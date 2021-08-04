checkAd

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Activision Blizzard, Inc. - ATVI

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 22:33  |  19   |   |   

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 4, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ATVI), if they purchased the Company’s securities between August 4, 2016 and July 27, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

What You May Do

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Activision Blizzard Inc!
Long
Basispreis 72,82€
Hebel 8,64
Ask 0,76
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 89,58€
Hebel 8,20
Ask 0,69
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

If you purchased securities of Activision Blizzard and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-atvi/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by October 4, 2021.

About the Lawsuit

Activision Blizzard and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On July 20, 2021, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against the Company alleging violations of the state’s Equal Pay Act as well as the Fair Employment and Housing Act based on disturbing incidents of sexual harassment and assault. On July 27, 2021, Bloomberg reported that thousands of current and former employees of the Company had signed a petition in protest of the Company’s “abhorrent and insulting” response to the lawsuit and had planned walkout and work stoppage the following day, resulting in the Company’s CEO sending a letter to employees apologizing for the Company’s “tone deaf” response to the DFEH lawsuit and promising “swift action to be [. . .] compassionate[,] caring [and] to ensure a safe environment.”

On this news, shares of Activision fell $5.89, or over 6%, to close at $84.05 on July 27, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The case is Cheng v. Activision Blizzard, Inc., et al., No. 1:21-cv-06240.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Activision Blizzard Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Activision's neuer Blockbuster Ende Oktober weckt hohe Erwartungen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Activision Blizzard, Inc. - ATVI Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until October 4, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
BioNTech Completes Acquisition of Kite’s Neoantigen TCR Cell Therapy R&D Platform and ...
The GEO Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Mattel Once Again Says #ThankYouHeroes by Supporting First Responders Children’s Foundation and ...
Accenture to Acquire Blue Horseshoe, Deepening Customer-Centric Supply Chain Transformation ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
Kraft Heinz Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
16:31 UhrNvidia, GM, Intuitive Surgical, AMD, Activision Blizzard, Match Group, Alibaba - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
09:38 UhrSiemens Energy, Lyft, Tencent, Take-Two, Activision Blizzard, CTS Eventim - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
02:00 UhrACTIVISION BLIZZARD ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Activision Blizzard, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Activision Blizzard Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Activision Blizzard, Inc. and Encourages Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21ATVI INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, A LEADING AND LONGSTANDING LAW FIRM, Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Activision Blizzard, Inc. – ATVI
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21A Letter From President and Chief Operating Officer Daniel Alegre Regarding Blizzard Entertainment
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.08.213 Aktien, bei denen in 10 Jahren aus 300.000 US-Dollar 1 Million US-Dollar werden kann
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
01.08.21Die Zukunft der Videospiele
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
31.07.21ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Activision Blizzard, Inc. - ATVI
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten