Nine Energy Service Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

The Company had provided original second quarter 2021 revenue guidance between $78.0 and $86.0 million, with actual results exceeding the midpoint of second quarter 2021 revenue guidance and representing a sequential revenue increase of approximately 27% quarter over quarter.

Nine Energy Service, Inc. ("Nine" or the "Company") (NYSE: NINE) reported second quarter 2021 revenues of $84.8 million, net loss of $(24.5) million, or $(0.81) basic loss per share, and adjusted EBITDA of $(0.4) million. For the second quarter 2021, adjusted net loss B was $(23.8) million, or $(0.78) adjusted basic loss per share C .

“Q2 revenue was mostly in-line with what we anticipated, falling in the upper range of Management’s original guidance due mostly to stronger activity levels across all of our service lines,” said Ann Fox, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nine Energy Service. “During the quarter, we wrote-down $2.4 million of tools inventory as we replace legacy tools and transition customers to our newest technology, which negatively impacted our operating results, including adjusted EBITDA.”

“We saw moderate activity increases throughout the quarter, with June being one of our strongest months from a revenue perspective since Q1 2020. Activity in the gassy regions, specifically the Haynesville and Northeast remained steady, with most of the activity growth coming out of the Permian. Pricing remains depressed, but we have begun implementing net price increases within our cementing and coiled tubing service lines. We continue to navigate cost inflation and finding and retaining qualified labor is our largest challenge today.”

“Our dissolvable plug continues to perform very well. This quarter, we increased the total number of Dissolvable Stingers sold by over 40% quarter over quarter, while EIA reported US completions increased by only 19%. The efficiency and ESG benefits of dissolvable plugs continue to be better understood by our customers, helping to drive adoption.”

“Despite very supportive oil prices, our public customers remain committed to capital discipline, and because of this, we anticipate only moderate activity increases for the remainder of 2021. We still expect Q3 will be better than Q2 with double-digit sequential revenue increases.”

Operating Results

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company reported revenues of $84.8 million with gross loss of $(2.8) million and adjusted gross profitD of $8.2 million. During the second quarter, the Company generated ROICE of (23)%.

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company reported selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expense of $12.2 million, compared to $10.2 million for the first quarter of 2021. Depreciation and amortization expense ("D&A") in the second quarter of 2021 was $11.5 million, compared to $11.9 million for the first quarter of 2021.

The Company's tax provision for the second quarter of 2021 was approximately $0.1 million and $0.1 million year to date. The provision for the year is primarily attributable to state and non-U.S. income taxes.

Liquidity and Capital Expenditures

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company reported net cash used in operating activities of $(19.6) million, compared to $(5.2) million for the first quarter of 2021. Capital expenditures totaled $0.9 million during the second quarter of 2021 bringing the total spent year-to-date as of June 30, 2021 to $2.8 million.

As of June 30, 2021, Nine’s cash and cash equivalents were $33.1 million, and the Company had $52.3 million of availability under the revolving credit facility, which remains undrawn, resulting in a total liquidity position of $85.4 million as of June 30, 2021.

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Revenues $ 84,832 $ 66,626 Cost and expenses Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 76,638 62,283 General and administrative expenses 12,167 10,224 Depreciation 7,438 7,789 Amortization of intangibles 4,091 4,092 (Gain) loss on revaluation of contingent liabilities 45 (190 ) (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment 950 (273 ) Loss from operations (16,497 ) (17,299 ) Interest expense 7,981 8,585 Interest income (8 ) (13 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt - (17,618 ) Other income (35 ) (34 ) Loss before income taxes (24,435 ) (8,219 ) Provision for income taxes 95 27 Net loss $ (24,530 ) $ (8,246 ) Loss per share Basic $ (0.81 ) $ (0.28 ) Diluted $ (0.81 ) $ (0.28 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 30,424,026 29,878,426 Diluted 30,424,026 29,878,426 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax of $0 and $0 $ 29 $ 41 Total other comprehensive income, net of tax 29 41 Total comprehensive loss $ (24,501 ) $ (8,205 )

