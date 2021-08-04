Tenaris Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results

LUXEMBOURG, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and MTA Italy: TEN) (“Tenaris”) today announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 in comparison with its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The financial and operational information contained in this press release is based on unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements presented in U.S. dollars and prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board and adopted by the European Union, or IFRS. Additionally, this press release includes non-IFRS alternative performance measures i.e., EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and Net cash / debt. See exhibit I for more details on these alternative performance measures.

Summary of 2021 Second Quarter Results

(Comparison with first quarter of 2021 and second quarter of 2020)

2Q 2021 1Q 2021 2Q 2020 Net sales ($ million) 1,529 1,182 29% 1,241 23% Operating income (loss) ($ million) 152 52 194% (91) Net income (loss) ($ million) 290 101 188% (50) Shareholders’ net income (loss) ($ million) 294 106 176% (48) Earnings (losses) per ADS ($) 0.50 0.18 176% (0.08) Earnings (losses) per share ($) 0.25 0.09 176% (0.04) EBITDA ($ million) 301 196 54% 59 414% EBITDA margin (% of net sales) 19.7% 16.6% 4.7%

Our second quarter sales were up 29% sequentially, led by a recovery in North and South America but with sales increasing in all reporting regions. EBITDA, which included an extraordinary gain of $33 million from the recognition of fiscal credits in Brazil, continues to recover supported by higher shipments and an increase in average selling prices that compensated higher raw material costs. Operating income is increasing strongly while our net income continues to be boosted by the contribution from our investments in Ternium and Usiminas.

With the increase in activity levels, working capital during the quarter rose by $314 million. Cash used in operating activities totaled $50 million and with capital expenditures of $51 million during the quarter, our free cash flow was negative with an outflow of $102 million. After a dividend payment of $165 million in May 2021, our net cash position declined to $854 million at June 30, 2021.

Market Background and Outlook

The global economy continues to improve, although rates of infection from newer and more infectious COVID-19 variants remain high in many parts of the world. Oil prices have returned to pre-COVID levels as global consumption increases, OPEC+ countries contain production levels and large U.S. shale producers restrain capital spending. Natural gas prices have also risen.

Seasonally adjusted drilling activity has risen in the U.S. and Canada in the first half and is expected to continue to rise in the second half though at a slower pace. In Latin America, it has risen in the first half and is expected to consolidate close to current levels. In the Eastern Hemisphere, drilling activity has started to recover slowly.

We anticipate sales will continue to increase in the third quarter, led by North and South America but tempered by ongoing destocking in the Middle East and a seasonal slow down in Europe. EBITDA margins should reach 20% as price increases and higher absorption of fixed costs continue to compensate for the impact of significant cost increases.

Our North American industrial facilities continue ramping up to meet higher demand. We have hired 700 additional employees in the U.S. since October as we ramped up our facilities in Bay City and McCarty (TX) to full production and reopened our facilities in Conroe (TX) and Koppel (PA). We will reopen our facilities in Ambridge (PA) and Baytown (TX) in August and expect to hire a further 450 persons by the end of the year. We are also advancing with our investments to consolidate our Canadian industrial operations in Sault Ste Marie (ON), where we are now producing premium products.

Analysis of 2021 Second Quarter Results

Tubes

The following table indicates, for our Tubes business segment, sales volumes of seamless and welded pipes for the periods indicated below:

Tubes Sales volume (thousand metric tons) 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 2Q 2020 Seamless 611 496 23% 446 37% Welded 79 71 10% 108 (27%) Total 690 568 21% 554 25%

The following table indicates, for our Tubes business segment, net sales by geographic region, operating income and operating income as a percentage of net sales for the periods indicated below:

Tubes 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 2Q 2020 (Net sales - $ million) North America 706 514 37% 485 45% South America 230 166 38% 145 58% Europe 170 143 19% 169 1% Middle East & Africa 228 196 16% 308 (26%) Asia Pacific 62 60 4% 83 (24%) Total net sales ($ million) 1,397 1,080 29% 1,190 17% Operating income (loss) ($ million) 130 38 243% (75) Operating margin (% of sales) 9.3% 3.5% (6.3%)

