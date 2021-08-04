checkAd

Five Star Senior Living Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (Nasdaq: FVE) today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Katherine Potter, President and Chief Executive Officer, made the following statement:

"During the second quarter, Five Star executed on our Strategic Plan to transform our business to better address the changing needs and preferences of a growing and aging adult population and position Five Star for long term growth. This quarter we closed 1,473 skilled nursing facility units and a corresponding 27 Ageility inpatient clinics. While all the Ageility inpatient clinics will be closed as part of the Strategic Plan, we remain focused on expanding Ageility’s reach and, during the quarter, we opened three net new Ageility outpatient clinics. As of July 31, 2021, Diversified Healthcare Trust has reached agreement to transition the management of 76 of 108 transitioning senior living communities managed by Five Star to new operators. I greatly appreciate the contributions of our residents, clients and team to this transition.

Resident vaccination levels have increased throughout our senior living portfolio, while confirmed resident COVID-19 cases have declined to pandemic lows. We remain on target to vaccinate all community team members by September 1, 2021, which we believe is essential to ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents, team members and clients. In addition, as of July 31, 2021, the 120 communities that we will continue to manage for DHC have regained 140 basis points of occupancy from pandemic lows to 73.8%. We are building momentum toward a sustained recovery by welcoming new residents and clients to our communities and clinics and embracing the return to our full resident, client and team member experience.”

Second Quarter Highlights:

  • Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $12.3 million, or $0.39 per share, which included $15.4 million of expenses related to our restructuring, partially offset by $11.5 million to be reimbursed by Diversified Healthcare Trust, or DHC, related to the new strategic plan announced by FVE on April 9, 2021, or the Strategic Plan, compared to net income of $3.0 million, or $0.10 per share, for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, for the second quarter of 2021 was $(8.8) million compared to $5.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA, as described further below, was $(4.5) million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of net loss determined in accordance with GAAP to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020 are presented later in this press release.

The following tables present data on the senior living communities that FVE owns, leases and manages as well as our Ageility rehabilitation clinics, and our comparable community data.

 

 

As of and for the Three Months Ended

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

Senior Living Segment:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Spot Occupancy

 

 

 

 

 

 

Owned and Leased

 

69.7

%

 

68.2

%

 

76.3

%

Managed

 

71.3

%

 

70.2

%

 

77.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comparable Communities (1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Spot Occupancy

 

 

 

 

 

 

Owned and Leased

 

69.7

%

 

68.6

%

 

76.6

%

Managed

 

73.3

%

 

73.2

%

 

81.1

%

Operating Margin (2) (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Owned and Leased

 

(16.2

)%

 

(13.3

)%

 

(1.2

)%

Managed

 

10.1

%

 

8.9

%

 

19.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

As of and for the Three Months Ended

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

March 31, 2021

 

June 30, 2020

Ageility:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of Clinics

 

 

 

 

 

 

Inpatient (3)

 

10

 

 

37

 

 

40

 

Outpatient

 

218

 

 

215

 

 

206

 

Number of Visits (in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Inpatient (3)

 

36

 

 

72

 

 

84

 

Outpatient

 

156

 

 

149

 

 

139

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comparable Clinics (4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average revenue per clinic

 

$

71

 

 

$

68

 

 

$

66

 

Operating margin (3)

 

12.3

%

 

14.4

%

 

12.1

%

_______________________________________

(1)

 

Comparable communities provides data for 23 owned and leased senior living communities and 120 managed senior living communities that FVE continuously owned, leased or managed since April 1, 2020, exclusive of 108 senior living communities with approximately 7,500 living units, that FVE currently manages on behalf of DHC that are expected to be transitioned to new operators and approximately 1,500 skilled nursing facility, or SNF, units which have been or are expected to be closed and repositioned in 27 Continuing Care Retirement Communities, or CCRCs, that FVE will continue to manage. It also excludes one community leased by FVE with 51 living units, which has been out of service due to a fire on April 4, 2021.

(2)

 

Operating margin is defined as operating revenue less operating expenses incurred by the business unit divided by operating revenue. It is exclusive of Provider Relief Funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or the CARES Act, and other governmental grants recognized as other income. It is inclusive of approximately 1,500 SNF units, which have been or are expected to be closed and repositioned, in 27 CCRCs that FVE will continue to manage. In addition, it excludes Restructuring Expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 of $10.2 million for the comparable managed communities.

(3)

 

All Ageility inpatient clinics will be closed as part of the Strategic Plan. During the three months ended June 30, 2021, 27 inpatient clinics were closed as part of the Strategic Plan.

(4)

 

Comparable clinics includes financial data for 195 Ageility outpatient clinics that FVE continuously owned and operated since April 1, 2020 and excludes data for 27 Ageility inpatient clinics that were closed during the three months ended June 30, 2021 and an additional ten Ageility inpatient clinics that are expected to be closed during 2021.

