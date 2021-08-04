checkAd

Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.Com Inc. Announce Results for Topicus.com Inc. for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for Topicus.com Inc. (“Topicus” or the “Company”) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and the accompanying notes, our Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Constellation Software Netherlands Holding Cooperatief U.A. (the “Topicus Coop” or “CSNH”) for the year ended December 31, 2020, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Topicus.com Inc.’s website www.topicus.com. Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Q2 2021 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 54% (8% organic growth) to €178.2 million compared to €115.6 million in Q2 2020.
  • A €154.6 million non-cash gain related to the decrease in fair value of redeemable preferred securities was incurred in the quarter. The fair value of the preferred securities was primarily dependent on the price movement of Topicus’ Subordinate Voting Shares.
  • Net income increased to €168.8 million (€0.11 on a diluted per share basis) from €14.1 million (€0.12 on a diluted per share basis) in Q2 2020 primarily resulting from the €154.6 million redeemable preferred securities gain.
  • A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €5.2 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €1.1 million resulting in total consideration of €6.4 million.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) decreased €26.3 million to negative €34.6 million compared to negative €8.3 million in Q2 2020.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) decreased €17.0 million to negative €25.4 million compared to negative €8.5 million in Q2 2020.
  • The holders of the Topicus Coop Preference Units (the “Preferred Securities”) elected to convert their Preferred Securities into Topicus Coop Ordinary Units, which conversion will become effective on February 1, 2022.
  • Subsequent to June 30, 2021, the Company completed or entered into agreements to acquire a number of businesses for aggregate cash consideration of €49.6 million. Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €6.7 million resulting in total consideration of €56.3 million.

Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was €178.2 million, an increase of 54%, or €62.6 million, compared to €115.6 million for the comparable period in 2020. For the first six months of 2021 total revenues were €357.8 million, an increase of 52%, or €122.5 million, compared to €235.4 million for the comparable period in 2020. The increase for both the three and six month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 8% and 7% respectively.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was €168.8 million compared to net income of €14.1 million for the same period in 2020 primarily resulting from the €154.6 million redeemable preferred securities income, €163.6 million of which is non-cash related. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic share of €2.97 and diluted share of €0.11 in the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to net income per basic share of €0.24 and diluted share of €0.12 for the same period in 2020. Diluted shares outstanding increased from 129.3 million to 129.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net loss was €2,267.4 million or a loss €40.54 per basic and diluted share compared to income of €31.6 million or €0.53 per basic share and €0.27 per diluted share for the same period in 2020.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, CFO were negative €34.6 million compared to negative €8.3 million for the same period in 2020. Many of the businesses invoice customers for annual software maintenance fees in Q1 each year resulting in a disproportionate amount of cash being received in the first quarter as compared to the remaining three quarters. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, CFO increased €13.1 million to €125.2 million compared to €112.1 million for the same period in 2020 representing an increase of 12%.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, FCFA2S was negative €25.4 million compared to negative €8.5 million for the same period in 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, FCFA2S decreased €1.5 million to €66.8 million compared to €68.2 million for the same period in 2020 representing a decrease of 2%.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus’ objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus’ hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

      Three months ended
June 30, 		      Six months ended
June 30, 		 
      2021   2020         2021   2020    
    (€ in millions, except percentages)   (€ in millions, except percentages)
                     
Net cash flows from operating activities     (34.6 ) (8.3 )       125.2   112.1    
Adjusted for:                    
Interest paid on lease obligations     (0.4 ) (0.2 )       (0.6 ) (0.4 )  
Interest paid on other facilities     (1.0 ) (0.4 )       (2.5 ) (1.8 )  
Credit facility transaction costs     (0.2 ) -         (2.4 ) -    
Payments of lease obligations     (4.2 ) (3.1 )       (8.5 ) (6.3 )  
Property and equipment purchased     (1.2 ) (0.6 )       (1.9 ) (1.3 )  
      (41.5 ) (12.7 )       109.2   102.3    
Less amount attributable to                    
  Non-controlling interests     16.1   4.2         (42.4 ) (34.0 )  
                     
Free cash flow available to shareholders     (25.4 ) (8.5 )       66.8   68.2    
                     
Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.                    

