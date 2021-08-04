checkAd

UGI and Synthica Energy Partner to Develop Renewable Natural Gas

Hamilton RNG Holdings, LLC (“Hamilton RNG”) announced today that it has entered into definitive agreements to develop innovative food waste digester projects to produce renewable natural gas (“RNG”) in Ohio and Kentucky. Hamilton RNG is a joint venture owned by a subsidiary of UGI Energy Services (“UGIES”), a subsidiary of UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI), and Synthica Energy, LLC (“Synthica”).

Hamilton RNG’s first project, “Synthica St. Bernard”, is being developed in the Village of St. Bernard, Ohio, approximately five miles north of Cincinnati. The digester is expected to be completed in the first half of calendar 2023 and will process approximately 190,000 annual tons of food waste from nearby food manufacturers in an anaerobic digester. The project is expected to generate approximately 250,000 MMBTUs (million BTUs) of pipeline-quality RNG each year that will be injected into a local natural gas pipeline on the regional distribution system.

Using time-tested technology, anaerobic digesters allow for the transformation of food waste into renewable energy. In recent years as the technology has evolved, advanced odor control and pretreatment options have become available that allow digesters to be compatible with more urban environments.

Hamilton RNG is also in the process of developing other digester projects in Ohio and Kentucky. RNG projects reduce waste and long-term greenhouse gas emissions, while also increasing the use of renewable energy. GHI Energy, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of UGI Energy Services, will be the exclusive off-taker and marketer of RNG for Hamilton RNG.

“For nearly 140 years, UGI has focused on providing safe, reliable energy delivery service to its customers and to the many communities it serves,” said Robert F. Beard, UGI’s Executive Vice President – Natural Gas. “We are excited to announce this new partnership to develop pipeline-quality RNG in Ohio and Kentucky. Along with our Cayuga RNG partnership in upstate New York announced earlier this year, these projects reinforce our commitment to the development of renewable natural gas and sustainable energy, helping communities dramatically reduce their GHG emissions.”

“The benefits of organic food waste digestion are clear – environmental protection, local investment, and job creation,” said Sam Schutte, Synthica CEO. “We are on the front end of a movement that is fusing technology with environmental consciousness and creating a mutually beneficial opportunity for businesses to create more eco-friendly footprints.

“Despite being home to hundreds of manufacturers, there are currently no anaerobic digestion plants within 60 miles of Cincinnati,” explained Schutte. “That means operating a food manufacturing plant in our region is more expensive than in places like Cleveland or Columbus, because of the increased cost of hauling away byproducts. That puts Cincinnati at a distinct disadvantage when trying to attract and retain manufacturing businesses. Hamilton RNG’s St. Bernard plant will add a new chapter to the area’s storied manufacturing history, with a focus on environmental stewardship and building a greener future.”

About UGI Corporation

UGI Corporation is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services. Through subsidiaries, UGI operates natural gas and electric utilities in Pennsylvania, distributes LPG both domestically (through AmeriGas) and internationally (through UGI International), manages midstream energy assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia and electric generation assets in Pennsylvania, and engages in energy marketing, including renewable natural gas in the eastern region of the United States, California, and the District of Columbia and internationally in France, Belgium, the Netherlands and the UK.

Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com.

About Synthica

Synthica is a renewable natural gas (RNG) development company focused on the creation of bioenergy conversion facilities in the Midwest. Founded in 2017, Synthica is developing the first anaerobic digestion facility in Southwest Ohio and has long-term agreements in place to manage waste from local manufacturers. Synthica’s team of engineers, industry experts and partners have deep experience in Fortune 500-level environmental services, commercial real estate financing, renewable natural gas markets, and infrastructure improvement projects.

To learn more, visit https://synthica.com.