Strategic Plan

On April 9, 2021, FVE announced our Strategic Plan, including to:

  • Reposition the senior living management service offering to focus on larger independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, as well as stand-alone independent living and active adult communities; and exit skilled nursing,
  • Evolve through the enhanced scalable shared service center to support operations and growth, the development and delivery of differentiated, customer focused resident experiences,
  • Diversify with a focus on revenue diversification opportunities, including growing Ageility rehabilitation services and expanding ancillary services to provide choice based, financially flexible, resident experience and reach customers outside of FVE's senior living communities.

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, FVE made the following progress with respect to the Strategic Plan:

  1. Amended its management arrangements with DHC on June 9, 2021.
  2. Closed as of June 30, 2021, 1,473 of the approximately 1,500 SNF living units planned for closure in 26 of the 27 CCRCs and is in the process of repositioning these SNF living units.
  3. Closed as of June 30, 2021, 27 of the planned 37 Ageility inpatient rehabilitation clinics.
  4. In July 2021, DHC entered into agreements to transition the management of 76 of the 108 transitioning senior living communities (approximately 5,200 living units) to new operators in 2021.

In connection with the implementation of our Strategic Plan, FVE expects to incur restructuring expenses of up to $20.5 million, approximately $15.0 million of which FVE expects DHC will reimburse. These expenses are expected to include up to $7.5 million of retention bonus payments, up to $10.2 million of severance, benefits and transition expenses, and up to $2.8 million of transaction expenses, of which FVE expects DHC to reimburse approximately $5.9 million, $7.5 million and $1.6 million, respectively. In the three months ended June 30, 2021, FVE recorded expenses of $15.4 million, of which $11.5 million will be reimbursed by DHC.

Presented below is a summary of the units FVE operated (owned, leased and managed) as of June 30, 2021 and the projected number of units to be operated after the conclusion of the Strategic Plan:

 

 

As of June 30, 2021

 

Retained

 

 

Units (1)

 

Units (2)(3)

Independent living

 

10,979

 

10,421

Assisted living

 

12,023

 

7,854

Memory care

 

3,247

 

1,874

Skilled nursing

 

1,484

 

Total

 

27,733

 

20,149

_______________________________________

(1)

 

The units operated as of June 30, 2021 include 2,099 owned, 152 leased, and 25,482 managed.

(2)

 

Includes 2,099 owned, 152 leased, and 17,898 managed units.

(3)

 

Excludes one community leased by FVE with 51 living units, which has been out of service due to a fire on April 4, 2021.

Presented below is a summary of the communities, units, average occupancy, spot occupancy, revenues and management fees for the communities FVE manages for DHC as of and for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and for the retained communities to be managed for DHC after the conclusion of the Strategic Plan (dollars in thousands):

 

 

As of and for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

 

Communities

 

Units

 

Average Occupancy

 

Spot Occupancy

 

Community Revenues (1)

 

Management Fees (2)

Independent and assisted living communities (4)

 

209

 

22,980

 

70.0

%

 

71.9

%

 

$

149,998

 

 

$

8,011

 

Continuing care retirement communities (4)

 

10

 

1,547

 

69.1

%

 

66.3

%

 

77,637

 

 

4,097

 

Skilled nursing facilities

 

9

 

955

 

65.2

%

 

66.2

%

 

16,312

 

 

819

 

Total

 

228

 

25,482

 

69.5

%

 

71.3

%

 

$

243,947

 

 

$

12,927

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Retained

 

 

Communities

 

Units

 

Average Occupancy

 

Spot Occupancy

 

Community Revenues (1)

 

Management Fees (3)

Independent and assisted living communities (4)

 

120

 

17,898

 

72.9

%

 

73.3

%

 

$

159,014

 

 

$

8,552

 

Continuing care retirement communities

 

 

 

%

 

%

 

 

 

 

Skilled nursing facilities

 

 

 

%

 

%

 

 

 

 

Total

 

120

 

17,898

 

72.9

%

 

73.3

%

 

$

159,014

 

 

$

8,552

 

_______________________________________

(1)

 

Represents the revenues of the senior living communities FVE manages on behalf of DHC. Managed senior living communities' revenues do not represent FVE's revenues and are included to provide supplemental information regarding the operating results and financial condition of the communities from which FVE earns management fees.

(2)

 

The 1,473 SNF units in 26 CCRCs that were closed in the three months ended June 30, 2021, and are to be repositioned, had management fee revenue of $458 for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

(3)

 

Excludes management fee revenue of $4,378 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 related to (i) 108 senior living communities managed on behalf of DHC, with approximately 7,500 living units that are expected to be transitioned to new operators (ii) 1,473 SNF units in 26 CCRCs that were closed during the three months ended June 30, 2021 and are in the process of being repositioned and (iii) an additional 59 SNF units that are expected to be closed and repositioned in one CCRC during the remainder of 2021 that FVE will continue to manage for DHC.

