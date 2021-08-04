SEACOR Marine Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

checkAd

HOUSTON, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2021 were $42.8 million, operating income was $8.4 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $10.2 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations of $33.9 million, operating loss of $17.8 million, and DVP of $13.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Notable second quarter items include:

  • Operating results in the second quarter reflect increased levels of activity across all regions, especially in international markets. Increased utilization levels and moderate rate improvements were offset by higher expenses associated with reactivation and repositioning of 10 vessels in our fleet, COVID-19 related expenses including repairs and maintenance previously deferred due to COVID-19 and higher labor and rotation costs. The Company continues to monitor the impact of COVID-19 on its global operations, including the most recent Delta variant.
  • Entered into an agreement with Chase to extinguish $117.3 million of debt for a cash payment of $50.0 million, consisting of $25.0 million of cash on hand and $25.0 million of insurance proceeds from the SEACOR Power, resulting in a 25% decrease in Company’s long-term debt.
  • Gains on asset dispositions of $22.7 million, primarily due to the recovery of insurance proceeds relating to the SEACOR POWER incident.

For the second quarter of 2021, net income attributable to SEACOR Marine was $48.8 million ($1.92 earnings per basic share and $1.79 earnings per diluted share), primarily due to a $22.7 million gain on asset dispositions and a $62.0 million gain on debt extinguishment described above. This compares to a net loss from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2020 of $6.7 million ($0.27 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, the second quarter of 2021 results compare to consolidated operating revenues from continuing operations of $36.5 million, operating loss of $16.6 million, and DVP of $10.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. For the first quarter of 2021 the net loss attributable to SEACOR Marine’s continuing operations was $16.9 million ($0.67 loss per basic and diluted share).

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert provided the following statement: “The second quarter of 2021 will be forever marked by the tragic loss of the SEACOR POWER. We continue to support our team members and their families, and cooperate with the NTSB and the U.S. Coast Guard throughout their ongoing investigations.”

___________________

(1 ) Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability when applied to reportable segments and a non-GAAP measure when applied to individual vessels, fleet categories or the combined fleet.  DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its individual vessels, fleet categories, regions and combined fleet, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. leased-in expense for leased-in vessels).  DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures.  DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP.  See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.

SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide.  SEACOR Marine and its joint ventures operate a diverse fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; provide construction, well workover and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance and repair.  Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support and emergency response services.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.  Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters.  Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company.  These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements.  Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made.  The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law.  It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any).  These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except share data)

    Three Months Ended June 30,     Six months ended June 30,  
    2021     2020     2021     2020  
Operating Revenues   $ 42,799     $ 33,925     $ 79,311     $ 69,592  
Costs and Expenses:                                
Operating     32,615       20,128       58,922       40,864  
Administrative and general     9,152       13,241       17,763       22,634  
Lease expense     1,234       1,202       2,312       4,527  
Depreciation and amortization     14,093       13,725       28,891       27,087  
      57,094       48,296       107,888       95,112  
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net     22,653       (3,453 )     20,380       (16,025 )
Operating Income (Loss)     8,358       (17,824 )     (8,197 )     (41,545 )
Other Income (Expense):                                
Interest income     135       516       1,121       1,178  
Interest expense     (7,310 )     (6,717 )     (15,328 )     (14,091 )
SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees           (9 )     (7 )     (25 )
Gain on debt Extinguishment     61,994             61,994        
Derivative gains, net     30       85       385       5,199  
Foreign currency gains (losses), net     (657 )     193       (1,123 )     903  
Other, net     (1 )           (1 )      
      54,191       (5,932 )     47,041       (6,836 )
Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies     62,549       (23,756 )     38,844       (48,381 )
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)     15,915       (15,007 )     13,227       (21,669 )
Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies     46,634       (8,749 )     25,617       (26,712 )
Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies     2,167       2,081       6,270       2,106  
Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations     48,801       (6,668 )     31,887       (24,606 )
Income (Loss) Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (Includes Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats of $22,756)           602       22,925       (1,452 )
Net Income (Loss)     48,801       (6,066 )     54,812       (26,058 )
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries     1       7       1       (4,040 )
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.   $ 48,800     $ (6,073 )   $ 54,811     $ (22,018 )
                                 
