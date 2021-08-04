Anthem’s Board Welcomes Susan Dodson DeVore as New Director

The Board of Directors of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) announced that Susan Dodson DeVore has joined the Board.

Ms. DeVore’s decades of leadership in the healthcare and financial industries demonstrates her focus to create and develop solutions that promote the efficiency and sustainability of healthcare models.

Ms. DeVore recently retired after more than a decade as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Premier, Inc., which operates as a healthcare supply chain, technology and performance improvement company serving over 4,100 hospitals and health systems and 200,000 other providers of healthcare. Under her leadership, Premier had a successful initial public offering and has been publicly recognized for its ethical practices, technology innovations, quality of overall performance improvement consulting, and work environment.