(4)

 

During the three months ended June 30, 2021 FVE closed 1,473 SNF units in 26 CCRCs. Due to these SNF unit closures, these communities are no longer CCRCs and have been included in the community and unit totals and spot occupancy as independent and assisted living communities as of June 30, 2021. However, average occupancy, community revenues and management fees for those 26 CCRCs are included in the CCRC totals for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The average occupancy, community revenues and management fees for these communities for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were 69.7%, $56,408 and $3,007, respectively.

Following the implementation of the Strategic Plan, FVE will continue to manage 120 senior living communities for DHC, representing 17,898 living units and approximately 65% of FVE's management fee revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and to operate its existing owned portfolio of 20 communities with approximately 2,100 living units. FVE expects to partially offset the resulting revenue loss from fees we earn from the 108 transitioning senior living communities with expense reductions to right-size operations.

The 120 senior living communities that FVE will continue to manage for DHC after the Transition outperformed the total DHC managed portfolio (exclusive of the closed and pending closing and repositioning of approximately 1,500 SNF units in 27 of the CCRCs) for the three months ended June 30, 2021 with approximately 270 basis points higher operating margin.

In addition to the Transition of 108 managed communities owned by DHC, the landlord of our four leased senior living communities with approximately 200 living units is currently marketing these properties for sale and FVE is unlikely to operate those communities long-term. One of these leased communities with 51 living units has been out of service due to a fire on April 4, 2021.

Presented below is a summary of FVE's Ageility rehabilitation clinics as of June 30, 2021 and the number of clinics to be operated after the implementation of the Strategic Plan (dollars in thousands):

 

 

As of and for the
 Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

Retained

 

Number of Clinics

 

Total Revenue (3)

 

Average Revenue per Clinic

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

 

Number of Clinics

 

Total Revenue (1)(3)

 

Average Revenue per Clinic

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Inpatient Clinics in DHC Communities

 

10

 

$

2,630

 

 

$

n/m

 

 

4.8

%

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

%

Outpatient Clinics in DHC Communities

 

91

 

8,354

 

 

92

 

 

13.3

%

 

91

 

8,354

 

 

92

 

 

13.3

%

Outpatient Clinics in Transition Communities(2)

 

44

 

1,919

 

 

44

 

 

17.1

%

 

44

 

1,919

 

 

44

 

 

17.1

%

Total Clinics at DHC Communities

 

145

 

12,903

 

 

89

 

 

12.1

%

 

135

 

10,273

 

 

76

 

 

14.0

%

Outpatient Clinics at Other Communities(4)

 

83

 

4,242

 

 

51

 

 

8.5

%

 

83

 

4,242

 

 

51

 

 

8.5

%

Total Clinics

 

228

 

$

17,145

 

 

$

75

 

 

11.2

%

 

218

 

$

14,515

 

 

$

67

 

 

12.4

%

_______________________________________

n/m - not meaningful, as the revenues represent revenue earned from 37 inpatient clinics but at June 30, 2021 there were only ten inpatient clinics

(1)

 

Excludes revenue of $2,630 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 for 27 Ageility inpatient clinics that were closed during the three months ended June 30, 2021 and an additional ten Ageility inpatient clinics, which are expected to be closed during the remainder of 2021 as part of the Transition.

(2)

 

As part of the Transition, FVE expects 108 senior living communities managed on behalf of DHC to be transitioned to new operators. These communities have 44 Ageility outpatient rehabilitation clinics, which, due to the transfer to a new operator, may be subject to closure by the new operator.

(3)

 

Total Ageility revenue excludes home health care services, which are a part of the rehabilitation and wellness services segment.

(4)

 

Other communities includes outpatient clinics at non-FVE operated or managed communities and 16 outpatient clinics at communities FVE owns.

FVE expects the rehabilitation and wellness services segment to grow and diversify through our expanded emphasis on fitness and home health care services. Fitness offerings started as an extension of FVE's rehabilitation product and, while representing only 4.7% of segment revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2021, fitness revenues increased by 56.0% to $0.8 million when compared to the same period in 2020.

FVE currently expects to continue to evolve and diversify through growth of our ancillary rehabilitation and wellness service offerings, including rehabilitation and wellness services, by opening new clinics and expanding our fitness and other home-based service offerings within and outside of its senior living communities. Since January 1, 2019, FVE has opened 89 net new outpatient rehabilitation clinics, 17 of which were opened in 2020, and 11 of which were opened during the six months ended June 30, 2021.

