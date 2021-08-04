Q2 Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of $123.6 million, up 27 percent year-over-year and up 6 percent from the first quarter of 2021.

GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 44.8 percent, down from 45.5 percent for the prior-year quarter and 45.7 percent for the first quarter of 2021.

GAAP net loss for the second quarter of $30.1 million, compared to GAAP net losses of $39.0 million for the prior-year quarter and $25.7 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Non- GAAP Results for the Second Quarter 2021

Non-GAAP revenue for the second quarter of $124.2 million, up 26 percent year-over-year and up 6 percent from the first quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 51.9 percent, down from 53.9 percent for the prior-year quarter and 52.6 percent for the first quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of $9.9 million, up from $8.1 million for the prior-year quarter and consistent with $9.9 million for the first quarter of 2021.

For a reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP results, please see the tables below.

“There were a number of key highlights across the business during the quarter,” said Matt Flake, Q2 CEO. “We had key wins in digital banking, lending, and banking-as-a-service, and we announced the launch of Q2 Innovation Studio, which gives our digital banking customers a powerful set of tools to bring innovation to their customers faster and differentiate their offerings. Given the state of our pipeline across the business, we're optimistic that deal activity will begin to return to pre-pandemic levels in the back half of the year.”

Second Quarter Highlights

Signed an Enterprise, Top-30 US bank to loan origination and ClickSWITCH contracts.

Signed a Tier 2 credit union to a large digital transformation contract for a broad set of solutions led by retail and small business digital banking.

Signed a Tier 1, $24 billion financial institution to both loan pricing and data platform as well as Centrix risk management contracts.

Signed a loan pricing and data platform contract with an existing Tier 1 digital banking customer, a $23 billion financial institution.

Exited the second quarter with over 18.8 million registered users on the Q2 Platform, representing 16 percent year-over-year growth and 3 percent sequential growth from the first quarter of 2021.

“We had a solid financial performance in the second quarter, delivering results which exceeded the high end of our revenue and adjusted EBTIDA guidance,” said David Mehok, Q2 CFO. “Our revenue overachievement combined with operational efficiencies afford us the ability to continue making strategic investments in opportunities that we believe will deliver long-term value creation. The visibility into the second half of the year is resulting in increased full-year guidance of both revenue and adjusted EBITDA.”

Financial outlook

As of August 4, 2021, Q2 Holdings is providing guidance for its third quarter of 2021 and revised guidance for its full-year 2021. The financial information below represents forward-looking, non-GAAP financial information, including estimates of non-GAAP revenue and adjusted EBITDA. GAAP net loss is the most comparable GAAP measure to adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA differs from GAAP net loss in that it excludes items such as depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition-related costs, interest, income taxes, unoccupied lease charges, partnership termination charges, loss on extinguishment of debt and the impact to deferred revenue from purchase accounting. Q2 Holdings is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of these exclusions without unreasonable effort. Therefore, Q2 Holdings has not provided guidance for GAAP net loss or a reconciliation of the foregoing forward-looking adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net loss. However, it is important to note that these excluded items could be material to our results computed in accordance with GAAP in future periods.

Q2 Holdings is providing guidance for its third quarter of 2021 as follows:

Total non-GAAP revenue of $125.0 million to $126.5 million, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19 percent to 21 percent.

Adjusted EBITDA of $6.2 million to $6.8 million.

Q2 Holdings is providing updated guidance for the full-year 2021 as follows:

Total non-GAAP revenue of $497.5 million to $499.5 million, which would represent year-over-year growth of 22 to 23 percent.

Adjusted EBITDA of $33.2 million to $34.7 million, representing 7 percent of non-GAAP revenue for the year.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder – from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Q2 uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue; adjusted EBITDA; non-GAAP gross margin; non-GAAP gross profit; non-GAAP sales and marketing expense; non-GAAP research and development expense; non-GAAP general and administrative expense; non-GAAP operating expense; non-GAAP operating income (loss); non-GAAP net income; non-GAAP net income per share; and non-GAAP diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful measures of operating performance because they exclude items that Q2 does not consider indicative of its core performance.

