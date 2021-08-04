checkAd

Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $12.3 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $12.0 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income(1) was $13.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $13.0 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.

The Company reported net income of $29.0 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $23.8 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Adjusted net income(1) was $32.5 million, or $1.24 per diluted share for six months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $25.4 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Gross written premiums increased by 54.4% to $129.4 million compared to $83.8 million in the second quarter of 2020
  • Net income increased by 2.7% to $12.3 million compared to $12.0 million in the second quarter of 2020
  • Adjusted net income(1) increased by 1.5% to $13.2 million compared to $13.0 million in the second quarter of 2020
  • Total loss ratio of 13.3% compared to 10.1% in the second quarter of 2020
  • Combined ratio of 76.0% compared to 68.4% in the second quarter of 2020
  • Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 73.8%, compared to 65.1% in the second quarter of 2020
  • Annualized return on equity of 13.1%, compared to 15.1% in the second quarter of 2020
  • Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 14.1%, compared to 16.4% in the second quarter of 2020

(1) See discussion of “Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators” below.

“Our second quarter results, highlighted by year-over-year gross written premium growth of 54%, demonstrate the sustained momentum we are seeing across our business,” commented Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe that our E&S business, which delivered $34.1 million in gross written premium and grew 43% sequentially from the first quarter, is in the very early innings of its development and has the potential to reach the size of our admitted carrier over time. In addition to our topline growth, importantly we delivered strong earnings, and grew net income despite $3.9 million of non-recurring, incremental reinsurance charges incurred as a result of Winter Storm Uri. During the quarter we continued our focus on using risk transfer to provide a stable earnings base and profitable growth as we successfully completed our June 1 reinsurance renewal in which we procured approximately $180 million of incremental reinsurance limit for earthquakes and $100 million of incremental limit for windstorms. Our reinsurance coverage now exhausts at $1.65 billion for earthquake events and $700 million for hurricane events, which we believe provides ample capacity for our growth.”

Mr. Armstrong added, “While I am very pleased with our growth, I am most proud of our people and the culture they create at Palomar. We analytically and proactively manage our portfolio, product by product and state by state, at a granular level, as we seek to optimize risk adjusted returns, exposures, and most of all profitability. We continue to invest in the development of new product offerings that add value to the market and achieve target returns and as such launched several during the quarter. We remain confident in our ability to expand our product suite, distribution footprint, and earnings base over time. Moreover, we believe we have the capital to execute our strategy for the foreseeable future and opportunistically deploy it towards other initiatives that we believe generate an attractive return. Consistent with that philosophy, during the quarter we repurchased 239,000 shares of our stock under the share repurchase program we announced in late March.”

Underwriting Results
Gross written premiums increased 54.4% to $129.4 million compared to $83.8 million in the second quarter of 2020, while net earned premiums increased 37.9% compared to the prior year’s second quarter. Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the second quarter were $7.2 million due to attritional losses of $8.4 million offset by $1.1 million of favorable development on current and prior year catastrophe losses. The loss ratio for the quarter was 13.3%, including an attritional loss ratio of 15.4%, compared to a loss ratio of 10.1% during the same period last year comprised entirely of attritional losses. Non-catastrophe losses increased mainly due to growth of lines of business subject to attritional losses such as Specialty Homeowners, Flood, and Inland Marine.

Underwriting income(1) was $13.0 million resulting in a combined ratio of 76.0% compared to underwriting income of $12.4 million and a combined ratio of 68.4% during the same period last year. The Company’s second quarter underwriting income and combined ratio were impacted by $3.9 million of additional reinsurance charges from Winter Storm Uri.

The second quarter of 2021 results also include certain expenses related to stock-based compensation, amortization of intangibles, and catastrophe bond issuances. The second quarter of 2020 results include certain expenses related to the Company’s stock offerings, stock-based compensation, and expenses associated with a catastrophe bond. Without these items, the Company’s adjusted combined ratio was 73.8% in the second quarter compared to 65.1% during the same period last year.

