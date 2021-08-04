EZCORP Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

All amounts in this release are in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") unless otherwise noted. Comparisons shown in this release are to the same period in the prior year unless otherwise noted.

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: EZPW), a leading provider of pawn transactions in the United States and Latin America, today announced results for its third quarter ended June 30, 2021.

CEO COMMENTARY AND OUTLOOK

Chief Executive Officer Jason Kulas stated, “During the quarter, we completed the acquisition of 128 Cash Apoyo Efectivo stores in Mexico, our largest acquisition to date in terms of store-count, solidifying our position as the second largest for-profit pawn operator in Mexico. We also acquired 11 stores in the Houston, Texas area and opened four de novo stores in Latin America, bringing our total store count to 1,143 at the end of the quarter, 627 (55%) of which are in Latin America.

"The third quarter was a solid quarter in which we continued to make significant strides in strengthening and growing our core pawn business. Despite lingering transitory COVID-related impacts, including government stimulus programs in the U.S., we continued to drive meaningful improvements across core operating metrics. We achieved our highest quarter-ending balance of PLO since the beginning of the pandemic, up 25% on a sequential basis and 39% compared to a year ago. While merchandise sales volumes were down 21% from their peak pandemic levels a year ago, we delivered a 6% increase in sales gross profit through effective inventory management and higher margins. These positive results reflect the relentless focus of our store teams on meeting our customers’ needs and executing the fundamentals.

“Net Income improved from a loss of $5.5 million to a loss of $2.6 million, while adjusted EBITDA more than doubled, reflecting not only the improvement in core operating metrics, but also our ongoing commitment to expense management and efficiency. We remain on track to realize annualized cost savings of more than $14.0 million for fiscal 2021 even assuming store-level expenses trend higher as transaction volumes accelerate.

“Looking ahead, we remain well positioned to continue our trend of improving financial performance, and are excited about the increasing earnings power of the platform. Pawn transaction activity continues to rebuild, driving PLO balances closer to pre-pandemic levels, which will drive accelerating pawn service charge revenue in the coming quarters given the natural lag between pawn originations and related fees. In addition, we remain on track to realize meaningful cost savings this year and beyond, even assuming store-level expenses trend higher to meet accelerating transaction volumes. And, we maintain a strong and liquid balance sheet to fund accelerating pawn demand and capitalize on acquisition opportunities that further enhance our scale-enabled and geographically diverse footprint and generate strong returns on investment.”

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Three Months Ended June 30

in millions, except per share amounts As Reported Adjusted1 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total Revenues $ 174.0 $ 210.2 $ 169.6 $ 210.2 Net Revenues $ 108.0 $ 102.2 $ 105.5 $ 104.4 (Loss) Income, Before Tax $ (0.8) $ (10.2) $ 3.2 $ (3.9) Net Loss $ (2.6) $ (5.5) $ (1.7) $ (1.1) Diluted Loss Per Share $ (0.05) $ (0.10) $ (0.03) $ (0.02) EBITDA $ 11.7 $ 2.2 $ 12.0 $ 5.3

Diluted loss per share was $0.05, compared to a diluted loss per share of $0.10 in the prior-year quarter. On an adjusted basis 1 , diluted loss per share was $0.03, compared to diluted loss per share of $0.02 in the prior-year quarter.

, diluted loss per share was $0.03, compared to diluted loss per share of $0.02 in the prior-year quarter. Income before taxes improved $9.5 million or 93% from a loss of $10.2 million to a loss of $0.8 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased $6.7 million or 126% from $5.3 million to $12.0 million.

Pawn loans outstanding (PLO) increased to $157.2 million up 39% from the prior-year quarter and 25% on a sequential basis. On a same store basis, PLO increased 34% year-over-year and 21% sequentially.

Net revenues increased $5.8 million or 6% while total revenues decreased $36.2 million or 17%.

Merchandise sales gross profit increased by 6%, even though merchandise sales decreased by $28.7 million or 21% as a result of effective inventory management. Merchandise sales gross profit margin was 44%, a 1,100 bps improvement over the prior-year quarter (which was adversely impacted by a cost of goods sold adjustment for merchandise lost during looting at 30 U.S. stores during that quarter) and 100 bps over the immediately preceding quarter.

