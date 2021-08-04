Alphatec Holdings, Inc. Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Alphatec, will accrue interest payable semi-annually in arrears and will mature on August 1, 2026, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. Before February 2, 2026, noteholders will have the right to convert their notes only upon the occurrence of certain events. From and after February 2, 2026, noteholders may convert their notes at any time at their election until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date. Alphatec will settle conversions by paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, shares of its common stock or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock, at Alphatec’s election. The notes will be redeemable, in whole or in part, for cash at Alphatec’s option at any time, and from time to time, on or after August 6, 2024 and on or before the 40th scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date, but only if the last reported sale price per share of Alphatec’s common stock exceeds 130% of the conversion price for a specified period of time. The redemption price will be equal to the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date. If certain events that constitute a “fundamental change” occur, then, subject to a limited exception, noteholders may require Alphatec to repurchase their notes at a cash repurchase price equal to the principal amount of the notes to be repurchased, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the applicable repurchase date. The final terms of the notes, including the interest rate, initial conversion rate and certain other terms of the notes, will be determined at the pricing of the offering.

