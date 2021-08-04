checkAd

Advance Auto Parts to Report Second Quarter 2021 Earnings on August 24, 2021

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers, will report its second quarter 2021 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Interested parties can listen to the event via a webcast scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. The webcast will be accessible via the company’s Investor Relations website (ir.AdvanceAutoParts.com).

To join by phone, please pre-register online for dial-in and passcode information. Upon registering, participants will receive a confirmation with call details and a registrant ID. While registration is open through the live call, the company suggests registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Advance website for one year.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers. As of April 24, 2021, Advance operated 4,793 stores and 178 Worldpac branches in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company also serves 1,285 independently owned Carquest branded stores across these locations in addition to Mexico, Grand Cayman, the Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and the British Virgin Islands. Additional information about Advance, including employment opportunities, customer services, and online shopping for parts, accessories and other offerings can be found at www.AdvanceAutoParts.com.