Net Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share from Continuing Operations:                                
Basic   $ 1.92     $ (0.27 )   $ 1.26     $ (0.84 )
Diluted   $ 1.79     $ (0.27 )   $ 1.26     $ (0.84 )
Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share from Discontinued Operations:                                
Basic   $     $ 0.03     $ 0.90     $ (0.06 )
Diluted   $     $ 0.03     $ 0.90     $ (0.06 )
Net Earnings (Loss) per Share:                                
Basic   $ 1.92     $ (0.24 )   $ 2.16     $ (0.90 )
Diluted   $ 1.79     $ (0.24 )   $ 2.16     $ (0.90 )
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:                                
Basic     25,435,362       24,851,834       25,370,372       24,420,432  
Diluted     28,345,155       24,851,834       25,371,185       24,420,432  


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)

    Jun. 30, 2021     Mar. 31, 2021     Dec. 31, 2020     Sep. 30, 2020     Jun. 30, 2020  
Time Charter Statistics:                                        
Average Rates Per Day   $ 12,007     $ 11,323     $ 10,931     $ 11,052     $ 10,746  
Fleet Utilization     67 %     55 %     51 %     54 %     57 %
Fleet Available Days     5,177       5,505       5,824       5,807       5,258  
Operating Revenues:                                        
Time charter   $ 41,474     $ 34,290     $ 32,693     $ 34,824     $ 32,389  
Bareboat charter     434       729       732       677       723  
Other marine services     891       1,493       2,619       700       813  
      42,799       36,512       36,044       36,201       33,925  
Costs and Expenses:                                        
Operating:                                        
Personnel     14,353       13,418       13,057       13,401       10,704  
Repairs and maintenance     6,959       3,840       3,445       3,764       3,612  
Drydocking     2,792       2,217       1,753       585       566  
Insurance and loss reserves     2,661       1,958       1,670       1,764       1,489  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     2,893       2,202       2,081       2,131       2,075  
Other     2,957       2,672       3,556       3,074       1,682  
      32,615       26,307       25,562       24,719       20,128  
Direct Vessel Profit (1)     10,184       10,205       10,482       11,482       13,797  
Other Costs and Expenses:                                        
Lease expense     1,234       1,078       1,798       1,200       1,202  
Administrative and general     9,152       8,611       8,556       8,861       13,241  
Depreciation and amortization     14,093       14,798       15,247       14,833       13,725  
      24,479       24,487       25,601       24,894       28,168  
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net     22,653       (2,273 )     (1,796 )     233       (3,453 )
Operating Income (Loss)     8,358       (16,555 )     (16,915 )     (13,179 )     (17,824 )
Other Income (Expense):                                        
Interest income     135       986       61       34       516  
Interest expense     (7,310 )     (8,018 )     (8,288 )     (8,312 )     (6,717 )
SEACOR Holdings guarantee fees           (7 )     (11 )     (11 )     (9 )
Derivative gains (losses), net     30       355       (894 )     5       85  
Gain on debt extinguishment     61,994                          
Foreign currency gains (losses), net     (657 )     (466 )     (1,286 )     (911 )     193  
Other, net     (1 )           (19 )            
      54,191       (7,150 )     (10,437 )     (9,195 )     (5,932 )
Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Benefit and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies     62,549       (23,705 )     (27,352 )     (22,374 )     (23,756 )
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)     15,915       (2,688 )     1,865       (3,120 )     (15,007 )
Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies     46,634       (21,017 )     (29,217 )     (19,254 )     (8,749 )
Equity in Earnings (Loss) of 50% or Less Owned Companies     2,167       4,103       (9,681 )     (588 )     2,081  
Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations     48,801       (16,914 )     (38,898 )     (19,842 )     (6,668 )
Income (Loss) Income on Discontinued Operations, Net of Tax (Includes Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats of $22,756)           22,925       51       1,765       602  
Net Income (Loss)     48,801       6,011       (38,847 )     (18,077 )     (6,066 )
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries     1             (31 )     4       7  
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc.   $ 48,800     $ 6,011     $ (38,816 )   $ (18,081 )   $ (6,073 )
                                         