PSC increased $8.0 million or 15% due to an increase in the average PLO balance during the quarter.

Jewelry scrapping sales decreased $14.6 million or 72% and jewelry scrapping sales gross profit decreased $3.9 million or 95%. Jewelry scrapping sales gross profit margin decreased to 4% from 20%. This reflects our strategy of focusing on selling jewelry at higher retail margins than the scrapping process provides.

Net inventory was $92.2 million, down 25% year-over-year and 7% sequentially. Inventory turnover improved to 3.1x from 2.9x.

Total operating expenses were down $2.1 million or 2% to $104.3 million. Store expenses decreased 1% even though store count grew by 11%. In addition, general and administrative expenses decreased $1.6 million or 10% due to continued focus on expense control initiatives implemented since the fourth quarter of 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter was $283.7 million, down $27.5 million or 9% year-over-year and $52.0 million or 15% on a sequential basis. The decrease is primarily due to the increase in PLO and the acquisition of new stores.

SEGMENT RESULTS

U.S. Pawn

PLO increased 35% year-over-year to $117.2 million. On a sequential basis, PLO increased 23% compared to a 29% sequential decrease in the prior-year quarter. On a same store basis, PLO increased 34% year-over-year and 22% sequentially.

Total revenue was down 25% to $130.4 million, while net revenues decreased 3% to $83.3 million.

Merchandise sales and same store sales declined 27% to $84.5 million, but merchandise sales gross profit was down only 3%, reflecting increased gross margins of 46% compared to 35% in the prior-year-quarter (37% when excluding a loss from looting of $2.2 million from merchandise cost of goods sold in the prior-year-quarter). Aged general merchandise inventory as a percentage of total inventory improved to 1.2% from 4.9%.

PSC increased 7% to $44.0 million as a result of higher average PLO for the quarter.

Jewelry scrapping sales decreased $15.2 million or 89% and jewelry scrapping sales gross profit decreased $4.2 million or 99% Jewelry scrapping sales gross profit margin decreased to 2% from 25%.

Net inventory was down $20.9 million or 23% year-over-year and 1% sequentially. Inventory turnover decreased to 2.8x from 3.2x.

Store expenses were down 6% to $62.5 million driven by a reduction in labor expense.

Segment contribution increased $1.6 million to $18.1 million. When excluding the looting charge taken in the prior year quarter, segment contribution decreased $0.6 million.

Segment store count increased by 11 during the quarter, due to the acquisition of 11 pawn stores in the Houston, Texas area.

Latin America Pawn

PLO increased 51% year-over-year to $40.0 million (36% on constant currency basis). On a sequential basis, PLO increased 34% compared to a 31% sequential decrease in the prior-year quarter. On a same store basis, PLO increased 32% year-over-year and 17% sequentially.

Total revenue was up 25% to $43.5 million (12% on a constant currency basis), while net revenues increased 59% to $24.7 million (43% on a constant currency basis).

Merchandise sales grew 15% to $23.3 million (up 3% to $20.8 million on a constant currency basis) and same store sales grew 8% (down 4% on a constant currency basis). Merchandise sales gross profit was up 91%, reflecting significantly improved margins of 35% compared to 21% in the prior-year quarter. Aged general merchandise as a percentage of total inventory improved to 0.9% from 18.1%.

PSC increased $5.0 million to $16.4 million (up 30% to $14.8 million on a constant currency basis) as a result of higher average PLO for the quarter.

Net inventory was down $9.9 million or 30% year-over-year (38% on a constant currency basis), but up 41% sequentially. Inventory turnover improved to 4.0x from 2.2x.

Store expenses were up $4.3 million or 28% ($2.2 million or 15% on a constant currency basis) primarily due to an increase in transaction volume and costs resulting from the re-opening of stores impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Segment contribution was $3.6 million ($3.2 million on a constant currency basis), compared to a segment loss of $0.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Segment store count increased by 121 during the quarter, reflecting the acquisition of 128 Cash Apoyo Efectivo stores, the addition of four de novo stores and the closure of 11 stores in Peru.

