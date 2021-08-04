checkAd

agilon health Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 22:15  |  18   |   |   

agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the company transforming health care for seniors by empowering primary-care physicians to focus on the entire health of their patients, announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Results:

  • Total revenue of $499 million increased 70% from 2020 and would have increased approximately 58% normalized for retroactive members associated with the first quarter. Total revenue increased 56% year-to-date from 2020.
  • Members of approximately 181,700 as of June 30 increased 45% from 2020.
  • Same geography membership growth of 17% from 2020.
  • Net loss of $299 million, compared to a net loss of $8 million in 2020. Second quarter 2021 results include $275 million in non-cash stock-based compensation expenses primarily related to the IPO.
  • Medical Margin of $55 million, compared to $72 million in 2020. The year-over-year change in Medical Margin in part reflects the impact from COVID on healthcare utilization in the prior year quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of negative $2 million, compared to positive $14 million in 2020.

“agilon’s second quarter results reflect continued momentum across our business. Medicare Advantage membership increased 45% on a year-over-year basis, including 17% growth within Same Geographies. Total members on the platform grew to over 280,000, inclusive of more than 50,000 DCE members that went live in April 2021, and 49,000 Medicare Advantage members being implemented for January 2022. Our performance underscores the flexibility of our platform and strong demand among healthcare stakeholders for primary-care centric delivery models,” said Steve Sell, Chief Executive Officer. “During the quarter, we also partnered with 10 organizations including the American Academy of Family Physicians and the American College of Physicians in launching Primary Care for America. Through this collaboration, we will further advance the role of primary-care, which will improve access to comprehensive, proactive healthcare and better outcomes for patients and communities.”

Outlook for Third Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021:

Quarter Ending
September 30, 2021

Year Ending
December 31, 2021

Low

High

Low

High

Ending members

183,000

 

184,000

 

184,000

 

185,000

Total revenues ($M)

$450

 

$453

 

$1,810

 

$1,820

Adjusted EBITDA ($M)

 

 

 

 

($41)

 

($38)

The Adjusted EBITDA loss reflected in the full year 2021 outlook is expected to be weighted to the fourth quarter.

We have not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and have not provided forward-looking guidance for net income (loss), because of the uncertainty around certain items that may impact net income (loss), including stock-based compensation, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Membership Details

Membership as of June 30, 2021, was approximately 181,700, an increase of 45% from 2020. Same geography membership growth increased 17% year-over-year during the second quarter 2021, reflecting broad-based growth across markets and strong retention. Average membership during the second quarter 2021 was approximately 194,000, an increase of 57% from 2020. Average membership during the quarter included approximately 13,100 retroactive members associated with the first quarter, including a large group MA contract. Second quarter results include $35 million in revenue from these retroactive members.

During the second quarter, we launched five Direct Contracting Entities (DCE) in collaboration with seven of our physician group partners. The DCE program allows physician groups on the agilon platform to operate a single line of business for Medicare patients, including traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage. As of June 30, 2021, the DCEs provided coordinated care for over 50,000 attributed beneficiaries on traditional Medicare.

Total membership on the agilon platform was over 280,000 as of June 30, 2021, inclusive of 181,700 members under capitated contacts with MA plans, 49,000 members currently in implementation for 2022 contract go-live, and more than 50,000 attributed DCE patients, which are not consolidated.

Webcast and Conference Call:

The conference call and webcast can be accessed by dialing (844) 200-6205 or (646) 904-5544 for U.S. participants and +44 208 0682 558 for international participants, and referencing participant code 114513, or visiting the “Events & Presentations” section of https://investors.agilonhealth.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.