Net Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share from Continuing Operations:                                        
Basic   $ 1.92     $ (0.67 )   $ (1.54 )   $ (0.79 )   $ (0.26 )
Diluted   $ 1.79     $ (0.67 )   $ (1.54 )   $ (0.79 )   $ (0.26 )
Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share from Discontinued Operations:                                        
Basic   $     $ 0.91     $ -     $ 0.07     $ 0.02  
Diluted   $     $ 0.91     $ -     $ 0.07     $ 0.02  
Net Earnings (Loss) per Share:                                        
Basic   $ 1.92     $ 0.24     $ (1.54 )   $ (0.72 )   $ (0.24 )
Diluted   $ 1.79     $ 0.24     $ (1.54 )   $ (0.72 )   $ (0.24 )
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:                                        
Basic     25,435       25,305       25,265       24,989       24,851  
Diluted     28,345       25,305       25,265       24,989       24,851  
Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End     25,869       25,683       24,919       24,996       24,899  


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION
(in thousands, except statistics)

    Three Months Ended  
    Jun. 30, 2021     Mar. 31, 2021     Dec. 31, 2020     Sep. 30, 2020     Jun. 30, 2020  
United States, primarily Gulf of Mexico                                        
Time Charter Statistics:                                        
Average rates per day worked   $ 17,058     $ 15,910     $ 18,405     $ 19,397     $ 15,574  
Fleet utilization     18 %     6 %     7 %     5 %     5 %
Fleet available days     1,112       1,518       1,797       1,871       1,842  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     137       67       45     37     32  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     748       1,270       1,472       1,576       1,465  
Operating Revenues:                                        
Time charter   $ 3,419     $ 1,489     $ 2,352     $ 1,668     $ 1,478  
Bareboat charter     434       729       732       731       723  
Other marine services     727       546       794       473       513  
      4,580       2,764       3,878       2,872       2,714  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                        
Operating:                                        
Personnel     1,528       1,744       2,372       2,481       2,284  
Repairs and maintenance     389       654       386       338       314  
Drydocking     777       875                   110  
Insurance and loss reserves     923       527       507       778       354  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     245       199       208       251       189  
Other     224       77       116       85       93  
      4,086       4,076       3,589       3,933       3,344  
Direct Vessel (Loss) Profit (1)   $ 494     $ (1,312 )   $ 289     $ (1,061 )   $ (630 )
Other Costs and Expenses:                                        
Lease expense   $ 703     $ 664     $ 677     $ 716     $ 741  
Depreciation and amortization     3,287       4,164       5,854       4,961       5,254  
                                         
Africa and Europe, Continuing Operations                                        
Time Charter Statistics:                                        
Average rates per day worked   $ 11,231     $ 11,356     $ 10,837     $ 10,801     $ 10,918  
Fleet utilization     75 %     68 %     61 %     68 %     86 %
Fleet available days     1,365       1,356       1,472       1,472       1,395  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     65       78       138       45       90  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     176       346       368       216        
Operating Revenues:                                        
Time charter   $ 11,437     $ 10,502     $ 9,796     $ 10,861     $ 13,055  
Bareboat charter                       (54 )      
Other marine services     (224 )     (269 )     343       (279 )     (382 )
      11,213       10,233       10,139       10,528       12,673  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                        
Operating:                                        
Personnel     4,253       3,220       3,510       3,407       3,248  
Repairs and maintenance     2,195       1,191       1,437       1,158       1,463  
Drydocking     374       304       1,269       481       256  
Insurance and loss reserves     352       433       512       397       600  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     887       572       853       1,091       799  
Other     2,072       579       (674 )     774       647  
      10,133       6,299       6,907       7,308       7,013  
Direct Vessel Profit (1)   $ 1,080     $ 3,934     $ 3,232     $ 3,220     $ 5,660  
Other Costs and Expenses:                                        
Lease expense   $ 270     $ 356     $ 1,056     $ 430     $ 420  
Depreciation and amortization     3,305       3,307       2,964       3,784       3,600  


