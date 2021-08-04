Renewal Fuels, Inc. (RNWF) Executes Agreements to Acquire 6 Companies

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC PINK:RNWF) (the 'Company'), has executed Asset Purchase Agreements or Share Exchange Agreements to acquire Sacred Biosciences, Inc., 7 Point Financial, 9 Square Consulting, …

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC PINK:RNWF) (the 'Company'), has executed Asset Purchase Agreements or Share Exchange Agreements to acquire Sacred Biosciences, Inc., 7 Point Financial, 9 Square Consulting, Microcap Advisors, LLC, Pacific Compliance Corporation and Sunshine Hemp, Inc. These strategic acquisitions are focused in the areas of psilocybin, legalized hemp, and financial services companies. With the acquisition agreements now in place, the Company plans to share more details related to each of the target companies as they become subsidiaries or divisions of Renewal Fuels, Inc.

Sacred Biosciences, Inc.: www.sacredbioscience.com

Alternative Psychedelic Treatment Solutions.

Sacred Biosciences, Inc. is a research company located in Oregon and is pioneering the future of psychedelic research, psilocybin farming and alternative therapeutics. The company plans on collaborating with universities, pharma companies, and non-profit agencies to study psilocybin. Sacred Biosciences plans on entering the production market for psychedelic treatment options. Sacred Biosciences plans on launching its first productivity and focus nutraceutical product in September 2021. This product will utilize organic ingredients to enhance cognitive performance and will be marketed on various platforms.

The Company is committed to being a 'socially responsible' for profit corporation. It plans on dedicating and assisting in the research areas of Post-Traumatic Stress Syndrome and other mental conditions. 'This is a fast-developing area with lot of focus on medical, legal and policy development and is a great fit for Renewal Fuels, as we can enter this field in its infancy and make a meaningful impact.' said CEO Alka Badshah.

Sunshine Hemp, Inc.: www.sunshinehempfl.com

Cultivating Premium Florida Certified Hemp Seed Genetics.

Sunshine Hemp, Inc. is committed to helping Florida Farmers with the Best Hemp genetics for CBD, CBG and other hemp derived products. Located in Tallahassee, Florida, Sunshine Hemp was the first Industrial Hemp Research company licensed by the State of Florida to research, produce and sell approved hemp genetics seeds and seedlings for growing in Florida. In partnership with Florida A&M University, Sunshine Hemp has been marketing and selling its' state authorized CBD and CBG 'Pilot Project Approved Hemp' seeds and seedlings to the over 850 hemp growers across the state.