About agilon health

agilon health is transforming health care for seniors by empowering primary-care physicians to focus on the entire health of their patients. Through our partnerships and our platform, agilon is leading the nation in creating the system we need – one built on the value of care, not the volume of fees. We honor the independence of local physicians and serve as their partners so they can be the doctors they trained to be. agilon provides the capital, data, payor relationships, executive experience and contract support that allow physician groups to take on the risk of total care for their most vulnerable patients. The result: healthier communities, and doctors who can devote the right amount of time with the patients who need it most. With rapidly growing appeal, agilon is scaled to grow and is here to help our nation’s best independent physician groups have a sustained, thriving future. Together, we are reinventing primary care.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding our and our officers’ intent, belief or expectation as identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “project,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “seek,” "target," “forecast,” “plan,” “potential,” “estimate,” “could,” “would,” “should,” and other comparable and derivative terms or the negatives thereof. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) statements regarding timing, outcomes and other details relating to current, pending or contemplated new markets, new partnership structures, financing activities, dispositions, or other transactions discussed in this release; and (ii) statements regarding growth opportunities, ability to deliver sustainable long-term value, business environment, long term opportunities and strategic growth plan including without limitation with respect to expected revenue and net income, total and average membership, Adjusted EBITDA, and other financial projections and assumptions, as well as comparable statements included in other sections of this release. Forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and views about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect our future financial condition and results of operations. While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith belief and assumptions we believe to be reasonable based upon current information, we can give no assurance that our expectations or forecasts will be attained. Further, we cannot guarantee the accuracy of any such forward-looking statement contained in this release, and such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes to differ from those reflected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: our history of net losses, and our ability to achieve or maintain profitability in an environment of increasing expenses; our ability to identify and develop successful new geographies, physician partners and payors, or to execute upon our growth initiatives; our ability to execute our operation strategies or to achieve results consistent with our historical performance; our expectation that our expenses will increase in the future and the risk that medical expenses incurred on behalf of members may exceed the amount of medical revenues we receive; our ability to secure contracts with Medicare Advantage payors or to secure Medicare Advantage at favorable financial terms; our ability to recover startup costs incurred during the initial stages of development of our physician partner relationships and program initiatives; significant reductions in our membership; challenges for our physician partners in the transition to a Total Care Model; inaccuracies in the estimates and assumptions we use to project the size, revenue or medical expense amounts of our target market; the spread of, and response to, the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, and the inability to predict the ultimate impact on us; security breaches, loss of data or other disruptions to our data platforms; the impact of devoting significant attention and resources to the provision of certain transition services in connection with the disposition of our California operations; our subsidiaries’ lack of performance or ability to fund their operations, which could require us to fund such losses; our dependence on a limited number of key payors; the limited terms of our contracts with payors and that they may not be renewed upon their expiration; our reliance on our payors for membership attribution and assignment, data and reporting accuracy and claims payment; our dependence on physician partners and other providers to effectively manage the quality and cost of care and perform obligations under payor contracts; our dependence on physician partners to accurately, timely and sufficiently document their services and potential False Claims Act or other liability if any diagnosis information or encounter data are inaccurate or incorrect; reductions in reimbursement rates or methodology applied to derive reimbursement from, or discontinuation of, federal government healthcare programs, from which we derive substantially all of our total revenue; statutory or regulatory changes, administrative rulings, interpretations of policy and determinations by intermediaries and governmental funding restrictions, and their impact on government funding, program coverage and reimbursements; regulatory proposals directed at containing or lowering the cost of healthcare and our participation in such proposed models; the impact on our revenue of CMS modifying the methodology used to determine the revenue associated with MA members; our substantial indebtedness and the potential that we may incur additional indebtedness; and risks related to other factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in our Registration Statement on Form S-1. Except as required by law, we do not undertake, and hereby disclaim, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

agilon health, inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

In thousands, except share and per share data

 

 

 

June 30,
2021

 

 

December 31,
2020

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

1,109,372

 

 

$

106,795

 

Restricted cash and equivalents

 

 

16,343

 

 

 

28,383

 

Receivables, net

 

 

338,359

 

 

 

144,555

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net

 

 

15,740

 

 

 

9,639

 

Current assets held for sale and discontinued operations, net

 

 

 

 

 

4,825

 

Total current assets

 

 

1,479,814

 

 

 

294,197

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

4,589

 

 

 

6,456

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

58,663

 

 

 

60,468

 

Goodwill

 

 

41,540

 

 

 

41,540

 

Other assets, net

 

 

117,128

 

 

 

43,700

 

Total assets

 

$

1,701,734

 

 

$

446,361

 

LIABILITIES, CONTINGENTLY REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIT)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Medical claims and related payables

 

$

300,981

 

 

$

162,868

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

 

107,599

 

 

 

97,244

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

3,750

 

 

 

3,041

 

Current liabilities held for sale and discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

3,682

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

412,330

 

 

 

266,835

 

Long-term debt, net of current portion

 

 

45,862

 

 

 

64,665

 

Other liabilities

 

 

93,264

 

 

 

90,091

 

Total liabilities

 

 

551,456

 

 

 

421,591

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contingently redeemable common stock, $0.01 par value: 76,201 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

309,500

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity (deficit):