Investment Results
Net investment income increased by 3.8% to $2.2 million compared to $2.1 million in the prior year’s second quarter. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended June 30, 2021, offset by lower yields on invested assets. Funds are generally invested conservatively in high quality securities, including government agency, asset and mortgage-backed securities, municipal and corporate bonds with an average credit quality of "A1/A". The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 3.84 years at June 30, 2021. Cash and invested assets totaled $427.8 million at June 30, 2021. During the current year second quarter, the Company recognized realized and unrealized gains of $0.3 million due to unrealized gains on fixed income based equity securities as compared to realized and unrealized gains of $0.8 million in last year’s second quarter.

Tax Rate
The effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was 20.5% compared to 21.5% for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Stockholders’ Equity and Returns
Stockholders' equity was $376.7 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $363.7 million at December 31, 2020. For the three months ended June 30, 2021, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 13.1% compared to 15.1% for the same period last year while annualized adjusted(1) return on equity was 14.1% compared to 16.4% for the same period last year. During the current quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 239,000 shares, or $15.8 million, of the Company’s previously announced $40 million share repurchase authorization.

Full Year 2021 Outlook
For the full year 2021, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $64.0 million to $69.0 million.

Conference Call
As previously announced, Palomar will host a conference call August 5, 2021, to discuss its second quarter 2021 results at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-423-9813 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8573 (international) and asking for the Palomar Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. A telephonic replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers 1-412-317-6671 and providing the access code 13721260. The telephonic replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on August 12, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.plmr.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd., Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc. and Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company. Palomar is an innovative insurer that focuses on the provision of specialty insurance for residential and commercial clients. Palomar’s underwriting and analytical expertise allow it to concentrate on certain markets that it believes are underserved by other insurance companies, such as the markets for earthquake, hurricane and flood insurance. Palomar’s principal insurance subsidiary, Palomar Specialty Insurance Company, is an admitted carrier in 32 states and has an A.M. Best financial strength rating of “A-” (Excellent).

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators
Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses.  See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Tangible stockholders’ equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.

Safe Harbor Statement
Palomar cautions you that statements contained in this press release may regard matters that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Palomar that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "expect," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, the frequency and severity of adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Contact
Media Inquiries
Sarah Flocken
1-240-630-0316
sarah@conwaymarketinggroup.com

Investor Relations
Shannon Devine
1-619-771-1743
investors@plmr.com

Source: Palomar Holdings, Inc.



Summary of Operating Results

The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:

                         
    Three months ended            
    June 30,           
    2021   2020   Change   % Change
    ($ in thousands, except per share data)  
Gross written premiums   $ 129,359     83,807   $ 45,552   54.4 %
Ceded written premiums     (51,568)     (30,198)     (21,370)   70.8 %
Net written premiums     77,791     53,609     24,182   45.1 %
Net earned premiums     54,215     39,320     14,895   37.9 %
Commission and other income     1,006     937     69   7.4 %
Total underwriting revenue (1)     55,221     40,257     14,964   37.2 %
Losses and loss adjustment expenses     7,235     3,978     3,257   81.9 %
Acquisition expenses     22,424     14,886     7,538   50.6 %
Other underwriting expenses     12,539     8,976     3,563   39.7 %
Underwriting income (1)     13,023     12,417     606   4.9 %
Net investment income     2,194     2,114     80   3.8 %
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments     300     778     (478)   (61.4) %
Income before income taxes     15,517     15,309     208   1.4 %
Income tax expense     3,177     3,297     (120)   (3.6) %
Net income   $ 12,340   $ 12,012   $ 328   2.7 %
Adjustments:                        
Expenses associated with transactions and stock offerings         456     (456)   NM  
Stock-based compensation expense     907     464     443   95.5 %
Amortization of intangibles     252         252
   NM  
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate     16     399     (383)   NM  
Tax impact     (278)     (284)     6
   NM  
Adjusted net income (1)   $ 13,237   $ 13,047   $ 190   1.5 %
Key Financial and Operating Metrics                        
Annualized return on equity     13.1 %   15.1 %          
Annualized adjusted return on equity (1)     14.1 %   16.4 %          
Loss ratio     13.3 %   10.1 %          
Expense ratio     62.6 %   58.3 %          
Combined ratio     76.0 %   68.4 %          
Adjusted combined ratio (1)     73.8 %   65.1 %          
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.47   $ 0.48            
Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1)   $ 0.51   $ 0.52            
Catastrophe losses   $ (1,137)   $            
Catastrophe loss ratio (1)     (2.1) %   %          
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1)     75.9 %   65.1 %          
NM- not meaningful                        

