Green Plains Announces Turnkey Solution for MSC Protein Technology
Tharaldson Ethanol Named Inaugural Turnkey Partner
- Green Plains introduces a turnkey solution for installation of Fluid Quip Technologies’ MSCTM protein technology.
- Through select joint venture partnerships, Green Plains plans to provide all product marketing, quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC), project management and future technology innovation, as well as up to 50% of capital. Green Plains and turnkey partners will collaborate to secure any non-recourse project financing.
- These joint ventures will share in all Ultra-High Protein and incremental renewable corn oil production, with Green Plains serving as the exclusive marketer of the renewable corn oil to maximize the product’s low-carbon intensity valuation through anticipated partnerships with renewable diesel producers.
- Green Plains expects to benefit from Ultra-High Protein and renewable corn oil value creation, with no additional ethanol margin exposure.
- Longtime industry construction firm Fagen, Inc. is expected to provide all engineering and construction services on turnkey MSCTM technology installations.
- Tharaldson Ethanol, a 175 million-gallon facility in Casselton, North Dakota, and one of the largest, best-in-class biofuel producers in the country, is the first turnkey partner.
-
Green Plains plans to target strategic partnerships with 1 billion gallons of production capacity over the coming years. Discussions with multiple potential partners are ongoing.
OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced a turnkey solution for the installation of Fluid Quip Technologies’ MSC system to exclusive partners. Green Plains will provide its turnkey partners up to 50% of capital, as well as marketing and product development of the Ultra-High Protein and post-MSC distillers grains products, and utilization of Green Plains’ exclusive partnerships and internal expertise to help maximize product value. These turnkey solutions will also include quality assurance and control (QA/QC), engineering, project management and construction services, and collaboration on any non-recourse project financing.
0 Kommentare