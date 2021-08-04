Green Plains Announces Turnkey Solution for MSC Protein Technology

Green Plains introduces a turnkey solution for installation of Fluid Quip Technologies’ MSC TM protein technology.

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced a turnkey solution for the installation of Fluid Quip Technologies’ MSC system to exclusive partners. Green Plains will provide its turnkey partners up to 50% of capital, as well as marketing and product development of the Ultra-High Protein and post-MSC distillers grains products, and utilization of Green Plains’ exclusive partnerships and internal expertise to help maximize product value. These turnkey solutions will also include quality assurance and control (QA/QC), engineering, project management and construction services, and collaboration on any non-recourse project financing.