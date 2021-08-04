checkAd

Carvana to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced that senior management will present to the investor community and host meetings at the following virtual conferences:

J.P. Morgan 2021 Auto Conference
Presentation Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021, 1:30 p.m. ET*

Citi’s 2021 Global Technology Conference
Presentation Date: Tuesday, September 14, 2021*

*A webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Carvana website (https://investors.carvana.com/). An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live presentation.

About Carvana (NYSE: CVNA)

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana’s (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 30,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana’s proprietary automated Car Vending Machines.

For further information on Carvana, please visit www.carvana.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Wertpapier