In the case of non-GAAP revenue, Q2 adjusts revenue to exclude the impact to deferred revenue from purchase accounting adjustments. In the case of adjusted EBITDA, Q2 adjusts net loss for such items as interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition-related costs, unoccupied lease charges, partnership termination charges, loss on extinguishment of debt, and the impact to deferred revenue from purchase accounting. In the case of non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP gross profit, Q2 adjusts gross profit and gross margin for stock-based compensation amortization of acquired technology, acquisition-related costs and the impact to deferred revenue from purchase accounting. In the case of non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, and non-GAAP general and administrative expense, Q2 adjusts the corresponding GAAP expense to exclude stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP Operating Expense is calculated by taking the sum of non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP research and development expense and non-GAAP general and administrative expense. In the case of non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, Q2 adjusts operating loss and net loss, respectively, for stock-based compensation, acquisition-related costs, amortization of acquired technology, amortization of acquired intangibles, unoccupied lease charges, partnership termination charges, and the impact to deferred revenue from purchase accounting, and with respect to non-GAAP net income, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and loss on extinguishment of debt. In the case of non-GAAP diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, Q2 adjusts GAAP diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding by the weighted-average effect of potentially dilutive shares which include (i) employee equity incentive plans, excluding the impact of unrecognized stock-based compensation expense and (ii) convertible senior notes outstanding and related warrants including the anti-dilutive impact of the Company’s note hedge and capped call agreements on convertible senior notes outstanding.

There are limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting and may not be completely comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in the exact method of calculation between companies. Certain items that are excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures can have a material impact on operating and net income (loss). As a result, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, the closest GAAP measures, or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation to the closest GAAP measures of these non-GAAP measures is contained in tabular form on the attached unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

Q2’s management uses these non-GAAP measures as measures of operating performance; to prepare Q2’s annual operating budget; to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of Q2’s business; to evaluate the effectiveness of Q2’s business strategies; to provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance; to facilitate a comparison of Q2’s results with those of other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results; and in communication with our board of directors concerning Q2’s financial performance.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about: the ability of Q2 Innovation Studio to allow our digital banking customers to bring innovation to their customers faster and differentiate their offerings; the state of our pipeline and resulting optimism in deal activity in the back half of the year; our positive financial results and the ability they afford us to continue making strategic investments in opportunities that we believe will deliver long-term value creation; and, Q2’s quarterly and annual financial guidance. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Q2’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Q2’s business operations and on global economic and financial markets, including on Q2’s customers, partners and suppliers and employees and business, as well as risks related to: (a) the risk of increased competition in its existing markets and as it enters new sections of the market with Tier 1 customers, new markets with Alt-FIs and fintechs and new products and services; (b) the risk that COVID-19, government actions or other factors continue to negatively impact or disrupt the markets for Q2’s solutions and that the markets for Q2’s solutions do not return to normal or grow as anticipated, in particular with respect to Tier 1 customers and Alt-FI and fintech customers; (c) the risk that Q2’s increased focus on selling to larger Tier 1 customers may result in greater uncertainty and variability in Q2’s business and sales results; (d) the risk that changes in Q2’s market, business or sales organization negatively impact its ability to sell its products and services; (e) the challenges and costs associated with selling, implementing and supporting Q2’s solutions, particularly for larger customers with more complex requirements and longer implementation processes, including risks related to the timing and predictability of sales of Q2’s solutions and the impact that the timing of bookings may have on Q2’s revenue and financial performance in a period or any future period, including that any declines in bookings growth may not impact Q2’s revenue and financial performance until future periods; (f) the risk that errors, interruptions or delays in Q2’s products or services or Web hosting negatively impacts Q2’s business and sales; (g) risks associated with cyberattacks, data breaches and breaches of security measures within Q2’s products, systems and infrastructure or the products, systems and infrastructure of third parties upon which Q2 relies and the resultant costs and liabilities and harm to Q2’s business and reputation and its ability to sell its products and services; (h) the impact that a slowdown in the economy, financial markets and credit markets may have on Q2’s customers and Q2’s business sales cycles, prospects and customers’ spending decisions and timing of implementation decisions, particularly in regions where a significant number of Q2’s customers are concentrated; (i) the difficulties and risks associated with developing and selling complex new solutions and enhancements with the technical and regulatory specifications and functionality required by customers and governmental authorities; (j) the risks inherent in technology and implementation partnerships that could cause harm to Q2’s business; (k) the difficulties and costs Q2 may encounter with complex implementations of its solutions and the resulting impact on reputation and the timing of its revenue from any delayed implementations; (l) the risk that Q2 will not be able to maintain historical contract terms such as pricing and duration; (m) the risks associated with managing growth and the challenges associated with improving operations and hiring, retaining and motivating employees to support such growth; (n) the risk that modifications or negotiations of contractual arrangements will be necessary during Q2’s implementations of its solutions or the general risks associated with the complexity of Q2’s customer arrangements; (o) the risks associated with integrating acquired companies and successfully selling and maintaining their solutions; (p) the risks associated with anticipated higher operating expenses in 2021 and beyond; (q) litigation related to intellectual property and other matters and any related claims, negotiations and settlements; (r) the risks associated with further consolidation in the financial services industry; (s) risks associated with selling Q2 solutions internationally; and (t) the risk that Q2 debt repayment obligations may adversely affect its financial condition and cash flows from operations in the future and that Q2 may not be able to obtain capital when desired or needed on favorable terms.

Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the Q2 business is contained in Q2’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of Q2’s website at http://investors.Q2.com/. These forward-looking statements represent Q2’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Q2 disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 317,949 $ 407,703 Restricted cash 2,978 3,482 Investments 93,342 131,352 Accounts receivable, net 38,692 36,430 Contract assets, current portion, net 1,234 1,088 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,435 8,861 Deferred solution and other costs, current portion 24,499 19,042 Deferred implementation costs, current portion 7,230 8,258 Total current assets 495,359 616,216 Property and equipment, net 65,448 49,558 Right of use assets 57,323 34,709 Deferred solution and other costs, net of current portion 31,504 32,782 Deferred implementation costs, net of current portion 17,865 15,184 Intangible assets, net 179,797 184,859 Goodwill 512,869 462,274 Contract assets, net of current portion and allowance 21,189 18,694 Other long-term assets 2,245 2,426 Total assets $ 1,383,599 $ 1,416,702 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 56,034 $ 57,047 Deferred revenues, current portion 89,159 81,935 Lease liabilities, current portion 7,842 6,844 Total current liabilities 153,035 145,826 Convertible notes, net of current portion 537,895 557,468 Deferred revenues, net of current portion 24,740 29,203 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 66,280 36,739 Other long-term liabilities 4,154 4,102 Total liabilities 786,104 773,338 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 1,034,520 1,024,577 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (62 ) (32 ) Accumulated deficit (436,969 ) (381,187 ) Total stockholders' equity 597,495 643,364 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,383,599 $ 1,416,702

