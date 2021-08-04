New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: NMFC) (the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and reported second quarter net investment income of $0.30 per weighted average share. At June 30, 2021, net asset value (“NAV”) per share was $13.33, compared to $12.85 at March 31, 2021. The Company also announced that its board of directors declared a third quarter distribution of $0.30 per share, which will be payable on September 30, 2021 to holders of record as of September 16, 2021. For additional details related to the quarter ended June 30, 2021, please refer to the New Mountain Finance Corporation Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and the supplemental investor presentation which can be found on the Company's website at http://www.newmountainfinance.com .

(in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2021 Investment Portfolio(1) $ 3,110,310 Total Assets $ 3,180,060 Total Statutory Debt(3) $ 1,539,632 NAV(2) $ 1,292,130 NAV per Share $ 13.33 Statutory Debt/Equity 1.19x Investment Portfolio Composition June 30, 2021 Percent of Total First Lien $ 1,606,232 51.6% Second Lien(1) 677,856 21.8% Subordinated 37,982 1.2% Preferred Equity 201,053 6.5% Investment Fund 252,400 8.1% Common Equity and Other(4) 334,787 10.8% Total $ 3,110,310 100.0%

(1) Includes collateral for securities purchased under collateralized agreements to resell. (2) Excludes non-controlling interest in New Mountain Net Lease Corporation (“NMNLC”). (3) Excludes the Company’s United States (“U.S.”) Small Business Administration (“SBA”)-guaranteed debentures. Includes premium received on additional convertible notes issued in June 2019. (4) Includes investments held in NMNLC.

We believe that the strength of the Company’s unique investment strategy – which focuses on middle market defensive growth companies that are well researched by New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. (“New Mountain”), a leading alternative investment firm, is underscored by continued stable credit performance. The Company has had only ten portfolio companies, representing approximately $236 million of the cost of all investments made since inception in October 2008, or approximately 2.8% of $8.4 billion, go on non-accrual.

Robert A. Hamwee, CEO, commented: “Our portfolio continued to perform well through Q2, as evidenced by over 85% of our companies maintaining the green rating, as well as ongoing growth in book value, which improved an additional $0.48 to $13.33. We are pleased to highlight the write up in valuation of both Edmentum, which reflects the valuation the company recently raised new equity capital at to finance a significant acquisition, and New Mountain Net Lease Corporation, which reflects meaningful increases in fair value due to market demand in prime real estate locations.”

John R. Kline, President and COO, commented: “We are pleased to announce again, a third quarter distribution of $0.30 per share payable on September 30, 2021 to holders of record as of September 16, 2021. NMFC is on track to fully cover this distribution with net investment income earned in the third quarter. We remain committed to paying quarterly dividends of at least $0.30 per share over at least the next six quarters as we expect our consistent performance will continue.”

“We believe New Mountain’s strategy of focusing on 'defensive growth' industries and on companies that we know well continues to prove to be a successful strategy,” added Steven B. Klinsky, NMFC Chairman. “We believe one of our keys to success is the strength of the team, which we continue to build over time, now at approximately 190 employees.”

Portfolio and Investment Activity1

As of June 30, 2021, the Company’s NAV was approximately $1,292.1 million and its portfolio had a fair value of approximately $3,110.3 million in 102 portfolio companies, with a weighted average YTM at Cost2 of approximately 8.8%. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company generated approximately $52.9 million of originations in five new portfolio companies and approximately $49.4 million of originations, including commitments3 for follow-on investments in eight portfolio companies held as of March 31, 2021. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company had cash repayments3 of approximately $94.9 million.

Consolidated Results of Operations4

The Company’s total investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 was approximately $66.2 million and $65.7 million, respectively.

