Ethan Allen Announces NYSE Ticker Symbol Change to ETD

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ("Ethan Allen" or the "Company") (NYSE: ETH) announced today that it will be changing its ticker symbol from "ETH" to "ETD". Effective on Monday, August 16, 2021, the Company's common shares will trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the new symbol "ETD".



Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen’s Chairman, President and CEO commented, “The Company is changing its ticker symbol to ETD, using the “D” for Design, to reflect our focus on interior design and the personal services of our design professionals throughout our global retail network of over 300 design centers. We also believe this change will better differentiate Ethan Allen news from Ethereum news in search results, as Ethereum is often abbreviated as ETH.”