EZCORP, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, except per share amount) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 107,808 $ 136,537 $ 330,816 $ 393,095 Jewelry scrapping sales 5,673 20,303 18,507 41,709 Pawn service charges 60,431 52,460 187,356 217,407 Other revenues 121 924 428 3,727 Total revenues 174,033 210,224 537,107 655,938 Merchandise cost of goods sold 60,539 91,859 190,872 261,711 Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 5,473 16,158 16,076 33,529 Other cost of revenues — 32 — 1,093 Net revenues 108,021 102,175 330,159 359,605 Operating expenses: Store expenses 81,803 82,341 242,261 259,264 General and administrative 14,589 16,176 40,870 50,355 Impairment of goodwill, intangible and other assets — — — 47,060 Depreciation and amortization 7,419 7,679 23,080 23,174 Loss on sale or disposal of assets and other — 255 90 1,260 Other charges 497 — 497 — Total operating expenses 104,308 106,451 306,798 381,113 Operating income (loss) 3,713 (4,276) 23,361 (21,508) Interest expense 5,569 5,379 16,542 16,589 Interest income (512) (628) (1,918) (2,412) Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates (643) 1,183 (2,409) 5,896 Other expense (income) 65 28 (389) (215) (Loss) income before income taxes (766) (10,238) 11,535 (41,366) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,804 (4,751) 4,476 3,757 Net (loss) income $ (2,570) $ (5,487) $ 7,059 $ (45,123) Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.05) $ (0.10) $ 0.13 $ (0.81) Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.05) $ (0.10) $ 0.13 $ (0.81) Weighted-average basic shares outstanding 55,898 55,068 55,639 55,395 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 55,898 55,068 55,653 55,395

EZCORP, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30,

2021 June 30,

2020 September 30,

2020 (Unaudited) Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 283,668 $ 311,130 $ 304,542 Restricted cash 13,795 4,000 8,011 Pawn loans 157,155 113,290 131,323 Pawn service charges receivable, net 24,965 17,432 20,580 Inventory, net 92,242 123,112 95,891 Notes receivable, net — 3,866 — Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,343 25,754 32,903 Total current assets 600,168 598,584 593,250 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 35,387 29,483 32,458 Property and equipment, net 55,630 58,098 56,986 Lease right-of-use asset 185,467 204,591 183,809 Goodwill 283,619 257,326 257,582 Intangible assets, net 61,922 65,003 58,638 Notes receivable, net 1,173 1,140 1,148 Deferred tax asset, net 10,292 5,505 8,931 Other assets 4,992 4,572 4,221 Total assets $ 1,238,650 $ 1,224,302 $ 1,197,023 Liabilities and equity: Current liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt, net $ — $ 268 $ 213 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities 84,966 58,358 71,504 Customer layaway deposits 11,884 11,902 11,008 Lease liability 47,241 48,840 49,742 Total current liabilities 144,091 119,368 132,467 Long-term debt, net 260,632 247,618 251,016 Deferred tax liability, net 1,309 2,165 524 Lease liability 149,342 167,716 153,040 Other long-term liabilities 10,058 7,523 10,849 Total liabilities 565,432 544,390 547,896 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 13) Stockholders’ equity: Class A Non-voting Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 100 million; issued and outstanding: 53,086,438 as of June 30, 2021; 52,097,590 as of June 30, 2020; and 52,332,848 as of September 30, 2020 530 521 521 Class B Voting Common Stock, convertible, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized: 3 million; issued and outstanding: 2,970,171 30 30 30 Additional paid-in capital 402,522 408,601 398,475 Retained earnings 325,228 341,517 318,169 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (55,092) (70,757) (68,068) Total equity 673,218 679,912 649,127 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,238,650 $ 1,224,302 $ 1,197,023

