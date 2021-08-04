Blue Apron to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) announced today that Linda Findley Kozlowski, the company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, and Randy Greben, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat discussion at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Ms. Kozlowski and Mr. Greben will also host virtual one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors that day.
A live webcast of the virtual fireside chat discussion will be available on Blue Apron’s Investor Relations website at investors.blueapron.com. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.
About Blue Apron
Blue Apron’s vision is “better living through better food.” Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity and challenge their abilities to see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Through its mission to spark discovery, connection and joy through cooking, Blue Apron continuously focuses on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while minimizing its carbon footprint, reducing food waste, and promoting diversity and inclusion.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005935/en/
