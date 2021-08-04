Jushi Holdings Inc. Appoints Brendon Lynch as Executive Vice President of Retail Operations 

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) ( CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced the appointment of Brendon Lynch as the Company’s Executive Vice President of Retail Operations, reporting directly to Jushi Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder Jim Cacioppo . Brendon Lynch brings decades of retail expertise to Jushi that he refined and developed while working with companies such as Anthropologie, Rudy’s Barbershop, TOMS, David Yurman and the Gap. In his new role, Brendon will be responsible for leading Jushi’s retail strategies, including overseeing Jushi’s retail footprint in core markets as well as the introduction and expansion of delivery service.



“Brendon is a standout senior retail executive, who has a proven track record of building and transforming iconic consumer and service brands,” said Jushi Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder Jim Cacioppo. “I am confident that his deep understanding of the buying experience, along with his ability to identify marketplace trends, will play a pivotal and foundational role in our continued success. I am excited to welcome Brendon to the team and look forward to working closely with him as we continue to redefine what a modern cannabis retail experience can be.”



“Wellness is a personal passion of mine and I understand how cannabis can change people’s lives for the better,” said Jushi Executive Vice President of Retail Operations Brendon Lynch. “The idea of being part of such an exceptional culture that Jim has built while working to set a new standard of the cannabis retail experience is very exciting to me. As we continue to expand our footprint in strategic markets across the country, I look forward to working closely with our retail and creative teams to bring a unique and differentiated modern retail experience to our customers -- both in-store and online.”

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4