EZCORP, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 7,059 $ (45,123) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 23,080 23,174 Amortization of debt discount and deferred financing costs 10,243 9,814 Amortization of lease right-of-use asset 35,885 34,265 Accretion of notes receivable discount and deferred compensation fee — (688) Deferred income taxes (576) (3,327) Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets — 47,060 Other adjustments (331) 2,128 Provision for inventory reserve (6,812) (4,477) Stock compensation expense 3,156 5,093 Equity in net (income) loss of unconsolidated affiliates (2,409) 5,896 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions: Service charges and fees receivable (2,832) 14,076 Inventory 5,382 12,467 Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets 7,908 (3,348) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (51,565) (40,450) Customer layaway deposits 511 (709) Income taxes 4,423 514 Net cash provided by operating activities 33,122 56,365 Investing activities: Loans made (423,450) (442,752) Loans repaid 260,536 321,718 Recovery of pawn loan principal through sale of forfeited collateral 155,595 248,290 Capital expenditures, net (14,635) (20,867) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (15,132) — Principal collections on notes receivable — 4,000 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (37,086) 110,389 Financing activities: Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (839) (1,458) Payout of deferred consideration — (350) Proceeds from borrowings, net of issuance costs — (106) Payments on assumed debt and other borrowings (15,363) (316) Repurchase of common stock — (5,158) Net cash used in financing activities (16,202) (7,388) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,076 (6,678) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (15,090) 152,688 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 312,553 162,442 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 297,463 $ 315,130 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash and cash equivalents $ 283,668 $ 311,130 Restricted cash 13,795 4,000 Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 297,463 $ 315,130 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Pawn loans forfeited and transferred to inventory $ 145,839 $ 200,160 Transfer of consideration for current period acquisition 1,547 — Acquisition earn-out contingency 4,608 — Accrued acquisition consideration held as restricted cash 5,824 —

EZCORP, Inc.

OPERATING SEGMENT RESULTS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (in thousands) U.S. Pawn Latin America

Pawn Other

International Total

Segments Corporate

Items Consolidated Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 84,465 $ 23,343 $ — $ 107,808 $ — $ 107,808 Jewelry scrapping sales 1,908 3,765 — 5,673 — 5,673 Pawn service charges 44,039 16,392 — 60,431 — 60,431 Other revenues 32 — 89 121 — 121 Total revenues 130,444 43,500 89 174,033 — 174,033 Merchandise cost of goods sold 45,310 15,229 — 60,539 — 60,539 Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 1,878 3,595 — 5,473 — 5,473 Other cost of revenues — — — — — — Net revenues 83,256 24,676 89 108,021 — 108,021 Segment and corporate expenses (income): Store expenses 62,507 19,296 — 81,803 — 81,803 General and administrative — — — — 14,589 14,589 Depreciation and amortization 2,600 1,806 — 4,406 3,013 7,419 Other charges — 497 — 497 — 497 Interest expense — — — — 5,569 5,569 Interest income — (484) — (484) (28) (512) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates — — (643) (643) — (643) Other (income) expense — (5) 18 13 52 65 Segment contribution $ 18,149 $ 3,566 $ 714 $ 22,429 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 22,429 $ (23,195) $ (766)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (in thousands) U.S. Pawn Latin America

Pawn Other

International Total

Segments Corporate

Items Consolidated Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 116,258 $ 20,279 $ — $ 136,537 $ 136,537 Jewelry scrapping sales 17,129 3,174 — 20,303 — 20,303 Pawn service charges 41,069 11,391 — 52,460 — 52,460 Other revenues 40 — 884 924 — 924 Total revenues 174,496 34,844 884 210,224 — 210,224 Merchandise cost of goods sold 75,838 16,021 — 91,859 — 91,859 Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 12,875 3,283 — 16,158 — 16,158 Other cost of revenues — 32 — 32 — 32 Net revenues 85,783 15,508 884 102,175 — 102,175 Segment and corporate expenses (income): Store expenses 66,243 15,041 1,057 82,341 — 82,341 General and administrative — — — — 16,176 16,176 Depreciation and amortization 2,749 1,647 3 4,399 3,280 7,679 (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets and other 234 23 (20) 237 18 255 Interest expense — — 140 140 5,239 5,379 Interest income — (404) — (404) (224) (628) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates — — 1,183 1,183 — 1,183 Other (income) expense — (61) (5) (66) 94 28 Segment contribution (loss) $ 16,557 $ (738) $ (1,474) $ 14,345 Loss before income taxes $ 14,345 $ (24,583) $ (10,238)

Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021 (in thousands) U.S. Pawn Latin America

