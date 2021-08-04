Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.Com Inc. Announce Results for Topicus.com Inc. for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and the accompanying notes, our Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Constellation Software Netherlands Holding Cooperatief U.A. (the “Topicus Coop” or “CSNH”) for the year ended December 31, 2020, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Topicus.com Inc.’s website www.topicus.com. Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for Topicus.com Inc. (“Topicus” or the “Company”) for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.

Q2 2021 Headlines:

Revenue increased 54% (8% organic growth) to €178.2 million compared to €115.6 million in Q2 2020.

A €154.6 million non-cash gain related to the decrease in fair value of redeemable preferred securities was incurred in the quarter. The fair value of the preferred securities was primarily dependent on the price movement of Topicus’ Subordinate Voting Shares.

Net income increased to €168.8 million (€0.11 on a diluted per share basis) from €14.1 million (€0.12 on a diluted per share basis) in Q2 2020 primarily resulting from the €154.6 million redeemable preferred securities gain.

A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €5.2 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €1.1 million resulting in total consideration of €6.4 million.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) decreased €26.3 million to negative €34.6 million compared to negative €8.3 million in Q2 2020.

Free cash flow available to shareholders 1 (“FCFA2S”) decreased €17.0 million to negative €25.4 million compared to negative €8.5 million in Q2 2020.

The holders of the Topicus Coop Preference Units (the "Preferred Securities") elected to convert their Preferred Securities into Topicus Coop Ordinary Units, which conversion will become effective on February 1, 2022.

Subsequent to June 30, 2021, the Company completed or entered into agreements to acquire a number of businesses for aggregate cash consideration of €49.6 million. Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €6.7 million resulting in total consideration of €56.3 million.

Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was €178.2 million, an increase of 54%, or €62.6 million, compared to €115.6 million for the comparable period in 2020. For the first six months of 2021 total revenues were €357.8 million, an increase of 52%, or €122.5 million, compared to €235.4 million for the comparable period in 2020. The increase for both the three and six month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 8% and 7% respectively.

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was €168.8 million compared to net income of €14.1 million for the same period in 2020 primarily resulting from the €154.6 million redeemable preferred securities income, €163.6 million of which is non-cash related. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic share of €2.97 and diluted share of €0.11 in the quarter ended June 30, 2021 compared to net income per basic share of €0.24 and diluted share of €0.12 for the same period in 2020. Diluted shares outstanding increased from 129.3 million to 129.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net loss was €2,267.4 million or a loss €40.54 per basic and diluted share compared to income of €31.6 million or €0.53 per basic share and €0.27 per diluted share for the same period in 2020.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, CFO were negative €34.6 million compared to negative €8.3 million for the same period in 2020. Many of the businesses invoice customers for annual software maintenance fees in Q1 each year resulting in a disproportionate amount of cash being received in the first quarter as compared to the remaining three quarters. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, CFO increased €13.1 million to €125.2 million compared to €112.1 million for the same period in 2020 representing an increase of 12%.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, FCFA2S was negative €25.4 million compared to negative €8.5 million for the same period in 2020. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, FCFA2S decreased €1.5 million to €66.8 million compared to €68.2 million for the same period in 2020 representing a decrease of 2%.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus’ objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus’ hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (€ in millions, except percentages) (€ in millions, except percentages) Net cash flows from operating activities (34.6 ) (8.3 ) 125.2 112.1 Adjusted for: Interest paid on lease obligations (0.4 ) (0.2 ) (0.6 ) (0.4 ) Interest paid on other facilities (1.0 ) (0.4 ) (2.5 ) (1.8 ) Credit facility transaction costs (0.2 ) - (2.4 ) - Payments of lease obligations (4.2 ) (3.1 ) (8.5 ) (6.3 ) Property and equipment purchased (1.2 ) (0.6 ) (1.9 ) (1.3 ) (41.5 ) (12.7 ) 109.2 102.3 Less amount attributable to Non-controlling interests 16.1 4.2 (42.4 ) (34.0 ) Free cash flow available to shareholders (25.4 ) (8.5 ) 66.8 68.2 Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.

Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash 65,218 55,635 55,385 Accounts receivable 58,595 46,644 41,326 Unbilled revenue 25,091 12,609 13,160 Inventories 583 375 370 Other assets 26,299 14,461 22,045 175,786 129,724 132,287 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 15,532 8,782 7,910 Right of use assets 56,021 50,517 44,946 Deferred income taxes 4,831 1,946 800 Other assets 4,875 3,956 4,094 Intangible assets 688,088 446,213 399,062 769,348 511,415 456,812 Total assets 945,134 641,139 589,100 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Revolving credit facility and current portion of term loans 30,018 19,482 - Redeemable preferred securities 66,614 - - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 97,597 97,386 72,202 Deferred revenue 148,208 59,721 119,758 Provisions 1,867 1,222 1,608 Acquisition holdback payables 4,924 12,601 5,624 Lease obligations 15,863 13,953 12,567 Income taxes payable 10,333 12,576 5,143 375,424 216,941 216,901 Non-current liabilities: Term loans 96,359 32,572 32,425 Deferred income taxes 128,150 79,958 69,038 Acquisition holdback payables 360 608 - Lease obligations 40,859 37,154 31,638 Other liabilities 10,476 9,225 5,449 276,204 159,518 138,549 Total liabilities 651,628 376,459 355,450 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares 2,047,473 - - Capital stock 39,412 39,412 39,412 Other equity (999,460 ) - - Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (501 ) (1,409 ) (681 ) Retained earnings (deficit) (1,801,383 ) 138,572 117,142 Non-controlling interests 1,007,964 88,106 77,776 293,505 264,680 233,650 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 945,134 641,139 589,100







Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss) (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 Unaudited Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue License 6,209 2,536 11,139 5,733 Professional services 47,616 27,695 96,205 55,965 Hardware and other 1,498 1,146 2,843 2,408 Maintenance and other recurring 122,915 84,229 247,648 171,269 178,238 115,607 357,834 235,375 Expenses Staff 96,727 62,191 195,544 123,155 Hardware 658 480 1,292 1,229 Third party license, maintenance and professional services 20,068 10,790 35,789 21,384 Occupancy 1,442 905 2,815 1,768 Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 4,741 3,138 8,953 6,936 Professional fees 2,447 1,827 4,967 3,764 Other, net 2,222 1,031 3,644 2,494 Depreciation 5,800 4,175 12,031 8,385 Amortization of intangible assets 20,617 12,323 41,028 24,095 154,722 96,860 306,063 193,209 Redeemable preferred securities expense (income) (154,611 ) - 2,302,185 - Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets 1,600 - 1,600 - Finance and other expenses (income) 2,890 1,337 5,908 3,291 (150,121 ) 1,337 2,309,693 3,291 Income (loss) before income taxes 173,637 17,410 (2,257,922 ) 38,876 Current income tax expense (recovery) 8,549 6,600 18,913 13,266 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (3,693 ) (3,261 ) (9,481 ) (5,951 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 4,856 3,340 9,431 7,315 Net income (loss) 168,781 14,071 (2,267,353 ) 31,561 Net income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of Topicus 161,601 9,387 (1,903,522 ) 21,055 Non-controlling interests 7,180 4,684 (363,831 ) 10,506 Net income (loss) 168,781 14,071 (2,267,353 ) 31,561 Weighted average shares Basic shares outstanding 54,421,997 39,412,386 46,958,654 39,412,386 Diluted shares outstanding 129,841,819 118,156,055 129,519,008 118,156,055 Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus Basic 2.97 0.24 (40.54 ) 0.53 Diluted 0.11 0.12 (40.54 ) 0.27







Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 Unaudited Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) 168,781 14,071 (2,267,353 ) 31,561 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss): Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other 647 133 1,254 (306 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax 647 133 1,254 (306 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 169,428 14,204 (2,266,100 ) 31,255 Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of Topicus 397 89 810 (204 ) Non-controlling interests 250 44 444 (102 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) 647 133 1,254 (306 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Equity holders of Topicus 161,999 9,475 (1,902,712 ) 20,851 Non-controlling interests 7,430 4,728 (363,388 ) 10,404 Total comprehensive income (loss) 169,428 14,204 (2,266,100 ) 31,255







Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Six months ended June 30, 2021 Attributable to equity holders of Topicus Preferred

Shares Capital

Stock Other equity Accumulated other

comprehensive (loss)

income Retained

earnings

(Deficit) Total Non-controlling

interests Total equity Balance at January 1, 2021 - 39,412 - (1,409 ) 138,572 176,575 88,106 264,680 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period: - Net income (loss) - - - - (1,903,522 ) (1,903,522 ) (363,831 ) (2,267,353 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other - - - 810 - 810 444 1,254 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - 810 - 810 444 1,254 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - 810 (1,903,522 ) (1,902,712 ) (363,388 ) (2,266,100 ) Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity Issuance of Topicus Coop Ordinary Units to non-controlling interests - - 9,770 127 - 9,896 (9,896 ) - Net acquisition of non-controlling interest associated with acquisitions and other movements - - - (29 ) (8 ) (37 ) 2,602 2,566 Issuance of Redeemable preferred securities - - (1,001,469 ) - - (1,001,469 ) (124,797 ) (1,126,267 ) Dividends to common shareholders of the Company - - - - (36,425 ) (36,425 ) (18,175 ) (54,600 ) Reclassification of Redeemable preferred securities of Topicus from liabilities to preferred shares 2,073,205 - - - - 2,073,205 - 2,073,205 Reclassification of Redeemable preferred securities of Topicus Coop from liabilities to non-controlling interest - - - - - - 1,442,910 1,442,910 Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus - - (7,760 ) - - (7,760 ) 7,760 - Accrued dividends to preferred shareholders of Topicus recorded subsequent to the Notification of Conversion (25,731 ) - - - - (25,731 ) - (25,731 ) Accrued dividends to preference unit holders of Topicus Coop recorded subsequent to the Notification of Conversion - - - - - - (17,157 ) (17,157 ) Balance at June 30, 2021 2,047,473 39,412 (999,460 ) (501 ) (1,801,383 ) (714,459 ) 1,007,964 293,505







Topicus.com Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Unaudited Six months ended June 30, 2020 Attributable to equity holders of Topicus Preferred

Shares Capital

Stock Other equity Accumulated other

comprehensive (loss)

income Retained

earnings

(deficit) Total Non-controlling

interests Total equity Balance at January 1, 2020 - 39,412 - (477 ) 96,087 135,022 67,372 202,395 Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period: Net income (loss) - - - - 21,055 21,055 10,506 31,561 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other - - - (204 ) - (204 ) (102 ) (306 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - (204 ) - (204 ) (102 ) (306 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - - - (204 ) 21,055 20,851 10,404 31,255 Balance at June 30, 2020 - 39,412 - (681 ) 117,142 155,873 77,776 233,650