The Company’s total net expenses, after income tax expense, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were approximately $37.4 million and $38.4 million, respectively. Total net expenses, after income tax expense, for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 consisted of approximately $17.9 million and $19.2 million, respectively, of costs associated with the Company’s borrowings and approximately $17.2 million and $16.9 million, respectively, in net management and incentive fees. Since the Company’s initial public offering (“IPO”), the base management fee calculation has deducted the borrowings under the New Mountain Finance SPV Funding, L.L.C. credit facility (the “SLF Credit Facility”). The SLF Credit Facility had historically consisted of primarily lower yielding assets at higher advance rates. As part of an amendment to the Company’s existing credit facilities with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, the SLF Credit Facility merged with and into the New Mountain Finance Holdings, L.L.C. credit facility (the “Holdings Credit Facility”) on December 18, 2014. Post credit facility merger and to be consistent with the methodology since the IPO, New Mountain Finance Advisers BDC, L.L.C. (the “Investment Adviser”) will continue to waive management fees on the leverage associated with those assets held under revolving credit facilities that share the same underlying yield characteristics with investments that were leveraged under the legacy SLF Credit Facility. Effective as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 through the quarter ending December 31, 2022, the Investment Adviser has entered into a fee waiver agreement pursuant to which the Investment Adviser will waive base management fees in order to reach a target base management fee of 1.25% on gross assets (the “Reduced Base Management Fee”) as opposed to the Company’s current base management fee of 1.75% on gross assets less the borrowings under the SLF Credit Facility and less cash and cash equivalents (the “Base Management Fee”). If, for any quarterly period during the term of the fee waiver agreement, the Reduced Base Management Fee would be greater than the Base Management Fee calculated under the terms of the Investment Management Agreement, the Investment Adviser shall only be entitled to the lesser of those two amounts. The Investment Adviser cannot recoup management fees that the Investment Adviser has previously waived. For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 management fees waived were approximately $3.8 million and $3.2 million, respectively. The Company’s net direct and indirect professional, administrative, other general and administrative and income tax expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were approximately $2.3 million and $2.3 million, respectively.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, the Company recorded approximately $47.0 million and $49.1 million, respectively, of net realized and unrealized gains.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $27.8 million and total statutory debt outstanding of approximately $1,539.6 million5, which consisted of approximately $505.2 million of the $730.0 million of total availability on the Holdings Credit Facility, $98.0 million of the $188.5 million of total availability on the Company’s senior secured revolving credit facility (the “NMFC Credit Facility”), $223.5 million of the $280.0 million of total availability on the Company’s secured revolving credit facility (the “DB Credit Facility”), $0 of the $50.0 million of total availability on the uncommitted revolving loan agreement (the “Unsecured Management Company Revolver”), $0 of the $10.0 million of total availability on the senior secured revolving credit facility (the “NMNLC Credit Facility II”), $201.4 million6 of convertible notes outstanding and $511.5 million of unsecured notes outstanding. Additionally, the Company had $300.0 million of SBA-guaranteed debentures outstanding as of June 30, 2021.

Portfolio and Asset Quality1

The Company puts its largest emphasis on risk control and credit performance. On a quarterly basis, or more frequently if deemed necessary, the Company formally rates each portfolio investment on a scale of one to four. Each investment is assigned an initial rating of a “2” under the assumption that the investment is performing materially in-line with expectations. Any investment performing materially below our expectations, where the risk of loss has materially increased since the original investment, would be downgraded from the “2” rating to a “3” or a “4” rating, based on the deterioration of the investment. An investment rating of a “4” could be moved to non-accrual status and the final development could be an actual realization of a loss through a restructuring or impaired sale.

As of June 30, 2021, seven portfolio companies had an investment rating of “3” and four portfolio companies had an investment rating of “4”. The Company’s investments in the portfolio companies with an investment rating of “3” had an aggregate cost basis of approximately $201.2 million and an aggregate fair value of approximately $146.1 million. The Company’s investment in portfolio companies with an investment rating of “4” had an aggregate cost basis of approximately $99.2 million and an aggregate fair value of approximately $34.7 million.

Recent Developments

On July 29, 2021, the Company’s board of directors declared a third quarter 2021 distribution of $0.30 per share payable on September 30, 2021 to holders of record as of September 16, 2021.

New Mountain Finance Corporation Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities (in thousands, except shares and per share data) (unaudited) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Investments at fair value Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (cost of $2,294,920 and $2,281,184 respectively) $ 2,260,701 $ 2,249,615 Non-controlled/affiliated investments (cost of $105,573 and $115,543, respectively) 158,056 103,012 Controlled investments (cost of $649,282 and $600,942, respectively) 670,131 600,875 Total investments at fair value (cost of $3,049,775 and $2,997,669, respectively) 3,088,888 2,953,502 Securities purchased under collateralized agreements to resell (cost of $30,000 and $30,000, respectively) 21,422 21,422 Cash and cash equivalents 27,809 78,966 Interest and dividend receivable 32,290 28,411 Receivable from unsettled securities sold – 9,019 Receivable from affiliates – 117 Deferred tax asset – 101 Other assets 9,651 5,981 Total assets $ 3,180,060 $ 3,097,519 Liabilities Borrowings Unsecured Notes $ 511,500 $ 453,250 Holdings Credit Facility 505,163 450,163 SBA-guaranteed debentures 300,000 300,000 DB Credit Facility 223,500 244,000 Convertible Notes 201,469 201,520 NMFC Credit Facility 98,000 165,500 Deferred financing costs (net of accumulated amortization of $37,264 and $33,325, respectively) (23,044 ) (16,839 ) Net borrowings 1,816,588 1,797,594 Interest payable 17,250 15,587 Payable for unsettled securities purchased 15,213 26,842 Management fee payable 9,921 10,419 Incentive fee payable 7,298 7,354 Payable to affiliates 945 867 Deferred tax liability 13 – Other liabilities 1,746 1,967 Total liabilities 1,868,974 1,860,630 Commitments and contingencies Net Assets Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 2,000,000 shares authorized, none issued – – Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, and 96,906,988 and 96,827,342 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 969 968 Paid in capital in excess of par 1,270,719 1,269,671 Accumulated undistributed (overdistributed) earnings 20,442 (48,764 ) Total net assets of New Mountain Finance Corporation $ 1,292,130 $ 1,221,875 Non-controlling interest in New Mountain Net Lease Corporation 18,956 15,014 Total net assets $ 1,311,086 $ 1,236,889 Total liabilities and net assets $ 3,180,060 $ 3,097,519 Number of shares outstanding 96,906,988 96,827,342 Net asset value per share of New Mountain Finance Corporation $ 13.33 $ 12.62

