Allied Motion Reports Strong Revenue Growth and Record Orders and Backlog in Second Quarter 2021

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) (“Allied Motion” or “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions for the global market, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All share and per share information reflect the April 30, 2021 3-for-2 stock dividend.

“The second quarter was highlighted by double-digit organic growth, margin expansion and strengthened earnings,” commented Dick Warzala, Chairman and CEO. “While the economic recovery has accelerated demand in our Vehicle and Industrial markets, we also attribute our growth to strong execution around the roll out and ramping of new projects and solutions. We are still facing significant supply chain challenges resulting in stretched lead times and higher material costs. The One Allied team has managed this ever-changing environment well as evidenced by our improved operating performance.

“As we look forward, we believe we have a platform to drive strong growth and, given the emergence and the realization of a more stable environment, we are optimistic that we can continue to generate growth in the future.”

Second Quarter 2021 Results (Narrative compares with prior-year period unless otherwise noted)

Revenue increased 17% to $101.5 million, driven by strong demand in the Vehicle and Industrial markets. The Vehicle market, which was particularly soft in the 2020 second quarter given the onset of the pandemic, improved 82%. Strong execution and continued economic recovery within the Industrial markets resulted in 20% year-over-year and 8% sequential growth. Excluding the favorable impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations on revenue of $4.1 million, revenue was up 12.4%. Sales to U.S. customers were 55% of total sales compared with 50% for the same period last year, with the balance of sales to customers primarily in Europe, Canada and Asia-Pacific. See the attached table for a description of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation of revenue excluding foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations.

Gross margin was 30.7%, up 110 basis points from the sequential 2021 first quarter, and up 20 basis points from the second quarter of 2020. The increases were largely attributable to strong volume and improved mix, partially offset by supply chain challenges and rising material costs.

Operating costs and expenses as a percent of revenue were 24.1%, down 60 basis points compared with the prior-year period. Operating income was $6.7 million, or 6.6% of sales, up from $5.1 million, or 5.8%, in the second quarter of 2020. Higher volume drove operating leverage, which more than offset increased incentive compensation which was aligned with the revenue and net income growth.

The effective tax rate was 21.9% compared with 29.9% in the prior-year period. The lower tax rate was aided by higher discrete income tax benefits related to share-based awards. The Company expects its income tax rate for the remaining quarters of 2021 to range between 26% to 28%.

Second quarter net income was $4.6 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, up from $2.9 million, or $0.20 per diluted share. Excluding business development costs and foreign currency gains/losses, adjusted net income was $4.8 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, compared with $3.1 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. See the attached table for a description of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation table for Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, business development costs, and foreign currency gains/losses (“Adjusted EBITDA”) was $12.4 million, up $2.3 million or 22%. As a percent of sales, Adjusted EBITDA was 12.2%, up 50 basis points. The Company believes that, when used in conjunction with measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure, helps in the understanding of its operating performance. See the attached table for a description of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation table for Adjusted EBITDA.

Year-to-Date (YTD) 2021 Results (Narrative compares with prior-year period unless otherwise noted)

Revenue of $203.2 million increased $24.2 million, or 14%, reflecting strong demand in Vehicle, Industrial, and Medical markets as economic conditions continued to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact of FX fluctuations was favorable $8.4 million for the year-to-date period. Sales to U.S. customers were 53% of total sales compared with 52% for the same period last year, with the balance of sales to customers primarily in Europe, Canada and Asia-Pacific.

Gross margin was 30.2% compared with 30.4% in the prior-year-period. The margin change reflects increased costs given the tight supply chain and the proactive decision to incur incremental costs to ensure on time deliveries to customers, partially offset by improved productivity and mix.

Operating costs and expenses as a percent of revenue were 23.6%, down 30 basis points. Operating income was $13.3 million, up from $11.8 million. Operating margin was unchanged at 6.6%.