About Five Star Senior Living Inc.:

FVE is a provider of senior living management and rehabilitation and wellness services to over 23,000 older adults. Five Star is the fifth largest senior living operator in the United States and operates independent and assisted living communities. Additionally, FVE's rehabilitation and wellness services segment includes Ageility Physical Therapy Solutions, or Ageility, a division of FVE, which provides rehabilitation and wellness services within FVE communities as well as to external customers. FVE is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

 

Five Star Senior Living Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
 (unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

REVENUES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rehabilitation and wellness services

 

$

17,453

 

 

$

19,268

 

 

$

37,006

 

 

$

40,652

 

Senior living

 

16,378

 

 

19,590

 

 

33,435

 

 

40,587

 

Management fees

 

12,927

 

 

15,705

 

 

26,777

 

 

32,756

 

Total management and operating revenues

 

46,758

 

 

54,563

 

 

97,218

 

 

113,995

 

Reimbursed community-level costs incurred on behalf of managed communities

 

195,271

 

 

224,104

 

 

408,431

 

 

456,120

 

Other reimbursed expenses

 

16,592

 

 

6,417

 

 

22,072

 

 

12,414

 

Total revenues

 

258,621

 

 

285,084

 

 

527,721

 

 

582,529

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other operating income

 

2

 

 

1,499

 

 

7,795

 

 

1,499

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OPERATING EXPENSES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rehabilitation and wellness services expenses

 

15,668

 

 

16,144

 

 

31,878

 

 

33,645

 

Senior living wages and benefits

 

9,896

 

 

9,705

 

 

21,909

 

 

19,505

 

Other senior living operating expenses

 

8,968

 

 

9,016

 

 

15,234

 

 

12,954

 

Community-level costs incurred on behalf of managed communities

 

195,271

 

 

224,104

 

 

408,431

 

 

456,120

 

General and administrative

 

22,748

 

 

23,392

 

 

45,139

 

 

45,162

 

Restructuring expenses

 

15,389

 

 

175

 

 

15,639

 

 

1,270

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

2,989

 

 

2,703

 

 

5,929

 

 

5,404

 

Total operating expenses

 

270,929

 

 

285,239

 

 

544,159

 

 

574,060

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating (loss) income

 

(12,306

)

 

1,344

 

 

(8,643

)

 

9,968

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest, dividend and other income

 

76

 

 

182

 

 

160

 

 

521

 

Interest and other expense

 

(409

)

 

(409

)

 

(872

)

 

(791

)

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments

 

398

 

 

867

 

 

533

 

 

(595

)

Realized gain on sale of debt and equity investments

 

97

 

 

116

 

 

193

 

 

95

 

Loss on termination of leases

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(22,899

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

(12,144

)

 

2,100

 

 

(8,629

)

 

(13,701

)

(Provision) benefit for income taxes

 

(158

)

 

902

 

 

(358

)

 

(506

)

Net (loss) income

 

$

(12,302

)

 

$

3,002

 

 

$

(8,987

)

 

$

(14,207

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding—basic

 

31,552

 

 

31,460

 

 

31,541

 

 

31,454

 

Weighted average shares outstanding—diluted

 

31,552

 

 

31,582

 

 

31,541

 

 

31,454

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income per share—basic

 

$

(0.39

)

 

$

0.10

 

 

$

(0.28

)

 

$

(0.45

)

Net (loss) income per share—diluted

 

$

(0.39

)

 

$

0.10

 

 

$

(0.28

)

 

$

(0.45

)

 

Five Star Senior Living Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(dollars in thousands)
 (unaudited)

Non-GAAP financial measures are financial measures that are not determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. FVE believes the non-GAAP financial measures presented in the table below are meaningful supplemental disclosures because they may help investors better understand changes in FVE’s operating results and its ability to meet FVE's financial obligations or service debt, make capital expenditures and expand its business. These non-GAAP financial measures may also help investors make comparisons between FVE and other companies on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. FVE believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are meaningful financial measures that may help investors better understand its financial performance, including by allowing investors to compare FVE's performance between periods and to the performance of other companies. FVE management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate FVE’s financial performance and compare FVE’s performance over time and to the performance of other companies. FVE calculates EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as shown below. These measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) or operating income (loss), as indicators of FVE’s operating performance or as measures of FVE’s liquidity. Also, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts calculated by other companies.

FVE believes that net income (loss) is the most directly comparable financial measure, determined according to GAAP, to FVE’s presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. The following table presents the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to net income (loss) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net (loss) income

 

$

(12,302

)

 

$

3,002

 

 

$

(8,987

)

 

$

(14,207

)

Add (less):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest and other expense

 

409

 

 

409

 

 

872

 

 

791

 

Interest, dividend and other income

 

(76

)

 

(182

)

 

(160

)

 

(521

)

(Benefit) provision for income taxes

 

158

 

 

(902

)

 

358

 

 

506

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

2,989

 

 

2,703

 

 

5,929

 

 

5,404

 

EBITDA

 

(8,822

)

 

5,030

 

 

(1,988

)

 

(8,027

)

Add (less):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Severance (1)

 

 

 

282

 

 

 

 

282

 

Litigation settlement (2)

 

 

 

2,473

 

 

 

 

2,473

 

Unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments

 

(398

)

 

(867

)

 

(533

)

 

595

 

Loss on termination of leases (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

22,899

 

Net restructuring expenses (4)

 

3,858

 

 

175

 

 

4,108

 

 

1,270

 

Long-lived asset impairment (5)

 

890

 

 

 

 

890

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

(4,472

)

 

$

7,093

 

 

$

2,477

 

 

$

19,492

 

_______________________________________

(1)

 

Costs incurred for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 represent those related to a reduction in workforce.