New Mountain Finance Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except shares and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2020 Investment income From non-controlled/non-affiliated investments: Interest income (excluding Payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest income) $ 39,819 $ 45,969 $ 79,379 $ 102,529 PIK interest income 2,064 2,891 4,598 3,917 Non-cash dividend income 2,967 2,300 5,368 4,624 Other income 1,578 1,117 4,402 2,588 From non-controlled/affiliated investments: Interest income (excluding PIK interest income) 563 570 1,026 1,182 PIK interest income - (1,805 ) – (1,348 ) Dividend income - 689 – 1,409 Non-cash dividend income 1,545 - 3,050 (3,418 ) Other income 103 284 205 575 From controlled investments: Interest income (excluding PIK interest income) 1,169 1,596 2,317 2,570 PIK interest income 3,466 2,142 6,770 4,149 Dividend income 11,117 7,725 21,592 15,954 Non-cash dividend income 1,334 1,502 2,615 4,140 Other income 836 987 2,947 1,180 Total investment income 66,561 65,967 134,269 140,051 Expenses Incentive fee 7,298 6,896 14,546 14,722 Management fee 13,725 13,134 27,145 26,992 Interest and other financing expenses 17,871 19,229 37,256 41,423 Administrative expenses 1,029 1,239 2,158 2,279 Professional fees 764 969 1,490 1,874 Other general and administrative expenses 466 442 908 941 Total expenses 41,153 41,909 83,503 88,231 Less: management fees waived (3,804 ) (3,183 ) (7,441 ) (6,726 ) Less: expenses waived and reimbursed - (335 ) – (335 ) Net expenses 37,349 38,391 76,062 81,170 Net investment income before income taxes 29,212 27,576 58,207 58,881 Income tax expense (benefit) 22 (7 ) 23 (7 ) Net investment income 29,190 27,583 58,184 58,888 Net realized gains (losses): Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments 157 (3,759 ) 338 (4,461 ) Non-controlled/affiliated investments 1 - (12,211 ) - Controlled investments 22 3 1,557 7 New Mountain Net Lease Corporation - - – 812 Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation): Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (10,921 ) 51,466 (2,650 ) (88,817 ) Non-controlled/affiliated investments 35,972 (2,771 ) 65,014 (13,607 ) Controlled investments 24,757 4,587 20,916 (48,221 ) New Mountain Net Lease Corporation - - – (812 ) (Provision) benefit for taxes - (377 ) (115 ) 521 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 49,988 49,149 72,849 (154,578 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations 79,178 76,732 131,033 (95,690 ) Less: Net increase in net assets resulting from operations related to non-controlling interests in New Mountain Net Lease Corporation (3,366 ) (251 ) (3,731 ) (186 ) Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations related to New Mountain Finance Corporation $ 75,812 $ 76,481 $ 127,302 $ (95,876 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.78 $ 0.79 $ 1.31 $ (0.99 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding-basic 96,828,217 96,827,342 96,827,782 96,827,342 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.71 $ 0.72 $ 1.20 $ (0.99 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding-diluted 110,085,802 110,084,927 110,085,367 110,084,927 Distributions declared and paid per share $ 0.30 $ 0.30 $ 0.60 $ 0.64

ABOUT NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORPORATION

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified and externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. The Company’s first lien debt may include traditional first lien senior secured loans or unitranche loans. Unitranche loans combine characteristics of traditional first lien senior secured loans as well as second lien and subordinated loans. Unitranche loans will expose the Company to the risks associated with second lien and subordinated loans to the extent it invests in the “last out” tranche. In some cases, the investments may also include small equity interests. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its Investment Adviser, New Mountain Finance Advisers BDC, L.L.C., which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. More information about New Mountain Finance Corporation can be found on the Company’s website at http://www.newmountainfinance.com.

ABOUT NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL

New Mountain Capital is a New York-based investment firm that emphasizes business building and growth, rather than debt, as it pursues long-term capital appreciation. The firm currently manages private equity, public equity, and credit funds with over $33 billion in assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. For more information on New Mountain Capital, please visit http://www.newmountaincapital.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein may contain “forward-looking statements”, which relate to our future operations, future performance or our financial condition. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 and related changes in base interest rates and significant volatility on our business, portfolio companies, our industry and the global economy. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or factors that are beyond our control. New Mountain Finance Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this press release.

