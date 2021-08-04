Five Star Senior Living Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (Nasdaq: FVE) today announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

"During the second quarter, Five Star executed on our Strategic Plan to transform our business to better address the changing needs and preferences of a growing and aging adult population and position Five Star for long term growth. This quarter we closed 1,473 skilled nursing facility units and a corresponding 27 Ageility inpatient clinics. While all the Ageility inpatient clinics will be closed as part of the Strategic Plan, we remain focused on expanding Ageility’s reach and, during the quarter, we opened three net new Ageility outpatient clinics. As of July 31, 2021, Diversified Healthcare Trust has reached agreement to transition the management of 76 of 108 transitioning senior living communities managed by Five Star to new operators. I greatly appreciate the contributions of our residents, clients and team to this transition.

Resident vaccination levels have increased throughout our senior living portfolio, while confirmed resident COVID-19 cases have declined to pandemic lows. We remain on target to vaccinate all community team members by September 1, 2021, which we believe is essential to ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents, team members and clients. In addition, as of July 31, 2021, the 120 communities that we will continue to manage for DHC have regained 140 basis points of occupancy from pandemic lows to 73.8%. We are building momentum toward a sustained recovery by welcoming new residents and clients to our communities and clinics and embracing the return to our full resident, client and team member experience.”

Second Quarter Highlights:

Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $12.3 million, or $0.39 per share, which included $15.4 million of expenses related to our restructuring, partially offset by $11.5 million to be reimbursed by Diversified Healthcare Trust, or DHC, related to the new strategic plan announced by FVE on April 9, 2021, or the Strategic Plan, compared to net income of $3.0 million, or $0.10 per share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, for the second quarter of 2021 was $(8.8) million compared to $5.0 million for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA, as described further below, was $(4.5) million for the second quarter of 2021 compared to $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2020. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of net loss determined in accordance with GAAP to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 and 2020 are presented later in this press release.

The following tables present data on the senior living communities that FVE owns, leases and manages as well as our Ageility rehabilitation clinics, and our comparable community data.

As of and for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Senior Living Segment: Spot Occupancy Owned and Leased 69.7 % 68.2 % 76.3 % Managed 71.3 % 70.2 % 77.5 % Comparable Communities (1) Spot Occupancy Owned and Leased 69.7 % 68.6 % 76.6 % Managed 73.3 % 73.2 % 81.1 % Operating Margin (2) (3) Owned and Leased (16.2 )% (13.3 )% (1.2 )% Managed 10.1 % 8.9 % 19.8 % As of and for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Ageility: Number of Clinics Inpatient (3) 10 37 40 Outpatient 218 215 206 Number of Visits (in thousands) Inpatient (3) 36 72 84 Outpatient 156 149 139 Comparable Clinics (4) Average revenue per clinic $ 71 $ 68 $ 66 Operating margin (3) 12.3 % 14.4 % 12.1 %

_______________________________________

(1) Comparable communities provides data for 23 owned and leased senior living communities and 120 managed senior living communities that FVE continuously owned, leased or managed since April 1, 2020, exclusive of 108 senior living communities with approximately 7,500 living units, that FVE currently manages on behalf of DHC that are expected to be transitioned to new operators and approximately 1,500 skilled nursing facility, or SNF, units which have been or are expected to be closed and repositioned in 27 Continuing Care Retirement Communities, or CCRCs, that FVE will continue to manage. It also excludes one community leased by FVE with 51 living units, which has been out of service due to a fire on April 4, 2021. (2) Operating margin is defined as operating revenue less operating expenses incurred by the business unit divided by operating revenue. It is exclusive of Provider Relief Funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or the CARES Act, and other governmental grants recognized as other income. It is inclusive of approximately 1,500 SNF units, which have been or are expected to be closed and repositioned, in 27 CCRCs that FVE will continue to manage. In addition, it excludes Restructuring Expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 of $10.2 million for the comparable managed communities. (3) All Ageility inpatient clinics will be closed as part of the Strategic Plan. During the three months ended June 30, 2021, 27 inpatient clinics were closed as part of the Strategic Plan. (4) Comparable clinics includes financial data for 195 Ageility outpatient clinics that FVE continuously owned and operated since April 1, 2020 and excludes data for 27 Ageility inpatient clinics that were closed during the three months ended June 30, 2021 and an additional ten Ageility inpatient clinics that are expected to be closed during 2021.