(2)

 

Represents costs incurred related to the settlement of a lawsuit and is included in other senior living operating expenses in our condensed consolidated statements of operations. The settlement was approved by the court, and paid by FVE on May 12, 2021.

(3)

 

Represents the excess of the fair value of the shares issued to DHC as of January 1, 2020 of $97,899, compared to the consideration of $75,000 paid by DHC as part of the transaction agreement to restructure FVE's business arrangements with DHC, or the Restructuring Transactions.

(4)

 

Includes costs incurred related to the Strategic Plan announced on April 9, 2021 and the Restructuring Transactions for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and are included in restructuring expenses in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, net of reimbursed expenses of $11,531 to be received for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 from DHC.

(5)

 

Represents asset impairments related to one leased community that had a fire on April 4, 2021.

Five Star Senior Living Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
 (unaudited)

 

 

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

99,270

 

 

$

84,351

 

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

 

23,707

 

 

23,877

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance

 

9,036

 

 

9,104

 

Due from related person

 

80,369

 

 

96,357

 

Debt and equity investments

 

19,444

 

 

19,961

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

20,716

 

 

28,658

 

Total current assets

 

252,542

 

 

262,308

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

157,636

 

 

159,251

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

26,277

 

 

18,030

 

Finance lease right-of-use assets

 

3,929

 

 

4,493

 

Restricted cash and cash equivalents

 

1,234

 

 

1,369

 

Restricted debt and equity investments

 

3,945

 

 

4,788

 

Equity investment of an investee, net

 

11

 

 

11

 

Other long-term assets

 

6,103

 

 

3,956

 

Total assets

 

$

451,677

 

 

$

454,206

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

21,833

 

 

$

23,454

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

32,231

 

 

41,843

 

Accrued compensation and benefits

 

80,720

 

 

70,543

 

Accrued self-insurance obligations

 

30,921

 

 

31,355

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

2,201

 

 

2,567

 

Finance lease liabilities

 

840

 

 

808

 

Due to related persons

 

4,637

 

 

6,585

 

Mortgage note payable

 

401

 

 

388

 

Security deposits and current portion of continuing care contracts

 

318

 

 

365

 

Total current liabilities

 

174,102

 

 

177,908

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accrued self-insurance obligations

 

39,286

 

 

37,420

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

25,832

 

 

17,104

 

Finance lease liabilities

 

3,494

 

 

3,921

 

Mortgage note payable

 

6,579

 

 

6,783

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

410

 

 

538

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

75,601

 

 

65,766

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $0.01

 

318

 

 

317

 

Additional paid-in-capital

 

460,737

 

 

460,038

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(260,129

)

 

(251,139

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

1,048

 

 

1,316

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

201,974

 

 

210,532

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 

$

451,677

 

 

$

454,206

 

Five Star Senior Living Inc.
Senior Living Segment Data
(dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)
 (unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2021

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Owned and Leased Communities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Independent and assisted living communities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

16,378

 

 

$

17,057

 

 

$

17,903

 

 

$

18,525

 

 

$

19,590

 

Other operating income (1)

 

2

 

 

7,774

 

 

1,715

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

21,012

 

 

20,414

 

 

21,181

 

 

19,661

 

 

20,165

 

Operating income (loss)

 

(4,632

)

 

4,417

 

 

(1,563

)

 

(1,136

)

 

(575

)

Operating margin

 

(28.3

)%

 

17.8

%

 

(8.0

)%

 

(6.1

)%

 

(2.9

)%

Number of communities (end of period)

 

24

 

 

24

 

 

24

 

 

24

 

 

24

 

Number of living units (end of period) (2)

 

2,251

 

 

2,302

 

 

2,302

 

 

2,312

 

 

2,312

 

Average occupancy

 

68.1

%

 

68.3

%

 

71.5

%

 

74.7

%

 

78.3

%

Spot occupancy

 

69.7

%

 

68.2

%

 

69.7

%

 

73.0

%

 

76.3

%

RevPAR (3)

 

$

2,425

 

 

$

2,479

 

 

$

2,596

 

 

$

2,665

 

 

$

2,813

 

RevPOR (4)

 

$

3,524

 

 

$

3,630

 

 

$

3,550

 

 

$

3,492

 

 

$

3,555

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Managed Communities (5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Management fees

 

$

12,927

 

 

$

13,850

 

 

$

14,822

 

 

$

15,302

 

 

$

15,705

 

Community-level revenues

 

243,947

 

 

259,966

 

 

278,637

 

 

290,101

 

 

304,103

 

Other operating income (1)

 

16,564

 

 

1,617

 

 

12,520

 

 

 

 

5,828

 

Community-level expenses (6)

 

237,461

 

 

247,171

 

 

261,678

 

 

270,333

 

 

260,255

 

Community operating income

 

23,050

 

 