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value: 2,000,000 shares authorized; 390,883 and 249,374 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

 

 

3,909

 

 

 

2,494

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

2,011,651

 

 

 

263,966

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(865,113

)

 

 

(551,190

)

Total agilon health, inc. stockholders' equity (deficit)

 

 

1,150,447

 

 

 

(284,730

)

Noncontrolling interests

 

 

(169

)

 

 

 

Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)

 

 

1,150,278

 

 

 

(284,730

)

Total liabilities, contingently redeemable common stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit)

 

$

1,701,734

 

 

$

446,361

 

agilon health, inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

In thousands, except per share data

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Medical services revenue

 

$

497,678

 

 

$

292,495

 

 

$

910,090

 

 

$

582,309

 

Other operating revenue

 

 

1,278

 

 

 

1,099

 

 

 

1,970

 

 

 

2,333

 

Total revenues

 

 

498,956

 

 

 

293,594

 

 

 

912,060

 

 

 

584,642

 

Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Medical services expense

 

 

442,483

 

 

 

220,363

 

 

 

802,837

 

 

 

468,016

 

Other medical expenses

 

 

33,694

 

 

 

34,761

 

 

 

57,355

 

 

 

53,187

 

General and administrative

 

 

43,013

 

 

 

34,248

 

 

 

79,318

 

 

 

60,832

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

274,548

 

 

 

2,155

 

 

 

276,020

 

 

 

3,176

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

3,581

 

 

 

3,319

 

 

 

7,008

 

 

 

6,517

 

Total expenses

 

 

797,319

 

 

 

294,846

 

 

 

1,222,538

 

 

 

591,728

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

 

(298,363

)

 

 

(1,252

)

 

 

(310,478

)

 

 

(7,086

)

Other income (expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense), net

 

 

2,967

 

 

 

(74

)

 

 

4,303

 

 

 

48

 

Interest expense

 

 

(1,498

)

 

 

(2,080

)

 

 

(4,439

)

 

 

(4,229

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

(296,894

)

 

 

(3,406

)

 

 

(310,614

)

 

 

(11,267

)

Income tax benefit (expense)

 

 

(435

)

 

 

(39

)

 

 

(451

)

 

 

(39

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations

 

 

(297,329

)

 

 

(3,445

)

 

 

(311,065

)

 

 

(11,306

)

Discontinued operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

(1,547

)

 

 

(4,340

)

 

 

(2,898

)

 

 

(12,429

)

Income tax benefit (expense)

 

 

(65

)

 

 

(126

)

 

 

(129

)

 

 

(275

)

Total discontinued operations

 

 

(1,612

)

 

 

(4,466

)

 

 

(3,027

)

 

 

(12,704

)

Net income (loss)

 

 

(298,941

)

 

 

(7,911

)

 

 

(314,092

)

 

 

(24,010

)

Noncontrolling interests’ share in (earnings) loss

 

 

96

 

 

 

 

 

 

169

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common shares

 

$

(298,845

)

 

$

(7,911

)

 

$

(313,923

)

 

$

(24,010

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) per common share, basic and diluted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Continuing operations

 

$

(0.79

)

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

(0.88

)

 

$

(0.03

)

Discontinued operations

 

$

 

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

(0.01

)

 

$

(0.04

)

Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted

 

 

377,445

 

 

 

323,702

 

 

 

351,695

 

 

 

321,827

 

agilon health, inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements Of Cash Flows

In thousands, except per share data

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(314,092

)

 

$

(24,010

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

7,095

 

 

 

6,845

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

276,020

 

 

 

3,302

 

Loss on debt extinguishment

 

 

1,590

 

 

 

 

Loss (income) from equity method investments

 

 

(2,532

)

 

 

(380

)

Other noncash items

 

 

2,011

 

 

 

520

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

 

 

(50,211

)

 

 

(21,775

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

 

(80,119

)

 

 

(35,498

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment, net

 

 

(646

)

 

 

(941

)

Purchase of intangible assets

 

 

(4,018

)

 

 

(306

)

Investment in loans receivable and other

 

 

(70,307

)

 

 

(2,166

)

Proceeds from repayment of loans receivable

 

 

1,277

 

 

 

1,062

 

Proceeds from sale of business and property, net of cash divested

 

 

(2,644

)

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

 

(76,338

)

 

 

(2,351

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from initial public offering

 

 

1,170,942

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from other equity issuances, net

 

 

 