Strategic Plan

On April 9, 2021, FVE announced our Strategic Plan, including to:

Reposition the senior living management service offering to focus on larger independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, as well as stand-alone independent living and active adult communities; and exit skilled nursing,

the senior living management service offering to focus on larger independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, as well as stand-alone independent living and active adult communities; and exit skilled nursing, Evolve through the enhanced scalable shared service center to support operations and growth, the development and delivery of differentiated, customer focused resident experiences,

through the enhanced scalable shared service center to support operations and growth, the development and delivery of differentiated, customer focused resident experiences, Diversify with a focus on revenue diversification opportunities, including growing Ageility rehabilitation services and expanding ancillary services to provide choice based, financially flexible, resident experience and reach customers outside of FVE's senior living communities.

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, FVE made the following progress with respect to the Strategic Plan:

Amended its management arrangements with DHC on June 9, 2021. Closed as of June 30, 2021, 1,473 of the approximately 1,500 SNF living units planned for closure in 26 of the 27 CCRCs and is in the process of repositioning these SNF living units. Closed as of June 30, 2021, 27 of the planned 37 Ageility inpatient rehabilitation clinics. In July 2021, DHC entered into agreements to transition the management of 76 of the 108 transitioning senior living communities (approximately 5,200 living units) to new operators in 2021.

In connection with the implementation of our Strategic Plan, FVE expects to incur restructuring expenses of up to $20.5 million, approximately $15.0 million of which FVE expects DHC will reimburse. These expenses are expected to include up to $7.5 million of retention bonus payments, up to $10.2 million of severance, benefits and transition expenses, and up to $2.8 million of transaction expenses, of which FVE expects DHC to reimburse approximately $5.9 million, $7.5 million and $1.6 million, respectively. In the three months ended June 30, 2021, FVE recorded expenses of $15.4 million, of which $11.5 million will be reimbursed by DHC.

Presented below is a summary of the units FVE operated (owned, leased and managed) as of June 30, 2021 and the projected number of units to be operated after the conclusion of the Strategic Plan:

As of June 30, 2021 Retained Units (1) Units (2)(3) Independent living 10,979 10,421 Assisted living 12,023 7,854 Memory care 3,247 1,874 Skilled nursing 1,484 — Total 27,733 20,149

_______________________________________

(1) The units operated as of June 30, 2021 include 2,099 owned, 152 leased, and 25,482 managed. (2) Includes 2,099 owned, 152 leased, and 17,898 managed units. (3) Excludes one community leased by FVE with 51 living units, which has been out of service due to a fire on April 4, 2021.

Presented below is a summary of the communities, units, average occupancy, spot occupancy, revenues and management fees for the communities FVE manages for DHC as of and for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and for the retained communities to be managed for DHC after the conclusion of the Strategic Plan (dollars in thousands):

As of and for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Communities Units Average Occupancy Spot Occupancy Community Revenues (1) Management Fees (2) Independent and assisted living communities (4) 209 22,980 70.0 % 71.9 % $ 149,998 $ 8,011 Continuing care retirement communities (4) 10 1,547 69.1 % 66.3 % 77,637 4,097 Skilled nursing facilities 9 955 65.2 % 66.2 % 16,312 819 Total 228 25,482 69.5 % 71.3 % $ 243,947 $ 12,927 Retained Communities Units Average Occupancy Spot Occupancy Community Revenues (1) Management Fees (3) Independent and assisted living communities (4) 120 17,898 72.9 % 73.3 % $ 159,014 $ 8,552 Continuing care retirement communities — — — % — % — — Skilled nursing facilities — — — % — % — — Total 120 17,898 72.9 % 73.3 % $ 159,014 $ 8,552