(1)- Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following table summarizes the Company’s results for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:

                         
    Six months ended            
    June 30,             
    2021   2020   Change   % Change  
    ($ in thousands, except per share data)  
Gross written premiums   $ 232,936   $ 155,301   $ 77,635   50.0 %
Ceded written premiums     (94,932)     (59,693)     (35,239)   59.0 %
Net written premiums     138,004     95,608     42,396   44.3 %
Net earned premiums     101,268     74,126     27,142   36.6 %
Commission and other income     1,717     1,675     42   2.5 %
Total underwriting revenue (1)     102,985     75,801     27,184   35.9 %
Losses and loss adjustment expenses     2,813     5,841     (3,028)   (51.8) %
Acquisition expenses     41,737     27,933     13,804   49.4 %
Other underwriting expenses     26,786     16,928     9,858   58.2 %
Underwriting income (1)     31,649     25,099     6,550   26.1 %
Net investment income     4,413     4,148     265   6.4 %
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments     (439)     1,219     (1,658)   (136.0) %
Income before income taxes     35,623     30,466     5,157   16.9 %
Income tax expense     6,653     6,681     (28)   (0.4) %
Net income   $ 28,970   $ 23,785   $ 5,185   21.8 %
Adjustments:                        
Expenses associated with transactions and stock offerings     411     708     (297)   NM  
Stock-based compensation expense     1,845     907     938   103.4 %
Amortization of intangibles     589         589   NM  
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate     1,698     399     1,299   NM  
Tax impact     (990)     (433)     (557)   NM  
Adjusted net income (1)   $ 32,523   $ 25,366   $ 7,157   28.2 %
Key Financial and Operating Metrics                        
Annualized return on equity     15.6 %   16.0 %          
Annualized adjusted return on equity (1)     17.6 %   17.1 %          
Loss ratio     2.8 %   7.9 %          
Expense ratio     66.0 %   58.3 %          
Combined ratio     68.7 %   66.1 %          
Adjusted combined ratio (1)     64.3 %   63.4 %          
Diluted earnings per share   $ 1.11   $ 0.95            
Diluted adjusted earnings per share (1)   $ 1.24   $ 1.02            
Catastrophe losses   $ (10,768)   $            
Catastrophe loss ratio (1)     (10.6) %   %          
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses (1)     74.9 %   63.4 %          
NM- not meaningful                        

(1)- Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure- see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and par value data)

             
       June 30,       December 31, 
    2021   2020
    (Unaudited)      
Assets            
Investments:            
Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $384,450 in 2021; $381,279 in 2020)   $ 396,637   $ 397,987
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $5,407 in 2021; $22,291 in 2020)     5,554     24,322
Total investments     402,191     422,309
Cash and cash equivalents     24,932     33,538
Restricted cash     687     248
Accrued investment income     2,629     2,545
Premium receivable     71,605     48,842
Deferred policy acquisition costs     46,007     35,481
Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses     145,459     94,566
Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses     49,458     10,162
Ceded unearned premiums     37,419     35,031
Prepaid expenses and other assets     37,787     34,119
Property and equipment, net     633     739
Intangible assets, net     10,849     11,512
Total assets   $ 829,656   $ 729,092
Liabilities and stockholders' equity            
Liabilities:            
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities   $ 20,954   $ 20,730
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses     169,092     129,036
Unearned premiums     222,612     183,489
Ceded premium payable     29,019     22,233
Funds held under reinsurance treaty     6,823     4,515
Deferred tax liabilities, net     4,411     5,376
Total liabilities     452,911     365,379
Stockholders' equity:            
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020        
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 25,369,503 and 25,525,796 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively     3     3
Additional paid-in capital     313,910     310,507
Accumulated other comprehensive income     9,757     13,246
Retained earnings     53,075     39,957
Total stockholders' equity     376,745     363,713
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 829,656   $ 729,092