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 861-9677
info@topicus.com
www.topicus.com

SOURCE: TOPICUS.COM INC.


Topicus.com Inc.  
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position      
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
         
Unaudited      
    June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 June 30, 2020
         
Assets      
         
Current assets:      
  Cash 65,218   55,635   55,385  
  Accounts receivable 58,595   46,644   41,326  
  Unbilled revenue 25,091   12,609   13,160  
  Inventories 583   375   370  
  Other assets 26,299   14,461   22,045  
    175,786   129,724   132,287  
         
Non-current assets:      
  Property and equipment 15,532   8,782   7,910  
  Right of use assets 56,021   50,517   44,946  
  Deferred income taxes 4,831   1,946   800  
  Other assets 4,875   3,956   4,094  
  Intangible assets 688,088   446,213   399,062  
    769,348   511,415   456,812  
         
Total assets 945,134   641,139   589,100  
         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity      
         
Current liabilities:      
  Revolving credit facility and current portion of term loans 30,018   19,482   -  
  Redeemable preferred securities 66,614   -   -  
  Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 97,597   97,386   72,202  
  Deferred revenue 148,208   59,721   119,758  
  Provisions 1,867   1,222   1,608  
  Acquisition holdback payables 4,924   12,601   5,624  
  Lease obligations 15,863   13,953   12,567  
  Income taxes payable 10,333   12,576   5,143  
    375,424   216,941   216,901  
         
Non-current liabilities:      
  Term loans 96,359   32,572   32,425  
  Deferred income taxes 128,150   79,958   69,038  
  Acquisition holdback payables 360   608   -  
  Lease obligations 40,859   37,154   31,638  
  Other liabilities 10,476   9,225   5,449  
    276,204   159,518   138,549  
         
Total liabilities 651,628   376,459   355,450  
         
         
Shareholders' Equity:      
  Preferred shares 2,047,473   -   -  
  Capital stock 39,412   39,412   39,412  
  Other equity (999,460 ) -   -  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (501 ) (1,409 ) (681 )
  Retained earnings (deficit) (1,801,383 ) 138,572   117,142  
  Non-controlling interests 1,007,964   88,106   77,776  
    293,505   264,680   233,650  
         
         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 945,134   641,139   589,100  



Topicus.com Inc.        
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss)      
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
           
Three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020      
Unaudited        
    Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
    2021   2020   2021   2020  
           
Revenue        
License 6,209   2,536   11,139   5,733  
Professional services 47,616   27,695   96,205   55,965  
Hardware and other 1,498   1,146   2,843   2,408  
Maintenance and other recurring 122,915   84,229   247,648   171,269  
    178,238   115,607   357,834   235,375  
Expenses        
Staff 96,727   62,191   195,544   123,155  
Hardware 658   480   1,292   1,229  
Third party license, maintenance and professional services 20,068   10,790   35,789   21,384  
Occupancy 1,442   905   2,815   1,768  
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment  4,741   3,138   8,953   6,936  
Professional fees 2,447   1,827   4,967   3,764  
Other, net 2,222   1,031   3,644   2,494  
Depreciation 5,800   4,175   12,031   8,385  
Amortization of intangible assets 20,617   12,323   41,028   24,095  
    154,722   96,860   306,063   193,209  
           
Redeemable preferred securities expense (income) (154,611 ) -   2,302,185   -  
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 1,600   -   1,600   -  
Finance and other expenses (income) 2,890   1,337   5,908   3,291  
    (150,121 ) 1,337   2,309,693   3,291  
           