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,128 $ 52,982 Accounts receivable, net 58,888 48,139 Income taxes receivable 1,246 1,142 Inventories, net 41,300 38,759 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,741 13,115 Total current assets 143,303 154,137 Property and equipment, net 88,493 96,530 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 34,062 35,186 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 1,617 1,716 Intangible assets, net 124,341 128,432 Other long-term assets 2,823 3,048 Total assets $ 394,639 $ 419,049 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 28,597 $ 21,385 Accrued expenses 17,805 24,547 Current portion of long-term debt 1,125 844 Current portion of operating lease obligations 5,732 5,897 Current portion of finance lease obligations 1,144 1,118 Total current liabilities 54,403 53,791 Long-term liabilities Long-term debt 317,045 316,910 Long-term operating lease obligations 29,944 30,948 Long-term finance lease obligations 523 819 Other long-term liabilities 2,455 2,498 Total liabilities 404,370 404,966 Stockholders’ equity Common stock (120,000,000 shares authorized at $.01 par value; 31,350,677 and

31,517,982 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively) 314 315 Additional paid-in capital 770,997 770,309 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,431 ) (4,460 ) Accumulated deficit (776,611 ) (752,081 ) Total stockholders’ equity (9,731 ) 14,083 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 394,639 $ 419,049

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (24,530 ) $ (8,246 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation 7,438 7,789 Amortization of intangibles 4,091 4,092 Amortization of deferred financing costs 642 676 Amortization of operating leases 2,005 2,041 Provision for (recovery of) doubtful accounts (118 ) 34 Provision for inventory obsolescence 2,356 906 Stock-based compensation expense 1,028 2,010 Gain on extinguishment of debt - (17,618 ) (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment 950 (273 ) (Gain) loss on revaluation of contingent liabilities 45 (190 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions Accounts receivable, net (10,599 ) (6,921 ) Inventories, net (4,874 ) (1,247 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,880 2,412 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 235 11,136 Income taxes receivable/payable (104 ) 250 Other assets and liabilities (2,071 ) (2,094 ) Net cash used in operating activities (19,626 ) (5,243 ) Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 1,140 843 Purchases of property and equipment (692 ) (2,428 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 448 (1,585 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on Magnum promissory notes - (281 ) Purchases of senior notes - (8,355 ) Payments on finance leases (270 ) (264 ) Payments of contingent liabilities (34 ) (30 ) Vesting of restricted stock (341 ) (131 ) Net cash used in financing activities (645 ) (9,061 ) Impact of foreign currency exchange on cash (31 ) 7 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (19,854 ) (15,882 ) Cash and cash equivalents Beginning of period 52,982 68,864 End of period $ 33,128 $ 52,982

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT (LOSS) (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Calculation of gross loss Revenues $ 84,832 $ 66,626 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 76,638 62,283 Depreciation (related to cost of revenues) 6,917 7,244 Amortization of intangibles 4,091 4,092 Gross loss $ (2,814 ) $ (6,993 ) Adjusted gross profit reconciliation Gross loss $ (2,814 ) $ (6,993 ) Depreciation (related to cost of revenues) 6,917 7,244 Amortization of intangibles 4,091 4,092 Adjusted gross profit $ 8,194 $ 4,343

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 EBITDA reconciliation: Net loss $ (24,530 ) $ (8,246 ) Interest expense 7,981 8,585 Interest income (8 ) (13 ) Provision for income taxes 95 27 Depreciation 7,438 7,789 Amortization of intangibles 4,091 4,092 EBITDA $ (4,933 ) $ 12,234 Gain on extinguishment of debt - (17,618 ) (Gain) loss on revaluation of contingent liabilities (1) 45 (190 ) Restructuring charges 745 468 Stock-based compensation expense 1,028 2,010 (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment 950 (273 ) Legal fees and settlements (2) 1,735 12 Adjusted EBITDA $ (430 ) $ (3,357 ) (1) Amounts relate to the revaluation of contingent liabilities associated with the Company's 2018 acquisitions (2) Amounts represent fees, legal settlements, and/or accruals associated with legal proceedings brought pursuant to the Fair Labor Standards Act and/or similar state laws.

