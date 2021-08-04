Globus Medical Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

“Revenue in the second quarter was a record $251 million, an increase of 69% over the second quarter of 2020, as we continue to capture market share,” said Dave Demski, President and CEO. “Our U.S. Spine business grew by almost 64% over the second quarter of 2020, and by 30% over the second quarter of 2019. Pull through from robotics; contributions from new product introductions; a resurgence in our biologics business; and competitive recruiting were all factors driving growth. Enabling Technologies revenue was $21 million, nearly 4x the second quarter of 2020, marking our third consecutive quarter of strong year-over-year growth.”

Worldwide net sales for the second quarter of 2021 was $251.0 million, an as-reported increase of 68.6% over the second quarter of 2020, or an increase of 67.9% on a constant currency basis. U.S. net sales for the second quarter of 2021, including robotics, increased by 71.9% compared to the second quarter of 2020. International net sales for the second quarter of 2021 increased by 51.0% over the second quarter of 2020 as-reported and increased 47.1% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $41.5 million, an increase of 299.4% over the same period last year. GAAP diluted EPS for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.40, compared to ($0.21) for the second quarter 2020. Non-GAAP diluted EPS for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.56, compared to $0.07 in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 691.2%.

The Company generated net cash from operating activities of $59.2 million and non-GAAP free cash flow of $50.8 million during the second quarter of 2021. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $914.2 million as of June 30, 2021. The Company remains debt free.

2021 Annual Guidance

The Company today increased guidance for full year 2021 net sales from $925 million to $950 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.89 to $2.00.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading musculoskeletal solutions company based in Audubon, PA. The company was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at www.globusmedical.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“U.S. GAAP”), management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For example, non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, which represents net income before interest income, net and other non-operating expenses, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, provision for litigation, acquisition related costs/licensing, and acquisition of in-process research and development, is useful as an additional measure of operating performance, and particularly as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period, as it is reflective of changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that affect operating performance, and it removes the effect of our capital structure, asset base, income taxes and interest income and expense. Our management also uses non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and financial projections. Provision for litigation represents costs incurred for litigation settlements or unfavorable verdicts when the loss is known or considered probable and the amount can be reasonably estimated, or in the case of a favorable settlement, when income is realized. Acquisition related costs/licensing represents the change in fair value of business-acquisition-related contingent consideration; costs related to integrating recently acquired businesses, including but not limited to costs to exit or convert contractual obligations, severance, and information system conversion; and specific costs related to the consummation of the acquisition process such as banker fees, legal fees, and other acquisition related professional fees, as well as one-time licensing fees. Acquisition of in-process research and development represents the expensing of acquired assets with no alternative future use and related fees.

In addition, for the period ended June 30, 2021 and for other comparative periods, we are presenting non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share, which represent net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the provision for litigation, amortization of intangibles, acquisition related costs/licensing, acquisition of in-process research and development, and the tax effects of all of the foregoing adjustments. The tax effect adjustment represents the tax effect of the pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments excluded from non-GAAP net income. The tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments is calculated based on the consolidated effective tax rate on a GAAP basis, applied to the non-GAAP adjustments, unless the underlying item has a materially different tax treatment, in which case the estimated tax rate applicable to the adjustment is used. We believe these non-GAAP measures are also useful indicators of our operating performance, and particularly as additional measures of comparative operating performance from period to period as they remove the effects of litigation, amortization of intangibles, acquisition related costs/licensing, acquisition of in-process research and development, and the tax effects of all of the foregoing adjustments, which we believe are not reflective of underlying business trends. Additionally, for the period ended June 30, 2021 and for other comparative periods, we also define the non-GAAP measure of free cash flow as the net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted for the impact of restricted cash, less the cash impact of purchases of property and equipment. We believe that this financial measure provides meaningful information for evaluating our overall financial performance for comparative periods as it facilitates an assessment of funds available to satisfy current and future obligations and fund acquisitions. Furthermore, the non-GAAP measure of constant currency net sales growth is calculated by translating current year net sales at the same average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior year period. We believe constant currency net sales growth provides insight to the comparative increase or decrease in period net sales, in dollar and percentage terms, excluding the effects of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, free cash flow and constant currency net sales growth are not calculated in conformity with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. These measures do not include certain expenses that may be necessary to evaluate our liquidity or operating results. Our definitions of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, free cash flow and constant currency net sales growth may differ from that of other companies and therefore may not be comparable.

GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 251,016 $ 148,922 $ 478,360 $ 339,499 Cost of goods sold 63,846 50,643 118,873 99,507 Gross profit 187,170 98,279 359,487 239,992 Operating expenses: Research and development 15,547 39,455 30,471 54,857 Selling, general and administrative 107,254 80,019 205,145 173,558 Provision for litigation — 197 (94 ) 197 Amortization of intangibles 4,623 4,115 9,397 7,891 Acquisition related costs 13,870 56 14,144 604 Total operating expenses 141,294 123,842 259,063 237,107 Operating income/(loss) 45,876 (25,563 ) 100,424 2,885 Other income/(expense), net Interest income/(expense), net 2,541 3,590 5,253 7,914 Foreign currency transaction gain/(loss) 209 (168 ) (71 ) (636 ) Other income/(expense) 307 199 521 393 Total other income/(expense), net 3,057 3,621 5,703 7,671 Income/(loss) before income taxes 48,933 (21,942 ) 106,127 10,556 Income tax provision 7,388 (1,105 ) 19,253 5,444 Net income/(loss) $ 41,545 $ (20,837 ) $ 86,874 $ 5,112 Other comprehensive income/(loss): Unrealized gain/(loss) on marketable securities, net of tax (774 ) 6,897 (2,440 ) 3,055 Foreign currency translation gain/(loss) 1,026 667 (3,087 ) 1,141 Total other comprehensive income/(loss) 252 7,564 (5,527 ) 4,196 Comprehensive income/(loss) $ 41,797 $ (13,273 ) $ 81,347 $ 9,308 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.41 $ (0.21 ) $ 0.87 $ 0.05 Diluted $ 0.40 $ (0.21 ) $ 0.84 $ 0.05 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 100,449 97,509 100,159 98,572 Diluted 103,475 97,509 102,931 100,992









GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

June 30, December 31, (In thousands, except share and per share values) 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 268,783 $ 239,397 Short-term marketable securities 191,644 187,344 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $4,687 and $4,408, respectively 165,852 141,676 Inventories 231,208 229,153 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,200 17,771 Income taxes receivable 19,311 6,424 Total current assets 891,998 821,765 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $293,534 and $276,451, respectively 210,749 216,879 Long-term marketable securities 453,726 358,522 Intangible assets, net 76,153 86,949 Goodwill 155,777 156,716 Other assets 33,147 32,039 Deferred income taxes 8,663 6,615 Total assets $ 1,830,213 $ 1,679,485 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 21,270 $ 18,205 Accrued expenses 78,453 78,334 Income taxes payable 3,427 1,101 Business acquisition liabilities 8,182 5,777 Deferred revenue 9,005 8,125 Payable to broker 9,705 9,250 Total current liabilities 130,042 120,792 Business acquisition liabilities, net of current portion 39,813 31,493 Deferred income taxes 5,474 6,202 Other liabilities 15,611 14,701 Total liabilities 190,940 173,188 Equity: Class A common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 78,303,475 and 77,284,007 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 79 77 Class B common stock; $0.001 par value. Authorized 275,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 22,430,097 shares at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 22 22 Additional paid-in capital 508,788 457,161 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,572 ) 3,955 Retained earnings 1,131,956 1,045,082 Total equity 1,639,273 1,506,297 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,830,213 $ 1,679,485









GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 86,874 $ 5,112 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Acquired in-process research and development — 24,418 Depreciation and amortization 36,287 29,669 Amortization of premium (discount) on marketable securities 1,131 104 Write-down of excess and obsolete inventories 5,000 7,216 Stock-based compensation expense 15,330 14,118 Allowance for doubtful accounts 590 2,455 Change in fair value of business acquisition liabilities 14,128 463 Change in deferred income taxes (1,783 ) (1,127 ) (Gain)/loss on disposal of assets, net 191 625 (Increase)/decrease in: Accounts receivable (25,587 ) 19,306 Inventories (6,024 ) (34,371 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 845 (2,875 ) Increase/(decrease) in: Accounts payable 2,737 2,974 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,559 (7,756 ) Income taxes payable/receivable (10,519 ) 5,030 Net cash provided by operating activities 122,759 65,361 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of marketable securities (293,092 ) (57,418 ) Maturities of marketable securities 131,739 88,383 Sales of marketable securities 58,154 17,405 Purchases of property and equipment (22,058 ) (32,270 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired, and purchases of intangible and other assets — (21,991 ) Net cash used in investing activities (125,257 ) (5,891 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of business acquisition related liabilities (3,105 ) (853 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 35,597 15,964 Repurchase of common stock — (104,669 ) Net cash provided by/used in financing activities 32,492 (89,558 ) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash (608 ) (82 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 29,386 (30,170 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 239,397 195,724 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 268,783 $ 165,554 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Income taxes paid $ 31,597 $ 2,147 Purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,537 $ 6,155









