checkAd

DLH Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021, 22:15  |  15   |   |   

Revenue of $61.6 Million; Operating Margins Hit 8.0%
Year-to-Date Operating Cash Flow of $15.4 Million

ATLANTA, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative healthcare services and solutions to federal agencies, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Highlights

  • Third quarter revenue increased to $61.6 million in fiscal 2021 from $51.5 million in fiscal 2020, reflecting the acquisition of Irving Burton Associates (“IBA”) and organic program growth
  • Operating margins rose to 8.0% in the current year third quarter from 7.4% in the prior-year period
  • Earnings were $2.9 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the fiscal 2021 third quarter versus $2.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2020
  • The Company generated $15.4 million in operating cash through June 30, 2021, including $9.3 million in the fiscal third quarter, versus $10.7 million in the comparable prior-year nine-month period
  • The April 2021 contract award of the Consolidated Mail Outpatient Pharmacy ("CMOP") logistics recompete with U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ("VA") was protested, and subsequently cancelled, in accordance with applicable requirements to address elements of the procurement process. As the review continues, the Company's existing contract was extended through November 2021 and may be extended further
  • Contract backlog was $566.2 million as of June 30, 2021

Management Discussion
“Fiscal 2021 continues to be one of achievement for DLH, as we once again grew the top line, increased margins, and improved overall operating performance in the third quarter,” said DLH President and Chief Executive Officer Zach Parker. “Revenue rose to $61.6 million and operating margins expanded to 8.0%, reflecting strong demand for our technology-enabled solutions across the core federal agencies we serve. At the same time, we generated $9.3 million of cash from operations in the quarter, allowing us to further pay down debt and de-lever the balance sheet. Our backlog remains robust, even as we await resolution on the previously-announced CMOP logistics recompete, for which we expect a favorable outcome. Overall, we anticipate ending fiscal 2021 with strong results against all key metrics, positioning us well for fiscal 2022 against a backdrop of increased healthcare spending, a focus on digitization and cloud computing, and enduring support for Veterans Affairs."

Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $61.6 million versus $51.5 million in the prior-year period. The increase was due principally to the Company’s IBA acquisition, completed September 30, 2020, which added approximately $7.3 million in revenue, and increased work across other DLH programs.

Income from operations was $4.9 million for the quarter versus $3.8 million in the prior-year period and, as a percent of revenue, the Company reported an operating margin of 8.0% in fiscal 2021 versus 7.4% in fiscal 2020. The current year performance reflects increased revenue contribution from time and materials programs, which generally yield stronger returns than cost reimbursable contracts, and lower general and administrative ("G&A") expenses, partially offset by higher depreciation and amortization.

Interest expense in the quarter increased to $0.9 million, versus $0.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, due to higher outstanding debt levels, reflecting the acquisition of IBA. Income before taxes was $4.0 million for the quarter versus $3.0 million in fiscal 2020, representing 6.5% and 5.8% of revenue, respectively, for each period.

For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, DLH recorded a $1.2 million and $0.9 million provision for tax expense. The Company reported net income of approximately $2.9 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 versus $2.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. As a percent of revenue, net income was 4.7% for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 versus 4.1% for the prior year period.

On a non-GAAP basis, EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was approximately $7.0 million versus $5.5 million in the prior-year period, or 11.3% and 10.7% of revenue, respectively.

Key Financial Indicators
Fiscal year to date, DLH has generated $15.4 million in operating cash, and has paid down $16.2 million of its secured loan facility. We have satisfied mandatory principal amortization on the loan facility until March 31, 2023. The Company anticipates strong operating cash flow for the remainder of the fiscal year and intends to continue using cash to make debt prepayments when possible.

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $0.7 million and debt outstanding under its credit facility of $53.8 million, versus cash of $1.4 million and debt outstanding of $70.0 million as of September 30, 2020.

At June 30, 2021, total backlog was approximately $566.2 million, including funded backlog of approximately $76.4 million, and unfunded backlog of $489.8 million.

Conference Call and Webcast Details
DLH management will discuss third quarter results and provide a general business update, including current competitive conditions and strategies, during a conference call beginning at 11:00 AM Eastern Time Thursday, August 5, 2021. Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing 888-347-5290 or 412-317-5256.   Presentation materials will also be posted on the Investor Relations section of the DLH website prior to the commencement of the conference call.     

A digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay two hours after the completion of the call and can be accessed on the DLH Investor Relations website or by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering the conference ID 10149431.

About DLH

DLH delivers improved health and readiness solutions for federal programs through research, development, and innovative care processes. The Company’s experts in public health, performance evaluation, and health operations solve the complex problems faced by civilian and military customers alike, leveraging digital transformation, artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, cloud-based applications, telehealth systems, and more. With over 2,200 employees dedicated to the idea that “Your Mission is Our Passion,” DLH brings a unique combination of government sector experience, proven methodology, and unwavering commitment to public health to improve the lives of millions. For more information, visit www.DLHcorp.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or DLH`s future financial performance.   Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that the Company or its management “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions) should be considered forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or DLH’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings and cash flow. These statements reflect our belief and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements made in this release due to a variety of factors, including: the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (“COVID-19”), including the measures to reduce its spread, and its impact on the economy and demand for our services, are uncertain, cannot be predicted, and may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and uncertainties; the risk that we will not realize the anticipated benefits of our recent or any future acquisition; the challenges of managing larger and more widespread operations resulting from our recent acquisition; contract awards in connection with re-competes for present business and/or competition for new business; compliance with new bank financial and other covenants; changes in client budgetary priorities; government contract procurement (such as bid and award protests, small business set asides, loss of work due to organizational conflicts of interest, etc.) and termination risks; the ability to successfully integrate the operations our recent acquisition and of any future acquisitions; and other risks described in our SEC filings. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see “Risk Factors” in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, as well as subsequent reports filed thereafter. The forward-looking statements contained herein are not historical facts, but rather are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections about our industry and business.   Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company does not assume any responsibility for updating forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

CONTACTS:

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Contact: Chris Witty
Phone: 646-438-9385
Email: cwitty@darrowir.com


DLH HOLDINGS CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands except per share amounts)

    (unaudited)        
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,
    2021   2020   2021   2020
Revenue   $ 61,555     $ 51,459     $ 180,913     $ 158,495  
Cost of Operations:                
Contract costs   48,365     39,615     143,092     123,895  
General and administrative costs   6,237     6,323     18,522     18,497  
Depreciation and amortization   2,014     1,721     6,105     5,340  
Total operating costs   56,616     47,659     167,719     147,732  
Income from operations   4,939     3,800     13,194     10,763  
Interest expense, net   893     813     2,977     2,659  
Income before income taxes   4,046     2,987     10,217     8,104  
Income tax expense   1,166     863     2,956     2,352  
Net income   $ 2,880     $ 2,124     $ 7,261     $ 5,752  
                 
Net income per share - basic   $ 0.23     $ 0.17     $ 0.58     $ 0.47  
Net income per share - diluted   $ 0.21     $ 0.16     $ 0.54     $ 0.44  
Weighted average common shares outstanding                
Basic   12,545     12,354     12,529     12,246  
Diluted   13,655     13,228     13,568     13,050  
                 

DLH HOLDINGS CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands except par value of shares)

    June 30,
2021 		  September 30,
2020
    (unaudited)    
ASSETS        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 739     $ 1,357  
Accounts receivable   36,409     32,541  
Other current assets   3,632     3,499  
Total current assets   40,780     37,397  
Equipment and improvements, net   2,226     3,339  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   20,481     22,427  
Deferred taxes, net       37  
Goodwill   65,643     67,144  
Intangible assets, net   49,115     52,612  
Other long-term assets   506     606  
Total assets   $ 178,751     $ 183,562  
         
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Current liabilities:        
Debt obligations - current, net of deferred financing costs   $     $ 6,727  
Operating lease liabilities - current   2,186     2,045  
Accrued payroll   10,208     10,611  
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other current liabilities   32,630     28,578  
Total current liabilities   45,024     47,961  
Long-term liabilities:        
Debt obligations - long term, net of deferred financing costs   51,537     60,544  
Operating lease liabilities - long-term   19,944     21,620  
Total long-term liabilities   71,481     82,164  
Total liabilities   116,505     130,125  
Shareholders' equity:        
Common stock, $0.001 par value; authorized 40,000 shares; issued and outstanding 12,545 and 12,404 at June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively   13     12  
Additional paid-in capital   87,415     85,868  
Accumulated deficit   (25,182 )   (32,443 )
Total shareholders’ equity   62,246     53,437  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 178,751     $ 183,562  

 

DLH HOLDINGS CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands)

