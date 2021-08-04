checkAd

Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021

Company Reports Sequential Improvement in Revenue and Gross Margin

LINDON, Utah, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE), a technology company (the "Company") that provides solutions which enhance the efficiency, safety, and reliability of industrial combustion appliances, today reported financial results for its second quarter fiscal 2021 ending June 30, 2021. A conference call will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

Second Quarter Summary

  • Revenue increased 18.5% sequentially to $6.0 million
  • Realized gross profit of $2.7 million
  • Gross margin increased 130 basis points sequentially to 44.0% of total revenues
  • Net loss of ($397,166) or ($0.01) per share
  • EBITDA improvement of $453,546 year-over-year to ($161,127)
  • Cash and liquid investments of $19.1 million while remaining debt-free

“The continued reopening of most global economies during the second quarter resulted in increased demand and higher commodity prices across the oil and gas markets. Our sequential and year-over-year revenue growth reflects increased product sales and resumption of equipment maintenance that was largely deferred during the pandemic. We continued to reinvest in our company in response to the increased demand and improved industry outlook. Additionally, I am pleased that we were able to generate operating cash flow and increase our cash and liquid investments in the first six months of this year while remaining debt free,” said Ryan Oviatt, Co-Chief Executive Officer and CFO of Profire Energy.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
                        
Total revenues for the period equaled $6.0 million, compared to $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $4.4 million in the prior-year quarter. The sequential and year-over-year increases reflect improved customer demand for product sales and services.

Gross profit was $2.7 million, compared to $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $2.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Gross margin was 44.0% of revenues, compared to 42.7% of revenues in the prior quarter and 47.9% of revenues in the second quarter of 2020. The year-over-year decrease was due to revenue mix and the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

Total operating expenses were $3.3 million, compared to $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2021 and $3.2 million in the year-ago quarter. The sequential increase reflects the reinvestment within sales and product development in response to the increased demand as well as cost pressure in the labor market.

Compared with the same quarter last year, operating expenses for G&A increased 1%, R&D increased 31% and depreciation decreased by 8%.

Net loss for the first quarter was ($397,000) or ($0.01) per share, compared to a net loss of ($602,000) or ($0.01) per share in the first quarter of 2021 and a net loss of ($809,000) or ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year.

Cash and liquid investments totaled $19.1 million at June 30, 2021 compared to $17.6 million at the end of 2020, and the Company continues to operate debt-free.

“We are encouraged by our Q2 results, despite the challenges that remain in the petroleum industry. Our team has performed well on our strategy to further our excellent brand reputation and product performance in the upstream, midstream and downstream utility space,” stated Cameron Tidball, Co-CEO of Profire Energy. “We continue to demonstrate suitability in a wide variety of burner and combustion management applications across North America. We remain focused on supporting our channel partners, driving organic growth, and continued product development and enhancement.”

Conference Call

Profire Energy Executives will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Thursday, August 5, 2021
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. MT)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-705-6003
International dial-in number: 1-201-493-6725
The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via this link: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145937. The webcast replay will be available for one year.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting the conference call, please contact Todd Fugal at 1-801-796-5127.

A replay of the call will be available via the dial-in numbers below after 4:00 p.m. ET on the same day through August 19, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Pin Number: 13721878
 

About Profire Energy, Inc.
Profire Energy assists energy production companies in the safe and efficient production and transportation of oil and natural gas. As energy companies seek greater safety for their employees, compliance with more stringent regulatory standards, and enhanced margins with their energy production processes, Profire Energy's burner management products are continuing to be a key part of their solutions. Profire Energy has offices in Lindon, Utah; Victoria, Texas; Homer, Pennsylvania; Greeley, Colorado; Millersburg, Ohio; and Acheson, Alberta, Canada. For additional information, visit www.profireenergy.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. Statements made in this release that are not historical are forward-looking statements. This release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s expected growth, product development, and the Company’s plans to make internal and external investments. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in, or anticipated by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking statements include certain economic, business, public market and regulatory risks and factors identified in the company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Profire Energy, Inc.
Ryan Oviatt, Co-CEO, Co-President and CFO
(801) 796-5127

Three Part Advisors
Steven Hooser, Partner
214-872-2710

PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
    As of
    June 30, 2021   December 31, 2020
ASSETS   (Unaudited)    
CURRENT ASSETS        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 9,921,375     $ 9,148,312  
Short-term investments   2,087,332     2,388,601  
Accounts receivable, net   3,787,084     3,719,508  
Inventories, net (note 3)   7,911,996     8,414,772  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (note 4)   773,146     1,678,428  
Income tax receivable   785,590     486,154  
Total Current Assets   25,266,523     25,835,775  
LONG-TERM ASSETS        
Long-term investments   7,132,675     6,064,294  
Financing right-of-use asset   28,758     50,094  
Property and equipment, net   11,721,692     12,021,811  
Intangible assets, net   1,660,504     1,771,870  
Goodwill   2,579,381     2,579,381  
Total Long-Term Assets   23,123,010     22,487,450  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 48,389,533     $ 48,323,225  
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
CURRENT LIABILITIES        
Accounts payable   $ 1,257,437     $ 1,178,979  
Accrued liabilities (note 5)   1,486,578     1,196,870  
Current financing lease liability (note 6)   30,238     39,451  
Total Current Liabilities   2,774,253     2,415,300  
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES        
Net deferred income tax liability   601,616     522,870  
Long-term financing lease liability (note 6)       12,669  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   3,375,869     2,950,839  
         