Q2 Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues (1) $ 123,573 $ 97,581 $ 240,093 $ 189,961 Cost of revenues (2) (3) 68,233 53,203 131,552 106,310 Gross profit 55,340 44,378 108,541 83,651 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing (2) 20,587 16,310 40,403 36,194 Research and development (2) 29,429 23,642 56,224 48,600 General and administrative (2) 18,704 17,203 37,538 36,313 Acquisition related costs (4) 1,188 1,127 2,038 (840 ) Amortization of acquired intangibles 4,563 4,491 8,982 8,982 Partnership termination charges - 13,244 - 13,244 Unoccupied lease charges (5) 812 668 812 668 Total operating expenses 75,283 76,685 145,997 143,161 Loss from operations (19,943 ) (32,307 ) (37,456 ) (59,510 ) Other income (expense), net (10,006 ) (6,599 ) (18,013 ) (13,064 ) Loss before income taxes (29,949 ) (38,906 ) (55,469 ) (72,574 ) Provision for income taxes (178 ) (65 ) (313 ) (505 ) Net loss $ (30,127 ) $ (38,971 ) $ (55,782 ) $ (73,079 ) Other comprehensive loss: Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale investments (14 ) 108 5 (14 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (37 ) 3 (35 ) (52 ) Comprehensive loss $ (30,178 ) $ (38,860 ) $ (55,812 ) $ (73,145 ) Net loss per common share: Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.53 ) $ (0.76 ) $ (0.99 ) $ (1.46 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 56,360 51,241 56,081 49,911

(1) Includes deferred revenue reduction from purchase accounting of $0.6 million and $1.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $1.1 million and $2.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (2) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of revenues $ 2,763 $ 1,904 $ 5,298 $ 5,312 Sales and marketing 2,930 1,390 5,467 4,144 Research and development 3,506 3,109 6,651 6,879 General and administrative 4,428 4,380 9,306 8,984 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 13,627 $ 10,783 $ 26,722 $ 25,319

(3) Includes amortization of acquired technology of $5.6 million and $5.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $10.8 million and $10.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. (4) The six months ended June 30, 2020 includes a $2.9 million reduction to estimated contingent consideration as a result of the actual contingent consideration calculated as of the final measurement date of March 31, 2020. (5) Unoccupied lease charges include costs related to the early vacating of various facilities, partially offset by anticipated sublease income from these facilities. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the charges related to an updated assessment of facilities in Georgia and Texas, and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the charges related to the vacating of facilities in California.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (55,782 ) $ (73,079 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities: Amortization of deferred implementation, solution and other costs 11,614 8,608 Depreciation and amortization 26,498 26,046 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,045 945 Amortization of debt discount 13,054 10,177 Amortization of premiums on investments 458 83 Stock-based compensation expense 27,392 26,065 Deferred income taxes 72 311 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,513 - Other non-cash charges 1,221 940 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (21,076 ) (27,310 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 6,009 (27,214 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Net maturities of investments 37,558 19,556 Purchases of property and equipment (14,379 ) (14,775 ) Business combinations, net of cash acquired (64,652 ) - Capitalization of software development costs (2,307 ) (398 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (43,780 ) 4,383 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs - 311,636 Payments for repurchases of convertible notes (63,692 ) - Proceeds from bond hedges related to convertible notes 26,295 - Payments for warrants related to convertible notes (19,655 ) - Proceeds from exercise of stock options to purchase common stock 4,565 4,216 Payment of contingent consideration - (16,862 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (52,487 ) 298,990 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (90,258 ) 276,159 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 411,185 103,562 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 320,927 $ 379,721

