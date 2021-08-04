checkAd

Wayside Technology Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021, 22:17  |  17   |   |   

Strategic Growth Drives 33% Increase in Net Sales and Record Levels of Gross Profit, Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA for the Second Quarter

EATONTOWN, N.J., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) (“Wayside” or the “Company”), a value-added global IT channel company providing innovative sales and distribution solutions for emerging technology vendors, is reporting results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights vs. Year-Ago Quarter

  • Net sales increased 33% to $75.4 million.
  • Adjusted gross billings (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) increased 48% to $235.1 million.
  • Gross profit increased 54% to a record $11.0 million.
  • Net income increased approximately 4x to $2.1 million or $0.49 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) increased 68% to $3.5 million.

Management Commentary

“We generated exceptional growth across all key operating and financial metrics during the second quarter, driven by execution of our organic growth initiatives, operating leverage and the benefit of successfully integrating two acquisitions over the past year,” said CEO Dale Foster. “Although Q2 2020 was impacted by the effects of the pandemic, we even exceeded pre-COVID performance levels, which is a testament to the foundation we have built and our team’s perseverance through a difficult 2020.

“Operationally, we continue to focus on our growth initiatives: drive organic growth from existing vendors while trimming non-performers; enhance our line card with the addition of new emerging vendors; and execute upon our acquisition strategy utilizing our balance sheet and free cash flow to acquire companies that will be strategic, accretive to earnings and improve gross profit margins. Our execution of these initiatives is reflected in our results and through several new and expanded partnerships with marquee technology companies like Palo Alto Networks, Micro Focus and StorOne.

“We also launched our new Climb Expedition cloud marketplace during the second quarter, which is now live for our entire customer base to acquire and manage vendor software licenses. Further, our rebranding of Sigma Distribution in the UK to Climb Channel Solutions is complete and our distribution teams are in lock-step globally.

“As we progress into the second half of the year, we plan to continue executing on our growth drivers and identifying acquisition opportunities to enhance our geographic footprint, solutions and product mix. We are well-positioned to utilize our strong balance sheet for these inorganic opportunities while capitalizing on the growth potential of our existing asset base, especially given the tailwinds across several of our core product categories, including cybersecurity, cloud and data center technologies.”

Dividend

Subsequent to the quarter end, on August 3, 2021, Wayside’s board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share of its common stock payable on August 20, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 16, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Net sales in the second quarter of 2021 increased 33% to $75.4 million compared to $56.6 million for the same period in 2020. This reflects both strong organic growth and the benefit from the acquisition of CDF, as well as one month of incremental contribution from Interwork, which was acquired in May 2020.

Adjusted gross billings (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) in the second quarter of 2021 increased 48% to $235.1 million compared to $158.7 million for the same period in 2020.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2021 increased 54% to a record $11.0 million compared to $7.1 million for the same period in 2020. The increase in gross profit was driven by organic growth and the benefit of the CDF and Interwork acquisitions.

Total selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses in the second quarter of 2021 were $8.5 million compared to $6.4 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily driven by incremental costs related to the operations of CDF and Interwork. Further, these expenses reflect increased investments ahead of the Company’s growth objectives, which are expected to drive continued increases in gross profit during the coming quarters. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A was 11.3% compared to 11.2% for the same period in 2020.

Net income in the second quarter of 2021 increased approximately 4x to $2.1 million or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to $0.6 million or $0.13 per diluted share for the same period in 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) in the second quarter of 2021 increased 68% to $3.5 million compared to $2.1 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was driven by the aforementioned organic growth and benefit from CDF and Interwork, as well as operating leverage.

Effective margin, which is defined as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of gross profit, was 32.0% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to 29.3% for the same period in 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents were $23.8 million on June 30, 2021, compared to $29.3 million at December 31, 2020. The decrease was attributed to timing of cash flows which are expected and not an indication of any other business or operating trend. The Company remained debt free on June 30, 2021, with no borrowings outstanding under either its $20 million or £8 million credit facilities.