Net sales of tubular products and services increased 29% sequentially and 17% year on year. On a sequential basis volumes sold increased 21% and average selling prices increased 6% pulled by higher raw material costs, lower inventory levels and higher demand. Sales increased in all reporting regions, particularly in North and South America reflecting a recovery in drilling activity and higher prices. In North America, we experienced a strong increase in OCTG sales in the United States, with higher prices across the region. In South America we had higher sales in Brazil and Argentina. In Europe we had higher sales of mechanical products to the industrial sector. In the Middle East and Africa we had higher sales in the Middle East while sales in Africa remain low. In Asia Pacific, we had a stable level of sales across the region.

Operating results from tubular products and services amounted to a gain of $130 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to a gain of $38 million in the previous quarter and a loss of $75 million in the second quarter of 2020. Operating results for our Tubes segment included severance charges of $8 million in the quarter, $5 million in the previous quarter and $52 million in the second quarter of 2020. During the quarter operating results include a $33 million gain related to the recognition of fiscal credits in Brazil, while in the previous quarter we suffered $23 million higher costs associated to the Winter Storm Uri. Our operating margin improved as price increases and a better industrial performance related to the increase in volumes, compensate for higher raw material costs.

Others

The following table indicates, for our Others business segment, net sales, operating income and operating income as a percentage of net sales for the periods indicated below:

Others 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 2Q 2020 Net sales ($ million) 132 102 29% 51 157% Operating income (loss) ($ million) 21 13 62% (15) Operating margin (% of sales) 16.3% 13.0% (29.5%)

Net sales of other products and services increased 29% sequentially and 157% year on year. The sequential increase in sales is mainly related to higher sales of industrial equipment in Brazil, higher sales of sucker rods and sales from our new oil services business in Argentina which offers hydraulic fracturing and coiled tubing services.

Selling, general and administrative expenses, or SG&A, amounted to $297 million, or 19.4% of net sales, in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $255 million, 21.6% in the previous quarter and $286 million, 23.0% in the second quarter of 2020. SG&A expenses during the quarter included $6 million of leaving indemnities compared to $3 million in the previous quarter and $26 million in the second quarter of 2020. Sequentially SG&A increased 16%, mainly due to higher selling expenses associated with the recovery in sales.

Other operating results amounted to a gain of $34 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $8 million gain in the previous quarter and $3 million loss in the second quarter of 2020. The gain of the quarter is mainly due to a $33 million recognition of fiscal credits in Brazil.

Financial results amounted to a gain of $10 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to a gain of $12 million in the previous quarter and a loss of $14 million in the second quarter of 2020. The gain of the quarter includes a $17 million gain attributable to interests from fiscal credits in Brazil, which were partially offset by foreign exchange derivatives results.

Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies generated a gain of $146 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to a gain of $79 million in the previous quarter and a gain of $4 million in the second quarter of last year. These results are mainly derived from our participation in Ternium (NYSE:TX) and Usiminas, and reflect the good dynamics at the flat steel sector derived from record high steel prices.

Income tax charge amounted to $17 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $42 million in the previous quarter and a gain of $49 million in the second quarter of last year. During the quarter the tax charge includes a $24 million deferred tax gain, which is mainly explained by the gain from the revaluation of tax basis in Italy and Argentina, partially offset by a tax rate increase in Argentina.

Cash Flow and Liquidity of 2021 Second Quarter

Net cash used in operating activities during the second quarter of 2021 was $50 million, compared to $70 million generated in the first quarter of 2021 and $448 million generated in the second quarter of last year. During the second quarter of 2021 cash used in working capital amounted to $314 million.