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF ROIC CALCULATION (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Net loss $ (24,530 ) $ (8,246 ) Add back: Interest expense 7,981 8,585 Interest income (8 ) (13 ) Restructuring charges 745 468 Gain on extinguishment of debt - (17,618 ) After-tax net operating loss $ (15,812 ) $ (16,824 ) Total capital as of prior period-end: Total stockholders' equity $ 14,083 $ 20,409 Total debt 322,031 348,637 Less: cash and cash equivalents (52,982 ) (68,864 ) Total capital as of prior period-end: $ 283,132 $ 300,182 Total capital as of period-end: Total stockholders' equity $ (9,731 ) $ 14,083 Total debt 322,031 322,031 Less: cash and cash equivalents (33,128 ) (52,982 ) Total capital as of period-end: $ 279,172 $ 283,132 Average total capital $ 281,152 $ 291,657 ROIC -22.5 % -23.1 %

NINE ENERGY SERVICE, INC. RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET LOSS AND ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE CALCULATION (In Thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Reconciliation of adjusted net loss: Net loss $ (24,530 ) $ (8,246 ) Add back: Gain on extinguishment of debt (a) - (17,618 ) Restructuring charges 745 468 Adjusted net loss $ (23,785 ) $ (25,396 ) Weighted average shares Weighted average shares outstanding for basic 30,424,026 29,878,426 and adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share Loss per share: Basic loss per share $ (0.81 ) $ (0.28 ) Adjusted basic loss per share $ (0.78 ) $ (0.85 ) (a) Amount represents the difference between the repurchase price and the carrying amount of Senior Notes repurchased during the respective period.

AAdjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted for (i) goodwill, intangible asset, and/or property and equipment impairment charges, (ii) transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions, (iii) loss or gain on revaluation of contingent liabilities, (iv) loss or gain on the extinguishment of debt, (v) loss or gain on the sale of subsidiaries, (vi) restructuring charges, (vii) stock-based compensation expense, (viii) loss or gain on sale of property and equipment, and (ix) other expenses or charges to exclude certain items which we believe are not reflective of ongoing performance of our business, such as legal expenses and settlement costs related to litigation outside the ordinary course of business. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without regard to our financing methods or capital structure and helps identify underlying trends in our operations that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the impairments, acquisitions and dispositions and costs that are not reflective of the ongoing performance of our business.

BAdjusted Net Income (Loss) is defined as net income (loss) adjusted for (i) goodwill, intangible asset, and/or property and equipment impairment charges, (ii) transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions, (iii) restructuring charges, (iv) loss or gain on the sale of subsidiaries, (v) loss or gain on the extinguishment of debt and (vi) the tax impact of such adjustments. Management believes Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period and helps identify underlying trends in our operations that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the impairments and acquisitions.

CAdjusted Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share is defined as adjusted net income (loss), divided by weighted average basic shares outstanding. Management believes Adjusted Basic Earnings (Loss) Per Share is useful because it allows us to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period and help identify underlying trends in our operations that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of the impairments and acquisitions.

DAdjusted Gross Profit (Loss) is defined as revenues less cost of revenues excluding depreciation and amortization. This measure differs from the GAAP definition of gross profit (loss) because we do not include the impact of depreciation and amortization, which represent non-cash expenses. Our management uses adjusted gross profit (loss) to evaluate operating performance. We prepare adjusted gross profit (loss) to eliminate the impact of depreciation and amortization because we do not consider depreciation and amortization indicative of our core operating performance.

EReturn on Invested Capital (“ROIC”) is defined as after-tax net operating profit (loss), divided by average total capital. We define after-tax net operating profit (loss) as net income (loss) plus (i) goodwill, intangible asset, and/or property and equipment impairment charges, (ii) transaction and integration costs related to acquisitions, (iii) interest expense (income), (iv) restructuring charges, (v) loss (gain) on the sale of subsidiaries, (vi) loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, and (vii) the provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes. We define total capital as book value of equity plus the book value of debt less balance sheet cash and cash equivalents. We compute the average of the current and prior period-end total capital for use in this analysis. Management believes ROIC provides useful information because it quantifies how well we generate operating income relative to the capital we have invested in our business and illustrates the profitability of a business or project taking into account the capital invested. Management uses ROIC to assist them in making capital resource allocation decisions and in evaluating business performance.

