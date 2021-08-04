Lincoln Financial Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

“Second quarter adjusted income from operations was a record as our diversified business model and sources of earnings benefited from positive underwriting results, equity market tailwinds, and solid investment performance,” said Dennis R. Glass, president and CEO of Lincoln Financial Group. “We believe strongly in our ability to deliver on our long-term financial targets given sales momentum, expense management opportunities, balance sheet strength and increased capital return. We are confident that our business model will continue to deliver strong performance.”

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC) today reported net income for the second quarter of 2021 of $642 million, or $3.34 per diluted share available to common stockholders, compared to a net loss in the second quarter of 2020 of $(94) million, or $(0.49) per diluted share available to common stockholders. Second quarter adjusted income from operations was $608 million, or $3.17 per diluted share available to common stockholders, compared to adjusted income from operations of $187 million, or $0.97 per diluted share available to common stockholders, in the second quarter of 2020. 1

____________________ 1 Due to reporting a net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020, basic shares were used in the diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS calculations for those periods as the use of diluted shares would have resulted in a lower loss per share.

June 30, (in millions, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Income (Loss) $ 642 $ (94) $ 867 $ (42) Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders 642 (94) 867 (52) Net Income (Loss) per Diluted Share Available to Common Stockholders (1) 3.34 (0.49) 4.51 (0.27) Revenues 4,851 3,517 9,386 7,942 Adjusted Income (Loss) from Operations 608 187 959 652 Adjusted Income (Loss) from Operations per Diluted Share Available to Common Stockholders 3.17 0.97 4.98 3.27 Average Diluted Shares 192.2 193.8 192.4 196.2 Return on Equity (ROE), Including Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) (Net Income) 12.4% -2.0% 8.3% -0.5% Adjusted Operating ROE, Excluding AOCI (Adjusted Income from Operations) 17.3% 5.5% 13.8% 9.6% Book Value per Share (BVPS), Including AOCI $ 115.00 $ 107.28 $ 115.00 $ 107.28 Book Value per Share, Excluding AOCI 75.45 69.38 75.45 69.38

1 Due to reporting a net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and six months ended June 30, 2020, basic shares were used in the diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS calculations for those periods as the use of diluted shares would have resulted in a lower loss per share.

Operating Highlights – Second Quarter 2021 vs. Second Quarter 2020

Operating revenues increased in all four business segments

Annuities sales of $3.2 billion, up 28%

Retirement Plan Services deposits of $2.8 billion, up 21% including double-digit growth in both first-year sales and recurring deposits

Life Insurance average account values of $59 billion, up 12%

Group Protection insurance premiums of $1.1 billion, up 2%

There were no notable items within adjusted income from operations for the current quarter or the prior-year quarter.

Second Quarter 2021 – Segment Results

Annuities

Annuities reported income from operations of $323 million, up 36% compared to the prior-year quarter. The increase was driven by higher account values from strong equity market performance and favorable returns within the company’s alternative investment portfolio.

Total annuity deposits of $3.2 billion were up 28% from the prior-year quarter. Total variable annuity sales of $3.0 billion were up 37% versus the prior-year quarter as strong growth in variable annuity sales without guaranteed living benefits more than offset declines in variable annuity sales with living benefits and fixed annuities.

Net outflows were $297 million in the quarter. Average account values for the quarter of $166 billion were up 24% over the prior-year quarter, with 48% of total annuities account values without guaranteed living benefits, up 2 percentage points over the prior-year period.

Retirement Plan Services

Retirement Plan Services reported income from operations of $62 million, up 107% compared to the prior-year quarter with the increase driven by higher account values from strong equity market performance and positive net flows and favorable returns within the company’s alternative investment portfolio.

Total deposits for the quarter of $2.8 billion were up 21% compared to the prior-year quarter driven by double-digit growth in both first-year sales and recurring deposits.

Net flows totaled $517 million for the quarter and $1.6 billion over the trailing twelve months. Average account values for the quarter of $94 billion were up 28% over the prior-year quarter.

Life Insurance

Life Insurance reported income from operations of $255 million compared to a loss from operations of $(37) million in the prior-year quarter driven by favorable returns within the company’s alternative investment portfolio and improved mortality results as pandemic impacts have declined.

Total Life Insurance sales were $126 million compared to $159 million in the prior-year quarter, however sales increased 11% sequentially.

