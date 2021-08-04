SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS TO RELEASE SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 12th

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market close on Thursday, August 12, 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for Thursday, August 12th at 5:00 pm ET

Please call 10-15 minutes prior to the call to register.

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021

Time: 5:00 pm ET

Webcast: www.safeguard.com/events

Live Number: 844-200-6205

Replay Number: 929-458-6194

Access Code: 049749

Speakers: Chief Executive Officer, Eric C. Salzman; and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mark A. Herndon

Format: Discussion of the second quarter of 2021 financial results followed by Q&A

Replay will be available through October 12, 2021 at 11:59 pm ET. For more information please contact IR@safeguard.com .

About Safeguard Scientifics

Historically, Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) has provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of technology-driven businesses. Safeguard has a distinguished track record of fostering innovation and building market leaders that spans more than six decades. Currently, Safeguard is pursuing a focused strategy to value-maximize and monetize its ownership interests over a multiyear time frame to drive shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.safeguard.com.

CONTACT: SAFEGUARD CONTACT: Mark Herndon Chief Financial Officer (610) 975-4913 mherndon@safeguard.com