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (note 7)        
Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized: no shares issued or outstanding        
Common stock: $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized: 51,651,386 issued and 48,239,008 outstanding at June 30, 2021, and 51,384,961 issued and 47,972,583 outstanding at December 31, 2020   51,651     51,385  
Treasury stock, at cost   (5,353,019 )   (5,353,019 )
Additional paid-in capital   30,582,504     30,293,472  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (1,798,278 )   (2,148,924 )
Retained earnings   21,530,806     22,529,472  
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   45,013,664     45,372,386  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 48,389,533     $ 48,323,225  

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes.


PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES     
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)     
  For the Three Months Ended June 30,   For the Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020
REVENUES (note 8)              
Sales of goods, net $ 5,374,539     $ 3,999,139     $ 10,032,074     $ 10,860,097  
Sales of services, net 659,744     360,340     1,094,558     946,524  
Total Revenues 6,034,283     4,359,479     11,126,632     11,806,621  
               
COST OF SALES              
Cost of goods sold-product 2,910,879     1,944,389     5,448,513     5,778,071  
Cost of goods sold-services 465,672     328,225     845,700     777,009  
Total Cost of Goods Sold 3,376,551     2,272,614     6,294,213     6,555,080  
               
GROSS PROFIT 2,657,732     2,086,865     4,832,419     5,251,541  
               
OPERATING EXPENSES              
General and administrative expenses 2,783,872     2,753,773     5,338,408     6,026,311  
Research and development 301,445     229,548     558,336     639,274  
Depreciation and amortization expense 166,852     180,997     334,337     328,469  
Total Operating Expenses 3,252,169     3,164,318     6,231,081     6,994,054  
               
LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (594,437 )   (1,077,453 )   (1,398,662 )   (1,742,513 )
               
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)              
Gain on sale of fixed assets 38,492     157,455     112,393     157,455  
Other income (expense) 4,836     (1,665 )   4,739     (1,318 )
Interest income 28,569     77,532     49,631     151,925  
Total Other Income 71,897     233,322     166,763     308,062  
               
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (522,540 )   (844,131 )   (1,231,899 )   (1,434,451 )
               
INCOME TAX BENEFIT 125,374     35,628     233,233     260,684  
               
NET LOSS $ (397,166 )   $ (808,503 )   $ (998,666 )   $ (1,173,767 )
               
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)              
Foreign currency translation gain (loss) $ 163,485     $ 375,267     $ 303,091     $ (570,156 )
Unrealized gains (losses) on investments 55,529     72,875     47,555     (84,479 )
Total Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 219,014     448,142     350,646     (654,635 )
               
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (178,152 )   $ (360,361 )   $ (648,020 )   $ (1,828,402 )
               
BASIC LOSS PER SHARE (note 9) $ (0.01 )   $ (0.02 )   $ (0.02 )   $ (0.02 )
FULLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE (note 9) $ (0.01 )   $ (0.02 )   $ (0.02 )   $ (0.02 )
               
BASIC WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING 48,054,136     47,723,208     48,022,295     47,607,825  
FULLY DILUTED WEIGHTED AVG NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING 48,054,136     47,723,208     48,022,295     47,607,825  

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes.


PROFIRE ENERGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
  For the Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021   2020
OPERATING ACTIVITIES      
Net loss $ (998,666 )   $ (1,173,767 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization expense 683,597     566,791  
Gain on sale of fixed assets (112,393 )   (153,973 )
Bad debt expense (32,463 )   236,005  
Stock awards issued for services 332,127     250,198  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable (7,313 )   3,248,693  
Income taxes receivable/payable (299,436 )   (1,761 )
Inventories 577,341     445,634  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 988,464     168,718  
Deferred tax asset/liability 78,746     104,166  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 345,818     (2,843,685 )
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 1,555,822     847,019  
       
INVESTING ACTIVITIES      
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 69,484      
Sale (purchase) of investments (719,817 )   1,057,404  
Purchase of property and equipment (93,049 )   (994,410 )
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities (743,382 )   62,994  
       
FINANCING ACTIVITIES      
Value of equity awards surrendered by employees for tax liability (42,829 )   (148,879 )
Cash received in exercise of stock options     2,020  
Principal paid towards lease liability (21,749 )   (34,267 )
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (64,578 )   (181,126 )
       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 25,201     (65,506 )
       
NET INCREASE IN CASH 773,063     663,381  
CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 9,148,312     7,358,856  
CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 9,921,375     $ 8,022,237  
       
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION      
       
CASH PAID FOR:      
Interest $ 2,353     $ 4,247  
Income taxes $ 17,150     $  
NON-CASH FINANCING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES      
Common stock issued in settlement of accrued bonuses $     $ 419,373  

These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the Form 10-Q and accompanying footnotes.





Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Company Reports Sequential Improvement in Revenue and Gross MarginLINDON, Utah, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE), a technology company (the "Company") that provides solutions which enhance the efficiency, …