Average Life Insurance in-force of $917 billion grew 7% over the prior-year quarter, and average account values of $59 billion increased 12% over the same period.

Group Protection

Group Protection reported income from operations of $46 million in the quarter, up 18% compared to the prior-year quarter. This improvement was driven by a lower mortality impact from the pandemic, favorable returns within the company’s alternative investment portfolio, and premium growth.

The total loss ratio was 79% in the current quarter compared to 78% in the prior-year quarter with the slight increase driven by favorable dental utilization in the prior-year quarter.

Group Protection sales were $79 million in the quarter compared to $105 million in the prior-year quarter. Employee-paid sales represented 56% of total sales. Insurance premiums of $1.1 billion in the quarter were up 2% compared to the prior-year quarter.

Other Operations

Other Operations reported a loss from operations of $(78) million versus a loss of $(82) million in the prior-year quarter.

Realized Gains and Losses / Impacts to Net Income

Realized gains/losses and impacts to net income (after-tax) in the quarter were primarily driven by:

A $14 million realized gain related to financial assets.

A $13 million gain from variable annuity hedge program performance.

An $8 million gain from indexed annuity forward-starting options.

Unrealized Gains and Losses

The company reported a net unrealized gain of $15.5 billion, pre-tax, on its available-for-sale securities at June 30, 2021. This compares to a net unrealized gain of $14.7 billion, pre-tax, at June 30, 2020, with the year-over-year increase primarily driven by tighter credit spreads.

Share Count

The quarter’s average diluted share count of 192.2 million was down 1% from the second quarter of 2020, the result of repurchasing 5.2 million shares of stock at a cost of $305 million since June 30, 2020.

Book Value

As of June 30, 2021, book value per share, including AOCI, increased 7% from the prior-year period to $115.00. Book value per share, excluding AOCI, increased 9% from the prior-year period to $75.45.

The tables attached to this release define and reconcile the non-GAAP measures adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating ROE and BVPS, excluding AOCI, to net income, ROE and BVPS, including AOCI, calculated in accordance with GAAP.

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking, and actual results may differ materially. Please see the Forward-looking Statements – Cautionary Language at the end of this release for factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the company’s current expectations.

For other financial information, please refer to the company’s second quarter 2021 statistical supplement available on its website, http://www.lfg.com/investor.

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help people take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust our retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, and guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $324 billion in end-of-period account values as of June 30, 2021. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, we earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index, and rank among Forbes’ Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Women, and Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies. Learn more at: www.LincolnFinancial.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram. Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com.

Explanatory Notes on Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Management believes that adjusted income from operations (adjusted operating income), adjusted operating return on equity, adjusted operating revenues, and adjusted operating EPS better explain the results of the company’s ongoing businesses in a manner that allows for a better understanding of the underlying trends in the company’s current business because the excluded items are unpredictable and not necessarily indicative of current operating fundamentals or future performance of the business segments, and, in most instances, decisions regarding these items do not necessarily relate to the operations of the individual segments. Management also believes that using book value excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (“AOCI”) enables investors to analyze the amount of our net worth that is primarily attributable to our business operations. Book value per share excluding AOCI is useful to investors because it eliminates the effect of items that can fluctuate significantly from period to period, primarily based on changes in interest rates.

For the historical periods, reconciliations of non-GAAP measures used in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measure may be included in this Appendix to the press release and/or are included in the Statistical Reports for the corresponding periods contained in the Earnings section of the Investor Relations page on our website: www.lfg.com/investor.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures Used in this Press Release

Adjusted income (loss) from operations, adjusted operating revenues and adjusted operating return on equity (including and excluding average goodwill within average equity), excluding AOCI, using annualized adjusted income (loss) from operations are financial measures we use to evaluate and assess our results. Adjusted income (loss) from operations, adjusted operating revenues and adjusted operating return on equity (“ROE”), as used in the press release, are non-GAAP financial measures and do not replace GAAP net income (loss), revenues and ROE, the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Adjusted Income (Loss) from Operations

Adjusted income (loss) from operations is GAAP net income (loss) excluding the after-tax effects of the following items, as applicable:

