Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports July Sales Results

ISSAQUAH, Wash, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today reported net sales of $15.21 billion for the retail month of July, the four weeks ended August 1, 2021, an increase of 16.6 percent from $13.04 billion last year.



For the forty-eight weeks ended August 1, 2021, the Company reported net sales of $176.30 billion, an increase of 17.8 percent from $149.66 billion last year.