With capital expenditures of $51 million, we had a negative free cash flow of $102 million during the quarter. After a dividend payment of $165 million in May 2021, our net cash position amounted to $854 million at June 30, 2021, from $1.1 billion at March 31, 2021.

Analysis of 2021 First Half Results

6M 2021 6M 2020 Increase/(Decrease) Net sales ($ million) 2,710 3,003 (10%) Operating income (loss) ($ million) 203 (600) 134% Net income (loss) ($ million) 391 (716) 155% Shareholders’ net income (loss) ($ million) 400 (708) 157% Earnings (losses) per ADS ($) 0.68 (1.20) 157% Earnings (losses) per share ($) 0.34 (0.60) 157% EBITDA ($ million) 497 338 47% EBITDA margin (% of net sales) 18.4% 11.3%

Our sales in the first half of 2021 decreased 10% compared to the first half of 2020 as volumes of tubular products shipped declined 9% and average selling prices declined 4% while an increase in the Others segment partially compensates the decline. Despite the reduction in sales, EBITDA increased by $159 million in the first half of 2021 compared to a year ago, as our industrial performance improved due to a more efficient utilization of production capacity as activity levels recovered, lower structural costs and severance charges, which declined steeply from $77 million in the first half of 2020 to $14 million in the first half of 2021. Additionally, during the first six months of 2021 we had a $34 million gain from the recognition of fiscal credits in Brazil, partially offset by $23 million higher costs associated to the Winter Storm Uri. Operating income amounted to $203 million in the first six months of 2021 compared to a net loss of $600 million a year ago, which included an impairment charge of $622 million. Net income in the first six months of 2021 benefited from a $225 million gain from our equity participations, mainly Ternium.

Cash flow provided by operating activities amounted to $20 million during the first half of 2021, including an increase in working capital of $397 million, which reflects the recovery in activity levels. After capital expenditures of $97 million, we had a negative free cash flow of $76 million. Following a dividend payment of $165 million in May 2021, our positive net cash position amounted to $854 million at the end of June 2021.

The following table shows our net sales by business segment for the periods indicated below:

Net sales ($ million) 6M 2021 6M 2020 Increase/(Decrease) Tubes 2,476 91% 2,848 95% (13%) Others 234 9% 155 5% 51% Total 2,710 3,003 (10%)

Tubes

The following table indicates, for our Tubes business segment, sales volumes of seamless and welded pipes for the periods indicated below:

Tubes Sales volume (thousand metric tons) 6M 2021 6M 2020 Increase/(Decrease) Seamless 1,108 1,111 0% Welded 150 278 (46%) Total 1,258 1,389 (9%)

The following table indicates, for our Tubes business segment, net sales by geographic region, operating income and operating income as a percentage of net sales for the periods indicated below:

Tubes 6M 2021 6M 2020 Increase/(Decrease) (Net sales - $ million) North America 1,220 1,364 (11%) South America 396 370 7% Europe 314 303 4% Middle East & Africa 424 638 (34%) Asia Pacific 122 173 (29%) Total net sales ($ million) 2,476 2,848 (13%) Operating income (loss) ($ million) 169 (553) Operating margin (% of sales) 6.8% (19.4%)

Net sales of tubular products and services decreased 13% to $2,476 million in the first half of 2021, compared to $2,848 million in the first half of 2020 due to a reduction of 9% in volumes and a 4% decrease in average selling prices. Sales decreased in the Middle East & Africa region, in Asia Pacific and in North America, partially compensated by an increase in South America and Europe. Average drilling activity in the first half of 2021 declined 25% both in the United States & Canada and internationally compared to the first half of 2020.

Operating results from tubular products and services amounted to a gain of $169 million in the first half of 2021 compared to a loss of $553 million in the first half of 2020. Tubes operating results in the first six months of 2020 were affected by $75 million of severance charges and by an impairment charge of $582 million. In the first six months of 2021 Tubes operating results were negatively affected by $13 million of severance charges but they benefited from a $34 million gain from the recognition of fiscal credits in Brazil, partially offset by $23 million higher costs associated to the Winter Storm Uri. Despite the reduction in sales our industrial performance improved due to the increased utilization of production capacity.

