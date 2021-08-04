checkAd

SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS TO RELEASE SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 12th

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, August 12th at 5:00 pm ET

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market close on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

Please call 10-15 minutes prior to the call to register.

Date:   Thursday, August 12, 2021

Time:   5:00 pm ET

Webcast:   www.safeguard.com/events

Live Number:   844-200-6205  

Replay Number: 929-458-6194

Access Code:   049749

Speakers:   Chief Executive Officer, Eric C. Salzman; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark A. Herndon

Format:   Discussion of the second quarter of 2021 financial results followed by Q&A

Replay will be available through October 12, 2021 at 11:59 pm ET. For more information please contact IR@safeguard.com

About Safeguard Scientifics
Historically, Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) has provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of technology-driven businesses. Safeguard has a distinguished track record of fostering innovation and building market leaders that spans more than six decades. Currently, Safeguard is pursuing a focused strategy to value-maximize and monetize its ownership interests over a multiyear time frame to drive shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.safeguard.com.

CONTACT: SAFEGUARD CONTACT:
Mark Herndon
Chief Financial Officer
(610) 975-4913
mherndon@safeguard.com