_______________________________________

(1) Represents the revenues of the senior living communities FVE manages on behalf of DHC. Managed senior living communities' revenues do not represent FVE's revenues and are included to provide supplemental information regarding the operating results and financial condition of the communities from which FVE earns management fees. (2) The 1,473 SNF units in 26 CCRCs that were closed in the three months ended June 30, 2021, and are to be repositioned, had management fee revenue of $458 for the three months ended June 30, 2021. (3) Excludes management fee revenue of $4,378 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 related to (i) 108 senior living communities managed on behalf of DHC, with approximately 7,500 living units that are expected to be transitioned to new operators (ii) 1,473 SNF units in 26 CCRCs that were closed during the three months ended June 30, 2021 and are in the process of being repositioned and (iii) an additional 59 SNF units that are expected to be closed and repositioned in one CCRC during the remainder of 2021 that FVE will continue to manage for DHC. (4) During the three months ended June 30, 2021 FVE closed 1,473 SNF units in 26 CCRCs. Due to these SNF unit closures, these communities are no longer CCRCs and have been included in the community and unit totals and spot occupancy as independent and assisted living communities as of June 30, 2021. However, average occupancy, community revenues and management fees for those 26 CCRCs are included in the CCRC totals for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The average occupancy, community revenues and management fees for these communities for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were 69.7%, $56,408 and $3,007, respectively.

Following the implementation of the Strategic Plan, FVE will continue to manage 120 senior living communities for DHC, representing 17,898 living units and approximately 65% of FVE's management fee revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and to operate its existing owned portfolio of 20 communities with approximately 2,100 living units. FVE expects to partially offset the resulting revenue loss from fees we earn from the 108 transitioning senior living communities with expense reductions to right-size operations.

The 120 senior living communities that FVE will continue to manage for DHC after the Transition outperformed the total DHC managed portfolio (exclusive of the closed and pending closing and repositioning of approximately 1,500 SNF units in 27 of the CCRCs) for the three months ended June 30, 2021 with approximately 270 basis points higher operating margin.

In addition to the Transition of 108 managed communities owned by DHC, the landlord of our four leased senior living communities with approximately 200 living units is currently marketing these properties for sale and FVE is unlikely to operate those communities long-term. One of these leased communities with 51 living units has been out of service due to a fire on April 4, 2021.

Presented below is a summary of FVE's Ageility rehabilitation clinics as of June 30, 2021 and the number of clinics to be operated after the implementation of the Strategic Plan (dollars in thousands):

As of and for the

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Retained Number of Clinics Total Revenue (3) Average Revenue per Clinic Adjusted EBITDA Margin Number of Clinics Total Revenue (1)(3) Average Revenue per Clinic Adjusted EBITDA Margin Inpatient Clinics in DHC Communities 10 $ 2,630 $ n/m 4.8 % — $ — $ — — % Outpatient Clinics in DHC Communities 91 8,354 92 13.3 % 91 8,354 92 13.3 % Outpatient Clinics in Transition Communities(2) 44 1,919 44 17.1 % 44 1,919 44 17.1 % Total Clinics at DHC Communities 145 12,903 89 12.1 % 135 10,273 76 14.0 % Outpatient Clinics at Other Communities(4) 83 4,242 51 8.5 % 83 4,242 51 8.5 % Total Clinics 228 $ 17,145 $ 75 11.2 % 218 $ 14,515 $ 67 12.4 %

_______________________________________

n/m - not meaningful, as the revenues represent revenue earned from 37 inpatient clinics but at June 30, 2021 there were only ten inpatient clinics (1) Excludes revenue of $2,630 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 for 27 Ageility inpatient clinics that were closed during the three months ended June 30, 2021 and an additional ten Ageility inpatient clinics, which are expected to be closed during the remainder of 2021 as part of the Transition. (2) As part of the Transition, FVE expects 108 senior living communities managed on behalf of DHC to be transitioned to new operators. These communities have 44 Ageility outpatient rehabilitation clinics, which, due to the transfer to a new operator, may be subject to closure by the new operator. (3) Total Ageility revenue excludes home health care services, which are a part of the rehabilitation and wellness services segment. (4) Other communities includes outpatient clinics at non-FVE operated or managed communities and 16 outpatient clinics at communities FVE owns.