Income (loss) before income taxes 173,637   17,410   (2,257,922 ) 38,876  
           
Current income tax expense (recovery) 8,549   6,600   18,913   13,266  
Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (3,693 ) (3,261 ) (9,481 ) (5,951 )
Income tax expense (recovery) 4,856   3,340   9,431   7,315  
           
Net income (loss) 168,781   14,071   (2,267,353 ) 31,561  
           
Net income (loss) attributable to:        
Equity holders of Topicus 161,601   9,387   (1,903,522 ) 21,055  
Non-controlling interests 7,180   4,684   (363,831 ) 10,506  
Net income (loss) 168,781   14,071   (2,267,353 ) 31,561  
           
Weighted average shares        
  Basic shares outstanding 54,421,997   39,412,386   46,958,654   39,412,386  
  Diluted shares outstanding 129,841,819   118,156,055   129,519,008   118,156,055  
           
Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus        
  Basic 2.97   0.24   (40.54 ) 0.53  
  Diluted 0.11   0.12   (40.54 ) 0.27  
           



Topicus.com Inc.        
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)      
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
         
Three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020      
Unaudited      
  Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
  2021 2020 2021   2020  
         
Net income (loss) 168,781 14,071 (2,267,353 ) 31,561  
         
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):        
         
  Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other 647 133 1,254   (306 )
         
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax 647 133 1,254   (306 )
         
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 169,428 14,204 (2,266,100 ) 31,255  
         
Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:        
Equity holders of Topicus 397 89 810   (204 )
Non-controlling interests 250 44 444   (102 )
Total other comprehensive income (loss) 647 133 1,254   (306 )
         
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:        
Equity holders of Topicus 161,999 9,475 (1,902,712 ) 20,851  
Non-controlling interests 7,430 4,728 (363,388 ) 10,404  
Total comprehensive income (loss) 169,428 14,204 (2,266,100 ) 31,255  



Topicus.com Inc.                
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity        
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
                 
Unaudited                
Six months ended June 30, 2021                
  Attributable to equity holders of Topicus    
  Preferred
Shares 		Capital
Stock 		Other equity Accumulated other
comprehensive (loss)
income 		Retained
earnings
(Deficit) 		Total Non-controlling
interests 		Total equity
                 
Balance at January 1, 2021 -   39,412 -   (1,409 ) 138,572   176,575   88,106   264,680  
                 
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:           -      
                 
Net income (loss) -   - -   -   (1,903,522 ) (1,903,522 ) (363,831 ) (2,267,353 )
                 
Other comprehensive income (loss)                
                 
Foreign currency translation differences from                
foreign operations and other -   - -   810   -   810   444   1,254  
                 
Total other comprehensive income (loss)                
for the period -   - -   810   -   810   444   1,254  
                 
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period -   - -   810   (1,903,522 ) (1,902,712 ) (363,388 ) (2,266,100 )
                 
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity                
                 
Issuance of Topicus Coop Ordinary Units to non-controlling interests -   - 9,770   127   -   9,896   (9,896 ) -  
                 
Net acquisition of non-controlling interest associated with acquisitions and other movements -   - -   (29 ) (8 ) (37 ) 2,602   2,566  
                 
Issuance of Redeemable preferred securities -   - (1,001,469 ) -   -   (1,001,469 ) (124,797 ) (1,126,267 )
                 
Dividends to common shareholders of the Company -   - -   -   (36,425 ) (36,425 ) (18,175 ) (54,600 )
                 
Reclassification of Redeemable preferred securities of Topicus from liabilities to preferred shares 2,073,205   - -   -   -   2,073,205   -   2,073,205  
                 
Reclassification of Redeemable preferred securities of Topicus Coop from liabilities to non-controlling interest -   - -   -   -   -   1,442,910   1,442,910  
                 
Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus -   - (7,760 ) -   -   (7,760 ) 7,760   -  
                 
Accrued dividends to preferred shareholders of Topicus recorded subsequent to the Notification of Conversion (25,731 ) - -   -   -   (25,731 ) -   (25,731 )
                 