Realized gains and losses associated with the following (“excluded realized gain (loss)”): Sales or disposals and impairments of financial assets; Changes in the fair value of equity securities; Changes in the fair value of derivatives, embedded derivatives within certain reinsurance arrangements and trading securities (“gain (loss) on the mark-to-market on certain instruments”); Changes in the fair value of the derivatives we own to hedge our guaranteed death benefit (“GDB”) riders within our variable annuities; Changes in the fair value of the embedded derivatives of our guaranteed living benefit (“GLB”) riders reflected within variable annuity net derivative results accounted for at fair value; Changes in the fair value of the derivatives we own to hedge our GLB riders reflected within variable annuity net derivative results; and Changes in the fair value of the embedded derivative liabilities related to index options we may purchase or sell in the future to hedge contract holder index allocations applicable to future reset periods for our indexed annuity products accounted for at fair value (“indexed annuity forward-starting options”);

Changes in reserves resulting from benefit ratio unlocking on our GDB and GLB riders (“benefit ratio unlocking”);

Income (loss) from reserve changes, net of related amortization, on business sold through reinsurance;

Gains (losses) on early extinguishment of debt;

Losses from the impairment of intangible assets;

Income (loss) from discontinued operations;

Acquisition and integration costs related to mergers and acquisitions; and

Income (loss) from the initial adoption of new accounting standards, regulations and policy changes including the net impact from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Adjusted Operating Revenues

Adjusted operating revenues represent GAAP revenues excluding the pre-tax effects of the following items, as applicable:

Excluded realized gain (loss);

Revenue adjustments from the initial adoption of new accounting standards;

Amortization of deferred front-end loads (“DFEL”) arising from changes in GDB and GLB benefit ratio unlocking; and

Amortization of deferred gains arising from reserve changes on business sold through reinsurance.

Adjusted Operating Return on Equity

Adjusted operating return on equity measures how efficiently we generate profits from the resources provided by our net assets.

It is calculated by dividing annualized adjusted income (loss) from operations by average equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) ("AOCI").

Management evaluates return on equity by both including and excluding average goodwill within average equity.

Definition of Notable Items

Adjusted income (loss) from operations, excluding notable items, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes items which, in management’s view, do not reflect the company’s normal, ongoing operations.

We believe highlighting notable items included in adjusted income (loss) from operations enables investors to better understand the fundamental trends in its results of operations and financial condition.

Book Value Per Share, Excluding AOCI

Book value per share, excluding AOCI is calculated based upon a non-GAAP financial measure.

It is calculated by dividing (a) stockholders' equity, excluding AOCI by (b) common shares outstanding.

We provide book value per share excluding AOCI to enable investors to analyze the amount of our net worth that is primarily attributable to our business operations.

Management believes book value per share, excluding AOCI is useful to investors because it eliminates the effect of items that can fluctuate significantly from period to period, primarily based on changes in interest rates.

Book value per share is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Special Note

Sales

Sales as reported consist of the following:

Annuities and Retirement Plan Services – deposits from new and existing customers;

Universal life insurance (“UL”), indexed universal life insurance (“IUL”), variable universal life insurance (“VUL”) – first-year commissionable premiums plus 5% of excess premiums received;

MoneyGuard linked-benefit products – MoneyGuard (UL), 15% of total expected premium deposits, and MoneyGuard Market Advantage SM (VUL), 150% of commissionable premiums;

linked-benefit products – (UL), 15% of total expected premium deposits, and (VUL), 150% of commissionable premiums; Executive Benefits – single premium bank-owned UL and VUL, 15% of single premium deposits, and corporate-owned UL and VUL, first-year commissionable premiums plus 5% of excess premium received;

Term – 100% of annualized first-year premiums; and

Group Protection – annualized first-year premiums from new policies.