Net income was $16.6 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, compared with $6.9 million, or $0.49 per diluted share. The increase reflects a net discrete tax benefit of $7.4 million recorded in the first quarter of 2021 relating to new legislation enacted in New Zealand. Excluding the discrete tax benefit, business development costs and foreign currency gains/losses, adjusted net income was $9.3 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, compared with $7.4 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, in the comparable period of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $24.4 million from $21.7 million, and as a percent of sales was 12.0%.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Review

Cash and cash equivalents were $23.4 million compared with $23.1 million at year-end 2020. Year-to-date net cash provided by operations was $16.5 million and was primarily used to fund capital expenditures of $5.9 million and debt repayment of $7.6 million. The capital investments were largely focused on new customer projects and ERP implementations. The Company expects 2021 capital expenditures to be approximately $12 million to $15 million.

Total debt was $112.4 million compared with $120.1 million at year-end 2020. With cash of $23.4 million, debt, net of cash, was $89.0 million, or 36.0% of net debt to capitalization. The Company’s leverage ratio, as defined in its credit agreement, was 2.44 at quarter-end.

Orders and Backlog Summary ($ in thousands)

 

Q2 2021

Q1 2021

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Orders

$

118,974

$

114,644

$

108,466

$

88,958

$

80,365

Backlog

$

170,364

$

152,262

$

141,344

$

123,700

$

127,701

Orders of $119.0 million reached a record level, increasing 48% over the 2020 second quarter and 4% sequentially. Foreign currency translation had a favorable $4.1 million impact on second quarter orders compared with the prior-year period. Backlog increased 12% over the sequential first quarter and 33% quarter-over-quarter to a record $170.4 million. The time to convert the majority of backlog to sales is approximately three to six months.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 10:00 am ET. During the conference call, management will review the financial and operating results and discuss Allied Motion’s corporate strategy and outlook. A question and answer session will follow.

To listen to the live call, dial (412) 317-6026. In addition, the webcast and slide presentation may be found at: www.alliedmotion.com/investor-relations.

A telephonic replay will be available from 1:00 pm ET on the day of the call through Thursday, August 12, 2021. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 10158260 or access the webcast replay via the Company’s website. A transcript will also be posted to the website once available.

About Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Allied Motion (Nasdaq: AMOT) designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions used in a broad range of industries within our major served markets, which include Vehicle, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. Headquartered in Amherst, NY, the Company has global operations and sells into markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Allied Motion is focused on controlled motion applications and is known worldwide for its expertise in electro-magnetic, mechanical and electronic motion technology. Its products include brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gear motors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, incremental and absolute optical encoders, active (electronic) and passive (magnetic) filters for power quality and harmonic issues, and other controlled motion-related products.

The Company’s growth strategy is focused on being the controlled motion solutions leader in its selected target markets by leveraging its “technology/know how” to develop integrated precision solutions that utilize multiple Allied Motion technologies to “change the game” and create higher value solutions for its customers. The Company routinely posts news and other important information on its website at www.alliedmotion.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements in this news release and in the Company’s August 5, 2021 conference call that relate to future plans, events or performance are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements the Company makes regarding expected operating results, anticipated levels of capital expenditures, the Company’s belief that it has sufficient liquidity to fund its business operations, and expectations with respect to the conversion of backlog to sales. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Company’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, general economic and business conditions, conditions affecting the industries served by the Company and its subsidiaries, conditions affecting the Company's customers and suppliers, competitor responses to the Company's products and services, the overall market acceptance of such products and services, the pace of bookings relative to shipments, the ability to expand into new markets and geographic regions, the success in acquiring new business, the impact of changes in income tax rates or policies, the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts of the pandemic and of businesses’ and governments’ responses to the pandemic on our operations and personnel, and on commercial activity and demand across our and our customers’ businesses, and on global supply chains; our inability to predict the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic and related impacts will continue to adversely impact our business operations, financial performance, results of operations, financial position, the prices of our securities and the achievement of our strategic objectives and other factors disclosed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for us to predict the occurrence of those matters or the manner in which they may affect us. The Company has no obligation or intent to release publicly any revisions to any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW

 

ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three months ended

 

For the six months ended

 

 

June 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Revenues

 

$

101,537

 

 

$

86,661

 

 

$

203,214

 

 

$

179,043

 

Cost of goods sold

 

 

70,320

 

 

 

60,201

 

 

 

141,929

 

 

 

124,541

 

Gross profit

 

 

31,217

 

 

 

26,460

 

 

 

61,285

 

 

 

54,502

 

Operating costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling

 

 

4,396

 

 

 

3,842

 