14,412

 

 

29,479

 

 

19,768

 

 

49,676

 

Community operating margin

 

8.8

%

 

5.5

%

 

10.1

%

 

6.8

%

 

16.0

%

Number of communities (end of period)

 

228

 

 

228

 

 

228

 

 

239

 

 

241

 

Number of living units (end of period) (2)

 

25,482

 

 

26,963

 

 

26,969

 

 

28,232

 

 

28,348

 

Average occupancy

 

69.5

%

 

69.5

%

 

72.2

%

 

75.2

%

 

78.7

%

Spot occupancy

 

71.3

%

 

70.2

%

 

70.8

%

 

74.0

%

 

77.5

%

RevPAR (3)

 

$

3,086

 

 

$

3,213

 

 

$

3,355

 

 

$

3,420

 

 

$

3,576

 

RevPOR (4)

 

$

4,389

 

 

$

4,623

 

 

$

4,543

 

 

$

4,447

 

 

$

4,496

 

_______________________________________

(1)

 

Other operating income represents income recognized for funds received under the CARES Act and other governmental grants.

(2)

 

Includes living units categorized as in service. As a result, the number of living units may vary from period to period for reasons other than the acquisition or disposition of senior living communities.

(3)

 

RevPAR is defined by FVE as resident fee revenues for the corresponding portfolio for the period divided by the average number of available units for the period, divided by the number of months in the period. Data for the three months ended June 30, 2020, December 31, 2020, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 exclude income received by communities under the CARES Act and other governmental grants.

(4)

 

RevPOR is defined by FVE as resident fee revenues for the corresponding portfolio for the period divided by the average number of occupied units for the period, divided by the number of months in the period. Data for the three months ended June 30, 2020, December 31, 2020, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 exclude income received by communities under the CARES Act and other governmental grants.

(5)

 

Managed communities, other than FVE's management fees, represents financial data of communities FVE manages for the account of DHC and does not represent financial results of FVE. Managed communities' data is included to provide supplemental information regarding the operating results and financial condition of the communities from which FVE earns management fees.

(6)

 

The three months ended June 30, 2021 includes restructuring expense of $11,531.

Five Star Senior Living Inc.
Comparable Communities Senior Living Segment Data
(dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)
 (unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2021

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

Owned and Leased Communities (1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of communities (end of period)

 

23

 

 

23

 

 

23

 

 

23

 

 

23

 

Number of living units (end of period) (2)

 

2,251

 

 

2,251

 

 

2,250

 

 

2,260

 

 

2,260

 

Average Occupancy

 

68.0

%

 

68.6

%

 

72.1

%

 

75.1

%

 

78.6

%

Spot Occupancy

 

69.7

%

 

68.6

%

 

70.0

%

 

73.5

%

 

76.6

%

RevPAR (3)

 

$

2,421

 

 

$

2,480

 

 

$

2,605

 

 

$

2,668

 

 

$

2,811

 

RevPOR (4)

 

$

3,520

 

 

$

3,613

 

 

$

3,534

 

 

$

3,475

 

 

$

3,538

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Managed Communities (1)(5):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of communities (end of period)

 

120

 

 

120

 

 

120

 

 

120

 

 

120

 

Number of living units (end of period) (2)

 

17,898

 

 

17,906

 

 

17,910

 

 

17,929

 

 

17,929

 

Average Occupancy

 

72.9

%

 

72.7

%

 

75.6

%

 

78.5

%

 

82.6

%

Spot Occupancy

 

73.3

%

 

73.2

%

 

74.2

%

 

77.0

%

 

81.1

%

RevPAR (3)

 

$

2,961

 

 

$

2,946

 

 

$

3,054

 

 

$

3,139

 

 

$

3,301

 

RevPOR (4)

 

$

4,018

 

 

$

4,051

 

 

$

3,954

 

 

$

3,942

 

 

$

3,953

 

_______________________________________

(1)

 

Includes data for senior living communities that FVE has continuously owned, leased or managed since April 1, 2020. Per the Strategic Plan, the summary of operations for comparable communities excludes (i) 108 senior living communities managed on behalf of DHC, with approximately 7,500 living units, that are expected to be transitioned to new operators and (ii) 1,473 SNF units in 26 CCRCs that were closed during the three months ended June 30, 2021 and are in the process of being repositioned and an additional 59 SNF units that are expected to be closed and repositioned in one CCRC that FVE will continue to manage for DHC. Comparable communities also excludes one leased community with 51 living units that has been out of service due to a fire on April 4, 2021. In addition, the landlord of three leased communities included in the 23 owned and leased senior living communities data above is currently marketing these properties for sale and FVE is unlikely to operate these communities long-term.

(2)

 

Includes living units categorized as in service. As a result, the number of living units may vary from period to period for reasons other than the acquisition or sale of senior living communities.

(3)

 

RevPAR is defined by FVE as resident fee revenues for the corresponding portfolio for the period divided by the average number of available units for the period, divided by the number of months in the period. Data for the three months ended June 30, 2020, December 31, 2020, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 exclude income received by communities under the CARES Act and other governmental grants.

