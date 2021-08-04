The RealReal Provides Monthly Business Update
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—today provided a business update. July
Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) was approximately $116.6 million, an increase of 56% Y/Y and 53% compared to the same period in 2019. In addition, July Average Order Value (AOV) was approximately
$502, an increase of 13% Y/Y and 16% compared to the same period in 2019.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to change consumer and business behavior in ways that are difficult to predict. The RealReal believes that disclosing monthly GMV and AOV will provide additional transparency regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business. Consistent with SEC guidance regarding the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company intends to provide monthly GMV and AOV through the end of 2021.
The following table represents GMV and AOV growth rates for April, May, June and July 2021, as compared to 2020 and 2019:
|2021 vs 2020
|2021 vs 2019
|April
|May
|June
|July
|April
|May
|June
|July
|GMV
|132
|%
|85
|%
|67
|%
|56
|%
|56
|%
|50
|%
|54
|%
|53
|%
|AOV
|28
|%
|25
|%
|22
|%
|13
|%
|10
|%
|15
|%
|20
|%
|16
|%
The information in this press release reflects preliminary information available as of this date. The RealReal will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the market closes on Aug. 9, 2021.
