FAX Capital Corp. Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAX Capital Corp. (FAX Capital or the Company) (TSX: FXC and FXC.WT) today announced its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. All currency figures are Canadian dollars.

The Company performed well during the period, and these results support the strategy of our focused business model and disciplined approach to investing.

Operating Highlights:

  • Book value of $5.45 per subordinate voting share and multiple voting share (collectively, the shares) at June 30, 2021, an increase of 6.4% in the quarter and 28.2% year-over-year.
  • Deployed $19.2 million of capital during the quarter into four investments: $6.8 million into BioSyent Inc. (TSXV: RX), $5 million into Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (Quisitive) (TSXV: QUIS), $1.8 million into Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSXV: HTL) and $5.6 million into an undisclosed Canadian public company that we are in the process of accumulating.
  • The Company’s $5 million investment in Quisitive was via a private placement, which followed our original $20 million private placement in the company during the first quarter of 2021. In both transactions, the Company earned a capital commitment fee of 3.5% on the aggregate $25 million subscription amount.
  • Quisitive announced that Laurie Goldberg, the Company’s nominee under the Investor Rights Agreement, was elected to its board of directors.
  • Bought back and cancelled approximately 65,000 shares in the first six months of 2021 at an average cost of $3.89 per share, pursuant to FAX Capital’s Normal Course Issuer Bid.
  • Held a cash balance available to be invested of approximately $80 million, or $1.87 per share at June 30, 2021.

"We are pleased with our continued execution in the second quarter," said Blair Driscoll, CEO of FAX Capital. "Our diligent investment process continues to result in consistent growth in our book value per share, which grew more than 6% in the quarter and 28% over the past year driven by strong returns on our deployed capital."

"Armed with a healthy cash balance, we continue to assess a robust pipeline of potential new investments and acquisitions, including those to complement our recently formed property technology and services platform, which we believe will help us generate strong returns for our shareholders.”

Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

The Company’s book value per share increased 6.4% from $5.12 per share at March 31, 2021 to $5.45 per share as at June 30, 2021. The 6.4% increase in the book value per share is primarily attributed to the Company recording a net unrealized gain on its public company investments of $15.6 million in the period. Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was $14.1 million, compared to $5.1 million in the comparative quarter last year.