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
 UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY REGION (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

    Three Months Ended  
    Jun. 30, 2021     Mar. 31, 2021     Dec. 31, 2020     Sep. 30, 2020     Jun. 30, 2020  
Middle East and Asia                                        
Time Charter Statistics:                                        
Average rates per day worked   $ 9,292     $ 9,308     $ 9,455     $ 9,670     $ 10,245  
Fleet utilization     81 %     73 %     75 %     78 %     82 %
Fleet available days     1,820       1,852       1,840       1,809       1,613  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     105       115     68     89     113  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     116       239     169     76     61  
Operating Revenues:                                        
Time charter   $ 13,752     $ 12,575     $ 13,008     $ 13,672     $ 13,605  
Other marine services     31       360       927       296       514  
      13,783       12,935       13,935       13,968       14,119  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                        
Operating:                                        
Personnel     5,378       5,208       5,411       5,171       3,795  
Repairs and maintenance     2,806       903       842       1,564       1,580  
Drydocking     1,185       1,066       41       104       200  
Insurance and loss reserves     461       702       501       451       430  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     1,081       559       604       482       955  
Other     43       1,144       3,618       1,771       819  
      10,954       9,582       11,017       9,543       7,779  
Direct Vessel Profit (1)   $ 2,829     $ 3,353     $ 2,918     $ 4,425     $ 6,340  
Other Costs and Expenses:                                        
Lease expense   $ 35     $ 22     $ 47     $ 46     $ 32  
Depreciation and amortization     4,663       4,710       4,505       4,379       3,921  
                                         
Latin America                                        
Time Charter Statistics:                                        
Average rates per day worked   $ 17,034     $ 14,751     $ 12,921     $ 13,355     $ 10,752  
Fleet utilization     86 %     85 %     82 %     99 %     97 %
Fleet available days     880       779       716       655       408  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     117       94       66       7        
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status                              
Operating Revenues:                                        
Time charter   $ 12,866     $ 9,724     $ 7,538     $ 8,621     $ 4,251  
Bareboat charter                              
Other marine services     357       856       555       212       168  
      13,223       10,580       8,093       8,833       4,419  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                        
Operating:                                        
Personnel     3,194       3,246       1,764       2,342       1,377  
Repairs and maintenance     1,569       1,092       780       704       255  
Drydocking     456       (28 )     443              
Insurance and loss reserves     925       296       150       138       105  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     680       872       416       307       132  
Other     618       872       497       444       123  
      7,442       6,350       4,050       3,935       1,992  
Direct Vessel Profit (1)   $ 5,781     $ 4,230     $ 4,043     $ 4,898     $ 2,427  
Other Costs and Expenses:                                        
Lease expense   $ 226     $ 36     $ 18     $ 9     $ 9  
Depreciation and amortization     2,838       2,617       1,924       1,708       950  


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS
(in thousands, except statistics)

