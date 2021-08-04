Kronos Worldwide Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Net sales of $478.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 were $92.6 million, or 24% higher than in the second quarter of 2020. Net sales of $943.6 million in the first six months of 2021 were $136.6 million, or 17%, higher than in the first six months of 2020. Net sales increased in the 2021 periods primarily due to higher sales volumes and higher average TiO 2 selling prices. TiO 2 sales volumes were 16% higher in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2020 and 9% higher in the first six months of 2021 as compared to the same prior year period due to higher demand in all major markets resulting from overall improvements in global economic activity in the 2021 periods compared to the same periods in 2020 due to the negative economic effects from the COVID-19 pandemic in the second quarter of 2020. Average TiO 2 selling prices were 3% higher in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2020 and 1% higher in the first six months of 2021 as compared to the first six months of 2020. Average TiO 2 selling prices at the end of the second quarter of 2021 were 4% higher than our average TiO 2 selling prices at the end of 2020. Fluctuations in currency exchange rates (primarily the euro) also affected net sales comparisons, increasing net sales by approximately $22 million in the second quarter of 2021 and increasing net sales by approximately $42 million in the first six months of 2021, as compared to the same periods in 2020. The table at the end of this press release shows how each of these items impacted net sales.

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) today reported net income of $25.7 million, or $.22 per share, in the second quarter of 2021 compared to net income of $18.6 million, or $.16 per share, in the second quarter of 2020. For the first six months of 2021, Kronos Worldwide reported net income of $45.3 million, or $.39 per share, compared to net income of $45.6 million, or $.39 per share in the first six months of 2020. Net income in the second quarter of 2021 was higher than in the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to higher income from operations resulting from the effects of higher sales volumes and higher average TiO 2 selling prices, partially offset by higher manufacturing and other production costs, as discussed below. Net income for the first six months of 2021 was comparable to net income for the first six months of 2020 as higher net sales resulting from higher sales volumes and average TiO 2 selling prices were offset by higher manufacturing and other production costs, including higher costs for raw materials and energy.

Our TiO 2 segment profit (see description of non-GAAP information below) in the second quarter of 2021 was $47.7 million as compared to $37.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. For the year-to-date period, the Company’s segment profit was $85.8 million as compared to $84.2 million in the first six months of 2020. Segment profit increased in the 2021 periods primarily due to higher sales volumes and higher average TiO 2 selling prices, partially offset by higher manufacturing and other production costs, including higher costs for raw materials and energy. TiO 2 production volumes were 2% higher in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the second quarter of 2020 and 1% higher in the year-to-date period due to adjustments to reduce production levels in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We operated our production facilities at overall average capacity utilization rates of 99% in the first six months of 2021 (97% and 100% in the first and second quarters of 2021, respectively) compared to 95% in 2020 (95% and 96% in the first and second quarters of 2020, respectively). Fluctuations in currency exchange rates also affected the year-to-date segment profit comparison, which decreased segment profit by approximately $17 million in the year-to-date 2021 period as compared to the same period of 2020. Fluctuations in currency exchange rates had a nominal effect on the second quarter segment profit comparison.

Our net income before interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense (EBITDA) (see description of non-GAAP information below) in the second quarter of 2021 was $52.9 million compared to EBITDA of $42.9 million in the second quarter of 2020. For the first six months of 2021, the Company’s EBITDA was $96.2 million compared to $97.8 million in the first six months of 2020.

Other income (expense) in the first six months of 2020 includes a pre-tax insurance settlement gain of $1.5 million related to a property damage claim.

The statements in this release relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that represent management's beliefs and assumptions based on currently available information. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot give any assurances that these expectations will prove to be correct. Such statements by their nature involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could significantly impact expected results, and actual future results could differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements. While it is not possible to identify all factors, we continue to face many risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the following:

Future supply and demand for our products

The extent of the dependence of certain of our businesses on certain market sectors

The cyclicality of our business

Customer and producer inventory levels

Unexpected or earlier-than-expected industry capacity expansion

Changes in raw material and other operating costs (such as energy and ore costs)

Changes in the availability of raw materials (such as ore)

General global economic and political conditions that harm the worldwide economy, disrupt our supply chain, increase material costs or reduce demand or perceived demand for our TiO 2 products or impair our ability to operate our facilities (including changes in the level of gross domestic product in various regions of the world, natural disasters, terrorist acts, global conflicts and public health crises such as COVID-19)

Competitive products and substitute products

Customer and competitor strategies

Potential consolidation of our competitors

Potential consolidation of our customers

The impact of pricing and production decisions

Competitive technology positions

Potential difficulties in upgrading or implementing accounting and manufacturing software systems