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except shares and per share data)

                         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,    June 30, 
       2021   2020   2021   2020
Revenues:                        
Gross written premiums   $ 129,359   $ 83,807   $ 232,936   $ 155,301
Ceded written premiums     (51,568)     (30,198)     (94,932)     (59,693)
Net written premiums     77,791     53,609     138,004     95,608
Change in unearned premiums     (23,576)     (14,289)     (36,736)     (21,482)
Net earned premiums     54,215     39,320     101,268     74,126
Net investment income     2,194     2,114     4,413     4,148
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments     300     778     (439)     1,219
Commission and other income     1,006     937     1,717     1,675
Total revenues     57,715     43,149     106,959     81,168
Expenses:                        
Losses and loss adjustment expenses     7,235     3,978     2,813     5,841
Acquisition expenses     22,424     14,886     41,737     27,933
Other underwriting expenses     12,539     8,976     26,786     16,928
Total expenses     42,198     27,840     71,336     50,702
Income before income taxes     15,517     15,309     35,623     30,466
Income tax expense     3,177     3,297     6,653     6,681
Net income     12,340     12,012     28,970     23,785
Other comprehensive income, net:                        
Net unrealized gains (losses) on securities available for sale for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively     2,710     10,676     (3,489)     4,843
Net comprehensive income   $ 15,050   $ 22,688   $ 25,481   $ 28,628
Per Share Data:                        
Basic earnings per share   $ 0.48   $ 0.49   $ 1.14   $ 0.98
Diluted earnings per share   $ 0.47   $ 0.48   $ 1.11   $ 0.95
                         
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:                        
Basic     25,479,561     24,343,425     25,515,893     24,231,344
Diluted     26,104,880     25,057,029     26,181,206     24,922,630

Underwriting Segment Data

The Company has a single reportable segment and offers primarily earthquake, wind, inland marine, and flood insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product and location are presented below:

                                             
    Three Months Ended June 30,      Six Months Ended June 30, 
    2021   2020     2021   2020  
    ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)  
          % of         % of           % of         % of  
    Amount   GWP   Amount   GWP     Amount   GWP   Amount   GWP  
Product                                            
Residential Earthquake   $ 42,192   32.6 % $ 34,240   40.9 %   $ 78,090   33.5 % $ 62,996   40.6 %
Specialty Homeowners     19,135   14.8 %   11,568   13.8 %     33,138   14.2 %   21,413   13.8 %
Commercial Earthquake     17,343   13.4 %   11,818   14.1 %     38,619   16.6 %   22,666   14.6 %
Commercial All Risk     14,976   11.6 %   14,841   17.7 %     23,165   9.9 %   27,297   17.6 %
Inland Marine     11,681   9.0 %   3,451   4.1 %     19,515   8.4 %   5,341   3.4 %
Hawaii Hurricane     7,788   6.0 %   3,242   3.9 %     13,925   6.0 %   5,937   3.8 %
Residential Flood     2,865   2.2 %   2,032   2.4 %     5,149   2.2 %   3,558   2.3 %
Other     13,379   10.4 %   2,615   3.1 %     21,335   9.2 %   6,093   3.9 %
Total Gross Written Premiums   $ 129,359   100.0 % $ 83,807   100.0 %   $ 232,936   100.0 % $ 155,301   100.0 %


                                             
    Three Months Ended June 30,      Six Months Ended June 30, 
    2021   2020     2021   2020  
    ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)  
          % of         % of           % of         % of  
    Amount   GWP   Amount   GWP     Amount   GWP   Amount   GWP  
State                                               
California   $ 54,223   41.9 % $ 38,420   45.9 %   $ 104,725   45.0 % $ 71,172   45.8 %
Texas     17,373   13.4 %   18,796   22.4 %     28,427   12.2 %   34,587   22.3 %
Florida     11,697   9.0 %     0.0 %     17,755   7.6 %     0.0 %
Hawaii     9,041   7.0 %   3,840   4.6 %     15,970   6.9 %   6,892   4.5 %
Washington     4,663   3.6 %   3,055   3.7 %     8,751   3.8 %   5,661   3.6 %
North Carolina     4,264   3.3 %   2,609   3.1 %     8,152   3.5 %   4,293   2.8 %
Illinois     3,173   2.5 %   1,694   2.0 %     5,775   2.4 %   2,841   1.8 %
Oregon     2,818   2.2 %   2,289   2.7 %     5,723   2.4 %   4,386   2.8 %
Other     22,107   17.1 %   13,104   15.6 %     37,658   16.2 %   25,469   16.4 %
Total Gross Written Premiums   $ 129,359   100.0 % $ 83,807   100.0 %   $ 232,936   100.0 % $ 155,301   100.0 %

