distribution of $0.0373 Per Common Unit

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTC Markets Group, Inc.:CHKR) (the “Trust”) today announced that its common unit distribution for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 (which primarily relates to production attributable to the Trust’s royalty interests from March 1, 2021 through May 31, 2021) will be $0.0373 per common unit. The distribution will be paid on August 30, 2021 to common unitholders of record at the close of business on August 19, 2021.

The following table provides supporting documentation, for the calculation of distributable income available to unitholders for the production period from March 1, 2021 through May 31, 2021.