 

 

8,614

 

 

 

8,085

 

General and administrative

 

 

11,181

 

 

 

9,710

 

 

 

21,929

 

 

 

18,872

 

Engineering and development

 

 

7,240

 

 

 

6,197

 

 

 

14,199

 

 

 

12,431

 

Business development

 

 

155

 

 

 

177

 

 

 

174

 

 

 

424

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

1,511

 

 

 

1,483

 

 

 

3,023

 

 

 

2,924

 

Total operating costs and expenses

 

 

24,483

 

 

 

21,409

 

 

 

47,939

 

 

 

42,736

 

Operating income

 

 

6,734

 

 

 

5,051

 

 

 

13,346

 

 

 

11,766

 

Other expense, net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

807

 

 

 

901

 

 

 

1,668

 

 

 

1,955

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

 

(10

)

 

 

17

 

 

 

(129

)

 

 

76

 

Total other expense, net

 

 

797

 

 

 

918

 

 

 

1,539

 

 

 

2,031

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

5,937

 

 

 

4,133

 

 

 

11,807

 

 

 

9,735

 

Income tax (provision) benefit

 

 

(1,303

)

 

 

(1,237

)

 

 

4,754

 

 

 

(2,804

)

Net income

 

$

4,634

 

 

$

2,896

 

 

$

16,561

 

 

$

6,931

 

Basic earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

$

0.32

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

1.15

 

 

$

0.49

 

Basic weighted average common shares

 

 

14,406

 

 

 

14,264

 

 

 

14,356

 

 

 

14,211

 

Diluted earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

$

0.32

 

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

1.14

 

 

$

0.49

 

Diluted weighted average common shares

 

 

14,494

 

 

 

14,304

 

 

 

14,467

 

 

 

14,278

 

ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

23,384

 

$

23,131

Trade receivables, net of provision for credit losses of $505 and $382 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

 

 

52,090

 

 

47,377

Inventories

 

 

67,776

 

 

62,978

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

8,516

 

 

8,728

Total current assets

 

 

151,766

 

 

142,214

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

55,153

 

 

55,428

Deferred income taxes

 

 

7,320

 

 

330

Intangible assets, net

 

 

62,412

 

 

65,859

Goodwill

 

 

61,114

 

 

61,860

Right of use assets

 

 

17,969

 

 

19,023

Other long-term assets

 

 

4,724

 

 

4,483

Total Assets

 

$

360,458

 

$

349,197

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

33,406

 

$

27,668

Accrued liabilities

 

 

25,942

 

 

24,862

Total current liabilities

 

 

59,348

 

 

52,530

Long-term debt

 

 

112,391

 

 

120,079

Deferred income taxes

 

 

4,439

 

 

4,659

Pension and post-retirement obligations

 

 

5,096

 

 

5,340

Right of use liabilities

 

 

14,114

 

 

14,975

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

7,091

 

 

8,558

Total liabilities

 

 

202,479

 

 

206,141

Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, no par value, authorized 50,000 shares; 14,716 and 14,632 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

 

 

42,590

 

 

41,278

Preferred stock, par value $1.00 per share, authorized 5,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding

 

 

 

 

Retained earnings

 

 

120,964

 

 

105,065

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(5,575)

 

 

(3,287)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

157,979

 

 

143,056

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

$

360,458

$

349,197

 

ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

For the six months ended

 

 

June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

Cash Flows From Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

16,561

 

 

$

6,931

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

8,890

 

 

 

7,627

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

(7,316

)

 

 

(841

)

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

1,797

 

 

 

1,720

 

Debt issue cost amortization recorded in interest expense

 

 

71

 

 

 

73

 

Other

 

 

1,028

 

 

 

885

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:

 

 

 

 

Trade receivables

 

 

(5,381

)

 

 

(1,178

)

Inventories

 

 

(5,951

)

 

 

(5,193

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

814

 

 

 

1,472

 

Accounts payable

 

 

5,651

 

 

 

(1,627

)

Accrued liabilities

 

 

307

 

 

 

(3,270

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

16,471

 

 

 

6,599

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows From Investing Activities:

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

 

(5,885

)

 

 

(3,614

)

Consideration paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

(14,728

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(5,885

)

 

 

(18,342

)