FVE expects the rehabilitation and wellness services segment to grow and diversify through our expanded emphasis on fitness and home health care services. Fitness offerings started as an extension of FVE's rehabilitation product and, while representing only 4.7% of segment revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2021, fitness revenues increased by 56.0% to $0.8 million when compared to the same period in 2020.

FVE currently expects to continue to evolve and diversify through growth of our ancillary rehabilitation and wellness service offerings, including rehabilitation and wellness services, by opening new clinics and expanding our fitness and other home-based service offerings within and outside of its senior living communities. Since January 1, 2019, FVE has opened 89 net new outpatient rehabilitation clinics, 17 of which were opened in 2020, and 11 of which were opened during the six months ended June 30, 2021.

About Five Star Senior Living Inc.:

FVE is a provider of senior living management and rehabilitation and wellness services to over 23,000 older adults. Five Star is the fifth largest senior living operator in the United States and operates independent and assisted living communities. Additionally, FVE's rehabilitation and wellness services segment includes Ageility Physical Therapy Solutions, or Ageility, a division of FVE, which provides rehabilitation and wellness services within FVE communities as well as to external customers. FVE is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Five Star Senior Living Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUES Rehabilitation and wellness services $ 17,453 $ 19,268 $ 37,006 $ 40,652 Senior living 16,378 19,590 33,435 40,587 Management fees 12,927 15,705 26,777 32,756 Total management and operating revenues 46,758 54,563 97,218 113,995 Reimbursed community-level costs incurred on behalf of managed communities 195,271 224,104 408,431 456,120 Other reimbursed expenses 16,592 6,417 22,072 12,414 Total revenues 258,621 285,084 527,721 582,529 Other operating income 2 1,499 7,795 1,499 OPERATING EXPENSES Rehabilitation and wellness services expenses 15,668 16,144 31,878 33,645 Senior living wages and benefits 9,896 9,705 21,909 19,505 Other senior living operating expenses 8,968 9,016 15,234 12,954 Community-level costs incurred on behalf of managed communities 195,271 224,104 408,431 456,120 General and administrative 22,748 23,392 45,139 45,162 Restructuring expenses 15,389 175 15,639 1,270 Depreciation and amortization 2,989 2,703 5,929 5,404 Total operating expenses 270,929 285,239 544,159 574,060 Operating (loss) income (12,306 ) 1,344 (8,643 ) 9,968 Interest, dividend and other income 76 182 160 521 Interest and other expense (409 ) (409 ) (872 ) (791 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments 398 867 533 (595 ) Realized gain on sale of debt and equity investments 97 116 193 95 Loss on termination of leases — — — (22,899 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (12,144 ) 2,100 (8,629 ) (13,701 ) (Provision) benefit for income taxes (158 ) 902 (358 ) (506 ) Net (loss) income $ (12,302 ) $ 3,002 $ (8,987 ) $ (14,207 ) Weighted average shares outstanding—basic 31,552 31,460 31,541 31,454 Weighted average shares outstanding—diluted 31,552 31,582 31,541 31,454 Net (loss) income per share—basic $ (0.39 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.28 ) $ (0.45 ) Net (loss) income per share—diluted $ (0.39 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.28 ) $ (0.45 )

Five Star Senior Living Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Non-GAAP financial measures are financial measures that are not determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. FVE believes the non-GAAP financial measures presented in the table below are meaningful supplemental disclosures because they may help investors better understand changes in FVE’s operating results and its ability to meet FVE's financial obligations or service debt, make capital expenditures and expand its business. These non-GAAP financial measures may also help investors make comparisons between FVE and other companies on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. FVE believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are meaningful financial measures that may help investors better understand its financial performance, including by allowing investors to compare FVE's performance between periods and to the performance of other companies. FVE management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate FVE’s financial performance and compare FVE’s performance over time and to the performance of other companies. FVE calculates EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as shown below. These measures should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss) or operating income (loss), as indicators of FVE’s operating performance or as measures of FVE’s liquidity. Also, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts calculated by other companies.