Financial results include operations of Interwork Technologies effective May 1, 2020, as well as operations of CDF Group effective November 6, 2020. The initial allocation of the purchase price of CDF Group is based on preliminary information and is subject to adjustments during a one-year measurement period following the close date of the acquisition. This may include adjustments to provisional balances including the fair value of the recorded tangible and intangible assets, related amortization expense and deferred taxes. More information will be available in the Company’s quarterly report filed on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Conference Call

The Company will conduct a conference call tomorrow, August 5, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Wayside management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, August 5, 2021
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: (888) 771-4371
International dial-in number: (847) 585-4405
Conference ID: 50203349

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at (949) 200-4603.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and on the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.waysidetechnology.com.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) is a value-added IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging and disruptive technologies. Wayside operates across the US, Canada and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Grey Matter, TechXtend and CloudKnowHow. The Company provides IT distribution and solutions for emerging companies in the Security, Data Management, Cloud, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization, and Software & ALM industries.

Additional information can be found by visiting www.waysidetechnology.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted gross billings and adjusted EBITDA, as supplemental measures of the performance of our business. Our use of these financial measures has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or use them as substitutes for analysis of our financial results under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The attached tables provide a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most nearly comparable measure under U.S. GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this release concerning the Company’s future prospects are forward-looking statements that involve certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the continued acceptance of the Company’s distribution channel by vendors and customers, the timely availability and acceptance of new products, product mix, market conditions, contribution of key vendor relationships and support programs, as well as factors that affect the software industry in general and other factors. Currently, one of the most significant factors, however, is the potential adverse effect of the current pandemic of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, on the Company, the global economy, and financial markets. The extent to which COVID-19 impacts the Company will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the scope, severity and duration of the pandemic, the actions taken to contain the pandemic or mitigate its impact, and the direct and indirect economic effects of the pandemic and containment measures, including the impact on our reseller partners and the end customer markets they serve, among others. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact

Drew Clark
Chief Financial Officer
(732) 389-0932
drew@waysidetechnology.com

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
(949) 200-4603
WSTG@elevate-ir.com

         
WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 (Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
         
    June 30, 2021   December 31, 2020
         
ASSETS
         
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,781     $ 29,348  
Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $922 and $892, respectively   101,878       93,821  
Inventory, net   4,108       4,936  
Vendor prepayments and advances   3,440       1,235  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   3,934       3,837  
Total current assets   137,141       133,177  
         
Equipment and leasehold improvements, net   2,163       2,308  
Goodwill     17,566       16,816  
Other intangibles, net   10,600       10,625  
Right-of-use assets, net   1,738       1,933  
Accounts receivable long-term, net   116       304  
Other assets     490       257  
Deferred income tax assets   77       113  
         
Total assets   $ 169,891     $ 165,533  
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
         
Current liabilities        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 117,430     $ 116,692  
Lease liability, current portion   476       490  
Total current liabilities   117,906       117,182  
         
Lease liability, net of current portion   1,937       2,167  
Deferred income tax liabilities   1,462       1,467  
         
Total liabilities     121,305       120,816  
         
         
Stockholders' equity      
Common stock, $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 5,284,500 shares
issued, and 4,385,785 and 4,361,997 shares outstanding , respectively   53       53  
Additional paid-in capital   32,037       31,962  
Treasury stock, at cost, 898,715 and 922,503 shares, respectively   (14,393 )     (14,747 )
Retained earnings   30,356       28,191  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   533       (742 )
Total stockholders' equity   48,586       44,717  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 169,891     $ 165,533  
         


 
WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
                 
    Six months ended   Three months ended
    June 30,   June 30,
      2021       2020       2021       2020  
                 
Net Sales   $ 138,163     $ 119,206     $ 75,350     $ 56,586  
                 
Cost of sales     116,341       103,927       64,371       49,472  
                 
Gross profit     21,822       15,279       10,979       7,114  
                 
                 
Selling, general and administrative expenses     16,551       10,873       8,138       5,469  
Legal and financial advisory expenses, net - unsolicited bid and related matters     -       1,833       -       509  
Acquisition related costs     -       638       -       235  
Amortization & depreciation expense     796       239       398       143  
Total selling, general and administrative expenses     17,347       13,583       8,536       6,356  
                 
Income from operations     4,475       1,696       2,443       758  
                 
Interest, net     301       86       291       24  
Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain     (66 )     276       25       161  
Income before provision for income taxes     4,710       2,058       2,759       943  
Provision for income taxes     1,046       641       615       362  
                 