Others

The following table indicates, for our Others business segment, net sales, operating income and operating income as a percentage of net sales for the periods indicated below:

Others 6M 2021 6M 2020 Increase/(Decrease) Net sales ($ million) 234 155 51% Operating income (loss) ($ million) 35 (47) 174% Operating margin (% of sales) 14.8% (30.0%)

Net sales of other products and services increased 51% to $234 million in the first half of 2021, compared to $155 million in the first half of 2020, mainly due to higher sales of excess raw materials, pipes for plumbing applications in Italy and industrial equipment in Brazil.

Operating results from other products and services amounted to a gain of $35 million in the first half of 2021, compared to a loss of $47 million in the first half of 2020. Results in the first six months of 2020 were affected by an impairment charge of $40 million related to sucker rods and coiled tubing businesses. The improvement in operating results is mainly driven by the increase in sales following a recovery in activity and in the level of capacity utilization of our production facilities.

Selling, general and administrative expenses, or SG&A, amounted to $552 million in the first half of 2021, representing 20.4% of sales, and $643 million in the first half of 2020, representing 21.4% of sales. During the first half of 2021 SG&A includes $8 million of severance charges, compared to $36 million in the first half of 2020. Apart from leaving indemnities main SG&A reductions were in selling expenses related to the reduction in sales, in services and fees and in amortizations of intangible assets.

Other operating results amounted to a gain of $42 million in the first half of 2021, compared to a loss of $2 million in the first half of 2020. The gain in 2021 is mainly due to a $34 million recognition of fiscal credits in Brazil.

Financial results amounted to a gain of $21 million in the first half of 2021, compared to a loss of $36 million in the first half of 2020. The $17 million net finance income in the first six months of 2021 includes a $17 million gain attributable to interests from fiscal credits in Brazil. Additionally, in the first half of 2021 we had a $5 million foreign exchange gain net of foreign exchange-derivative results, which is mainly related to the Euro depreciation on Euro denominated intercompany liabilities in subsidiaries with functional currency U.S. dollar and the Brazilian real appreciation on U.S. dollar denominated intercompany liabilities in subsidiaries with functional currency Brazilian real, both largely offset in the currency translation reserve in equity.

Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies generated a gain of $225 million in the first half of 2021, compared to a gain of $6 million in the first half of 2020. These results are mainly derived from our participation in Ternium (NYSE:TX) and Usiminas, and currently reflect the good dynamics at the flat steel sector derived from record high steel prices.

Income tax amounted to a charge of $59 million in the first half of 2021, compared to $86 million in the first half of 2020.

Cash Flow and Liquidity of 2021 First Half

Net cash provided by operating activities during the first half of 2021 amounted to $20 million (including an increase in working capital of $397 million), compared to cash provided by operations of $964 million (including a reduction in working capital of $763 million) in the first half of 2020. Working capital, mainly inventories and trade receivables, increased in the first half of 2021 following the recovery in activity from very low levels in the second half of 2020.

Capital expenditures amounted to $97 million in the first half of 2021, compared to $114 million in the first half of 2020. Negative free cash flow amounted to $76 million in the first half of 2021, compared to a positive free cash flow of $850 million in the first half of 2020.

After a dividend payment of $165 million in May 2021, our net cash position amounted to $854 million at June 30, 2021, from $1.1 billion at December 31, 2020.

Tenaris Files Half-Year Report

Tenaris S.A. announces that it has filed its half-year report for the six-month period ended June 30, 2021 with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The half-year report can be downloaded from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s website at www.bourse.lu and from Tenaris’s website at ir.tenaris.com.

Holders of Tenaris’s shares and ADSs, and any other interested parties, may request a hard copy of the half-year report, free of charge, at 1-888-300-5432 (toll free from the United States) or 52-229-989-1159 (from outside the United States).