FVE believes that net income (loss) is the most directly comparable financial measure, determined according to GAAP, to FVE’s presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. The following table presents the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to net income (loss) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020.

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net (loss) income $ (12,302 ) $ 3,002 $ (8,987 ) $ (14,207 ) Add (less): Interest and other expense 409 409 872 791 Interest, dividend and other income (76 ) (182 ) (160 ) (521 ) (Benefit) provision for income taxes 158 (902 ) 358 506 Depreciation and amortization 2,989 2,703 5,929 5,404 EBITDA (8,822 ) 5,030 (1,988 ) (8,027 ) Add (less): Severance (1) — 282 — 282 Litigation settlement (2) — 2,473 — 2,473 Unrealized gain (loss) on equity investments (398 ) (867 ) (533 ) 595 Loss on termination of leases (3) — — — 22,899 Net restructuring expenses (4) 3,858 175 4,108 1,270 Long-lived asset impairment (5) 890 — 890 — Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,472 ) $ 7,093 $ 2,477 $ 19,492

_______________________________________

(1) Costs incurred for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 represent those related to a reduction in workforce. (2) Represents costs incurred related to the settlement of a lawsuit and is included in other senior living operating expenses in our condensed consolidated statements of operations. The settlement was approved by the court, and paid by FVE on May 12, 2021. (3) Represents the excess of the fair value of the shares issued to DHC as of January 1, 2020 of $97,899, compared to the consideration of $75,000 paid by DHC as part of the transaction agreement to restructure FVE's business arrangements with DHC, or the Restructuring Transactions. (4) Includes costs incurred related to the Strategic Plan announced on April 9, 2021 and the Restructuring Transactions for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and are included in restructuring expenses in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations, net of reimbursed expenses of $11,531 to be received for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 from DHC. (5) Represents asset impairments related to one leased community that had a fire on April 4, 2021.

Five Star Senior Living Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 99,270 $ 84,351 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 23,707 23,877 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 9,036 9,104 Due from related person 80,369 96,357 Debt and equity investments 19,444 19,961 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,716 28,658 Total current assets 252,542 262,308 Property and equipment, net 157,636 159,251 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,277 18,030 Finance lease right-of-use assets 3,929 4,493 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 1,234 1,369 Restricted debt and equity investments 3,945 4,788 Equity investment of an investee, net 11 11 Other long-term assets 6,103 3,956 Total assets $ 451,677 $ 454,206 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 21,833 $ 23,454 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 32,231 41,843 Accrued compensation and benefits 80,720 70,543 Accrued self-insurance obligations 30,921 31,355 Operating lease liabilities 2,201 2,567 Finance lease liabilities 840 808 Due to related persons 4,637 6,585 Mortgage note payable 401 388 Security deposits and current portion of continuing care contracts 318 365 Total current liabilities 174,102 177,908 Long-term liabilities: Accrued self-insurance obligations 39,286 37,420 Operating lease liabilities 25,832 17,104 Finance lease liabilities 3,494 3,921 Mortgage note payable 6,579 6,783 Other long-term liabilities 410 538 Total long-term liabilities 75,601 65,766 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.01 318 317 Additional paid-in-capital 460,737 460,038 Accumulated deficit (260,129 ) (251,139 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,048 1,316 Total shareholders’ equity 201,974 210,532 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 451,677 $ 454,206

Five Star Senior Living Inc.