(4)

 

RevPOR is defined by FVE as resident fee revenues for the corresponding portfolio for the period divided by the average number of occupied units for the period, divided by the number of months in the period. Data for the three months ended June 30, 2020, December 31, 2020, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 exclude income received by communities under the CARES Act and other governmental grants.

(5)

 

Senior living segment data for comparable managed communities represents financial data of communities FVE manages for the account of DHC and does not represent financial results of FVE. Managed communities' data is included to provide supplemental information regarding the operating results and financial condition of the communities from which FVE earns management fees.

Five Star Senior Living Inc.
Rehabilitation and Wellness Services Segment Data
(dollars in thousands)
 (unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2021

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

Rehabilitation and Wellness Services (1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

17,453

 

 

$

19,553

 

 

$

20,256

 

 

$

21,124

 

 

$

19,268

 

Other operating income (2)

 

 

 

19

 

 

221

 

 

 

 

1,499

 

Operating expenses (3)

 

17,517

 

 

16,338

 

 

16,613

 

 

16,833

 

 

16,259

 

Operating (loss) income

 

(64

)

 

3,234

 

 

3,864

 

 

4,291

 

 

4,508

 

Operating margin

 

(0.4

)%

 

16.5

%

 

18.9

%

 

20.3

%

 

21.7

%

Number of inpatient clinics (end of period)

 

10

 

 

37

 

 

37

 

 

40

 

 

40

 

Number of outpatient clinics (end of period)

 

218

 

 

215

 

 

207

 

 

209

 

 

206

 

_______________________________________

(1)

 

Includes Ageility clinics and home health operations.

(2)

 

Other operating income represents income recognized for funds received under the CARES Act and other governmental grants.

(3)

 

The three months ended June 30, 2021 includes restructuring expenses of $1,720.

Five Star Senior Living Inc.
Comparable Rehabilitation and Wellness Services Segment Data
(dollars in thousands)
 (unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2021

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

Rehabilitation and Wellness Services (1):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

14,151

 

 

$

13,457

 

 

$

13,800

 

 

$

14,493

 

 

$

13,292

 

Other operating income (2)

 

 

 

19

 

 

221

 

 

 

 

848

 

Operating expenses

 

12,564

 

 

11,679

 

 

12,112

 

 

12,087

 

 

11,772

 

Operating income

 

1,587

 

 

1,797

 

 

1,909

 

 

2,406

 

 

2,368

 

Operating margin

 

11.2

%

 

13.3

%

 

13.6

%

 

16.6

%

 

16.7

%

Number of inpatient clinics (end of period)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of outpatient clinics (end of period)

 

195

 

 

195

 

 

195

 

 

195

 

 

195

 

_______________________________________

(1)

 

Includes Ageility clinics and home health operations. Comparable clinics includes data for 195 outpatient clinics that FVE has continuously owned and operated since April 1, 2020, exclusive of 27 Ageility inpatient rehabilitation clinics that were closed during the three months ended June 30, 2021 and an additional ten Ageility inpatient rehabilitation clinics that are expected to be closed during the remainder of 2021.

(2)

 

Other operating income represents income recognized for funds received under the CARES Act and other governmental grants.

Five Star Senior Living Inc.
Owned Senior Living Communities as of and for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
(dollars in thousands)
 (unaudited)

 

No.

 

Community Name

 

State

 

Property Type (1)

 

Living Units

 

Senior Living Revenues (4)

 

Gross Carrying Value

 

Net Carrying Value

 

Date Acquired

 

Year Built or Most Recent Renovation

1

 

Morningside of Decatur (2)

 

Alabama

 

AL

 

49

 

$

271

 

 

$

6,938

 

 

$

3,736

 

 

11/19/2004

 

1999

2

 

Morningside of Auburn

 

Alabama

 

AL

 

42

 

297

 

 

1,578

 

 

586

 

 

11/19/2004

 

1997

3

 

The Palms of Fort Myers (2)

 

Florida

 

IL

 

218

 

1,601

 

 

6,990

 

 

3,755

 

 

4/1/2002

 

1988

4

 

Five Star Residences of Banta Pointe (3)

 

Indiana

 

AL

 

121

 

664

 

 

10,575

 

 

6,232

 

 

9/29/2011

 

2006

5

 

Five Star Residences of Fort Wayne (2)

 

Indiana

 

AL

 

154

 

1,021

 

 

8,495

 

 

5,244

 

 

9/29/2011

 

1998

6

 

Five Star Residences of Clearwater

 

Indiana

 

AL

 

88

 

341

 

 

13,871

 

 

8,928

 

 

6/1/2011

 

1999

7

 

Five Star Residences of Lafayette (2)

 

Indiana

 

AL

 

109

 

532

 

 

11,144

 

 

7,144

 

 

6/1/2011

 

2000

8

 

Five Star Residences of Noblesville (2)