Pawn Other

International Total

Segments Corporate

Items Consolidated Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 260,545 $ 70,271 $ — $ 330,816 $ — $ 330,816 Jewelry scrapping sales 9,493 9,014 — 18,507 — 18,507 Pawn service charges 143,836 43,520 — 187,356 — 187,356 Other revenues 83 7 338 428 — 428 Total revenues 413,957 122,812 338 537,107 — 537,107 Merchandise cost of goods sold 145,181 45,691 — 190,872 — 190,872 Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 7,871 8,205 — 16,076 — 16,076 Net revenues 260,905 68,916 338 330,159 — 330,159 Segment and corporate expenses (income): Store expenses 188,256 54,005 — 242,261 — 242,261 General and administrative — — — — 40,870 40,870 Depreciation and amortization 7,972 5,459 — 13,431 9,649 23,080 Loss on sale or disposal of assets and other 27 — — 27 63 90 Other charges — 497 — 497 — 497 Interest expense — — — — 16,542 16,542 Interest income — (1,819) — (1,819) (99) (1,918) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates — — (2,409) (2,409) — (2,409) Other (income) expense — (375) (183) (558) 169 (389) Segment contribution $ 64,650 $ 11,149 $ 2,930 $ 78,729 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 78,729 $ (67,194) $ 11,535

Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020 (in thousands) U.S. Pawn Latin America

Pawn Other

International Total

Segments Corporate

Items Consolidated Revenues: Merchandise sales $ 314,059 $ 79,036 $ — $ 393,095 $ — $ 393,095 Jewelry scrapping sales 32,905 8,804 — 41,709 — 41,709 Pawn service charges 166,859 50,548 — 217,407 — 217,407 Other revenues 107 50 3,570 3,727 — 3,727 Total revenues 513,930 138,438 3,570 655,938 — 655,938 Merchandise cost of goods sold 202,488 59,223 — 261,711 — 261,711 Jewelry scrapping cost of goods sold 25,430 8,099 — 33,529 — 33,529 Other cost of revenues — 69 1,024 1,093 — 1,093 Net revenues 286,012 71,047 2,546 359,605 — 359,605 Segment and corporate expenses (income): Store expenses 201,921 53,493 3,850 259,264 — 259,264 General and administrative — — — — 50,355 50,355 Impairment of goodwill, intangible and other assets 10,000 35,936 1,124 47,060 — 47,060 Depreciation and amortization 8,325 5,476 60 13,861 9,313 23,174 (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of assets and other 234 (72) (20) 142 1,118 1,260 Interest expense — 430 464 894 15,695 16,589 Interest income — (1,161) — (1,161) (1,251) (2,412) Equity in net loss of unconsolidated affiliates — 5,896 5,896 — 5,896 Other (income) expense — (303) 14 (289) 74 (215) Segment contribution (loss) $ 65,532 $ (22,752) $ (8,842) $ 33,938 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 33,938 $ (75,304) $ (41,366)

EZCORP, Inc.

STORE COUNT ACTIVITY

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 U.S. Pawn Latin America

Pawn Consolidated As of March 31, 2021 505 506 1,011 New locations opened — 4 4 Locations acquired 11 128 139 Locations sold, combined or closed — (11) (11) As of June 30, 2021 516 627 1,143

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 U.S. Pawn Latin America

Pawn Other

International Consolidated As of March 31, 2020 512 493 22 1,027 New locations opened — 3 — 3 Locations sold, combined or closed (1) — — (1) As of June 30, 2020 511 496 22 1,029

Nine Months Ended June 30, 2021 U.S. Pawn Latin America

Pawn Consolidated As of September 30, 2020 505 500 1,005 New locations opened — 10 10 Locations acquired 11 128 139 Locations sold, combined or closed — (11) (11) As of June 30, 2021 516 627 1,143

Nine Months Ended June 30, 2020 U.S. Pawn Latin America

Pawn Other International Consolidated As of September 30, 2019 512 480 22 1,014 New locations opened — 16 — 16 Locations sold, combined or closed (1) — — (1) As of June 30, 2020 511 496 22 1,029

Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), we provide certain other non-GAAP financial information on a constant currency ("constant currency") and adjusted basis. We use constant currency results to evaluate our Latin America Pawn operations, which are denominated primarily in Mexican pesos, Guatemalan quetzales and other Latin American currencies. We believe that presentation of constant currency and adjusted results is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of our operations and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our business that, when viewed with GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. We provide non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of our GAAP consolidated financial statements. We use this non-GAAP financial information primarily to evaluate and compare operating results across accounting periods.

Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Constant currency results reported herein are calculated by translating consolidated balance sheet and consolidated statement of operations items denominated in local currency to U.S. dollars using the exchange rate from the prior-year comparable period, as opposed to the current period, in order to exclude the effects of foreign currency rate fluctuations. We used the end-of-period rate for balance sheet items and the average closing daily exchange rate on a monthly basis during the appropriate period for statement of operations items. The end-of-period and approximate average exchange rates for each applicable currency as compared to U.S. dollars as of and for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were as follows:

June 30, Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Mexican peso 19.9 23.1 20.0 23.3 20.3 20.8 Guatemalan quetzal 7.6 7.5 7.6 7.5 7.6 7.5 Honduran lempira 23.6 24.4 23.7 24.4 23.8 24.3 Peruvian sol 3.9 3.5 3.8 3.4 3.7 3.4

Our statement of operations constant currency results reflect the monthly exchange rate fluctuations and so are not directly calculable from the above rates. Constant currency results, where presented, also exclude the foreign currency gain or loss.

Miscellaneous Non-GAAP Financial Measures

2021 Q3 2020 Q3 (in millions) Net loss $ (2.6) $ (5.5) Interest expense 5.6 5.4 Interest income (0.5) (0.6) Income tax expense 1.8 (4.8) Depreciation and amortization 7.4 7.7 EBITDA $ 11.7 $ 2.2

Total

Revenues Net

Revenues Income

Before Tax Tax Effect Net

Income Diluted EPS EBITDA 2021 Q3 Reported $ 174.0 $ 108.0 $ (0.8) $ 1.8 $ (2.6) $ (0.05) $ 11.7 Acquisition expenses — — 0.3 0.2 0.1 — 0.3 Peru reserve — — 0.5 0.4 0.1 — — Non cash net interest expense — — 3.5 2.5 1.0 0.02 — Constant currency impact (4.4) (2.5) (0.3) — (0.3) — — 2021 Q3 Adjusted $ 169.6 $ 105.5 $ 3.2 $ 4.9 $ (1.7) $ (0.03) $ 12.0

Total

Revenues Net

Revenues (Loss) Income

Before Tax Tax Effect Net (Loss)

Income Diluted EPS EBITDA 2020 Q3 Reported $ 210.2 $ 102.2 $ (10.2) $ (4.7) $ (5.5) $ (0.10) $ 2.2 COVID-19 expenses — — 0.5 0.1 0.4 0.01 0.5 Civil unrest - asset disposal — — 0.2 — 0.2 — 0.2 Civil unrest - looting — — 2.2 0.7 1.5 0.03 2.2 Currency exchange rate fluctuations — — 0.6 0.1 0.5 0.01 0.5 Non cash interest — — 3.2 1.0 2.2 0.04 — Constant currency impact — 2.2 (0.4) — (0.4) (0.01) (0.3) 2020 Q3 Adjusted $ 210.2 $ 104.4 $ (3.9) $ (2.8) $ (1.1) $ (0.02) $ 5.3

2021 Q3: U.S. Dollar

Amount Percentage

Change YOY (in millions) Consolidated revenue $ 174.0 (17) % Currency exchange rate fluctuations (4.4) Constant currency consolidated revenue $ 169.6 (19) % Consolidated net revenue $ 108.0 6 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations (2.5) Constant currency consolidated net revenue $ 105.5 1 % Consolidated net inventory $ 92.2 (25) % Currency exchange rate fluctuations (2.6) Constant currency consolidated net inventory $ 89.6 (27) % Latin America Pawn net revenue $ 24.7 59 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations (2.5) Constant currency Latin America Pawn net revenue $ 22.2 44 % Latin America Pawn PLO $ 40.0 51 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations (4.0) Constant currency Latin America Pawn PLO $ 36.0 36 % Latin America Pawn PSC revenues $ 16.4 44 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations (1.6) Constant currency Latin America Pawn PSC revenues $ 14.8 30 % Latin America Pawn merchandise sales $ 23.3 15 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations (2.5) Constant currency Latin America Pawn merchandise sales $ 20.8 2 % Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax $ 3.6 583 % Currency exchange rate fluctuations (0.4) Constant currency Latin America Pawn segment profit before tax $ 3.2 535 %