Senior Living Segment Data

(dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Owned and Leased Communities Independent and assisted living communities: Revenues $ 16,378 $ 17,057 $ 17,903 $ 18,525 $ 19,590 Other operating income (1) 2 7,774 1,715 — — Operating expenses 21,012 20,414 21,181 19,661 20,165 Operating income (loss) (4,632 ) 4,417 (1,563 ) (1,136 ) (575 ) Operating margin (28.3 )% 17.8 % (8.0 )% (6.1 )% (2.9 )% Number of communities (end of period) 24 24 24 24 24 Number of living units (end of period) (2) 2,251 2,302 2,302 2,312 2,312 Average occupancy 68.1 % 68.3 % 71.5 % 74.7 % 78.3 % Spot occupancy 69.7 % 68.2 % 69.7 % 73.0 % 76.3 % RevPAR (3) $ 2,425 $ 2,479 $ 2,596 $ 2,665 $ 2,813 RevPOR (4) $ 3,524 $ 3,630 $ 3,550 $ 3,492 $ 3,555 Managed Communities (5) Management fees $ 12,927 $ 13,850 $ 14,822 $ 15,302 $ 15,705 Community-level revenues 243,947 259,966 278,637 290,101 304,103 Other operating income (1) 16,564 1,617 12,520 — 5,828 Community-level expenses (6) 237,461 247,171 261,678 270,333 260,255 Community operating income 23,050 14,412 29,479 19,768 49,676 Community operating margin 8.8 % 5.5 % 10.1 % 6.8 % 16.0 % Number of communities (end of period) 228 228 228 239 241 Number of living units (end of period) (2) 25,482 26,963 26,969 28,232 28,348 Average occupancy 69.5 % 69.5 % 72.2 % 75.2 % 78.7 % Spot occupancy 71.3 % 70.2 % 70.8 % 74.0 % 77.5 % RevPAR (3) $ 3,086 $ 3,213 $ 3,355 $ 3,420 $ 3,576 RevPOR (4) $ 4,389 $ 4,623 $ 4,543 $ 4,447 $ 4,496

_______________________________________

(1) Other operating income represents income recognized for funds received under the CARES Act and other governmental grants. (2) Includes living units categorized as in service. As a result, the number of living units may vary from period to period for reasons other than the acquisition or disposition of senior living communities. (3) RevPAR is defined by FVE as resident fee revenues for the corresponding portfolio for the period divided by the average number of available units for the period, divided by the number of months in the period. Data for the three months ended June 30, 2020, December 31, 2020, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 exclude income received by communities under the CARES Act and other governmental grants. (4) RevPOR is defined by FVE as resident fee revenues for the corresponding portfolio for the period divided by the average number of occupied units for the period, divided by the number of months in the period. Data for the three months ended June 30, 2020, December 31, 2020, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 exclude income received by communities under the CARES Act and other governmental grants. (5) Managed communities, other than FVE's management fees, represents financial data of communities FVE manages for the account of DHC and does not represent financial results of FVE. Managed communities' data is included to provide supplemental information regarding the operating results and financial condition of the communities from which FVE earns management fees. (6) The three months ended June 30, 2021 includes restructuring expense of $11,531.

Five Star Senior Living Inc.

Comparable Communities Senior Living Segment Data

(dollars in thousands, except per unit amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Owned and Leased Communities (1): Number of communities (end of period) 23 23 23 23 23 Number of living units (end of period) (2) 2,251 2,251 2,250 2,260 2,260 Average Occupancy 68.0 % 68.6 % 72.1 % 75.1 % 78.6 % Spot Occupancy 69.7 % 68.6 % 70.0 % 73.5 % 76.6 % RevPAR (3) $ 2,421 $ 2,480 $ 2,605 $ 2,668 $ 2,811 RevPOR (4) $ 3,520 $ 3,613 $ 3,534 $ 3,475 $ 3,538 Managed Communities (1)(5): Number of communities (end of period) 120 120 120 120 120 Number of living units (end of period) (2) 17,898 17,906 17,910 17,929 17,929 Average Occupancy 72.9 % 72.7 % 75.6 % 78.5 % 82.6 % Spot Occupancy 73.3 % 73.2 % 74.2 % 77.0 % 81.1 % RevPAR (3) $ 2,961 $ 2,946 $ 3,054 $ 3,139 $ 3,301 RevPOR (4) $ 4,018 $ 4,051 $ 3,954 $ 3,942 $ 3,953

