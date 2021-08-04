AEO Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on Sept. 2nd

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) will report its second quarter 2021 results by press release at 8:00am on Thursday, September 2, 2021.

The company will also host a summary of AEO Inc.’s second quarter results with a live conference call that will be webcast on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at 9:00am, Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by calling:

Domestic: (877) 407-0789

International: (201) 689-8562

A replay will be available following the call at: