NL INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2021 AT $.06 PER SHARE

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NL) today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of six cents ($0.06) per share on its common stock, payable on September 21, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 2, 2021.

NL Industries, Inc. is engaged in the component products (security products and recreational marine components) and chemicals (TiO 2 ) businesses.

CONTACT: SOURCE: NL Industries, Inc. CONTACT: Janet G. Keckeisen, Investor Relations, 972.233.1700