_______________________________________

(1) Includes data for senior living communities that FVE has continuously owned, leased or managed since April 1, 2020. Per the Strategic Plan, the summary of operations for comparable communities excludes (i) 108 senior living communities managed on behalf of DHC, with approximately 7,500 living units, that are expected to be transitioned to new operators and (ii) 1,473 SNF units in 26 CCRCs that were closed during the three months ended June 30, 2021 and are in the process of being repositioned and an additional 59 SNF units that are expected to be closed and repositioned in one CCRC that FVE will continue to manage for DHC. Comparable communities also excludes one leased community with 51 living units that has been out of service due to a fire on April 4, 2021. In addition, the landlord of three leased communities included in the 23 owned and leased senior living communities data above is currently marketing these properties for sale and FVE is unlikely to operate these communities long-term. (2) Includes living units categorized as in service. As a result, the number of living units may vary from period to period for reasons other than the acquisition or sale of senior living communities. (3) RevPAR is defined by FVE as resident fee revenues for the corresponding portfolio for the period divided by the average number of available units for the period, divided by the number of months in the period. Data for the three months ended June 30, 2020, December 31, 2020, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 exclude income received by communities under the CARES Act and other governmental grants. (4) RevPOR is defined by FVE as resident fee revenues for the corresponding portfolio for the period divided by the average number of occupied units for the period, divided by the number of months in the period. Data for the three months ended June 30, 2020, December 31, 2020, March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2021 exclude income received by communities under the CARES Act and other governmental grants. (5) Senior living segment data for comparable managed communities represents financial data of communities FVE manages for the account of DHC and does not represent financial results of FVE. Managed communities' data is included to provide supplemental information regarding the operating results and financial condition of the communities from which FVE earns management fees.

Five Star Senior Living Inc.

Rehabilitation and Wellness Services Segment Data

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Rehabilitation and Wellness Services (1): Revenues $ 17,453 $ 19,553 $ 20,256 $ 21,124 $ 19,268 Other operating income (2) — 19 221 — 1,499 Operating expenses (3) 17,517 16,338 16,613 16,833 16,259 Operating (loss) income (64 ) 3,234 3,864 4,291 4,508 Operating margin (0.4 )% 16.5 % 18.9 % 20.3 % 21.7 % Number of inpatient clinics (end of period) 10 37 37 40 40 Number of outpatient clinics (end of period) 218 215 207 209 206

_______________________________________

(1) Includes Ageility clinics and home health operations. (2) Other operating income represents income recognized for funds received under the CARES Act and other governmental grants. (3) The three months ended June 30, 2021 includes restructuring expenses of $1,720.

Five Star Senior Living Inc.

Comparable Rehabilitation and Wellness Services Segment Data

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Rehabilitation and Wellness Services (1): Revenues $ 14,151 $ 13,457 $ 13,800 $ 14,493 $ 13,292 Other operating income (2) — 19 221 — 848 Operating expenses 12,564 11,679 12,112 12,087 11,772 Operating income 1,587 1,797 1,909 2,406 2,368 Operating margin 11.2 % 13.3 % 13.6 % 16.6 % 16.7 % Number of inpatient clinics (end of period) — — — — — Number of outpatient clinics (end of period) 195 195 195 195 195

_______________________________________

(1) Includes Ageility clinics and home health operations. Comparable clinics includes data for 195 outpatient clinics that FVE has continuously owned and operated since April 1, 2020, exclusive of 27 Ageility inpatient rehabilitation clinics that were closed during the three months ended June 30, 2021 and an additional ten Ageility inpatient rehabilitation clinics that are expected to be closed during the remainder of 2021. (2) Other operating income represents income recognized for funds received under the CARES Act and other governmental grants.

Five Star Senior Living Inc.

