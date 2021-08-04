Zeta to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Zeta (NYSE: ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers, today announced that its Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO David A. Steinberg and CFO Chris Greiner are currently scheduled to present at the following virtual investor events:
Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet & Telecommunications Conference
Wednesday, August 11
11:35 am ET / 8:35 am PT
Canaccord Genuity 14th Annual Growth Conference
Thursday, August 12
12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT
Live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be available on Zeta’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.zetaglobal.com.
About Zeta
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE: ZETA) is a leading data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform (the “ZMP”) is the largest omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated artificial intelligence to personalize experiences at scale. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the Company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please go to www.zetaglobal.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804006119/en/
