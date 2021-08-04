Ares Management Corporation to Host Investor Day

To register for the event and to access to the live video stream, please visit the Investor Resources section of the Company’s website at www.ares-ir.com . For those unable to attend the live stream event, a replay and the Investor Day presentation slides will be made available on the Investor Resources section of the Company’s website.

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) will host an Investor Day on Thursday, August 12, 2021 via live video stream. During the event, members of Ares’ senior leadership team will provide an update on the firm’s businesses, growth strategy and future outlook. Prepared presentations will begin at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) followed by a Q&A session.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, private equity, real estate and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of June 30, 2021, including the acquisition of Black Creek Group, which closed July 1, 2021, Ares Management's global platform had approximately $262 billion of assets under management with approximately 2,000 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com. Follow Ares on Twitter @Ares_Management.