 

Indiana

 

AL

 

151

 

1,033

 

 

12,900

 

 

8,085

 

 

7/1/2011

 

2005

9

 

The Villa at Riverwood (2)

 

Missouri

 

IL

 

111

 

635

 

 

4,160

 

 

2,583

 

 

4/1/2002

 

1986

10

 

Voorhees Senior Living (2)

 

New Jersey

 

AL

 

104

 

892

 

 

19,004

 

 

13,062

 

 

7/1/2008

 

1999

11

 

Washington Township Senior Living (2)

 

New Jersey

 

AL

 

93

 

958

 

 

26,010

 

 

17,545

 

 

7/1/2008

 

1998

12

 

Carriage House Senior Living

 

North Carolina

 

AL

 

98

 

845

 

 

9,813

 

 

5,403

 

 

12/1/2008

 

1997

13

 

Forest Heights Senior Living

 

North Carolina

 

AL

 

111

 

710

 

 

16,085

 

 

10,806

 

 

12/1/2008

 

1998

14

 

Fox Hollow Senior Living (2)

 

North Carolina

 

AL

 

77

 

1,000

 

 

25,487

 

 

17,537

 

 

7/1/2000

 

1999

15

 

Legacy Heights Senior Living (2)

 

North Carolina

 

AL

 

116

 

1,012

 

 

7,048

 

 

3,195

 

 

12/1/2008

 

1997

16

 

Morningside at Irving Park

 

North Carolina

 

AL

 

91

 

746

 

 

3,731

 

 

1,675

 

 

11/19/2004

 

1997

17

 

The Devon Senior Living

 

Pennsylvania

 

AL

 

84

 

481

 

 

31,580

 

 

14,808

 

 

7/1/2008

 

1985

18

 

The Legacy of Anderson

 

South Carolina

 

IL

 

101

 

549

 

 

10,617

 

 

6,231

 

 

12/1/2008

 

2003

19

 

Morningside of Springfield (2)

 

Tennessee

 

AL

 

54

 

428

 

 

17,613

 

 

10,973

 

 

11/19/2004

 

1984

20

 

Huntington Place

 

Wisconsin

 

AL

 

127

 

826

 

 

2,355

 

 

1,514

 

 

7/15/2010

 

1999

 

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

2,099

 

$

14,842

 

 

$

245,994

 

 

$

149,042

 

 

 

 

 

_______________________________________

(1)

 

AL is primarily an assisted living community and IL is primarily an independent living community.

(2)

 

Encumbered property under FVE's $65,000 revolving credit facility.

(3)

 

Encumbered property under FVE's $6,980 mortgage note.

(4)

 

Excludes funds received under the CARES Act recognized as other operating income.

 

Warning Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. Also, whenever Five Star Senior Living Inc. uses words such as “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, "will", “may” and negatives or derivatives of these or similar expressions, FVE is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon FVE’s present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by FVE’s forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond FVE's control. For example:

  • This press release includes statements regarding the actions that have occurred and steps that are expected to be taken in connection with the implementation of FVE's Strategic Plan and the anticipated timing, costs, savings and benefits related to such steps, as well as FVE's expectations for the operation and performance of the business following implementation of the Strategic Plan. FVE may not be able to implement each of its strategic initiatives in a timely manner or at all, the costs of such initiatives may be more than it expects, it may not realize the benefits it anticipates from the Strategic Plan, and it may not be able to achieve its objectives following implementation of such Strategic Plan, including partially offsetting the revenue loss from the communities it intends to transition with expense reductions to right-size operations, on the anticipated timeline or at all.
  • Ms. Potter states that COVID-19 vaccination levels have increased across FVE's senior living portfolio and FVE remains on target to vaccinate all community team members by September 1, 2021. However, FVE may not achieve its goal of vaccinating all team member by September 1, 2021 and, despite the high rate of vaccinations, certain residents, team members and clients may still become infected with COVID-19, and the perception of potential infections may reduce the number of new residents moving into FVE's communities, which could impact FVE's operations and financial performance.
  • Ms. Potter states that FVE is encouraged by positive momentum in occupancy trends. However, these trends may not continue and occupancy could decline due to a variety of factors, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • This press release includes statements regarding FVE's intent to expand its Ageility business and growing and diversifying FVE's rehabilitation and wellness offerings. FVE may not be able to achieve these objectives, including if its growth is adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and if it does not have sufficient resources to fund the expansion or does not identify new opportunities to grow or diversify the business.

The information contained in FVE’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including under “Risk Factors” in FVE’s periodic reports, or incorporated therein, identifies other important factors that could cause FVE’s actual results to differ materially from those stated in or implied by FVE’s forward-looking statements. FVE’s filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

You should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

Except as required by law, FVE does not intend to update or change any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Five Star Senior Living Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results Five Star Senior Living Inc. (Nasdaq: FVE) today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Katherine Potter, President and Chief Executive Officer, made the following statement: "During the second quarter, Five Star …