    Three Months Ended  
    Jun. 30, 2021     Mar. 31, 2021     Dec. 31, 2020     Sep. 30, 2020     Jun. 30, 2020  
Anchor handling towing supply                                        
Time Charter Statistics:                                        
Average rates per day worked   $ 11,268     $ 7,778     $ 7,967     $ 7,388     $ 8,383  
Fleet utilization     59 %     67 %     44 %     54 %     43 %
Fleet available days     546       540       641       644       667  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     105           133     21     76  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     118       180     228     276     273  
Operating Revenues:                                        
Time charter   $ 3,640     $ 2,801     $ 2,236     $ 2,564     $ 2,413  
Other marine services     (157 )     (130 )     433       (147 )     (137 )
      3,483       2,671       2,669       2,417       2,276  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                        
Operating:                                        
Personnel     1,513       984       1,149       950       853  
Repairs and maintenance     471       241       542       432       679  
Drydocking     1,322       54       847       (2 )     (19 )
Insurance and loss reserves     99       194       199       139       159  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     344       139       258       148       168  
Other     444       270       535       370       341  
      4,193       1,882       3,530       2,037       2,181  
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1)   $ (710 )   $ 789     $ (861 )   $ 380     $ 95  
Other Costs and Expenses:                                        
Lease expense   $ 362     $ 400     $ 1,127     $ 505     $ 518  
Depreciation and amortization     495       494       494       495       500  
                                         
Fast support                                        
Time Charter Statistics:                                        
Average rates per day worked   $ 7,962     $ 7,888     $ 8,074     $ 8,421     $ 8,590  
Fleet utilization     71 %     61 %     60 %     63 %     72 %
Fleet available days     2,100       2,207       2,300       2,300       2,426  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     226       182     155     71     137  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     314       584     549     421     285  
Operating Revenues:                                        
Time charter   $ 11,827     $ 10,657     $ 11,151     $ 12,212     $ 15,078  
Bareboat charter     434       729       732       731       723  
Other marine services     (249 )     (218 )     (283 )     (256 )     (372 )
      12,012       11,168       11,600       12,687       15,429  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                        
Operating:                                        
Personnel     4,802       4,041       4,409       4,180       4,166  
Repairs and maintenance     3,618       1,535       1,604       1,642       1,922  
Drydocking     1,178       1,178       912       587       274  
Insurance and loss reserves     507       466       471       353       304  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     1,154       726       836       976       1,180  
Other     1,640       1,141       2,085       1,489       1,203  
      12,899       9,087       10,317       9,227       9,049  
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1)   $ (887 )   $ 2,081     $ 1,283     $ 3,460     $ 6,380  
Other Costs and Expenses:                                        
Lease expense   $ 352     $ 352     $ 352     $ 351     $ 352  
Depreciation and amortization     4,931       5,096       5,113       5,105       5,405  


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

    Three Months Ended  
    Jun. 30, 2021     Mar. 31, 2021     Dec. 31, 2020     Sep. 30, 2020     Jun. 30, 2020  
Supply                                        
Time Charter Statistics:                                        
Average rates per day worked   $ 11,921     $ 12,110     $ 11,373     $ 11,355     $ 8,477  
Fleet utilization     80 %     63 %     63 %     74 %     83 %
Fleet available days     1,274       1,319       1,360       1,257       527  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     11       105       12       23       13  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     91       315       353       229       61  
Operating Revenues:                                        
Time charter   $ 12,179     $ 10,082     $ 9,714     $ 10,541     $ 3,713  
Bareboat charter                       (55 )      
Other marine services     117       346       482       92       (53 )
      12,296       10,428       10,196       10,578       3,660  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                        
Operating:                                        
Personnel     4,044       4,158       3,364       3,821       1,591  
Repairs and maintenance     2,039       1,135       735       968       375  
Drydocking     180       110       (2 )           197  
Insurance and loss reserves     436       474       238       230       106  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     1,034       1,003       622       601       219  
Other     884       880       1,205       1,022       246  
      8,617       7,760       6,162       6,642       2,734  
Direct Vessel Profit (1)   $ 3,679     $ 2,668     $ 4,034     $ 3,936     $ 926  
Other Costs and Expenses:                                        
Lease expense   $     $     $     $     $  
Depreciation and amortization     2,936       2,977       3,060       2,673       1,000  
                                         
