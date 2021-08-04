Blue Apron to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) announced today that Linda Findley Kozlowski, the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Randy Greben, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat discussion at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Ms. Kozlowski and Mr. Greben will also host virtual one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors that day.

A live webcast of the virtual fireside chat discussion will be available on Blue Apron’s Investor Relations website at investors.blueapron.com. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.