Accrued dividends to preference unit holders of Topicus Coop recorded subsequent to the Notification of Conversion -   - -   -   -   -   (17,157 ) (17,157 )
                 
Balance at June 30, 2021 2,047,473   39,412 (999,460 ) (501 ) (1,801,383 ) (714,459 ) 1,007,964   293,505  



Topicus.com Inc.                
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity        
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
                 
Unaudited                
Six months ended June 30, 2020                
                 
  Attributable to equity holders of Topicus    
  Preferred
Shares 		Capital
Stock 		Other equity Accumulated other
comprehensive (loss)
income 		Retained
earnings
(deficit) 		Total Non-controlling
interests 		Total equity
                 
Balance at January 1, 2020 - 39,412 - (477 ) 96,087 135,022   67,372   202,395  
                 
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:                
                 
Net income (loss) - - - -   21,055 21,055   10,506   31,561  
                 
Other comprehensive income (loss)                
                 
Foreign currency translation differences from                
foreign operations and other - - - (204 ) - (204 ) (102 ) (306 )
                 
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - (204 ) - (204 ) (102 ) (306 )
                 
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - (204 ) 21,055 20,851   10,404   31,255  
                 
Balance at June 30, 2020 - 39,412 - (681 ) 117,142 155,873   77,776   233,650  



Topicus.com Inc.        
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows        
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
             
Three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020        
Unaudited        
      Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,
      2021   2020   2021   2020  
             
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:        
  Net income (loss) 168,781   14,071   (2,267,353 ) 31,561  
  Adjustments for:        
    Depreciation 5,800   4,175   12,031   8,385  
    Amortization of intangible assets 20,617   12,323   41,028   24,095  
    Redeemable preferred securities expense (income) (154,611 ) -   2,302,185   -  
    Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 1,600   -   1,600   -  
    Finance and other expenses (income) 2,890   1,337   5,908   3,291  
    Income tax expense (recovery) 4,856   3,340   9,431   7,315  
  Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities        
    exclusive of effects of business combinations (71,468 ) (42,575 ) 41,446   54,895  
  Income taxes (paid) received (13,102 ) (995 ) (21,110 ) (17,475 )
  Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities (34,637 ) (8,326 ) 125,167   112,067  
             
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:        
  Interest paid on lease obligations (395 ) (217 ) (599 ) (430 )
  Interest paid on other facilities (993 ) (405 ) (2,542 ) (1,823 )
  Increase (decrease) in Revolving Credit Facility 4,968   -   10,000   (50,000 )
  Proceeds from issuance of term loans 64   -   65,907   -  
  Credit facility transaction costs (151 ) -   (2,397 ) -  
  Payments of lease obligations (4,186 ) (3,095 ) (8,508 ) (6,251 )
  Repayment of unitholder loans -   (647 ) -   (647 )
  Dividends paid -   -   (54,600 ) -  
  Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities (693 ) (4,364 ) 7,261   (59,151 )
             
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:        
  Acquisition of businesses (5,090 ) (19,569 ) (151,738 ) (26,627 )
  Cash obtained with acquired businesses (722 ) 5,014   14,246   6,732  
  Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts (6,339 ) (3,713 ) (11,008 ) (4,863 )
  Receipt of additional subscription amount from the sellers of Topicus.com B.V. 27,589   -   27,589   -  
  Interest, dividends and other proceeds received -   392   -   492  
  Property and equipment purchased (1,167 ) (640 ) (1,933 ) (1,300 )
  Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities 14,270   (18,516 ) (122,844 ) (25,566 )
             
Effect of foreign currency on        
  cash and cash equivalents 0   (0 ) 0   (0 )
             
Increase (decrease) in cash (21,059 ) (31,206 ) 9,584   27,350  
             
Cash, beginning of period 86,278   86,592   55,635   28,036  
             
Cash, end of period 65,218   55,385   65,218   55,385  