Specialty                                        
Time Charter Statistics:                                        
Average rates per day worked   $ 1,571     $ 1,890     $ 2,025     $ 2,025     $ 2,025  
Fleet utilization     92 %     100 %     100 %     69 %     50 %
Fleet available days     91       90       92       134       182  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     8                          
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status                       42       91  
Operating Revenues:                                        
Time charter   $ 131     $ 170       187       187       184  
Other marine services     23       12       1       (9 )     (10 )
      154       182       188       178       174  
                                         
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                        
Operating:                                        
Personnel     99       89       69       72       47  
Repairs and maintenance     104       8       34       51       102  
Drydocking                 (3 )            
Insurance and loss reserves     5       4       (2 )     13       16  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     5       8       3       (2 )     8  
Other     33       26       18       56       90  
      246       135       119       190       263  
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1)   $ (92 )   $ 47     $ 69     $ (12 )   $ (89 )
Other Costs and Expenses:                                        
Depreciation and amortization   $     $     $ 1,541     $ 89     $ 189  


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)

    Three Months Ended  
    Jun. 30, 2021     Mar. 31, 2021     Dec. 31, 2020     Sep. 30, 2020     Jun. 30, 2020  
Liftboats                                        
Time Charter Statistics:                                        
Average rates per day worked   $ 25,334     $ 26,792     $ 24,561     $ 27,947     $ 24,894  
Fleet utilization     46 %     29 %     27 %     23 %     30 %
Fleet available days     1,167       1,350       1,432       1,472       1,456  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     75       67     18     64     9  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     517       776       880       899       816  
Operating Revenues:                                        
Time charter   $ 13,697     $ 10,580     $ 9,406     $ 9,319     $ 11,001  
Other marine services     688       797       395       316       306  
      14,385       11,377       9,801       9,635       11,307  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                        
Operating:                                        
Personnel     3,916       3,806       3,742       3,963       3,545  
Repairs and maintenance     716       894       524       624       407  
Drydocking     112       875       (1 )           111  
Insurance and loss reserves     1,752       719       690       1,055       893  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     353       320       349       370       343  
Other     (58 )     677       1,642       538       219  
      6,791       7,291       6,946       6,550       5,518  
Direct Vessel Profit (1)   $ 7,594     $ 4,086     $ 2,855     $ 3,085     $ 5,789  
Other Costs and Expenses:                                        
Lease expense   $ 205     $ 12     $ 19     $ 31     $ 44  
Depreciation and amortization     5,171       5,659       6,009       5,980       6,081  
                                         
Other Activity                                        
Operating Revenues:                                        
Other marine services   $ 469     $ 686     $ 1,591     $ 720     $ 1,056  
      469       686       1,591       720       1,056  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                        
Operating:                                        
Personnel     (21 )     340       324       415       502  
Repairs and maintenance     11       27       6       47       128  
Insurance and loss reserves     (138 )     101       74       (26 )     11  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     3       6       13       38       157  
Other     14       (322 )     (1,928 )     (401 )     (417 )
      (131 )     152       (1,511 )     73       381  
Direct Vessel Profit (1)   $ 600     $ 534     $ 3,102     $ 647     $ 675  
Other Costs and Expenses:                                        
Lease expense   $ 315     $ 314     $ 300     $ 335     $ 241  
Depreciation and amortization     560       572       (970 )     545       553  


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)