Some of the statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.



Consolidated Condensed Interim Income Statement

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month period ended

June 30, Six-month period ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Continuing operations Unaudited Unaudited Net sales 1,528,511 1,241,045 2,710,300 3,003,356 Cost of sales (1,113,782 ) (1,042,322 ) (1,996,781 ) (2,335,987 ) Gross profit 414,729 198,723 713,519 667,369 Selling, general and administrative expenses (296,785 ) (285,964 ) (551,811 ) (643,009 ) Impairment Charge - - - (622,402 ) Other operating income (expense), net 33,750 (3,354 ) 41,577 (2,098 ) Operating income (loss) 151,694 (90,595 ) 203,285 (600,140 ) Finance Income 21,517 3,792 27,215 5,669 Finance Cost (5,831 ) (7,418 ) (10,506 ) (15,860 ) Other financial results (6,074 ) (9,894 ) 4,680 (25,636 ) Income (loss) before equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies and income tax 161,306 (104,115 ) 224,674 (635,967 ) Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies 145,829 4,406 224,970 6,295 Income (loss) before income tax 307,135 (99,709 ) 449,644 (629,672 ) Income tax (16,953 ) 49,402 (58,697 ) (86,367 ) Income (loss) for the period 290,182 (50,307 ) 390,947 (716,039 ) Attributable to: Owners of the parent 293,940 (47,961 ) 400,286 (708,029 ) Non-controlling interests (3,758 ) (2,346 ) (9,339 ) (8,010 ) 290,182 (50,307 ) 390,947 (716,039 )

Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Financial Position

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) At June 30, 2021 At December 31, 2020 Unaudited ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 6,024,114 6,193,181 Intangible assets, net 1,404,265 1,429,056 Right-of-use assets, net 224,514 241,953 Investments in non-consolidated companies 1,144,191 957,352 Other investments 292,162 247,082 Deferred tax assets 239,384 205,590 Receivables, net 211,869 9,540,499 154,303 9,428,517 Current assets Inventories, net 2,145,560 1,636,673 Receivables and prepayments, net 85,989 77,849 Current tax assets 179,942 136,384 Trade receivables, net 1,093,496 968,148 Derivative financial instruments 7,234 11,449 Other investments 573,679 872,488 Cash and cash equivalents 587,337 4,673,237 584,681 4,287,672 Total assets 14,213,736 13,716,189 EQUITY Capital and reserves attributable to owners of the parent 11,485,222 11,262,888 Non-controlling interests 178,485 183,585 Total equity 11,663,707 11,446,473 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowings 290,071 315,739 Lease liabilities 189,386 213,848 Deferred tax liabilities 283,190 254,801 Other liabilities 240,923 245,635 Provisions 84,327 1,087,897 73,218 1,103,241 Current liabilities Borrowings 310,344 303,268 Lease liabilities 40,994 43,495 Derivative financial instruments 3,503 3,217 Current tax liabilities 82,814 90,593 Other liabilities 246,040 202,826 Provisions 10,768 12,279 Customer advances 37,580 48,692 Trade payables 730,089 1,462,132 462,105 1,166,475 Total liabilities 2,550,029 2,269,716 Total equity and liabilities 14,213,736 13,716,189



