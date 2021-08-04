vTv Therapeutics Announces 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

“We held our first, highly-productive meeting with the FDA following the designation of Breakthrough Therapy for TTP399 as a potential adjunct treatment for type 1 diabetes,” said Steve Holcombe, president and CEO, vTv Therapeutics. “Based upon the outcome of this meeting, we are planning to conduct two pivotal studies of TTP399 starting in the first half of 2022. We are appreciative of the ongoing dialogue that the Breakthrough Designation affords us and look forward to continuing to work closely with the agency as we refine the design of these studies in the coming weeks.”

Recent Achievements and Outlook

Type 1 Diabetes

Breakthrough Therapy Designation Type B Meeting. As announced in April, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy designation for TTP399 as an adjunctive therapy to insulin for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. The Company held its first Type B meeting with the FDA pursuant to the Breakthrough Therapy designation to discuss the development of TTP399.





Psoriasis

Multiple Ascending Dose Study with HPP737 . The Company completed dosing healthy subjects in a phase 1 multiple ascending dose study to assess the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic profile of HPP737, an oral PDE4 inhibitor. We expect to report the results from this study in the third quarter.





License Partner Updates

vTv and Cantex Entered into a Strategic Licensing Agreement for Azeliragon . In June, the Company announced a new strategic collaboration with Cantex Pharmaceuticals under which Cantex will continue the development of azeliragon for the treatment of the complications associated with cancer, including cachexia and pain from bone metastasis. Cantex will be responsible for the development and commercialization of azeliragon and the companies will allocate profits under a tiered arrangement.





Funding Updates

$50 Million ATM Program . The Company added an additional $50 million of capacity to its at-the-market equity program with Cantor Fitzgerald to fund the ongoing and planned development of TTP399 and HPP737.





First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Cash Position : The Company’s cash position as of June 30, 2021, was $10.8 million compared to $8.4 million as of March 31, 2021.





vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

June 30, March 31, 2021 2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,835 $ 8,449 Accounts receivable, net — 2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 313 710 Current deposits 124 60 Total current assets 11,272 9,221 Property and equipment, net 322 344 Operating lease right-of-use assets 444 464 Long-term investments 9,622 6,725 Total assets $ 21,660 $ 16,754 Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Stockholders’ Deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 4,855 $ 4,965 Operating lease liabilities 169 162 Current portion of contract liabilities 35 35 Current portion of notes payable — — Total current liabilities 5,059 5,162 Contract liabilities, net of current portion 9 18 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 587 633 Warrant liability, related party 3,588 4,519 Other liabilities 50 50 Total liabilities 9,293 10,382 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 60,190 62,647 Stockholders’ deficit: Class A Common Stock 602 576 Class B Common Stock 232 232 Additional paid-in capital 224,457 217,647 Accumulated deficit (273,114 ) (274,730 ) Total stockholders’ deficit attributable to vTv Therapeutics Inc. (47,823 ) (56,275 ) Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders’ deficit $ 21,660 $ 16,754





vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Revenue $ 9 $ 987 Operating expenses: Research and development 2,437 3,103 General and administrative 2,242 2,164 Total operating expenses 4,679 5,267 Operating loss (4,670 ) (4,280 ) Interest income — 1 Interest expense — — Other income (expense), net 3,829 (1,648 ) Loss before income taxes and noncontrolling interest (841 ) (5,927 ) Income tax provision — 15 Net loss before noncontrolling interest (841 ) (5,942 ) Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (233 ) (1,701 ) Net loss attributable to vTv Therapeutics Inc. $ (608 ) $ (4,241 ) Net loss attributable to vTv Therapeutics Inc. common shareholders $ (608 ) $ (4,241 ) Net loss per share of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Class A

Common Stock, basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted-average number of vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Class A Common Stock, basic and diluted 58,615,137 56,472,535



vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue $ 9 $ — $ 996 $ 8 Operating expenses: Research and development 2,437 2,509 5,540 6,713 General and administrative 2,242 1,695 4,406 4,145 Total operating expenses 4,679 4,204 9,946 10,858 Operating loss (4,670 ) (4,204 ) (8,950 ) (10,850 ) Interest income — — 1 12 Interest expense — (222 ) — (390 ) Other income (expense), net 3,829 (565 ) 2,181 (928 ) Loss before income taxes and noncontrolling interest (841 ) (4,991 ) (6,768 ) (12,156 ) Income tax provision — — 15 — Net loss before noncontrolling interest (841 ) (4,991 ) (6,783 ) (12,156 ) Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (233 ) (1,623 ) (1,934 ) (4,064 ) Net loss attributable to vTv Therapeutics Inc. $ (608 ) $ (3,368 ) $ (4,849 ) $ (8,092 ) Net loss attributable to vTv Therapeutics Inc. common

shareholders $ (608 ) $ (3,368 ) $ (4,849 ) $ (8,092 ) Net loss per share of vTv Therapeutics Inc. Class A

Common Stock, basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.18 ) Weighted-average number of vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Class A Common Stock, basic and diluted 58,615,137 45,661,221 57,549,755 44,561,886

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, small molecule drug candidates. vTv has a pipeline of clinical drug candidates led by programs for the treatment of type 1 diabetes and psoriasis. vTv’s development partners are pursuing additional indications in type 2 diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, renal disease, primary mitochondrial myopathy, and pancreatic cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including statements regarding the timing of our clinical trials, our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our results to vary from expectations include those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, merger, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may undertake. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