During the three months ended June 30, 2021, PSIC accounted for $95.3 million or approximately 73.6% of our gross written premiums and PESIC accounted for $34.1 million or approximately 26.4% of our gross written premiums.

During the six months ended June 30, 2021, PSIC accounted for $175.1 million or approximately 75.2% of our gross written premiums and PESIC accounted for $57.8 million or approximately 24.8% of our gross written premiums.

Gross and net earned premiums

The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:

                                                   
    Three Months Ended                 Six Months Ended            
    June 30,                  June 30,             
       2021   2020   Change   % Change     2021   2020   Change   % Change
    ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)
Gross earned premiums   $ 102,520   $ 70,864   $ 31,656   44.7 %     $ 193,812   $ 135,838   $ 57,974   42.7 %
Ceded earned premiums     (48,305)     (31,544)     (16,761)   53.1 %       (92,544)     (61,712)     (30,832)   50.0 %
Net earned premiums   $ 54,215   $ 39,320   $ 14,895   37.9 %     $ 101,268   $ 74,126   $ 27,142   36.6 %
                                                   
Net earned premium ratio     52.9%     55.5%                   52.3%     54.6%            

Loss detail

                                                   
    Three Months Ended                 Six Months Ended            
    June 30,                  June 30,             
    2021   2020   Change   % Change     2021   2020   Change   % Change
    ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)
Catastrophe losses   $ (1,137)   $   $ (1,137)   NM       $ (10,768)   $   $ (10,768)   NM  
Non-catastrophe losses     8,372     3,978     4,394   110.5 %       13,581     5,841     7,740   132.5 %
Total losses and loss adjustment expenses   $ 7,235   $ 3,978   $ 3,257   81.9 %     $ 2,813   $ 5,841   $ (3,028)   (51.8) %
NM- not meaningful                                                  

The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:

                         
    Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30, 
    2021   2020   2021   2020
      (in thousands)     (in thousands)
Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period   $ 19,016   $ 4,499   $ 34,470   $ 3,869
Add: Incurred losses and LAE, net of reinsurance, related to:                        
Current year     7,612     3,885     5,916     6,064
Prior years     (377)     93     (3,103)     (223)
Total incurred     7,235     3,978     2,813     5,841
Deduct: Loss and LAE payments, net of reinsurance, related to:                        
Current year     (1,060)     1,171     620     1,522
Prior years     3,678     219     13,030     1,101
Total payments     2,618     1,390     13,650     2,623
Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period     23,633     7,087     23,633     7,087
Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period     145,459     17,129     145,459     17,129
Reserve for losses and LAE gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period   $ 169,092   $ 24,216   $ 169,092   $ 24,216

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:

Underwriting revenue

                           
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended
    June 30,      June 30, 
       2021   2020     2021   2020
    (in thousands)     (in thousands)
Total revenue   $ 57,715   $ 43,149     $ 106,959   $ 81,168
Net investment income     (2,194)     (2,114)       (4,413)     (4,148)
Net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments     (300)     (778)       439     (1,219)
Underwriting revenue   $ 55,221   $ 40,257     $ 102,985   $ 75,801

Underwriting income

                           
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended
    June 30,      June 30, 
    2021   2020     2021   2020
    (in thousands)     (in thousands)
Income before income taxes   $ 15,517   $ 15,309     $ 35,623   $ 30,466
Net investment income     (2,194)     (2,114)       (4,413)     (4,148)
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments     (300)     (778)       439     (1,219)
Underwriting income   $ 13,023   $ 12,417     $ 31,649   $ 25,099