The introduction of trade barriers or trade disputes

Fluctuations in currency exchange rates (such as changes in the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and each of the euro, the Norwegian krone and the Canadian dollar and between the euro and the Norwegian krone), or possible disruptions to our business resulting from uncertainties associated with the euro or other currencies

Operating interruptions (including, but not limited to, labor disputes, leaks, natural disasters, fires, explosions, unscheduled or unplanned downtime, transportation interruptions, cyber-attacks and public health crises such as COVID-19)

Our ability to renew or refinance credit facilities

Our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity

The ultimate outcome of income tax audits, tax settlement initiatives or other tax matters, including future tax reform

Our ability to utilize income tax attributes, the benefits of which may or may not have been recognized under the more-likely-than-not recognition criteria

Environmental matters (such as those requiring compliance with emission and discharge standards for existing and new facilities)

Government laws and regulations and possible changes therein including new environmental health and safety regulations (such as those seeking to limit or classify TiO 2 or its use)

or its use) Possible future litigation.





Should one or more of these risks materialize (or the consequences of such a development worsen), or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those forecasted or expected. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of changes in information, future events or otherwise.

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's results of operations as determined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP), the Company has disclosed certain non-GAAP information which the Company believes provides useful information to investors:

The Company discloses segment profit, which is used by the Company’s management to assess the performance of the Company’s TiO 2 operations. The Company believes disclosure of segment profit provides useful information to investors because it allows investors to analyze the performance of the Company’s TiO 2 operations in the same way that the Company’s management assesses performance. The Company defines segment profit as net income before income tax expense and certain general corporate items. These general corporate items include corporate expense and the components of other income (expense) except for trade interest income; and

The Company discloses EBITDA, which is also used by the Company's management to assess the performance of the Company's TiO 2 operations. The Company believes disclosure of EBITDA provides useful information to investors because it allows investors to analyze the performance of the Company's TiO 2 operations in the same way that the Company's management assesses performance. The Company defines EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. is a major international producer of titanium dioxide products.





KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In millions, except per share and metric ton data)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Net sales $ 386.0 $ 478.6 $ 807.0 $ 943.6 Cost of sales 290.2 369.6 623.1 738.9 Gross margin 95.8 109.0 183.9 204.7 Selling, general and administrative expense 52.7 62.9 106.2 120.9 Other operating income (expense): Currency transactions, net (6.1 ) .5 6.1 - Other income, net (.1 ) 1.1 .1 1.9 Corporate expense (3.9 ) (3.9 ) (7.4 ) (7.9 ) Income from operations 33.0 43.8 76.5 77.8 Other income (expense): Trade interest income .1 - .3 .1 Other interest and dividend income .1 .1 1.1 .1 Insurance settlement gain - - 1.5 - Marketable equity securities (.2 ) .5 (1.7 ) 1.3 Other components of net periodic pension and OPEB cost (4.7 ) (4.3 ) (9.4 ) (8.6 ) Interest expense (4.6 ) (5.2 ) (9.2 ) (10.2 ) Income before income taxes 23.7 34.9 59.1 60.5 Income tax expense 5.1 9.2 13.5 15.2 Net income $ 18.6 $ 25.7 $ 45.6 $ 45.3 Net income per basic and diluted share $ .16 $ .22 $ .39 $ .39 Weighted average shares used in the calculation of net income per share 115.5 115.5 115.6 115.5 TiO 2 data - metric tons in thousands: Sales volumes 124 144 260 285 Production volumes 133 137 265 267





KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FROM

OPERATIONS TO SEGMENT PROFIT

(In millions)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Income from operations $ 33.0 $ 43.8 $ 76.5 $ 77.8 Adjustments: Trade interest income .1 - .3 .1 Corporate expense 3.9 3.9 7.4 7.9 Segment profit $ 37.0 $ 47.7 $ 84.2 $ 85.8





RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA

(In millions)

(unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Net income $ 18.6 $ 25.7 $ 45.6 $ 45.3 Adjustments: Depreciation expense 14.6 12.8 29.5 25.5 Interest expense 4.6 5.2 9.2 10.2 Income tax expense 5.1 9.2 13.5 15.2 EBITDA $ 42.9 $ 52.9 $ 97.8 $ 96.2





IMPACT OF PERCENTAGE CHANGE IN NET SALES

(unaudited)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2021 vs. 2020 2021 vs. 2020 Percentage change in net sales: TiO 2 sales volumes 16 % 9 % TiO 2 product pricing 3 1 TiO 2 product mix/other (1 ) 2 Changes in currency exchange rates 6 5 Total 24 % 17 %