Owned Senior Living Communities as of and for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited) No. Community Name State Property Type (1) Living Units Senior Living Revenues (4) Gross Carrying Value Net Carrying Value Date Acquired Year Built or Most Recent Renovation 1 Morningside of Decatur (2) Alabama AL 49 $ 271 $ 6,938 $ 3,736 11/19/2004 1999 2 Morningside of Auburn Alabama AL 42 297 1,578 586 11/19/2004 1997 3 The Palms of Fort Myers (2) Florida IL 218 1,601 6,990 3,755 4/1/2002 1988 4 Five Star Residences of Banta Pointe (3) Indiana AL 121 664 10,575 6,232 9/29/2011 2006 5 Five Star Residences of Fort Wayne (2) Indiana AL 154 1,021 8,495 5,244 9/29/2011 1998 6 Five Star Residences of Clearwater Indiana AL 88 341 13,871 8,928 6/1/2011 1999 7 Five Star Residences of Lafayette (2) Indiana AL 109 532 11,144 7,144 6/1/2011 2000 8 Five Star Residences of Noblesville (2) Indiana AL 151 1,033 12,900 8,085 7/1/2011 2005 9 The Villa at Riverwood (2) Missouri IL 111 635 4,160 2,583 4/1/2002 1986 10 Voorhees Senior Living (2) New Jersey AL 104 892 19,004 13,062 7/1/2008 1999 11 Washington Township Senior Living (2) New Jersey AL 93 958 26,010 17,545 7/1/2008 1998 12 Carriage House Senior Living North Carolina AL 98 845 9,813 5,403 12/1/2008 1997 13 Forest Heights Senior Living North Carolina AL 111 710 16,085 10,806 12/1/2008 1998 14 Fox Hollow Senior Living (2) North Carolina AL 77 1,000 25,487 17,537 7/1/2000 1999 15 Legacy Heights Senior Living (2) North Carolina AL 116 1,012 7,048 3,195 12/1/2008 1997 16 Morningside at Irving Park North Carolina AL 91 746 3,731 1,675 11/19/2004 1997 17 The Devon Senior Living Pennsylvania AL 84 481 31,580 14,808 7/1/2008 1985 18 The Legacy of Anderson South Carolina IL 101 549 10,617 6,231 12/1/2008 2003 19 Morningside of Springfield (2) Tennessee AL 54 428 17,613 10,973 11/19/2004 1984 20 Huntington Place Wisconsin AL 127 826 2,355 1,514 7/15/2010 1999 Total 2,099 $ 14,842 $ 245,994 $ 149,042

_______________________________________

(1) AL is primarily an assisted living community and IL is primarily an independent living community. (2) Encumbered property under FVE's $65,000 revolving credit facility. (3) Encumbered property under FVE's $6,980 mortgage note. (4) Excludes funds received under the CARES Act recognized as other operating income.

Warning Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. Also, whenever Five Star Senior Living Inc. uses words such as “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, "will", “may” and negatives or derivatives of these or similar expressions, FVE is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon FVE’s present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by FVE’s forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond FVE's control. For example:

This press release includes statements regarding the actions that have occurred and steps that are expected to be taken in connection with the implementation of FVE's Strategic Plan and the anticipated timing, costs, savings and benefits related to such steps, as well as FVE's expectations for the operation and performance of the business following implementation of the Strategic Plan. FVE may not be able to implement each of its strategic initiatives in a timely manner or at all, the costs of such initiatives may be more than it expects, it may not realize the benefits it anticipates from the Strategic Plan, and it may not be able to achieve its objectives following implementation of such Strategic Plan, including partially offsetting the revenue loss from the communities it intends to transition with expense reductions to right-size operations, on the anticipated timeline or at all.

Ms. Potter states that COVID-19 vaccination levels have increased across FVE's senior living portfolio and FVE remains on target to vaccinate all community team members by September 1, 2021. However, FVE may not achieve its goal of vaccinating all team member by September 1, 2021 and, despite the high rate of vaccinations, certain residents, team members and clients may still become infected with COVID-19, and the perception of potential infections may reduce the number of new residents moving into FVE's communities, which could impact FVE's operations and financial performance.

Ms. Potter states that FVE is encouraged by positive momentum in occupancy trends. However, these trends may not continue and occupancy could decline due to a variety of factors, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This press release includes statements regarding FVE's intent to expand its Ageility business and growing and diversifying FVE's rehabilitation and wellness offerings. FVE may not be able to achieve these objectives, including if its growth is adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and if it does not have sufficient resources to fund the expansion or does not identify new opportunities to grow or diversify the business.

The information contained in FVE’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including under “Risk Factors” in FVE’s periodic reports, or incorporated therein, identifies other important factors that could cause FVE’s actual results to differ materially from those stated in or implied by FVE’s forward-looking statements. FVE’s filings with the SEC are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

You should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

Except as required by law, FVE does not intend to update or change any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