Consolidated Condensed Interim Statement of Cash Flows

Three-month period ended June 30, Six-month period ended June 30, (all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Unaudited Unaudited Income (loss) for the period 290,182 (50,307 ) 390,947 (716,039 ) Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 149,627 149,203 294,096 316,180 Impairment charge - - - 622,402 Income tax accruals less payments (12,658 ) (88,553 ) (567 ) (2,295 ) Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies (145,829 ) (4,406 ) (224,970 ) (6,295 ) Interest accruals less payments, net (12,001 ) (1,765 ) (12,047 ) 1,371 Changes in provisions 5,562 (291 ) 9,598 (11,781 ) Changes in working capital (313,764 ) 446,069 (397,090 ) 763,040 Currency translation adjustment and others (11,472 ) (2,371 ) (39,826 ) (2,926 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (50,353 ) 447,579 20,141 963,657 Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (51,274 ) (45,541 ) (96,565 ) (113,585 ) Changes in advance to suppliers of property, plant and equipment (2,624 ) 544 (5,728 ) 117 Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired - - - (1,063,848 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 416 647 5,339 1,165 Dividends received from non-consolidated companies 49,131 278 49,131 278 Changes in investments in securities 65,991 (286,733 ) 242,923 (255,439 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 61,640 (330,805 ) 195,100 (1,431,312 ) Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid (165,275 ) - (165,275 ) - Dividends paid to non-controlling interest in subsidiaries (3,207 ) - (3,207 ) - Changes in non-controlling interests - 1 - 2 Payments of lease liabilities (10,404 ) (9,982 ) (26,304 ) (24,943 ) Proceeds from borrowings 191,515 223,090 286,120 442,248 Repayments of borrowings (135,617 ) (256,628 ) (303,888 ) (571,122 ) Net cash (used in) financing activities (122,988 ) (43,519 ) (212,554 ) (153,815 ) (Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents (111,701 ) 73,255 2,687 (621,470 ) Movement in cash and cash equivalents At the beginning of the period 695,127 839,864 584,583 1,554,275 Effect of exchange rate changes 1,813 (2,221 ) (2,031 ) (21,907 ) (Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents (111,701 ) 73,255 2,687 (621,470 ) 585,239 910,898 585,239 910,898

Exhibit I – Alternative performance measures

EBITDA, Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

EBITDA provides an analysis of the operating results excluding depreciation and amortization and impairments, as they are non-cash variables which can vary substantially from company to company depending on accounting policies and the accounting value of the assets. EBITDA is an approximation to pre-tax operating cash flow and reflects cash generation before working capital variation. EBITDA is widely used by investors when evaluating businesses (multiples valuation), as well as by rating agencies and creditors to evaluate the level of debt, comparing EBITDA with net debt.

EBITDA is calculated in the following manner:

EBITDA= Operating results + Depreciation and amortization + Impairment charges/(reversals).

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month period ended June 30, Six-month period ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating income (Loss) 151,694 (90,595 ) 203,285 (600,140 ) Depreciation and amortization 149,627 149,203 294,096 316,180 Impairment - - - 622,402 EBITDA 301,321 58,608 497,381 338,442

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is a measure of financial performance, calculated as operating cash flow less capital expenditures. FCF represents the cash that a company is able to generate after spending the money required to maintain or expand its asset base.

Free cash flow is calculated in the following manner:

Free cash flow = Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities - Capital expenditures.

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) Three-month period ended June 30, Six-month period ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (50,353 ) 447,579 20,141 963,657 Capital expenditures (51,274 ) (45,541 ) (96,565 ) (113,585 ) Free cash flow (101,627 ) 402,038 (76,424 ) 850,072

Net Cash / (Debt)

This is the net balance of cash and cash equivalents, other current investments and fixed income investments held to maturity less total borrowings. It provides a summary of the financial solvency and liquidity of the company. Net cash / (debt) is widely used by investors and rating agencies and creditors to assess the company’s leverage, financial strength, flexibility and risks.

Net cash/ debt is calculated in the following manner:

Net cash= Cash and cash equivalents + Other investments (Current and Non-Current)+/- Derivatives hedging borrowings and investments– Borrowings (Current and Non-Current).

(all amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) At June 30, 2021 2020 Cash and cash equivalents 587,337 910,957 Other current investments 573,679 445,217 Non-current investments 286,264 36,516 Derivatives hedging borrowings and investments 6,833 (23,458 ) Current borrowings (310,344 ) (467,115 ) Non-current borrowings (290,071 ) (231,799 ) Net cash / (debt) 853,698 670,318