 

 

32,727

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

 

551

 

 

 

315

 

Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt

 

 

100,000

 

 

 

 

Equity and debt issuance costs and other

 

 

(9,768

)

 

 

 

Repayments of long-term borrowings and other

 

 

(118,648

)

 

 

(1,520

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

1,143,077

 

 

 

31,522

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and equivalents

 

 

986,620

 

 

 

(6,327

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and equivalents from continuing operations, beginning of period

 

 

135,178

 

 

 

139,152

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and equivalents from discontinued operations, beginning of period

 

 

3,917

 

 

 

6,460

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and equivalents, beginning of period

 

 

139,095

 

 

 

145,612

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and equivalents from continuing operations, end of period

 

 

1,125,715

 

 

 

134,552

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and equivalents from discontinued operations, end of period

 

 

 

 

 

4,733

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and equivalents, end of period

 

$

1,125,715

 

 

$

139,285

 

agilon health, inc.

Key Operating Metrics

In thousands

(unaudited)

MEDICAL MARGIN

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Medical services revenue

 

$

497,678

 

 

$

292,495

 

 

$

910,090

 

 

$

582,309

 

Medical services expense

 

 

(442,483

)

 

 

(220,363

)

 

 

(802,837

)

 

 

(468,016

)

Medical margin

 

$

55,195

 

 

$

72,132

 

 

$

107,253

 

 

$

114,293

 

Medical margin represents the amount earned from medical services revenue after medical services expenses are deducted. Medical services expense represents costs incurred for medical services provided to our members. As our platform matures over time, we expect medical margin to increase in absolute dollars. However, medical margin per member per month (PMPM) may vary as the percentage of new members brought onto our platform fluctuates. New membership added to the platform is typically dilutive to medical margin PMPM.

GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE COSTS, INCLUDING PLATFORM SUPPORT COSTS

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Platform support costs

 

$

30,667

 

 

$

25,223

 

 

$

59,075

 

 

$

48,743

 

Geography entry costs(1)

 

 

6,785

 

 

 

3,727

 

 

 

10,007

 

 

 

4,379

 

Severance and related costs

 

 

3,788

 

 

 

2,689

 

 

 

4,242

 

 

 

2,691

 

Management fees(2)

 

 

58

 

 

 

353

 

 

 

433

 

 

 

683

 

Other(3)

 

 

1,715

 

 

 

2,256

 

 

 

5,561

 

 

 

4,336

 

General and administrative

 

$

43,013

 

 

$

34,248

 

 

$

79,318

 

 

$

60,832

 

(1)

 

Represents physician incentive expense related to surplus sharing and other direct medical expenses incurred to improve care for our members in our live geographies. Excludes costs in geographies that are in implementation and are not yet generating revenue.

(2)

 

Represents management fees and other expenses paid to Clayton Dubilier & Rice, LLC (“CD&R”). In connection with our initial public offering, we terminated our consulting agreement with CD&R, effective April 16, 2021. We were not charged a fee in connection with the termination of this agreement.

(3)

Includes changes in non-cash accruals for unasserted claims and contingent liabilities.

Our platform support costs, which include regionally-based support personnel and other operating costs to support our geographies, are expected to decrease over time as a percentage of revenue as our physician partners add members and our revenue grows. Our operating expenses at the enterprise level include resources and technology to support payor contracting, clinical program development, quality, data management, finance and legal functions.

agilon health, inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In thousands

(unaudited)

NETWORK CONTRIBUTION

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

$

(298,363

)

 

$

(1,252

)

 

$

(310,478

)

 

$

(7,086

)

Other operating revenue

 

 

(1,278

)

 

 

(1,099

)

 

 

(1,970

)

 

 

(2,333

)

Other medical expenses

 

 

33,694

 

 

 

34,761

 

 

 

57,355

 

 

 

53,187

 

Other medical expenses—live geographies(1)

 

 

(30,901

)

 

 

(33,622

)

 

 

(52,817

)

 

 

(51,043

)

General and administrative

 

 

43,013

 

 

 

34,248

 

 

 

79,318

 

 

 

60,832

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

274,548

 

 

 

2,155

 

 

 

276,020

 

 

 

3,176

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

3,581

 

 

 

3,319

 

 

 

7,008

 

 

 

6,517

 

Network contribution

 

$

24,294

 

 

$

38,510

 

 

$

54,436

 

 

$

63,250

 

(1)

 

