AeroVironment Introduces Standardized Modular Payload Interface Kits for RQ-20B Puma Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems; Kits Under Order by USSOCOM

AeroVironment’s standardized modular payload interface kit enables customer-driven payloads to be quickly and easily integrated into RQ-20B Puma (Photo: AeroVironment, Inc.)

The Modular Payload Standard was established by U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) in order to create a modular architectural standard for a wide variety of payloads on Groups 1 through 3 UAS. The kits enable third-party payload manufacturers, as well as United States Department of Defense and international partners, to quickly and easily develop and integrate payloads onto RQ-20B Puma. AeroVironment’s standardized modular payload interface kit is a self-contained unit that provides all of the mechanical and electrical interfaces required to enable RQ-20B Puma to mate with new payloads, regardless of whether or not they were developed specifically for the RQ-20B Puma platform. This interface kit not only allows for more rapid integration of new payloads, but it also reduces time and complexity for operators to swap them on the flight line and reduces government cost for new integrations.

"AeroVironment’s standardized modular payload interface kits enable customer-driven payloads to be rapidly and effortlessly integrated into the thousands of digitally enabled Puma systems already deployed, resulting in a more capable solution that is adaptable to more mission sets at a fraction of the cost of a new system," said Trace Stevenson, AeroVironment vice president and product line general manager for small UAS.

AeroVironment received an initial firm-fixed price order for modular payload standard kits from USSOCOM on May 12, 2021. Delivery of the kits is anticipated by November 2021.

AeroVironment’s family of tactical UAS comprises the majority of all unmanned aircraft in the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) inventory, and its rapidly growing international customer base of more than 50 allied governments. To learn more, visit www.avinc.com.