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows From Financing Activities:

 

 

 

 

Borrowings on long term debt

 

 

 

 

 

26,979

 

Principal payments of long-term debt

 

 

(7,603

)

 

 

(7,937

)

Payment of debt issuance costs

 

 

 

 

 

(401

)

Dividends paid to stockholders

 

 

(662

)

 

 

(569

)

Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock

 

 

(1,600

)

 

 

(797

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

 

(9,865

)

 

 

17,275

 

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash

 

 

(468

)

 

 

71

 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

253

 

 

 

5,603

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

 

23,131

 

 

 

13,416

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

23,384

 

 

$

19,019

 

 

ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

In addition to reporting revenue and net income, which are U.S. generally accepted accounting principle (“GAAP”) measures, the Company presents Revenue excluding foreign currency exchange rate impacts, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, business development costs, and foreign currency gains/losses), which are non-GAAP measures.

The Company believes that Revenue excluding foreign currency exchange rate impacts is a useful measure in analyzing organic sales results. The Company excludes the effect of currency translation from revenue for this measure because currency translation is not under management’s control, is subject to volatility and can obscure underlying business trends. The portion of revenue attributable to currency translation is calculated as the difference between the current period revenue and the current period revenue after applying foreign exchange rates from the prior period.

The Company believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are often a useful measure of a Company’s operating performance and are a significant basis used by the Company’s management to evaluate and compare the core operating performance of its business from period to period by removing the impact of the capital structure (interest), tangible and intangible asset base (depreciation and amortization), taxes, stock-based compensation expense, business development costs related to acquisitions, foreign currency gains/losses on short-term assets and liabilities, and other items that are not indicative of the Company’s core operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure for determining operating performance or liquidity that is calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

The Company’s calculation of Revenue excluding foreign currency exchange impacts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 is as follows:

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021

 

June 30, 2021

Revenue as reported

$

101,537

 

 

$

203,214

 

Currency impact

 

(4,104

)

 

 

(8,378

)

Revenue excluding foreign currency exchange impacts

$

97,433

 

 

$

194,836

 

The Company’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 is as follows:

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income

$

4,634

 

$

2,896

 

$

16,561

 

$

6,931

 

Interest expense

 

807

 

901

 

1,668

 

 

1,955

Provision (benefit) for income tax

 

1,303

 

 

1,237

 

 

(4,754

)

 

2,804

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

4,459

 

 

3,877

 

 

8,890

 

 

7,627

 

EBITDA

 

11,203

 

 

8,911

 

 

22,365

 

 

19,317

 

Stock compensation expense

 

1,000

 

 

931

 

 

1,797

 

 

1,720

 

Foreign currency loss

 

39

 

 

118

 

 

27

 

 

210

 

Business development costs

 

155

 

 

177

 

 

174

 

 

424

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

12,397

 

$

10,137

 

$

24,363

 

$

21,671

 

ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share to
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

The Company’s calculation of Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 is as follows:

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

June 30,

2021

Per diluted share

 

2020

Per diluted share

 

2021

Per diluted share

 

2020

Per diluted share

Net income as reported

$

4,634

 

$

0.32

 

 

$

2,896

 

$

0.20

 

 

$

16,561

 

$

1.14

 

 

$

6,931

 

$

0.49

 

Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax

     

Discrete income tax benefit

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

(7,373

)

 

(0.51

)

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

Foreign currency loss

 

30

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

83

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

21

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

150

 

 

0.01

 

Business development costs

 

121

 

0.01

 

 

124

 

0.01

 

 

135

 

0.01

 

 

302

 

 

0.02

 

Adjusted net income and diluted EPS

$

4,785

 

$

0.33

 

 

$

3,103

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

9,344

 

$

0.65

 

 

$

7,383

 

$

0.52

 

       

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

 

14,494

 

 

 

14,304

 

 

 

14,467

 

 

 

14,278

 

Adjusted net income and diluted EPS are defined as net income as reported, adjusted for unusual non-recurring items. Adjusted net income and diluted EPS are not a measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable to the measure as used by other companies. Nevertheless, the Company believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted net income and diluted EPS are important for investors and other readers of the Company’s financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter’s and current year’s net income and diluted EPS to the historical periods’ net income and diluted EPS.