Adjusted net income

                           
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended
    June 30,      June 30, 
       2021   2020     2021   2020
    (in thousands)     (in thousands)
Net income   $ 12,340   $ 12,012     $ 28,970   $ 23,785
Adjustments:                          
Expenses associated with transactions and stock offerings         456       411     708
Stock-based compensation expense     907     464       1,845     907
Amortization of intangibles     252
           589    
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate     16     399       1,698     399
Tax impact     (278)     (284)       (990)     (433)
Adjusted net income   $ 13,237   $ 13,047     $ 32,523   $ 25,366

Annualized adjusted return on equity

                             
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended
    June 30,      June 30, 
    2021   2020     2021   2020  
    ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)  
                             
Annualized adjusted net income   $ 52,948   $ 52,188     $ 65,046   $ 50,732  
Average stockholders' equity   $ 376,563   $ 318,032     $ 370,229   $ 296,900  
Annualized adjusted return on equity     14.1 %   16.4 %     17.6 %   17.1 %

Adjusted combined ratio

                             
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended
    June 30,      June 30, 
    2021   2020     2021   2020  
    ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)  
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income   $ 41,192   $ 26,903     $ 69,619   $ 49,027  
Denominator: Net earned premiums   $ 54,215   $ 39,320     $ 101,268   $ 74,126  
Combined ratio     76.0 %   68.4 %     68.7 %   66.1 %
Adjustments to numerator:                            
Expenses associated with transactions and stock offerings   $   $ (456)     $ (411)   $ (708)  
Stock-based compensation expense     (907)     (464)       (1,845)     (907)  
Amortization of intangibles     (252)           (589)      
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate     (16)     (399)       (1,698)     (399)  
Adjusted combined ratio     73.8 %   65.1 %     64.3 %   63.4 %

Diluted adjusted earnings per share

                           
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended
    June 30,      June 30, 
       2021   2020     2021   2020
    (in thousands, except per share data)     (in thousands, except per share data)
                           
Adjusted net income      $ 13,237   $ 13,047     $ 32,523   $ 25,366
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted   $ 26,104,880     25,057,029       26,181,206     24,922,630
Diluted adjusted earnings per share   $ 0.51   $ 0.52     $ 1.24   $ 1.02

Catastrophe loss ratio

                             
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    June 30,      June 30,   
    2021   2020     2021   2020  
    ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)  
Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses   $ 7,235   $ 3,978     $ 2,813   $ 5,841  
Denominator: Net earned premiums   $ 54,215   $ 39,320     $ 101,268   $ 74,126  
Loss ratio     13.3 %   10.1 %     2.8 %   7.9 %
                             
Numerator: Catastrophe losses   $ (1,137)   $     $ (10,768)   $  
Denominator: Net earned premiums   $ 54,215   $ 39,320     $ 101,268   $ 74,126  
Catastrophe loss ratio     (2.1) %   0.0 %     (10.6) %   0.0 %

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

                             
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended  
    June 30,      June 30,   
    2021   2020     2021   2020  
    ($ in thousands)     ($ in thousands)  
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income   $ 41,192   $ 26,903     $ 69,619   $ 49,027  
Denominator: Net earned premiums   $ 54,215   $ 39,320     $ 101,268   $ 74,126  
Combined ratio     76.0 %   68.4 %     68.7 %   66.1 %
Adjustments to numerator:                            
Expenses associated with transactions and stock offerings   $   $ (456)     $ (411)   $ (708)  
Stock-based compensation expense     (907)     (464)       (1,845)     (907)  
Amortization of intangibles     (252)           (589)      
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond, net of rebate     (16)     (399)       (1,698)     (399)  
Catastrophe losses     1,137           10,768      
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses     75.9 %   65.1 %     74.9 %   63.4 %

Tangible Stockholders’ equity

             
    June 30,    December 31,
       2021   2020
    (in thousands)
Stockholders' equity   $ 376,745   $ 363,713
Intangible assets     (10,849)     (11,512)
Tangible stockholders' equity   $ 365,896   $ 352,201




Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results LA JOLLA, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $12.3 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021 as compared to $12.0 million, or …

