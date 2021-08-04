checkAd

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (RNWF) Executes Agreements to Acquire 6 Companies

Autor: Accesswire
04.08.2021, 23:00  |  45   |   |   

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC PINK:RNWF) (the 'Company'), has executed Asset Purchase Agreements or Share Exchange Agreements to acquire Sacred Biosciences, Inc., 7 Point Financial, 9 Square Consulting, …

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC PINK:RNWF) (the 'Company'), has executed Asset Purchase Agreements or Share Exchange Agreements to acquire Sacred Biosciences, Inc., 7 Point Financial, 9 Square Consulting, Microcap Advisors, LLC, Pacific Compliance Corporation and Sunshine Hemp, Inc. These strategic acquisitions are focused in the areas of psilocybin, legalized hemp, and financial services companies. With the acquisition agreements now in place, the Company plans to share more details related to each of the target companies as they become subsidiaries or divisions of Renewal Fuels, Inc.

Foto: Accesswire

Sacred Biosciences, Inc.: www.sacredbioscience.com

Alternative Psychedelic Treatment Solutions.

Sacred Biosciences, Inc. is a research company located in Oregon and is pioneering the future of psychedelic research, psilocybin farming and alternative therapeutics. The company plans on collaborating with universities, pharma companies, and non-profit agencies to study psilocybin. Sacred Biosciences plans on entering the production market for psychedelic treatment options. Sacred Biosciences plans on launching its first productivity and focus nutraceutical product in September 2021. This product will utilize organic ingredients to enhance cognitive performance and will be marketed on various platforms.

The Company is committed to being a 'socially responsible' for profit corporation. It plans on dedicating and assisting in the research areas of Post-Traumatic Stress Syndrome and other mental conditions. 'This is a fast-developing area with lot of focus on medical, legal and policy development and is a great fit for Renewal Fuels, as we can enter this field in its infancy and make a meaningful impact.' said CEO Alka Badshah.

Foto: Accesswire

Sunshine Hemp, Inc.: www.sunshinehempfl.com

Cultivating Premium Florida Certified Hemp Seed Genetics.

Sunshine Hemp, Inc. is committed to helping Florida Farmers with the Best Hemp genetics for CBD, CBG and other hemp derived products. Located in Tallahassee, Florida, Sunshine Hemp was the first Industrial Hemp Research company licensed by the State of Florida to research, produce and sell approved hemp genetics seeds and seedlings for growing in Florida. In partnership with Florida A&M University, Sunshine Hemp has been marketing and selling its' state authorized CBD and CBG 'Pilot Project Approved Hemp' seeds and seedlings to the over 850 hemp growers across the state.

Seite 1 von 5
Renewal Fuels Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Renewal Fuels, Inc. (RNWF) Executes Agreements to Acquire 6 Companies SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Renewal Fuels, Inc. (OTC PINK:RNWF) (the 'Company'), has executed Asset Purchase Agreements or Share Exchange Agreements to acquire Sacred Biosciences, Inc., 7 Point Financial, 9 Square Consulting, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
2021 Second Quarter Report
Petroteq Provides Update on Form 10-Q and New Subscription
Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing
Jericho Energy Ventures Subsidiary Hydrogen Technologies Files Provisional Patents for its ...
Golden Dawn To Reactivate Greenwood Mill
Galaxy Next Generation Issues Shareholder Update
Gungnir Announces Private Placement
Empower Clinics Completes Landmark Kai Laboratory Expansion
Kalo Gold Appoints Paul Harbidge as Technical Advisor
Titel
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Urban Greenhouses Will Provide Food For Citizens And Contribute To ...
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Rapid Nutrition Attracts Notable Investor Confidence with Swiss Investors Exercising Conversion ...
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Gold Mountain Provides Clarification on Its July 12th Release
Petroteq Provides By-Weekly Update on Status of Application for Management Cease Trade Order
ECC Ventures 3 Corp. Enters Letter of Intent with Sparx Technology Inc. for Qualifying Transaction
Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (CBWA) Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
2021 Second Quarter Report
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
ROK Resources Announces Upcoming Development Drilling Program
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Cielo Aldersyde And Edmonton Progress Update
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
12.07.21Renewal Fuels, Inc. (RNWF) Announces Alka Badshah as CEO of the Company
Accesswire | Analysen