Supplemental Financial Information

Net Sales by Product Category:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Musculoskeletal Solutions $ 230,263 $ 143,480 $ 442,679 $ 326,022 Enabling Technologies 20,753 5,442 35,681 13,477 Total net sales $ 251,016 $ 148,922 $ 478,360 $ 339,499









Liquidity and Capital Resources:

June 30, December 31, (In thousands) 2021 2020 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 268,783 $ 239,397 Short-term marketable securities 191,644 187,344 Long-term marketable securities 453,726 358,522 Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and marketable securities $ 914,153 $ 785,263









The following tables reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands, except percentages) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income/(loss) $ 41,545 $ (20,837 ) $ 86,874 $ 5,112 Interest income/(expense), net (2,541 ) (3,590 ) (5,253 ) (7,914 ) Provision for income taxes 7,388 (1,105 ) 19,253 5,444 Depreciation and amortization 19,130 15,101 36,287 29,669 EBITDA 65,522 (10,431 ) 137,161 32,311 Stock-based compensation expense 7,632 7,311 15,330 14,118 Provision for litigation — 197 (94 ) 197 Acquisition related costs/licensing 14,624 469 15,507 1,426 Acquisition of in-process research and development — 24,418 — 24,418 Adjusted EBITDA $ 87,778 $ 21,964 $ 167,904 $ 72,470 Net income as a percentage of net sales 16.6 % -14.0 % 18.2 % 1.5 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net sales 35.0 % 14.7 % 35.1 % 21.3 %









Non-GAAP Net Income Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income/(loss) $ 41,545 $ (20,837 ) $ 86,874 $ 5,112 Provision for litigation — 197 (94 ) 197 Amortization of intangibles 4,623 4,115 9,397 7,891 Acquisition related costs/licensing 14,624 469 15,507 1,426 Acquisition of in-process research and development — 24,418 — 24,418 Tax effect of adjusting items (2,906 ) (1,470 ) (4,060 ) (2,426 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 57,886 $ 6,892 $ 107,624 $ 36,618









Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 0.40 $ (0.21 ) $ 0.84 $ 0.05 Provision for litigation — — — — Amortization of intangibles 0.04 0.04 0.09 0.08 Acquisition related costs/licensing 0.14 — 0.15 0.01 Acquisition of in-process research and development — 0.25 — 0.24 Tax effect of adjusting items (0.03 ) (0.02 ) (0.04 ) (0.02 ) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.07 $ 1.05 $ 0.36

* Amounts might not add due to rounding









Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow Reconciliation Table:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (In thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 59,189 $ 23,068 $ 122,759 $ 65,361 Purchases of property and equipment (8,386 ) (9,956 ) (22,058 ) (3,270 ) Free cash flow $ 50,803 $ 13,112 $ 100,701 $ 33,091









Net Sales on a Constant Currency Basis Comparative Table:

Three Months Ended Reported Currency

Impact on Constant

Currency June 30, Net Sales Current Net Sales (In thousands, except percentages) 2021 2020 Growth Period Net Sales Growth United States $ 215,119 $ 125,154 71.9 % $ — 71.9 % International 35,897 23,768 51.0 % 938 47.1 % Total net sales $ 251,016 $ 148,922 68.6 % $ 938 67.9 %









Six Months Ended Reported Currency

Impact on Constant

Currency June 30, Net Sales Current Net Sales (In thousands, except percentages) 2021 2020 Growth Period Net Sales Growth United States $ 408,436 $ 283,601 44.0 % $ — 44.0 % International 69,924 55,898 25.1 % 2,146 21.3 % Total net sales $ 478,360 $ 339,499 40.9 % $ 2,146 40.3 %