Represents physician incentive expense related to surplus sharing and other direct medical expenses incurred to improve care for our members in our live geographies. Excludes costs in geographies that are in implementation and are not yet generating revenue. For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, costs incurred in implementing geographies were $2.8 million and $1.1 million, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, costs incurred in implementing geographies were $4.5 million and $2.1 million, respectively.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(298,941

)

 

$

(7,911

)

 

$

(314,092

)

 

$

(24,010

)

(Income) loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

 

 

1,612

 

 

 

4,466

 

 

 

3,027

 

 

 

12,704

 

Interest expense

 

 

1,498

 

 

 

2,080

 

 

 

4,439

 

 

 

4,229

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

435

 

 

 

39

 

 

 

451

 

 

 

39

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

3,581

 

 

 

3,319

 

 

 

7,008

 

 

 

6,517

 

Geography entry costs(1)

 

 

9,578

 

 

 

4,865

 

 

 

14,545

 

 

 

6,523

 

Severance and related costs

 

 

3,788

 

 

 

2,689

 

 

 

4,242

 

 

 

2,691

 

Management fees(2)

 

 

58

 

 

 

353

 

 

 

433

 

 

 

683

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

274,548

 

 

 

2,155

 

 

 

276,020

 

 

 

3,176

 

EBITDA adjustment related to equity method investments

 

 

652

 

 

 

 

 

 

652

 

 

 

 

Other(3)

 

 

1,517

 

 

 

2,256

 

 

 

5,363

 

 

 

4,336

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

(1,674

)

 

$

14,311

 

 

$

2,088

 

 

$

16,888

 

(1)

 

Represents direct geography entry costs, including investments to develop and expand our platform, physician incentive expense, employee-related expenses and marketing. For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, (i) $2.8 million and $1.1 million, respectively, are included in other medical expenses and (ii) $6.8 million and $3.7 million, respectively, are included in general and administrative expenses. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, (i) $4.5 million and $2.1 million, respectively, are included in other medical expenses and (ii) $10.0 million and $4.4 million, respectively, are included in general and administrative expenses.

(2)

 

Represents management fees and other expenses paid to CD&R. In connection with our initial public offering, we terminated our consulting agreement with CD&R, effective April 16, 2021. We were not charged a fee in connection with the termination of this agreement.

(3)

Includes changes in non-cash accruals for unasserted claims and contingent liabilities.

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, we present network contribution and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures.

We define network contribution as medical services revenue less the sum of: (i) medical services expense and (ii) other medical expenses excluding costs incurred in implementing geographies. Other medical expenses consist of physician incentive expense related to surplus sharing and other direct medical expenses incurred to improve care for our members. We believe this metric provides insight into the economics of our Total Care Model as it includes all medical services expense associated with our members’ care as well as partner incentive and additional medical costs we incur as part of our aligned partnership model. Other medical expenses are largely variable and proportionate to the level of surplus in each respective geography.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude: (i) income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, (ii) interest expense, (iii) income tax expense (benefit), (iv) depreciation and amortization expense, (v) geography entry costs, (vi) share-based compensation expense, (vii) severance and related costs and (viii) certain other items that are not considered by us in the evaluation of ongoing operating performance.

Income (loss) from operations is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to network contribution. Net income (loss) is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted EBITDA.

We believe network contribution and Adjusted EBITDA help identify underlying trends in our business and facilitate evaluation of period-to-period operating performance of our live geographies by eliminating items that are variable in nature and not considered by us in the evaluation of ongoing operating performance, allowing comparison of our recurring core business operating results over multiple periods. We also believe network contribution and Adjusted EBITDA provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics we use for financial and operational decision-making. We believe network contribution and Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled non-GAAP measures are widely used by investors, securities analysts, ratings agencies, and other parties in evaluating companies in our industry as a measure of financial performance. Other companies may calculate network contribution and Adjusted EBITDA or similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently from the way we calculate these metrics. As a result, our presentation of network contribution and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

 

agilon health Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

agilon health Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the company transforming health care for seniors by empowering primary-care physicians to focus on the entire health of their patients, announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Second Quarter …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
BioNTech Completes Acquisition of Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and ...
The GEO Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Mattel Once Again Says #ThankYouHeroes by Supporting First Responders Children’s Foundation and ...
Accenture to Acquire Blue Horseshoe, Deepening Customer-Centric Supply Chain Transformation ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13.07.21agilon health to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21agilon health Names Karen McLoughlin to its Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten