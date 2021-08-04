checkAd

Gladstone Commercial Provides a Business Update

Autor: Accesswire
04.08.2021, 22:45  |  33   |   |   

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) ("we" or "Gladstone Commercial") is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office …

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) ("we" or "Gladstone Commercial") is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. We are providing the following business update regarding our portfolio performance during a time of market volatility related to, among other factors, the global COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Approximately 99% of July cash base rents have been paid and collected. Portfolio occupancy is in excess of 96%, as of July 31, 2021.
  • We remain within a small subset of U.S. equity REITs that have maintained their dividend rate and payment of distributions in tandem with this high level of rental collections during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • We continue to execute our growth strategy. Year-to-date, we have acquired $41.125 million of industrial properties, totaling 285,956 square feet, across four properties, at an average GAAP capitalization rate of 7.7%, with a weighted average lease term of 15.6 years.
  • On July 21, 2021, we announced the acquisition of an 80,604 square foot industrial facility on 18.6 acres with significant outdoor storage in Pacific (St. Louis), Missouri for $22.0 million. The initial capitalization rate for the acquisition was 6.6%, with a GAAP capitalization rate of 7.5%. The property is 100% leased to ADB Companies, LLC, with 17.4 years of remaining absolute NNN lease term. ADB Companies is an infrastructure solutions provider within the telecom and power sectors, offering a full suite of infrastructure construction services from design through repairs.
  • Our leasing initiatives continue to be successful. We increased straight-line rents an average of approximately 13% on the two lease extensions announced in July. On July 14, 2021, we announced a seven-year, nine-month lease extension with Power Engineers Incorporated ("Power") at our Burnsville, Minnesota office property for their current 12,663 square foot suite. Power services the Power Delivery, Power Generation, Renewables & Storage, Food & Beverage, Government, Agribusiness, Campus Energy, Oil & Gas and Petrochemical industries. This lease renewal continues Power's existing tenancy that began in 2016.
  • On July 26, 2021, we announced a ten-year lease renewal for our entire 60,245 square foot, single story flex office building, located at 6550 First Park Ten in San Antonio, Texas. The property is leased to PIMA Medical Institute, which operates a medical trade school at the building and has been at the location since 2018.
  • We have continued to raise additional capital through our equity capital markets initiatives to fund acquisitions and operating needs. On June 21, 2021, we announced a public offering of 6.00% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, raising approximately $96.6 million in net proceeds, which we used to fully redeem the previously outstanding 7.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, resulting in a decreased dividend rate of 1 percentage point. The execution created significant annual savings and will benefit core FFO performance. In addition, we have continued to raise equity capital through our common stock ATM program. Since January 1, 2021, and through July 31, 2021, we have issued 1.1 million shares of common stock for net proceeds of $21.2 million.
  • We continue to have ample liquidity and a strong capital structure. As of July 31, 2021, our current available liquidity is approximately $27.5 million via our revolving credit facility and cash on hand.

We have experienced successful rent collection during the COVID-19 pandemic; however, we may receive additional rent relief requests as the pandemic continues to adversely affect business operations. However, we are unable to quantify the outcomes of potential future negotiation of relief packages, the success of any tenant's financial prospects or the amount of relief requests that we will ultimately receive or grant.

Seite 1 von 3
Gladstone Commercial Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gladstone Commercial Provides a Business Update MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) ("we" or "Gladstone Commercial") is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") focused on acquiring, owning and operating net leased industrial and office …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
2021 Second Quarter Report
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
Cloud DX Announces the Date of Its Second Quarter Investor Update and Earnings Call, Retention of ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
Jericho Energy Ventures Subsidiary Hydrogen Technologies Files Provisional Patents for its ...
Golden Dawn To Reactivate Greenwood Mill
Galaxy Next Generation Issues Shareholder Update
Ur-Energy Releases 2021 Q2 Results
Electrovaya Announces Q3 2021 - Quarter End June 30, 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call to ...
Titel
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To ...
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Rapid Nutrition Attracts Notable Investor Confidence with Swiss Investors Exercising Conversion ...
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Gold Mountain Provides Clarification on Its July 12th Release
Petroteq Provides By-Weekly Update on Status of Application for Management Cease Trade Order
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (CBWA) Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
2021 Second Quarter Report
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.07.21Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Ten Year Lease Renewal at San Antonio Office Building
Accesswire | Analysen
21.07.21Gladstone Commercial Announces $22.0 Million Industrial Acquisition in Pacific, MO
Accesswire | Analysen
14.07.21Gladstone Commercial Corporation Executes 7.75-year Lease Renewal at Office Property in Burnsville, Minnesota
Accesswire | Analysen
13.07.21Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for July, August and September 2021 and Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates
Accesswire | Analysen
07.07.21Gladstone Commercial Corporation Announces Twelve-Year Lease at Port of Catoosa, OK Industrial Facility
Accesswire | Analysen
06.07.21Gladstone Commercial Provides a Business Update
Accesswire | Analysen