Q2 Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP revenue $ 123,573 $ 97,581 $ 240,093 $ 189,961 Deferred revenue reduction from purchase accounting 595 1,321 1,123 2,763 Non-GAAP revenue $ 124,168 $ 98,902 $ 241,216 $ 192,724 GAAP gross profit $ 55,340 $ 44,378 $ 108,541 $ 83,651 Stock-based compensation 2,763 1,904 5,298 5,312 Amortization of acquired technology 5,604 5,452 10,761 10,929 Acquisition related costs 106 233 222 491 Deferred revenue reduction from purchase accounting 595 1,321 1,123 2,763 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 64,408 $ 53,288 $ 125,945 $ 103,146 Non-GAAP gross margin: Non-GAAP gross profit $ 64,408 $ 53,288 $ 125,945 $ 103,146 Non-GAAP revenue 124,168 98,902 241,216 192,724 Non-GAAP gross margin 51.9 % 53.9 % 52.2 % 53.5 % GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 20,587 $ 16,310 $ 40,403 $ 36,194 Stock-based compensation (2,930 ) (1,390 ) (5,467 ) (4,144 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 17,657 $ 14,920 $ 34,936 $ 32,050 GAAP research and development expense $ 29,429 $ 23,642 $ 56,224 $ 48,600 Stock-based compensation (3,506 ) (3,109 ) (6,651 ) (6,879 ) Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 25,923 $ 20,533 $ 49,573 $ 41,721 GAAP general and administrative expense $ 18,704 $ 17,203 $ 37,538 $ 36,313 Stock-based compensation (4,428 ) (4,380 ) (9,306 ) (8,984 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 14,276 $ 12,823 $ 28,232 $ 27,329 GAAP operating loss $ (19,943 ) $ (32,307 ) $ (37,456 ) $ (59,510 ) Deferred revenue reduction from purchase accounting 595 1,321 1,123 2,763 Partnership termination charges - 13,244 - 13,244 Stock-based compensation 13,627 10,783 26,722 25,319 Acquisition related costs 1,294 1,361 2,260 (348 ) Amortization of acquired technology 5,604 5,452 10,761 10,929 Amortization of acquired intangibles 4,563 4,491 8,982 8,982 Unoccupied lease charges 812 668 812 668 Non-GAAP operating income $ 6,552 $ 5,013 $ 13,204 $ 2,047 GAAP net loss $ (30,127 ) $ (38,971 ) $ (55,782 ) $ (73,079 ) Deferred revenue reduction from purchase accounting 595 1,321 1,123 2,763 Partnership termination charges - 13,244 - 13,244 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,513 - 1,513 - Stock-based compensation 13,627 10,783 26,722 25,319 Acquisition related costs 1,294 1,361 2,260 (348 ) Amortization of acquired technology 5,604 5,452 10,761 10,929 Amortization of acquired intangibles 4,563 4,491 8,982 8,982 Unoccupied lease charges 812 668 812 668 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 7,093 5,632 14,099 11,122 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 4,974 $ 3,981 $ 10,490 $ (400 ) Reconciliation from diluted weighted-average number of common shares as reported to Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average number of common shares Diluted weighted-average number of common shares, as reported 56,360 51,241 56,081 49,911 Non-GAAP weighted-average effect of potentially dilutive shares 1,025 1,870 1,365 - Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average number of common shares 57,385 53,111 57,446 49,911 Calculation of non-GAAP income (loss) per share: Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 4,974 $ 3,981 $ 10,490 $ (400 ) Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average number of common shares 57,385 53,111 57,446 49,911 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share $ 0.09 $ 0.07 $ 0.18 $ (0.01 ) Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to adjusted EBITDA: GAAP net loss $ (30,127 ) $ (38,971 ) $ (55,782 ) $ (73,079 ) Depreciation and amortization 13,586 13,029 26,498 26,046 Stock-based compensation 13,627 10,783 26,722 25,319 Provision for income taxes 178 65 313 505 Interest (income) expense, net 8,388 6,584 16,295 12,859 Acquisition related costs 1,294 1,361 2,260 (348 ) Unoccupied lease charges 812 668 812 668 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,513 - 1,513 - Deferred revenue reduction from purchase accounting 595 1,321 1,123 2,763 Partnership termination charges - 13,244 - 13,244 Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,866 $ 8,084 $ 19,754 $ 7,977

Q2 Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenue Guidance (in thousands) Q3 2021 Guidance Full Year 2021 Guidance Low High Low High GAAP revenue $ 124,448 $ 125,948 $ 495,377 $ 497,377 Deferred revenue reduction from purchase accounting 552 552 2,123 2,123 Non-GAAP revenue $ 125,000 $ 126,500 $ 497,500 $ 499,500