Net income   $ 3,664     $ 1,417     $ 2,144     $ 581  
                 
Income per common share - Basic   $ 0.84     $ 0.31     $ 0.49     $ 0.13  
Income per common share - Diluted   $ 0.84     $ 0.31     $ 0.49     $ 0.13  
                 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic     4,254       4,351       4,260       4,255  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted     4,254       4,351       4,260       4,255  
                 
Dividends paid per common share   $ 0.34     $ 0.34     $ 0.17     $ 0.17  
                 
                 
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)                
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)                
                 
The table below presents net sales reconciled to adjusted gross billings (Non-GAAP):                
                 
    Six months ended   Three months ended
Adjusted Gross Billings (Non-GAAP) (1)   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
      2021       2020       2021       2020  
Net sales   $ 138,163     $ 119,206     $ 75,350     $ 56,586  
Costs of sales related to sales where the Company is an agent     307,818       212,632       159,770       102,152  
Adjusted gross billings (Non-GAAP)   $ 445,981     $ 331,838     $ 235,120     $ 158,738  
                 
 
(1) We define adjusted gross billings as net sales in accordance with US GAAP, adjusted for the cost of sales related to sales where the Company is an agent. We provided a reconciliation of adjusted gross billings to net sales, which is the most directly comparable US GAAP measure. We use adjusted gross billings of product and services as a supplemental measure of our performance to gain insight into the volume of business generated by our business, and to analyze the changes to our accounts receivable and accounts payable. Our use of adjusted gross billings of product and services as analytical tools has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under US GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate adjusted gross billings of product and services or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.
                 
                 
The table below presents net income reconciled to adjusted EBITDA (2):
                 
    Six months ended   Three months ended
    June 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
Net income reconciled to adjusted EBITDA:     2021       2020       2021       2020  
                 
Net income   $ 3,664     $ 1,417     $ 2,144     $ 581  
Provision for income taxes     1,046       641       615       362  
Depreciation and amortization     796       239       398       143  
Interest expense     36       41       18       24  
EBITDA     5,542       2,338       3,175       1,110  
Share- based compensation     616       400       337       233  
Legal and financial advisory expenses, net - unsolicited bid and related matters     -       1,833       -       509  
Acquisition related costs     -       638       -       235  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 6,158     $ 5,209     $ 3,512     $ 2,087  
                 
                 
    Six months ended   Three months ended
    June 30,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,
Components of interest, net     2021       2020       2021       2020  
                 
Amortization of discount on accounts receivable with extended payment terms   $ (42 )   $ (108 )   $ (17 )   $ (46 )
Interest income     (295 )     (19 )     (292 )     (2 )
Interest expense     36       41       18       24  
Interest, net   $ (301 )   $ (86 )   $ (291 )   $ (24 )
                 
                 
(2) We define adjusted EBITDA, as net income, plus provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, interest, legal and financial advisory expenses, net – unsolicited bid and related matters and acquisition related costs. We define effective margin as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of gross profit. We provided a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, which is the most directly comparable US GAAP measure. We use adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of our performance to gain insight into our businesses profitability when compared to the prior year and our competitors. Adjusted EBITDA is also a component to our financial covenants in our credit facility. Our use of adjusted EBITDA has limitations, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under US GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate adjusted EBITDA, or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.

 






0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wayside Technology Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results Strategic Growth Drives 33% Increase in Net Sales and Record Levels of Gross Profit, Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA for the Second QuarterEATONTOWN, N.J., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) (“Wayside” or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
ObsEva Announces Two Cornerstone Publications Describing Clinical Trials of Nolasiban for Improving ...
INVL Renewable Energy Fund I, a fund managed by INVL Asset Management, a subsidiary of Invalda ...
Endeavour reports record Q2-2021 results
JDE Peet’s reports half-year results 2021
Majority of UK Businesses Only Paying Lip Service to Supporting Workforce Diversity
Wolters Kluwer 2021 Half-Year Report
Sparkle Boosts Its Nibble Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone Capabilities, Selecting ...
Hyloris Reports 2021 Half-Year Results: Multiple Potential Value Inflection Points Ahead
Endeavour reports record Q2-2021 results; well positioned to achieve top-half of full year ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board