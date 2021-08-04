Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports July Sales Results
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 04.08.2021, 22:15 | 28 | 0 |
ISSAQUAH, Wash, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today reported net sales of $15.21 billion for the retail month of July,
the four weeks ended August 1, 2021, an increase of 16.6 percent from $13.04 billion last year.
For the forty-eight weeks ended August 1, 2021, the Company reported net sales of $176.30 billion, an increase of 17.8 percent from $149.66 billion last year.
Comparable sales were as follows:
|4 Weeks
|48 Weeks
|U.S.
|13.1%
|14.8%
|Canada
|16.5%
|20.6%
|Other International
|14.4%
|19.7%
|Total Company
|13.8%
|16.2%
|
E-commerce
|
7.4%
|
48.9%
Comparable sales excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange were as follows:
|4 Weeks
|48 Weeks
|U.S.
|8.5%
|13.9%
|Canada
|5.5%
|12.7%
|Other International
|7.8%
|13.9%
|Total Company
|8.0%
|13.8%
|
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0