    Nine Months Ended
    June 30,
    2021   2020
    (unaudited)    
Operating activities        
Net income   $ 7,261     $ 5,752  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization   6,105     5,340  
Amortization of deferred financing costs   610     551  
Stock based compensation expense   1,317     566  
Deferred taxes, net   2,177     1,987  
Gain from lease modification       (121 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities        
Accounts receivable   (3,868 )   (6,409 )
Other current assets   (133 )   (1,941 )
Accrued payroll   (403 )   636  
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other current liabilities   1,912     3,620  
Other long-term assets/liabilities   410     726  
   Net cash provided by operating activities   15,388     10,707  
         
Investing activities        
Business acquisition adjustment, net of cash acquired   59      
Purchase of equipment and improvements   (53 )   (152 )
    Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities       (152 )
Financing activities        
Repayment of secured term loan   (16,200 )   (11,500 )
Payment of deferred financing costs   (43 )   (3 )
Repurchased shares of common stock       (211 )
Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of options   231     27  
    Net cash used in financing activities   (16,012 )   (11,687 )
         
Net change in cash and cash equivalents   (618 )   (1,132 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year   1,357     1,790  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year   $ 739     $ 658  
         
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information        
Cash paid during the period for interest   $ 2,321     $ 2207  
Cash paid during the period for income taxes   $ 396     $ 432  
Supplemental disclosures of non-cash activity        
Non-cash cancellation of common stock   $     $ 211  

Revenue Metrics

    Nine Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,
    2021   2020
Market Mix:        
Defense/VA   58 %   48 %
Human Services and Solutions   15 %   20 %
Public Health/Life Sciences   27 %   32 %
         
Contract Mix:        
Time and Materials   76 %   70 %
Cost Reimbursable   20 %   28 %
Firm Fixed Price   4 %   2 %
         
Prime vs Sub:        
Prime   88 %   93 %
Subcontractor   12 %   7 %

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses EBITDA and EBITDA as a percent of revenue as supplemental non-GAAP measures of performance. We define EBITDA as net income excluding (i) interest expense, (ii) provision for or benefit from income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization. EBITDA as a percent of revenue is EBITDA for the measurement period divided by revenue for the same period.

These non-GAAP measures of performance are used by management to conduct and evaluate its business during its review of operating results for the periods presented. Management and the Company's Board utilize these non-GAAP measures to make decisions about the use of the Company's resources, analyze performance between periods, develop internal projections and measure management performance. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's ongoing operating and financial results and understanding how such results compare with the Company's historical performance.

Reconciliation of GAAP net income to EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure:

 

    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    June 30,   June 30,
(Amounts in Thousands)   2021   2020   Change   2021   2020   Change
Net income   $ 2,880   $ 2,124   $ 756   $ 7,261   $ 5,752     $ 1,509  
(i) Interest expense, net   893   813   80   2,977   2,659     318  
(ii) Provision for taxes   1,166   863   303   2,956   2,352     604  
(iii) Depreciation and amortization   2,014   1,721   293   6,105   5,340     765  
EBITDA   $ 6,953   $ 5,521   $ 1,432   $ 19,299   $ 16,103     $ 3,196  


Net income as a % of revenue     4.7  %   3.7 %   1.0 %   4.0 %   3.6 %   0.4 %
EBITDA as a % of revenue   11.3 %   10.7 %   0.6 %   10.7 %   10.2 %   0.5 %
Revenue   $ 61,555     $ 51,459     $ 10,096     $ 180,913     $ 158,495     $ 22,418  




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DLH Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results Revenue of $61.6 Million; Operating Margins Hit 8.0%Year-to-Date Operating Cash Flow of $15.4 Million ATLANTA, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DLHC) (“DLH” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
ObsEva Announces Two Cornerstone Publications Describing Clinical Trials of Nolasiban for Improving ...
INVL Renewable Energy Fund I, a fund managed by INVL Asset Management, a subsidiary of Invalda ...
Endeavour reports record Q2-2021 results
JDE Peet’s reports half-year results 2021
Majority of UK Businesses Only Paying Lip Service to Supporting Workforce Diversity
Wolters Kluwer 2021 Half-Year Report
Sparkle Boosts Its Nibble Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone Capabilities, Selecting ...
Hyloris Reports 2021 Half-Year Results: Multiple Potential Value Inflection Points Ahead
Endeavour reports record Q2-2021 results; well positioned to achieve top-half of full year ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board