    Jun. 30, 2021     Mar. 31, 2021     Dec. 31, 2020     Sep. 30, 2020     Jun. 30, 2020  
ASSETS                                        
Current Assets:                                        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 45,446     $ 68,409     $ 32,666     $ 42,314     $ 51,888  
Restricted cash     5,855       3,352       3,352       3,352       3,352  
Receivables:                                        
Trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts     47,082       42,680       45,325       48,294       52,169  
Other     12,152       11,265       10,924       18,365       13,814  
Receivables from SEACOR Holdings           19,332       18,832       18,814       14,394  
Tax Receivable     1,497       1,498       13,556       11,770        
Inventories     425       572       576       573       1,409  
Prepaid expenses and other     4,527       2,326       3,230       3,438       2,835  
Other Current Assets           423                    
Assets held for sale                 50,235       46,768       44,616  
Total current assets     116,984       149,857       178,696       193,688       184,477  
Property and Equipment:                                        
Historical cost     972,267       1,000,430       1,012,873       996,370       987,741  
Accumulated depreciation     (288,882 )     (297,792 )     (291,538 )     (280,468 )     (271,097 )
      683,385       702,638       721,335       715,902       716,644  
Construction in progress     32,903       32,530       32,327       51,969       52,456  
Net property and equipment     716,288       735,168       753,662       767,871       769,100  
Right-of-Use Asset - Operating Leases     5,469       7,046       7,134       7,670       8,148  
Right-of-Use Asset - Finance Lease     116       121       129       137        
Investments, at Equity, and Advances to 50% or Less Owned Companies     77,539       79,000       75,308       84,701       87,177  
Other Assets     2,781       2,624       2,734       3,108       3,200  
    $ 919,177     $ 973,816     $ 1,017,663     $ 1,057,175     $ 1,052,102  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                                        
Current Liabilities:                                        
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   $ 2,885     $ 5,139     $ 7,030     $ 9,446     $ 11,579  
Current lease liability - Finance     32       46       36       27        
Current portion of long-term debt     28,419       34,888       32,377       52,108       51,793  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses     27,163       21,428       29,967       28,888       21,323  
Due to SEACOR Holdings     277                          
Other current liabilities     26,886       29,719       31,467       29,548       29,642  
Discontinued operations                 30,927       28,555       28,882  
Total current liabilities     85,662       91,220       131,804       148,572       143,219  
Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities     4,072       4,778       4,345       5,239       6,067  
Long-Term Finance Lease Liabilities     92       97       105       113        
Long-Term Debt     320,823       431,849       440,510       426,711       422,569  
Conversion Option Liability on Convertible Senior Notes     7       37       2       1       6  
Deferred Income Taxes     46,169       31,766       35,822       36,075       23,740  
Deferred Gains and Other Liabilities     2,951       4,910       3,239       3,810       5,137  
Total liabilities     459,776       564,657       615,827       620,521       600,738  
Equity:                                        
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity:                                        
Common stock     245       243       235       235       232  
Additional paid-in capital     454,079       452,290       451,179       450,320       449,116  
(Accumulated Deficit) Retained earnings     (1,230 )     (50,029 )     (51,839 )     (13,023 )     5,058  
Shares held in treasury     (1,120 )     (1,110 )     (848 )     (848 )     (847 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax     7,107       7,446       2,790       (380 )     (2,541 )
      459,081       408,840       401,517       436,304       451,018  
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries     320       319       319       350       346  
Total equity     459,401       409,159       401,836       436,654       451,364  
    $ 919,177     $ 973,816     $ 1,017,663     $ 1,057,175     $ 1,052,102  


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)

