checkAd

Green Plains Announces Turnkey Solution for MSC Protein Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021, 22:48  |  33   |   |   

Tharaldson Ethanol Named Inaugural Turnkey Partner

  • Green Plains introduces a turnkey solution for installation of Fluid Quip Technologies’ MSCTM protein technology.
  • Through select joint venture partnerships, Green Plains plans to provide all product marketing, quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC), project management and future technology innovation, as well as up to 50% of capital. Green Plains and turnkey partners will collaborate to secure any non-recourse project financing.
  • These joint ventures will share in all Ultra-High Protein and incremental renewable corn oil production, with Green Plains serving as the exclusive marketer of the renewable corn oil to maximize the product’s low-carbon intensity valuation through anticipated partnerships with renewable diesel producers.
  • Green Plains expects to benefit from Ultra-High Protein and renewable corn oil value creation, with no additional ethanol margin exposure.
  • Longtime industry construction firm Fagen, Inc. is expected to provide all engineering and construction services on turnkey MSCTM technology installations.
  • Tharaldson Ethanol, a 175 million-gallon facility in Casselton, North Dakota, and one of the largest, best-in-class biofuel producers in the country, is the first turnkey partner.
  • Green Plains plans to target strategic partnerships with 1 billion gallons of production capacity over the coming years. Discussions with multiple potential partners are ongoing.

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) today announced a turnkey solution for the installation of Fluid Quip Technologies’ MSC system to exclusive partners. Green Plains will provide its turnkey partners up to 50% of capital, as well as marketing and product development of the Ultra-High Protein and post-MSC distillers grains products, and utilization of Green Plains’ exclusive partnerships and internal expertise to help maximize product value. These turnkey solutions will also include quality assurance and control (QA/QC), engineering, project management and construction services, and collaboration on any non-recourse project financing.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Green Plains Announces Turnkey Solution for MSC Protein Technology Tharaldson Ethanol Named Inaugural Turnkey Partner Green Plains introduces a turnkey solution for installation of Fluid Quip Technologies’ MSCTM protein technology.Through select joint venture partnerships, Green Plains plans to provide all …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
ObsEva Announces Two Cornerstone Publications Describing Clinical Trials of Nolasiban for Improving ...
INVL Renewable Energy Fund I, a fund managed by INVL Asset Management, a subsidiary of Invalda ...
Endeavour reports record Q2-2021 results
JDE Peet’s reports half-year results 2021
Majority of UK Businesses Only Paying Lip Service to Supporting Workforce Diversity
Wolters Kluwer 2021 Half-Year Report
Sparkle Boosts Its Nibble Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone Capabilities, Selecting ...
Hyloris Reports 2021 Half-Year Results: Multiple Potential Value Inflection Points Ahead
Endeavour reports record Q2-2021 results; well positioned to achieve top-half of full year ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board