Lincoln National Corporation Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Income from Operations (in millions, except per share data) For the Quarter Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total Revenues $ 4,851 $ 3,517 $ 9,386 $ 7,942 Less: Excluded realized gain (loss) (53) (694) (281) (770) Amortization of DFEL on benefit ratio unlocking 1 2 2 (7) Total Adjusted Operating Revenues $ 4,903 $ 4,209 $ 9,665 $ 8,719 Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders – Diluted $ 642 $ (94) $ 867 $ (52) Less: Adjustment for deferred units of LNC stock in our deferred compensation plans (1) - - - (10) Net Income (Loss) 642 (94) 867 (42) Less: Excluded realized gain (loss), after-tax (43) (548) (223) (609) Benefit ratio unlocking, after-tax 77 282 131 (67) Acquisition and integration costs related to mergers and acquisitions, after-tax - (3) - (6) Gain (loss) on early extinguishment of debt, after-tax - (12) - (12) Total adjustments 34 (281) (92) (694) Adjusted Income (Loss) from Operations $ 608 $ 187 $ 959 $ 652 Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share – Diluted (2) Net income (loss) $ 3.34 $ (0.49) $ 4.51 $ (0.27) Adjusted income (loss) from operations 3.17 0.97 4.98 3.27 Average Stockholders’ Equity Average equity, including average AOCI $ 20,669 $ 18,653 $ 20,908 $ 18,393 Average AOCI 6,620 5,164 6,983 4,751 Average equity, excluding AOCI 14,049 13,489 13,925 13,642 Average goodwill 1,778 1,778 1,778 1,778 Average equity, excluding AOCI and goodwill $ 12,271 $ 11.711 $ 12,147 $ 11,864 Return on Equity, Including AOCI Net income (loss) with average equity including goodwill 12.4% -2.0% 8.3% -0.5% Adjusted Operating Return on Equity, Excluding AOCI Adjusted income (loss) from operations with average equity including goodwill 17.3% 5.5% 13.8% 9.6% Adjusted income (loss) from operations with average equity excluding goodwill 19.8% 6.4% 15.8% 11.0%

(1) If the effect of equity classification would result in a more dilutive EPS, the numerator used in the calculation of our diluted EPS is adjusted to remove the mark-to-market adjustment for deferred units of LNC stock in our deferred compensation plans. (2) In periods where a net loss or adjusted loss from operations is presented, basic shares are used in the diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS calculations, as the use of diluted shares would result in a lower loss per share.

Lincoln National Corporation Reconciliation of Book Value per Share As of June 30, 2021 2020 Book value per share, including AOCI $ 115.00 $ 107.28 Per share impact of AOCI 39.55 37.90 Book value per share, excluding AOCI 75.45 69.38

Lincoln National Corporation Digest of Earnings (in millions, except per share data) For the Quarter Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Revenues $ 4,851 $ 3,517 Net Income (Loss) $ 642 $ (94) Adjustment for deferred units of LNC stock in our deferred compensation plans (1) - - Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders – Diluted $ 642 $ (94) Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share – Basic $ 3.38 $ (0.49) Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share – Diluted (2) 3.34 (0.49) Average Shares – Basic 189,987,670 193,228,547 Average Shares – Diluted 192,202,398 193,776,452 For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 Revenues $ 9,386 $ 7,942 Net Income (Loss) $ 867 $ (42) Adjustment for deferred units of LNC stock in our deferred compensation plans (1) - (10) Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders – Diluted $ 867 $ (52) Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share – Basic $ 4.54 $ (0.22) Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share – Diluted (2) 4.51 (0.27) Average Shares – Basic 190,878,951 194,152,672 Average Shares – Diluted 192,362,012 196,236,491

(1) If the effect of equity classification would result in a more dilutive EPS, the numerator used in the calculation of our diluted EPS is adjusted to remove the mark-to-market adjustment for deferred units of LNC stock in our deferred compensation plans. (2) In periods where a net loss or adjusted loss from operations is presented, basic shares are used in the diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS calculations, as the use of diluted shares would result in a lower loss per share.

Forward Looking Statements — Cautionary Language

Certain statements made in this press release and in other written or oral statements made by Lincoln or on Lincoln's behalf are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). A forward-looking statement is a statement that is not a historical fact and, without limitation, includes any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements. Forward-looking statements may contain words like: "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "shall," "will," and other words or phrases with similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. In particular, these include statements relating to future actions, trends in Lincoln's businesses, prospective services or products, future performance or financial results, and the outcome of contingencies, such as legal proceedings. Lincoln claims the protection afforded by the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by the PSLRA.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including:

The continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic, or future outbreaks of COVID-19, and uncertainty surrounding the length and severity of future impacts on the global economy and on our business, results of operations and financial condition;

Further deterioration in general economic and business conditions that may affect account values, investment results, guaranteed benefit liabilities, premium levels and claims experience;

Adverse global capital and credit market conditions that may affect our ability to raise capital, if necessary, and may cause us to realize impairments on investments and certain intangible assets, including goodwill and the valuation allowance against deferred tax assets, which may reduce future earnings and/or affect our financial condition and ability to raise additional capital or refinance existing debt as it matures;