    Three Months Ended  
    Jun. 30, 2021     Mar. 31, 2021     Dec. 31, 2020     Sep. 30, 2020     Jun. 30, 2020  
Cash Flows from Continuing Operating Activities:                                        
Net Income (Loss)   $ 48,801     $ 6,011     $ (38,922 )   $ (19,818 )   $ (6,668 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:                                        
Depreciation and amortization     14,093       14,798       15,247       14,833       13,725  
Deferred financing costs amortization   254     260     266     278     284  
Amortization of employee share awards     1,354       1,111       859       1,204       937  
Restricted stock vesting     (10 )     (262 )                 (3 )
Director share awards     435                         755  
Debt discount amortization     1,787       1,892       1,917       1,797       1,480  
Bad debt recoveries     132       24       (146 )     185       271  
Gain (Loss) from equipment sales, retirements or impairments     (22,653 )     2,273       1,796       (233 )     3,453  
Gain on the Sale of Windcat Workboats           (22,756 )                  
Gain on debt extinguishment, net     (62,749 )                        
Derivative (gains) losses     (30 )     (355 )     894       (5 )     (85 )
Cash settlement payments on derivative transactions, net     (414 )     (919 )     (441 )     (426 )     (265 )
Currency (gains) losses   657     466       1,286     911       (193 )
Deferred income taxes     14,403       (4,056 )     (254 )     12,333       (2,053 )
Equity (Earnings) Losses     (2,167 )     (4,103 )     9,681       588       (2,081 )
Dividends received from equity investees                       2,117        
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:                                        
Accounts receivables     16,047       11,345       7,668       (17,737 )     (8,326 )
Other assets     (1,296 )     1,192       604       656       6,163  
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     4,268       (10,296 )     (2,806 )     886       (21,197 )
Net cash provided by (used in) used in operating activities     12,912       (3,375 )     (2,351 )     (2,431 )     (13,803 )
Cash Flows from Continuing Investing Activities:                                        
Purchases of property and equipment     (926 )     (2,724 )     (2,500 )     (2,833 )     (7,019 )
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment     26,871       3,266             3,539       14,030  
Proceeds from Sale of WWH, net cash sold           38,715                    
Construction reserve funds transferred to short-term cash                             3,745  
Purchase of subsidiary from joint venture                             (8,445 )
Net investing activities in property and equipment     25,945       39,257       (2,500 )     706       2,311  
Investments in and advances to 50% or less owned companies           (736 )     (1,248 )     (713 )      
Principal payments on notes due from equity investees     2,877       919       1,225       490        
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     28,822       39,440       (2,523 )     483       2,311  
Cash Flows from Continuing Financing Activities:                                        
Payments on long-term debt     (56,787 )     (8,302 )     (5,780 )     (8,246 )     (3,506 )
Payments on debt extinguishment cost     (755 )                        
Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of offering costs                 1       (1 )      
Payment on finance lease     (12 )                        
Interest on finance lease           2       1              
Issuance of stock     2       8             2        
Net cash used in financing activities     (57,552 )     (8,292 )     (5,778 )     (8,245 )     (3,506 )
Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents     (4,642 )     4,621       1,004       619       (557 )
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash     (20,460 )     32,394       (9,648 )     (9,574 )     (15,554 )
Cash Flows from Discontinued Operations                                        
Operating Activities           (171 )     1,895       1,518       2,255  
Investing Activities                 (1,436 )     (2,527 )     (1,567 )
Financing Activities                       1,090     4  
Effects of FX Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents                 196       (26 )     339  
Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents from Discontinued Operations:           (171 )     655       55       1,031  
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash     (20,460 )     32,223       (8,993 )     (9,519 )     (14,523 )
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period     71,761       39,538       48,531       58,050       72,573  
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period   $ 51,301     $ 71,761     $ 39,538     $ 48,531     $ 58,050  


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS

    Owned     Joint Ventured     Leased-in     Managed     Total  
June 30, 2021                                        
AHTS     4             2             6  
FSV     23       5       1       1       30  
Supply     14       21                   35  
Specialty (1)     1                         1  
Liftboats (2)     9             1             10  
      51       26       4       1       82  
December 31, 2020                                        
AHTS     4             2             6  
FSV     26       5       1       1       33  
Supply     15       27             1       43  
Specialty           3                   3  
Liftboats     14             1             15  
Crew Transfer Assets Held for Sale     40       5                   45  
Crew transfer Continuing Operations     1                         1  
      100       40       4       2       146  

(1)   One owned vessel classified as a Crew Transfer Continuing Operations as of December 31, 2020 was reclassified as a Specialty Vessel as of June 30, 2021.
(2)   As of June 30, 2021, the Company removed from service four vessels (four liftboats) in this class. Removed from service vessels are not counted in active fleet count.

 