The inability of our subsidiaries to pay dividends to the holding company in sufficient amounts, which could harm the holding company’s ability to meet its obligations;

Legislative, regulatory or tax changes, both domestic and foreign, that affect: the cost of, or demand for, our subsidiaries' products; the required amount of reserves and/or surplus; our ability to conduct business and our captive reinsurance arrangements as well as restrictions on the payment of revenue sharing and 12b-1 distribution fees;

The impact of U.S. federal tax reform legislation on our business, earnings and capital;

The impact of Regulation Best Interest or other regulations adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Department of Labor, or other federal or state regulators or self-regulatory organizations relating to the standard of care owed by investment advisers and/or broker dealers that could affect our distribution model;

Actions taken by reinsurers to raise rates on in-force business;

Further declines in or sustained low interest rates causing a reduction in investment income, the interest margins of our businesses, estimated gross profits and demand for our products;

Rapidly increasing interest rates causing contract holders to surrender life insurance and annuity policies, thereby causing realized investment losses, and reduced hedge performance related to variable annuities;

The impact of the implementation of the provisions of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act relating to the regulation of derivatives transactions;

The initiation of legal or regulatory proceedings against us, and the outcome of any legal or regulatory proceedings, such as: adverse actions related to present or past business practices common in businesses in which we compete; adverse decisions in significant actions including, but not limited to, actions brought by federal and state authorities and class action cases; new decisions that result in changes in law; and unexpected trial court rulings;

A decline or continued volatility in the equity markets causing a reduction in the sales of our subsidiaries' products; a reduction of asset-based fees that our subsidiaries charge on various investment and insurance products; an acceleration of the net amortization of deferred acquisition costs ("DAC"), value of business acquired ("VOBA"), deferred sales inducements ("DSI") and deferred front-end loads ("DFEL"); and an increase in liabilities related to guaranteed benefit features of our subsidiaries' variable annuity products;

Ineffectiveness of our risk management policies and procedures, including various hedging strategies used to offset the effect of changes in the value of liabilities due to changes in the level and volatility of the equity markets and interest rates;

A deviation in actual experience regarding future persistency, mortality, morbidity, interest rates or equity market returns from the assumptions used in pricing our subsidiaries' products, in establishing related insurance reserves and in the net amortization of DAC, VOBA, DSI and DFEL, which may reduce future earnings;

Changes in accounting principles that may affect our business, results of operations and financial condition;

Lowering of one or more of our debt ratings issued by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations and the adverse effect such action may have on our ability to raise capital and on our liquidity and financial condition;

Lowering of one or more of the insurer financial strength ratings of our insurance subsidiaries and the adverse effect such action may have on the premium writings, policy retention, profitability of our insurance subsidiaries and liquidity;

Significant credit, accounting, fraud, corporate governance or other issues that may adversely affect the value of certain financial assets, as well as counterparties to which we are exposed to credit risk requiring that we realize losses on financial assets;

Interruption in telecommunication, information technology or other operational systems, or failure to safeguard the confidentiality or privacy of sensitive data on such systems, including from cyberattacks or other breaches of our data security systems;

The effect of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, product withdrawals and other unusual items;

The adequacy and collectability of reinsurance that we have purchased;

Future pandemics, acts of terrorism, war or other man-made and natural catastrophes that may adversely affect our businesses and the cost and availability of reinsurance;

Competitive conditions, including pricing pressures, new product offerings and the emergence of new competitors, that may affect the level of premiums and fees that our subsidiaries can charge for their products;

The unknown effect on our subsidiaries' businesses resulting from evolving market preferences and the changing demographics of our client base; and

The unanticipated loss of key management, financial planners or wholesalers.

The risks and uncertainties included here are not exhaustive. Our most recent Form 10-K, as well as other reports that we file with the SEC, include additional factors that could affect our businesses and financial performance. Moreover, we operate in a rapidly changing and competitive environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors.

Further, it is not possible to assess the effect of all risk factors on our businesses or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. In addition, Lincoln disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release.

The reporting of Risk Based Capital (“RBC”) measures is not intended for the purpose of ranking any insurance company or for use in connection with any marketing, advertising or promotional activities.

